What a gorgeous, and busy, May weekend here on Gran Canaria, with Mothers Day also celebrated this Sunday across Spain. The Rally Islas Canarias will be closing some mountain roads on Friday and Saturday, and there are many special markets to choose from this first weekend of the month. Flower arrangements in Gáldar, Guía cheese fair this Sunday in Montaña Alta, and Maspalomas Gay Pride just getting started.
Upcoming events:
10-12 May • Produce of the Land Fair, in San Mateo
10-11 May • Soltura Festival, in Agaete
10-12 May • Feria del Abril, HolidayWorld Maspalomas
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria, in Valleseco
11 May – 9 June • Patron Festivities of Fiestas San Vicente Ferrer – Valleseco
30 May • The 28th Wool Festival, in Caideros de Gáldar
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticketed event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
29 June • Collectables Fair, in San Mateo
30 June • The Canary Awards
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
Overall, a gorgeous few days ahead to enjoy, and as the new week commences, the temperatures will also see a slight increase.
Friday: Skies in general clear or slightly cloudy, except on the northeast slopes where cloudy intervals are expected, more compact in the early and late hours of the day. Maximum temperatures in slight ascent, especially on the summits; minimums in slight decline. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as at the west end. On summits, light wind of variable direction. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Saturday: Predominance of clear skies or slightly cloudy, except early in the day in the north and northeast, below about 600 to 700 meters, where cloudy intervals are expected. Temperatures without changes or slightly rising, especially in the midlands and summits, where the rise in maximum temperatures may be locally moderate. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as at the west end. On summits, light wind of variable direction, with a predominance of the easterly component. Breezes on southwest coasts.
Sunday: Predominance of clear skies or slightly cloudy. Temperatures in general rising, which may be locally moderate in the midlands and peaks. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes of the mountainous islands.
Night time lows of around 14-16ºC
Daytime highs (in the shade) 27-29ºC
#WeekendTips 3-5 May 2024
GÁLDAR IN FLOWER | 30 APRIL - 20 MAY
The fourth edition of ‘Gáldar en Flor’ returns this spring to fill the historic centre of the municipality with colour for three weeks until Monday, May 20. There will be geraniums, begonias, sunflowers, daisies and a wide selection of plants and artistic compositions and fantasies will decorate the route along Calle Quesada Street and around the Plaza de Santiago.
This is the IV spring edition of the ‘Flower Week’ that first started being celebrated only in December, takes advantage of the great variety available in the month of May, when flower displays, par excellence, give color to the historic centre of Gáldar. The Gáldar City Council Department of Parks and Gardens, directed by Nicolás Mederos Díaz, feature plants and flowers grown by Viveros Godoy, SL, Poinsettias de Canarias SL, Viveros Gáldar, SL, and in the municipal nursery of the Gáldar Town Hall.
RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS 2024 | 2-5 MAY
The 48th Rally Islas Canarias has already begun (2-4 May 2024) on Gran Canaria. With eight appointments set for 2024, the Gran Canaria event will be the second. The rally includes 13 special stages between Thursday and Saturday and one of the novelties is the departure ceremony, which is moved to Wednesday, May 1, and also changes its location without leaving Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
When there is a rally going on it also means major road closures. The road will stay closed between the stages, which are driven twice.
Thursday, May 2
at 12:15 Qualifying stage ‘Santa María de Guía’ (3.57 km)
16:15-18:15 Shakedown ‘Santa María de Guía’
at 20:35 the special ‘Las Palmas de Gran Canaria’ (1.8 km). The 8000 tickets to Gran Canaria Arena were sold out after two and a half hours
Friday, 3 May
at 10:38 ‘Agüimes – Santa Lucía’ (14.83 km),
at 11:33 ‘Tejeda’ (11.07 km)
at 12:25 ‘Artenara – Gáldar’ (21.15 km)
at 15:48 ‘Agüimes – Santa Lucía’ (14.83 km)
at 16:43 ‘Tejeda’ (11.07 km)
at 17:35 ‘Artenara – Gáldar’ (21.15 km)
Saturday, 4 May:
at 09:17 ‘Arucas – Firgas’ (9.41 km)
at 10:07 ‘Moya – Valleseco’ (27.7 km)
at 11:35 ‘San Mateo – Valsequillo’ (11.5 km)
at 14:07 ‘Arucas – Firgas’ (9.41 km)
at 14:57 ‘Moya – Valleseco’ (27.7 km)
at 17:05 ‘San Mateo – Valsequillo’ (11.5 km)
MASPALOMAS PRIDE GRAN CANARIA 2024 | 2-12 MAY
Another year of diversity and an atmosphere of celebration at an event with more than 23 years of history already. There will be some ticketed parties throughout the ten days celebrating Maspalomas, but the free shows are on every evening in the emblematic Yumbo Centre, Playa del Inglés. The always-colourful protest parade takes place on Saturday 11 May from the RIU Palace hotel.
