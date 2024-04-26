Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s going to be a suberb last weekend of April. There are events galore on offer to celebrate Springtime on Gran Canaria, from strawberries to cheese, from patron saint festivities to celebrations of nature, from books to jazz, and then some. Let’s hope the weather is not going to be an issue, with some rain forecasted.
There is the Strawberry fair to discover in Valsequillo, and Cheese to enjoy in Guía. Agrotasarte, Tasarte. The Feria de Abril, book fair, a butterfly release, classic cars cruising around and much more.
Patron saint festivities this week can be found in Ayagaures and Cruce de Arinaga and many other neighbourhoods around Gran Canaria, throughout the spring and summer. Love Gran Canaria spring time!
Good the remember that next Wednesday, 1 May is a bank holiday in Spain to celebrate Fiesta del Trabajo, MayDay and the governmental buildings and offices will be closed…
Upcoming events:
30 April – 20 May • Gáldar in Flower
30 April – 5 May • Fiesta de San José y la Santa Cruz 2024 – Teror
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
2-12 May • Maspalomas PRIDE
5 May • Mother’s Day in Spain
10-12 May • Products of the Land Fair in San Mateo
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Valleseco
10-11 May • SOLTURA Festival 2024 in Agaete
30 May • The 28th Wool Festival in Caideros de Gáldar
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticket event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
30 June • The Canary Awards
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol.
A proper spring weekend ahead with sunshine, clouds, and even some possibility of rain. Friday looks very promising and sunny and as the weekend progresses, the possibility of rain increases, mostly in the mountains and north of the island; but exactly how much rain will just have to wait and see. Being aware is be prepared.
Friday:Little cloudy in general, with cloudy intervals in the north, opening wide clearings in central hours, and with evolving cloudiness in the southwest interior during the afternoon. Temperatures in slight decline, more pronounced in the southwest. Moderate northeast wind that will shift to the north during the afternoon
Saturday: In the north, cloudy with probable light rains, opening wide clearings during the central hours. In the rest cloudy intervals, tending in the interior of the southeastern slope to cloudy with some showers. Temperatures with few changes in general, except for decreases in maximum temperatures in inland areas. Light to moderate northwest wind.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals in general, more compact in the north of the mountainous islands and with probable light rains during the first half of the day. Temperatures unchanged. Moderate northeast wind.
STRAWBERRY FAIR OF VALSEQUILLO | SUNDAY 28 APRIL
The 9th edition of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria Strawberry Fair is celebrated this Sunday, 28 April 2024
The fair begins on Sunday at 10:00 when visitors will be able to enjoy the taste of the Valsequillo de Gran Canaria Strawberry. In total, that day there will be more than thirty stalls where you will find jams, mojos, strawberry liqueurs and mojitos, distilled and infused, sweets, gluten-free produce with strawberries, ice creams, and fruit popsicles all with the famous strawberries from this region in the rural heart of the island.
Mixologist, Óscar Lafuente, and the pastry chef, Yeray Reyes, will be on stage in the Plaza Tifariti. Lafuente, a Brand Ambassador of Arehucas and nominee for Best Mixologist in the World will give a demonstration in which he will make various cocktails in which the Valsequillo strawberry and other local produce will be the protagonists. For his part, pastry chef Yeray Reyes will be a member of the jury for the Valsequillo strawberry dessert contest and will also give a demonstration in which he will highlight the star fruit of the Fair.
In addition, there will be a strawberry tasting to discover nuances between some varieties and others and learn to recognize quality. A day in which there will be no shortage of guided tours of the strawberry production farms through the municipality’s Tourist Information Point and in which there will be entertainment from the Atacayte group.
A fair to enjoy with the family and taste the best strawberries on the island and the Canary Islands.
Opening hours: 10:00-14:00
CHEESE FESTIVAL SANTA MARÍA DE GUÍA | SUNDAY 28 APRIL 🧀
• The ancient northern rural town of Santa María de Guía celebrates Fiesta del Queso, the Cheese Festival in the historic centre of Guía, Plaza Grande on Sunday 28 April, and in Montaña Alta on 5 May 2024.
• Last year, the Guía Cheese Festival was declared a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Canary Islands.
