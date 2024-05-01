Project Overview

The tunnel, to be constructed at kilometer 44+000 on the GC-500, will span 313 meters as part of an 870-meter roadway development. It will feature two lanes, each 3.5 meters wide, accommodating one-way traffic in each direction, separated by a one-meter-wide chevron zone. The design also includes external shoulders to enhance vehicular safety.

Safety and Accessibility Enhancements

The former road segment along the coast, notorious for frequent rockfalls and landslides, posed significant risks to motorists and cyclists. The new tunnel route avoids these perilous sections, offering a safer, inland alternative that promises to reduce travel times by 40%. This improvement is crucial not only for everyday convenience but also for emergency response effectiveness in these densely visited areas.

Economic and Social Impacts

The reconnection of Taurito and Playa de Mogán is expected to have substantial economic benefits, particularly for local businesses that have suffered since the road closure. Easier access will likely increase tourist visits, enhancing revenue for hotels, restaurants, and shops in both towns. The project also supports the local economy by potentially creating construction jobs and boosting demand for local services and materials.

Environmental Considerations

An integral part of the project, it is claimed, is its commitment to minimal environmental impact. The planned simplified environmental assessment aims to ensure that the construction and operation of the tunnel respect the surrounding natural habitats and archaeological sites, particularly near the Cañada de Los Gatos archaeological zone.

Community Response

Local residents and business owners have welcomed the announcement with relief and anticipation. For years, the community has advocated for a solution to the road closure, which disrupted not only the local economy but also the daily lives of those who travel between these two parts of the island.

Looking Forward

The next steps for the Mogán Tunnel include a simplified environmental evaluation and the subsequent tendering process, which the government aims to expedite. This development is not just about rebuilding a road but reconnecting a community and revitalizing an area that has been hindered by natural adversities.

The Mogán Tunnel is poised to become a crucial artery for Gran Canaria, enhancing the island’s appeal as a safe and accessible destination for both tourists and residents.

