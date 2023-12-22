Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s a Christmas “Puente” , a long festive weekend ahead with Monday being a bank holiday in Spain. Many wonderful seasonal markets, concerts and Santas to visit and enjoy before everything calms down a little for the holiday season. If you are looking for that special Yule Time feeling with decoration and lights, Gáldar is probably a top choice. It’s good to remember that any adverse weather condition might cause outdoor events to be changed, cancelled/postponed, but all in all the brief rains of Thursday and Friday, should start to give way to clear blue skies and perhaps even a touch of snow on Mount Teide.
Here the christmas elves have gathered events and festive days from all across Gran Canaria including parades, holiday trains, and markets for you to choose from. 🎅🎄🎁 The ever so busy Santa Claus can also be seen this weekend in many places and yes, he is that fast. He comes from Lappland after all.
Next weekend will also be a long “Puente” weekend as 1st of January lands on Monday, so there are two festive weekends and more than 12 days in a row followed by the main gift giving day throughout Spain on January 5, the eve of the epiphany.The Canary Guide #Weekendtips wishes you and your family very Merry Christmas!
Upcoming events:
Until 2 January • Semana de las Flores, The Flower Week in Gáldar 🌷
Until 8 January • Belén de Arena, Sand Art Nativity Las Canteras Beach
26 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria INFECAR
2-5 January • Traditional Artisan Fair of San Telmo
2-5 January • Reyes Fair on the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias (09:00-21:00)
5 January • Reyes Magos parades
25 January-18 February • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
2-24 February Carnival Gáldar
3-4 February • Almond Blossom Festival in Tejeda 🌸
29 February-10 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana
7-17 March • Carnival Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
Monday 1 January – Public Holiday in Spain
Saturday, 6 January – Public Holiday in Spain: The Epiphany of the Lord/Epifanía del Señor/Reyes Magos
It looks like some sun, and clouds are forecast for Friday and Saturday and then there is even the possibility of some rain. How much rain depends on where you are on the island. There is a yellow advisory for Friday night and Saturday for rain. As the weekend continues the forecast is looking good for Christmas all around Gran Canaria.
Friday: Cloud intervals, more compact in the north, and this is where there will be probable showers with a low possibility of some stormy weather that could be accompanied by hail; with a potential to spread to the rest of the zones. Temperatures slightly decrease on the northern slopes. Moderate winds from the Northeast losing intensity during the last hours of the day.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals, more compact to the west and over the central islands, with a low probability of occasional showers, possibly again accompanied by storm rains, and in the form of snow on the peaks of Tenerife and La Palma. Probable light calima during the second half of the day on the Eastern Islands. Maximum temperatures rising slightly. There will be a moderate easterly component to the wind.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals. Probable light calima. A low probability of some remaining showers that could be accompanied by stormier weather to the west where it could even arrive in the form of snow on the summits of Tenerife and La Palma. Maximum temperatures will see few changes perhaps a slight decrease. Loose to moderate winds, with moderate southeast intervals.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS in GÁLDAR
Discover the Magical Christmas charm of Gáldar! 🎄🌟 🎅 🎶🕯️
Gáldar Ciudad Navidad multiplies its leisure and cultural offer this Friday, December 22. The so-called Christmas Night offers simultaneously, from 17:00 to 03:00, an endless number of activities with parades, musical performances, concerts, and visits to museums, and all of this for free.
The streets of the historic centre, the Plaza de Los Faycanes, the Gáldar Casino, the Agáldar Museum of City History, the Santiago de Los Caballeros Museum of Sacred Art, the Cueva Pintada Museum and Archaeological Park, Calle Captain Quesada, the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol, the Gáldar Town Hall Theater and the Plaza de Santiago are the spaces where all types of activities will be offered.
All this is in addition to the XXV edition of Flower Week in full swing and as a focus of attraction for neighbours and visitors, as well as the Municipal Nativity Scene at the Town Hall, which will be open until midnight, and with the start also this Friday of the Gáldar XMAS Market, which offers seven stalls in the shape of charming cabins on Calle Fernando Guanarteme. The Agáldar Museum, the Museum of Sacred Art of Santiago de Los Caballeros and the Town Hall Theater and Town Hall Houses will remain open until midnight.