The Festival of the Cheese of Guía every year celebrates two editions. Traditionally, the first one is celebrated in the town on the last Sunday of April and the second takes place in the district of Montaña Alta every first Sunday of May.
Saturday, April 27: Mercado de Guía
two children’s workshops, the first of them ‘Creating with wool’ by the artisan Fabiola Santana and the second Official Cheese Taster, led by the master cheesemaker Isidoro Jiménez, starting at 10:00, at the Mercado de Guía Market. Also on this day, in the Market, from 10:00 to 13:00, various cheese and food pairings of quality agri-food products are held. Registration takes place 15 minutes before.
At night, in the Plaza Grande, starting at 20:00, the ‘Cheese Dance’ is held again with the participation of the ACR Estrella y Guía, the AF Farallón de Tábata and the AF Lairaga del Norte.
28 April: Main Day
On the day of the Cheese Festival in the town, in addition to the Traditional Gastronomy and Crafts Fair (from 10am) in the Plaza Grande and its entire surroundings where you can purchase the best local and Kilometer Zero products, you can enjoy the performances of the folkloric groups ‘Ríos de Lava’, ‘Los Incansables’ and the show Soloists with designation of origin with Alba Pérez, Patricia Muñoz and Besay Pérez.
Also on that day, starting at 11:00, the House of Culture will host the celebration of the XXV Insular Cheese Tasting ‘Queso de Flor de Guía’.
This year, the House of Culture will also be a meeting place for all those who want to enjoy the ‘Flavours with Star-Guide Cheeses’ Cooking Show, a large number and variety of delicacies that will be prepared by the students and teachers of the training cycles of Cooking and Restoration, Restoration and Bakery Services, pastry and confectionery and Restoration Services Management at the IES Noroeste.
Sunday 5 May, Montaña Alta
The festival moves the following week, on Sunday, May 5, to Montaña Alta where you can enjoy a great Gastronomy Fair with tastings of cheese, local products and traditional food prepared by the residents of the neighbourhood.
There will be a performance by the AF Lairaga del Norte, the ACR Estrella y Guía, and around 13:00 the show ‘Canción y Punto’ with Thania Gil and Yeray Rodríguez.
Enjoy the delicious Canarian sancocho, the jaramago stew, accompanied by the best Guia Cheese, tortillas with honey, and rice pudding that will delight everyone, calling on everyone to use public transportation on this day.
Good to remember that both on Sunday 5 May , and throughout the year, you can visit and enjoy the Casa del Queso and the Montaña Alta Viewpoint, and the spectacular views that can be seen from there.
Public transport
to Montaña Alta, the Global bus company will have a special arrangement for that day, extending the service from 10 in the morning until three in the afternoon.
"MOYA IN FLOWER" | FRIDAY 26 APRIL
‘Moya en Flor’ event is celebrated in the Villa de Moya on Friday, 26 April 2024 with the release of a hundred monarch butterflies.
Villa de Moya is decked out to experience an afternoon in style in the town with ‘Moya el Flor’ that culminates with the release of a hundred monarch butterflies.
17:00, different workshops related to the monarch butterfly dedicated to the little ones in the house will kick off on the main street of the historic centre of the municipality, Calle Miguel Hernández.
Last year Moya celebrated this event for the first time and now are releasing a hundred butterflies again.
The highlight of the afternoon will come at 19:00 with the release of a hundred monarch butterflies. A moment that will focus the attention of all those present who will be able to see how the monarch butterflies take flight and fill the Villa de Moya with colour.
The hundred butterflies that are released will find Asclepias on the streetlights, which is the type of plant that attracts them and in which they lay their eggs with the aim of continuing to see them constantly in the Villa de Moya.
This second edition is carried out by the Villa de Moya City Council together with the Moya Business Association and the Friends of the Wild Monarch Butterfly Cultural Association in the Canary Islands, MONARIA.
AGROTASARTE 2024 | TASARTE, LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLAS | SUNDAY 28 APRIL
The IV edition of the Agrotasarte Fair on Sunday, April 28, from 10:00 to 16:00 at the Tasarte Football Field.
A restoration area and an exhibition area of agricultural and artisan products, where residents and visitors will be able to purchase the best kilometer zero produce.