Free shows this weekend in Yumbo main stage:
Friday 3 May: Welcome Pride Night
From 21:00 to 22:00 Welcome Music
From 22:00 to 23:59 Welcome Pride Night
– Comparsa Baracoa, Spain – Duo Fenix, Spain – Genene, Spain – Matt Terry, United Kingdom
at 21:00 Welcome Music – Pop music and gogo dancers
at 22:00 | Made in Canarias Night
Hosted by Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles
22:00 Rubén Dizá 22:30 Thania Gil 23:00 Free Vogue 23:30 Jia Miles
at 21:00 Weclome Music – Pop music and gogo dancers
at 22:00 Charity Night
Hosted by Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles
22:00 The Gangsters Duo, 22:30 Gio Box, 23:00 Ballet Flamenco Furia
CHEESE FAIR IN MONTAÑA ALTA, GUÍA | SUNDAY 5 MAY
Say CHEESE! The ancient enclave of Santa Maria de Guía celebrates its second edition of its Fiesta del Queso, the Cheese Festival in the tiny traditional community of Montaña Alta this Sunday, 5 May 2024. Opens at 10:00
🧀 Last year, the Guía Cheese Festival was declared a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Canary Islands.
The Festival of the Cheese of Guía every year has two editions. Traditionally, the first one is celebrated in the town on the last Sunday of April and the second takes place in the district of Montaña Alta every first Sunday of May. The Santa María de Guía Cheese Festival was declared, in 2023, a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Canary Island.
On Sunday 5 May in Montaña Alta
Enjoy a great Gastronomy Fair with tastings of cheese, local products and traditional food prepared by the residents of the neighbourhood.
There will be a performance by the AF Lairaga del Norte, the ACR Estrella y Guía, and around 13:00 the show ‘Canción y Punto’ with Thania Gil and Yeray Rodríguez.
Delicious Canarian sancocho, the jaramago stew, accompanied by the best Guia Cheese, tortillas with honey, and rice pudding that will delight everyone, calling on everyone to use public transportation on this day.
Good to remember that both on Sunday 5 May, and throughout the year, you can visit and enjoy the Casa del Queso and the Montaña Alta Viewpoint, and the spectacular views that can be seen from there.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | FERIA DEL ABRIL | 2-5 MAY
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | THE ENGLISH MARKET - 'MOTHERS DAY' EDITION | SUNDAY 5 MAY
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”, on Sunday, 5 May 2024 .
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. Find hidden treasures, delight in irresistible flavours and immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!). Pet Friendly!
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS | LA ALDEA MARKET "MOTHERS DAY EDITION" | SATURDAY 4 MAY
This Saturday westernmost town on the island, La Aldea, celebrates Mother’s Day with a new edition of the Agricultural Market and the Crafts and Accessories Exhibition. There will also be children’s entertainment and the network of Living Museums, managed by the Canarian Foundation Community Project of La Aldea, will be opened to the public.
from 10:00 to 14:00 in the open commercial area of the village.
TEJEDA | MARKET 'MOTHERS DAY' EDITION | SUNDAY 5 MAY
Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market – Mother’s Day Special on Sunday 5 May.
from 10:00 to 14:30 we celebrate the third Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market dedicated on this occasion to all MOTHERS for “Mothers’ Day”.
Enjoy the musical performance of the Parranda Amigos de Tejeda from 11:00 to 12:30 that will liven up the morning among the market stalls, on floor -1 of La Vaguada, who will give a rose to each mother who visits.
For the little ones, there will be a Children’s Playroom from 11:15 to 14:15 with crafts, giant games, and for the whole family a 360º Photo Booth “Special Mother’s Day” in the Plaza de La Vaguada.
