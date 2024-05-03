Overall, a gorgeous few days ahead to enjoy, and as the new week commences, the temperatures will also see a slight increase.

Friday: Skies in general clear or slightly cloudy, except on the northeast slopes where cloudy intervals are expected, more compact in the early and late hours of the day. Maximum temperatures in slight ascent, especially on the summits; minimums in slight decline. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as at the west end. On summits, light wind of variable direction. Breezes on the southwest coast.

Saturday: Predominance of clear skies or slightly cloudy, except early in the day in the north and northeast, below about 600 to 700 meters, where cloudy intervals are expected. Temperatures without changes or slightly rising, especially in the midlands and summits, where the rise in maximum temperatures may be locally moderate. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as at the west end. On summits, light wind of variable direction, with a predominance of the easterly component. Breezes on southwest coasts.

Sunday: Predominance of clear skies or slightly cloudy. Temperatures in general rising, which may be locally moderate in the midlands and peaks. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes of the mountainous islands.

Night time lows of around 14-16ºC

Daytime highs (in the shade) 27-29ºC