For the little ones, children’s entertainment activities will star at 10:30, such as customisation workshops for tote bags, caps, a play area, outdoor games, and board games. There will also be a free whistled language workshop, taught by the ‘Yo Silbo’ association.
🧀 In this fourth edition of Agrotasarte, attendees will be able to participate in a cheese making and tasting workshop, taught by chef Aridane Rivero and cheese artisan Victoria Helen Lewis. For this activity, prior registration is required at the venue, since capacity is limited.
🎤 A musical note will be provided by Mariachi and Kilombo Improvised.
To attend this event, the City Council of La Aldea de San Nicolás will provide a public transport service by bus, leaving from Avenida San Nicolás-Tasarte at 9:30, 10:30 and 12:00, and returning at 12:30, 14:30 and 16:15).
FIESTAS SAN JOSE OBRERO | CRUCE DE ARINAGA, AGÜIMES | 25 APRIL - 4 MAY
Fiestas San Jose Obrero in Cruce de Arinaga, in the municipality of Agüimes between 25 April – 4 May 2024.
San José Obrero : “Cruce de Arinaga” is one of the most populated areas in the municipality and celebrates its main festival called “San José Obrero”. This is a neighbourhood created by the confluence of people who settled in this part of the island to work in agriculture. The festivity remembers its identity and its traditional elements during these festivals. With its “Romería”, an offering to San José Obrero, and the Livestock Fair, the festivities of San José Obrero celebrate sharecropping and herding, one of the most important events in the municipality.
Saint Joseph Carpenter.
Highlights this weekend:
26 April: Noche Joven/Night for the Young with DJ Sammyto and DJ Óscar Martínez. at 22:00 plaza Primero de Mayo
28 April: Romería, pilgrimage offering at 11:00 from the parking area next to Colegio Doramas to the church
Still to come…
1 May: Feast Day
at 08:00 Livestock Fair
at 11:00 Eucharist and religious procession with the images of San José Obrero and Our Lady of Medalla Milagrosa
at 20:00 Los Gofiones, 55º Anniversary. Plaza Primero de Mayo
FIESTAS AYAGAURES
The little neigbourhood of Ayagaures in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of Niño Dios between 26-28 April 2024.
As marked by tradition, which began in its current form in the 1950s, the residents of the Ayagaures ravine will ask the image of the Child God for a good year of rain to fill the dam and guarantee the irrigation of their crops. A program that reflects the richness of traditions and offers moments of fun, coexistence, and spirituality.
Program:
Friday 26 April:
at 11:00 the festivities will begin with the decoration of the streets of the neighbourhood
at 20:00 the inauguration of a historical exhibition of all the programs created for this celebration from 1978 to 2024. at 20:15 the performance of Trío el Salitre will take place, while the Zanga Tournament is held in the square at 20:30.
Later, starting at 21:00, the most daring neighbours will take the stage to participate in Karaoke Night.
Saturday 27 April:
at 18:00 The greatest tradition, the Pilgrimage and Offering to the Child Jesus. The procession will leave from the ‘roof’ to the town square. The tour will be enlivened by music and songs from the neighbours who participate, always dressed in traditional clothing. For this day, the Commission has made available to anyone who does not want to travel by car to the neighborhood, a bus that will leave from the Maspalomas Ambulatory at 17:00 and return to the same point at 01:00
After the Pilgrimage Offering, at 21:00 the Proclamation of the Festivities will take place with the Voice of the people, led by Marisa.
at 22:00 The night will close with the Great Verbena by Yeray and Lolino and at 00:30 the luminous fires and a cup of broth.
Sunday 28 April:
at 11:00 workshop and children’s games
at 12:00 Canarian Wrestling Exhibition.
at 13:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession that will be accompanied by the Archipelago Band. Subsequently, at 14:00 a tribute will be made to all the presidents of the ElToscón Cultural Association and the Pilancones de Ayagaures Neighborhood Association, in which the collaboration in the growth of the neighborhood from 1982 to 2023 will be recognized.
at 14:30 the Asadero Canario (Canarian barbeque)
at 15:00 the Verbena del Solajero by Dúo Purpurina. In this festival the Festival Commission encourages all participants to come with a striking and elaborate hat, since the most original will be awarded in the female and male categories.
at 15:00 For the little ones there will be inflatables and games with Fantasy Animation; and for a snack,
at 18:00 the birthday celebration of all the boys and girls in the neighbourhood with chocolate that will put an end to the festivities at 19:00, until next year.