The main event will be a performance by Pepe Benavente from 12:30 to 14:30 who will share the stage with Aridia Ramos Rodríguez (winner of the 2nd edition of ‘I want to be like Pepe’) to sing a “song to mothers.”
Closing this special day with the traditional RAFFLE of Agricultural and Artisanal Products, to which we added a Gift Voucher valid for a SPA Circuit for 2 people at Parador Cruz de Tejeda, among all the people who make purchases at the stalls, for every purchase equal to or greater than €15 you will get participation to the raflle.
AGAETE | 'MOTHERS DAY' FAIR | SATURDAY 4 MAY
Agaete is celebrating “Feria del Día de la Madre” which will be held on Saturday, May 4, at the Explanada de Las Nieves, from 10:00 to 15:00.
Teror is celebrating the Feast of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross, Fiesta de San José y la Santa Cruz between 30 April – 5 May 20234. The traditional Burning of the Pirate Boat and the Castle, a fire, light, and sound spectacle, is definitely the highlight of the festivities and will take place on May 4.
Friday, 3 May
at 21:00 Proclamation by José Antonio Rodríguez Batista, an artisan carpenter who will give his peculiar vision of the festival of the Fueguists and the Teror carpenters’ guild, presented by David Naranjo Ortega. Plaza Teresa de Bolívar
followed by a concert by Iván Quintana Trio.
Saturday, 4 May
at 21:00 Concert of the Cross with LA TROVA. Plaza Sintes
at 22:30 Traditional show of the BURNING OF THE SHIP AND THE CASTLE, by the El Pilar pyrotechnics of Benjamín Dávila Sosa, with the participation of Prax 91, Universo GC and the choir of the Candidito de Teror Municipal Music School. Plaza Sintes
The ‘Burning of the Ship and the Castle’ is an artisanal pyrotechnic exhibition of fire, colour and noise unique to the Canary Islands, which has been maintained for several generations through the Dávila family, recalling the pirate attacks on the island and the Defence of the Cross. The pyrotechnic show takes about three months of preparation and includes a display of moving figures to which fire and colour effects are applied, which vary each year. The protagonists are the Cross, the Ship and the Castle.
followed by Verbena de La Cruz, led by the FURIA JOVEN orchestra and DJ PROMASTER . Plaza Sintes
Still to come…
Sunday, May 8, 2024. FEAST OF THE CROSS
at 12:00 Celebration of the Eucharist of the Feast of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross. Basílica del Pino.
at 13:00 Procession of San José and the Cross, accompanied by the Teror Music Band, directed by Oscar Sánchez Benítez. Streets of Real de la Plaza
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS NUEVA ISLETA 2024 | 3-5 MAY
The City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, through the Isleta-Puerto-Guanarteme District, returns 15 years later to the Nueva Isleta neighbourhood festivities with activities for all audiences.
The city council has made every effort to resume festivities that had always served, and from this year onwards will continue to do so, so that the neighbours can meet, continue getting to know each other, and continue creating a community around the streets.
The mayor has invited all the inhabitants of Nueva Isleta and the rest of the city to enjoy various organised events this weekend, which will be held around the sports field and in the renovated Nueva Isleta playground.
The festivities will begin next Friday, at 20:00, with a parade with parrots that will run through the streets of Sansón Carrasco, Sancho Panza, Eduardo Peñate Santana, Dulcinea del Toboso, Alonso Quijano, Juan Palomeque, D. Quijote de La Mancha, Coronel Rocha, Las Coloradas Highway and Nueva Isleta Park.
Once the tour is finished, the festivities will begin with a performance by Orlando Navarro, a resident of Nueva Isleta, and later, with a concert by Manu Ortega at 21:30.
On Saturday, May 4, the events will begin at 11:30 in the morning with children’s activities and traditional games run by the Canarian Institute of Anthropological Studies such as Canarian ball or petanque, as well as ceramic making.
At 20:00 the Canarian night will take place with the Vecinos Unidos party and the Real Club Victoria Folkloric Association. It will be followed, at 22:00 by the festival with the group ‘Son de La Isla’.
On Sunday, May 5, the boys and girls of Nueva Isleta will be able to enjoy the foam party between 11:30 13:00.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the little farmers’ and artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning.