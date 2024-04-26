The little neigbourhood of Ayagaures in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of Niño Dios between 26-28 April 2024.

As marked by tradition, which began in its current form in the 1950s, the residents of the Ayagaures ravine will ask the image of the Child God for a good year of rain to fill the dam and guarantee the irrigation of their crops. A program that reflects the richness of traditions and offers moments of fun, coexistence, and spirituality.

Program:

Friday 26 April:

at 11:00 the festivities will begin with the decoration of the streets of the neighbourhood

at 20:00 the inauguration of a historical exhibition of all the programs created for this celebration from 1978 to 2024. at 20:15 the performance of Trío el Salitre will take place, while the Zanga Tournament is held in the square at 20:30.

Later, starting at 21:00, the most daring neighbours will take the stage to participate in Karaoke Night.

Saturday 27 April:

at 18:00 The greatest tradition, the Pilgrimage and Offering to the Child Jesus. The procession will leave from the ‘roof’ to the town square. The tour will be enlivened by music and songs from the neighbours who participate, always dressed in traditional clothing. For this day, the Commission has made available to anyone who does not want to travel by car to the neighborhood, a bus that will leave from the Maspalomas Ambulatory at 17:00 and return to the same point at 01:00

After the Pilgrimage Offering, at 21:00 the Proclamation of the Festivities will take place with the Voice of the people, led by Marisa.

at 22:00 The night will close with the Great Verbena by Yeray and Lolino and at 00:30 the luminous fires and a cup of broth.

Sunday 28 April:

at 11:00 workshop and children’s games

at 12:00 Canarian Wrestling Exhibition.

at 13:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession that will be accompanied by the Archipelago Band. Subsequently, at 14:00 a tribute will be made to all the presidents of the ElToscón Cultural Association and the Pilancones de Ayagaures Neighborhood Association, in which the collaboration in the growth of the neighborhood from 1982 to 2023 will be recognized.

at 14:30 the Asadero Canario (Canarian barbeque)

at 15:00 the Verbena del Solajero by Dúo Purpurina. In this festival the Festival Commission encourages all participants to come with a striking and elaborate hat, since the most original will be awarded in the female and male categories.

at 15:00 For the little ones there will be inflatables and games with Fantasy Animation; and for a snack,

at 18:00 the birthday celebration of all the boys and girls in the neighbourhood with chocolate that will put an end to the festivities at 19:00, until next year.