MOGÁN YOUNG FEST | 26-28 APRIL
Mogán Young Fest will celebrate its sixth edition this weekend, 26-28 April 2024 in Arguineguín.
The event will take place on Plaza Negra aka Plaza del Mercadillo, and will have a large recreational and cultural area that consists of a manga festival, gamer area, workshops, game tournaments, and K-Pop and Cosplay contests.
26-28 April: 6th MOGÁN YOUNG FEST and BOOK FAIR.
27 April: MOGÁN JOVEN 2024 CONCERT with Marlena, Ambkor, Ale Santos, Serezane and Furia Joven.
28 April: YOUTH CATWALK with designers Patricia Caro, Aday Batista, and Mel&Co.
Opening hours:
Friday 18:00-22:00
Saturday 10:00-00:00
Sunday 10:00-22:00
VALLESECO | CANTO A LAURISILVA |SUNDAY 28 APRIL
El Canto a la Laurisilva, ‘Song to Laurisilva’, a day full of activities surrounded by nature in Valleseco on Sunday, 28 April
Children’s activities, dance, music from Arístides Moreno & 101 Brass Band, different neighbourhood, sports and social groups of the municipality
An experience surrounded by nature, accompanied by workshops, stimulating and inspiring activities, with live music in a unique location, with the aim of reconnecting with nature and between participating families. On Sunday, get to know the municipality of Valleseco, and be part of the Canto a La Laurisilva in the area of La Laguna.
No hassles, with everything prepared so that the families can enjoy a relaxing atmosphere and feel nature in the middle of spring, being a wise combination of guided tour, nature, dance, workshops, and live music in a scenario that is impossible to repeat. At 11:30, the doors of this family event open and the show of the seventeenth edition begins.
In the very heart of La Laguna de Valleseco, a multitude of actions, children’s workshops, dance, animation and the “aBRASSongs” concert will take place for a good part of the day, which aims to embrace and collide all the hearts of the public, a concert full of energy to enjoy this explosive fusion that is Arístides Moreno & 101 Brass Band.
TEROR BOOK FAIR 2024 | 26-28 APRIL
The Plaza de la Alameda Pío XII will host the event, with the participation of Teror bookstores, book presentations and parallel activities for all audiences.
This weekend, from April 26 to 28, Teror hosts the ‘Plaza de los libros’ event, in the Plaza de la Alameda Pío XII, where 14 authors will meet with the public in the space ‘A café con… ‘, to present his recent literary works.
During the book presentations, the public will be able to enjoy a snack provided by some of the Teror establishments ‘La Gaveta de Cristo’ and ‘Dulcería Benítez’.
Rubén Naranjo, Nieves Ramos, Jorge Laguna, Emma Rodríguez, Domingo Quintana, Cristóbal L. Nuez, Juan Carlos Saavedra, Annika Brunke, Yara Medina (Jane Hormuth), Miguel Ángel Contreras, José Luis Yánez, José Gregorio González, Pepa Aurora and Aruma will be the authors who will share this space in the ‘Plaza de los Libros’ in Teror, telling us about their literary creations.
The fourth edition of “La Plaza de los Libros” in Teror, which last year had an excellent reception, will open on April 26 at 16:45, with the reading of the Book Day manifesto, by Nieves Ramos, and will have a wide exhibition of books from the Teror bookstores-stationery stores “Trébol +APP Teror” and “Greda Canarias”, in addition to the Bilenio and Alma publishing houses.
The Teror City Council, through the areas of Culture and Commerce, directed by José Agustín Arencibia and Angharad Quintana respectively, have prepared a program of activities within “La Plaza de los Libros”, structured in three spaces called “A coffee with …”; Teror Auditorium and Library.
Animating the Fair will also be Arístides and Salomé Moreno and the El Gran Chispita circus in concert.