Streets of the historic centre
7:30 p.m. Children’s Parade with the participation of music bands, juggling, Disney dolls, floats, parrots,…
Plaza de Los Faycanes
5:00 p.m. Children’s Show with Totó the Clown.
6:30 p.m. Musical entertainment ‘La Merienda de Alicia’ (25′)
8:30 p.m. Musical animation ‘Alice’s Merienda’ (25′)
Gáldar Casino
6:00 p.m. Show ‘The House of the Little Prince’ (20′)
7:00 p.m. Show ‘The House of the Little Prince’ (20′)
9:00 p.m. Show ‘The House of the Little Prince’ (20′)
Agáldar Museum of City History
6:00 p.m. Storytime session for families from 0 to 6 years old. ‘The Yellow Box’. Narrator Isabel Bolívar. (Confirm your attendance: 928 095 095)
7:30 p.m. · 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Musical evening in the Museum courtyard by saxophonist Fran Suárez (30′).
8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Guided tour of the museum.
Museum of Sacred Art Santiago de Los Caballeros
8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Guided tour of the museum.
10:30 p.m. Musical performance by Maite Robaina.
Cueva Pintada Museum and Archaeological Park
At 5:30 p.m. Family visit in the company of the puppets Arminda and her friends. Free activity. Registration available from Monday, December 18, at the museum or by calling the phone. 928 895 489 (ext. 3), Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
At 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Cueva Pintada at Night with Faneroque Folk.
Calle Capitan Quesada
From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Different musical shows with the violinist José Luis Montesdeoca and Aridian Ramos accompanied by Alexis Canciano.
8:30 p.m. Special outdoor program on Radio Gáldar 107.9 FM ‘De Buena Onda’ at Christmas.
Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol
From 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Audiovisual show ‘Light up the Sanctuary’.
Gáldar Town Hall Theater • Candlelight concerts
At 7:00 p.m. Musical evening (30′)
At 8:00 p.m. Musical evening (30′)
At 10:00 p.m. Piano concert by Domingo Pérez Navarro
Plaza de Santiago
At 8:30 p.m. Concert ‘Salsa Sinfónica’ by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra.
At 10:30 p.m. ‘Point and we continue’ show on Vocal 7
At 00.30 a.m. Verbena with Harmony Show
Saturday 23 December:
at 20:30 Christmas concert by the municipal music band at Plaza de Santiago
20:00-00:00 Inside the Templo Santuario de Santiago Apóstol, an audiovisual show.
The Christmas Market returns to Gáldar after its premiere last year. The second edition, which starts this Friday, will continue until Sunday, December 31, again on Calle Fernando Guanarteme with seven wooden cabins to beautify the space and increase the wide range of offers in the city on these dates. These are nine different brands that will offer Canarian products of all kinds, to which are added a food truck with a variety of food and another with craft beers. All of this goes hand in hand to make Gáldar’s Christmas even more dynamic.
The nine brands offering their products are the following: Tierraceramic (ceramic items), House of Wonder (natural creams), Braszucca (sports and swimwear), Chacho Chacha (Canarian brand of t-shirts and sweatshirts), Foto Iris ( they make paintings with the photo of the iris), Natural Fibers (items with the waste from banana trees), Artelier 48 (silver and handmade accessories), D’María Art (clothing and accessories) and M by María (clothing and accessories). Meanwhile, the food truck with a variety of food is ‘La Chula fast food’ and the craft beer truck is Beers and Beers.
The hours are as follows: Friday, December 22 from 11:00 to 22:00, Saturday 23rd from 10:00 to 22:00, Sunday 24th from 10:00 to 17:00, (Monday 25th closed), Tuesday to Thursday 25-28 from 11:00 to 20:00, Friday 29 from 11:00 to 22:00, Saturday 30 from 10:00 to 22:00, and Sunday 31 from 10:00 to 17:00
CHRISTMAS EVENTS BY THE TOWN HALL OF SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA
TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS EVENTS
20-23 December: Christmas House Casa de la Navidad in Parque Urbano del Sur
The Urban Park of the South will host the Christmas house, activities, workshops, acrobatics, clowns, as well as various performances from December 20 to 23. Friday and Saturday: 10:30-13:30 & 16:30-21:00
Last minute change with the dates! 26-27 December! Maspalomas en Navidad
The Urban Park of the South will host the Christmas house, activities, workshops, acrobatics, clowns, as well as various performances on Tuesday and Wednesday, 26-27 December from 17:00-21:00.