LPA INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY | SATURDAY 27 APRIL
Celebration of the days dedicated to “International Jazz Day” in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 25 April – 5 May 2024. The 7th edition is produced by Fabrica la Isleta offering workshops, concerts, and jam sessions with the best national and international musicians.
Tickets are available from the links on Fabrica La Isleta website.
JAZZ MARATHON ON SATURDAY, 27 APRIL – FREE CONCERT
Maratón de Jazz on Saturday, in Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The concert is from 18:00-22:00 and is free entry. This is part of the concerts and gigs taking place in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to celebrate International Jazz Day (April 30), the world’s largest celebration of jazz. Declared in 2011 by UNESCO.
V CLÁSICA DE CAR HOME SERVICE 'TROFEO VILLA DE SANTA BRÍGIDA | 27-28 APRIL
Classic and vintage cars will take the roads on Gran Canaria between 27-28 April with 5th Anniversary Clásica de Car Home Service ‘Trofeo Villa de Santa Brígida
This competition constitutes the second scoring event for both the XVIII edition of the Copa Clásica Gran Canaria 2024 and the XXI Clásica Canaria 2024.
The first stage will begin at 16:00 on Saturday, the 27th from the Alisios Shopping Centre, covering a total of 151 kilometers distributed in 11 sections. The finish line for the day, at approximately 20:25 will be at Holiday World Maspalomas.
The day on Sunday, the 28th, will begin in the town of Santa Brígida. Around 30 classic cars will parade down Calle Nueva, offering a show for those who attend, before starting the second stage at 10:00. This stage will cover a 100-kilometer route divided into seven sections, ending back at the Alisios Shopping Centre around 13:00. The event will conclude with the presentation of trophies at 13:30.
EVEN MORE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
FERIA DE ABRIL @ CASA ANTONIO GRILL 27-28 APRIL
April Fair in the emplematic building Casa Antonio in San Fernando de Maspalomas. All things sevillian.
Flamenco Costumes, Live Music and lots of colour
📍 Date and Location: c/ Alcalde Marcial Franco
On Saturday from 12:00 to 23:00.
On Sunday from 12:00 to 18:00
CC EL TABLERO, SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA 27-28 APRIL
The southern shopping centre El Tablero is celebrating their 10+1 anniversary this Saturday and Sunday.
On both days, starting at 12:00 free tastings, children activities and more
On Sunday: Kilian Viera live
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
BALLET CLASS – LAS CANTERAS ON SUNDAY 28 APRIL
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates International Dance Day (April 29) with a ballet class right on the Las Canteras beach
🩰 The surroundings of Cícer will become the idyllic setting in which «𝗠𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮» will take place: a very special barre class in which several schools of this artistic discipline will participate. The event will be under the artistic direction of Jacob Hernández, a Canarian dancer and former dancer of the Víctor Ullate National Dance Company, Ballet Madrid, Gran Canaria Ballet and Ballet Biarritz.
Are you going to miss it?
📆 Sunday April 28
📍 Cícer area (near GoFit), Paseo de Las Canteras
⏰ 10:30 initiation class
⏰ 11:30 Intermediate – advanced level class
CC EL MUELLE – LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA , 27-28 APRIL
The shopping centre El Muelle is celebrating their 21st anniversary this weekend with activities for children and adults, music and more. 10:00-20:00
CC LAS ARENAS, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
22 April – 2 May Harley Davidson Exhibition.
The upper floor of the centre will become a paradise for motor lovers with an exciting exhibition of custom Harley Davidson motorcycles.
On Saturday, 4 May , CC Las Arenas will be the starting point of the HDC 2024 motorcycle club convention on its 23rd anniversary. More than 300 motorcycles will roar from the Plaza de la Fuente de Las Arenas towards the south of the island, where the party continues in Barranco Balito. Get your tickets at the Vans store in Las Arenas and join the pool party with live music, shows, games and much more.
26 April – 2 June, the Las Arenas Shopping Center is filled with tradition with artisan stalls. 🌴 Discover the authenticity of typical Canarian products: from exquisite cheese and honey to irresistible sponge cakes, cakes, nougats and much more! The Canary Islands Day (30 May) celebrations
IKEA