SUNDAY 24 DECEMBER:
10:00-13:30 A Special Christmas Agricultural Market of San Fernando. Children’s activities, live music, and the visit of Santa Claus and Christmas characters.
HOLIDAYWORLD MASPALOMAS | FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER
🎁3,2,1…Let the MAGIC begin!🎅
Friday 22 December; 18:00-21:00 face painting and Santa Claus to picking up letters
Saturday 23 December: 18:00-21:00 Christmas workshops and Santa picking up letters
LIVING BÉLEN, NATIVITY SCENE BY KARUNA MASPALOMAS | 22-24 DECEMBER
A Living Nativity scenes to experience and enjoy in Maspalomas between 22-24 December. The entry fee is 1 kg of Food.
This is a solidarity event at Karuna facilities from Friday to Sunday between 19:00-22:00.
Asociación Karuna Maspalomas; This association was born due to the difficulty of people in the hard times of the pandemic. They collaborate with the social workers of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, as they try to reach all the people in need in the municipality.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS BY THE MOGÁN TOWN HALL
Friday 22 December: at 17:00 Christmas workshops and bouncy castles at Plaza Pérez Galdós in Arguineguín.
Saturday 23 December:
Mogán Pueblo: From 17:00 Christmas workshops and bouncy castles (municipal sport court)
Arguineguín: at 20:00 Mass in the church, followed by Christmas Carols singers touring the streets. Route: Calle Tanausú, Roque Nublo, Francisco Navarro, Tomás Iriarte, Graciliano Afonso, Miguel Marrero and ending at Plaza de las Marañuelas.
Sunday 24 December: at 19:30 Mass in the church in Mogán Pueblo and at 20:00 Mass in the church in Arguineguín.
CHRISTMAS IN MOGAN MALL, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
21-23 December Xmas Market 17:00-21:00 17:00-21:00 music, gastronomy, stalls, performances and characters
Saturday 23 December: Children’s workshops
30 December: Gospel Choir from 18:30
3 January: black light sensory workshops from 17:30
4 January: Superheroes Show at 17:30
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA
Seasonal events by the town hall this weekend…
Friday 22 December:
at 18:00 Christmas street parade from Cruce de Sardina to the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias.
20:00-21:30 Tribute concert to Alejandro Fernández at Plaza Algodoneros.
Saturday 23 December:
10:30 to 13:30 Children’s craft workshops and dolls Avda. de Canarias – Doctoral Zone.
16:30-21:00 Children’s Gran Fiesta on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias.
18:00-19:30 Music by Sol y Viento in the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias.
TEROR | CHRISTMAS FIESTA DAY SANTA CLAUS | SATURDAY 23 DECEMBER
A Christmas festive day to enjoy in Teror with a children’s party, parade, show and concert this Saturday
♦ 10:30-13:30 workshops and a Christmas show at Plaza de Sintes.
♦ at 16:30 Announcing parade of “The Magical Elves” on the streets of the municipality
♦ at 18:00 Visit of Santa Claus and a Christmas parade in antique cars from Calle Nueva to the Plaza de Sintes Tent.
The lighting of La Araucaria, the largest Christmas tree in the Canary Islands will be carried out
Santa’s reception with the show ‘The Illusion of Christmas’
‘Christmas Rock’ concert (Plaza Sintes)
The Ice rink on Plaza de Sintes (Free). Open until 5 January. ⛸⛸
Ice skating rink opening hours:
During school holidays and weekends: 11:00-15:00 and then from 17:00-21:00.
School days: From 17:00-21:00 (December 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22)
“My neighborhood park”, Christmas Park on Plaza Teresa de Bolívar 🎄
The recreational space, decorated with different Christmas corners to enjoy with the family will remain open until January 4, 2024,
from Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00. On Saturdays from 10:00 to 15:00
On January 2, 3 and 4 you will also be able to enjoy the visit of the Royal pages.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF VALSEQUILLO
Seasonal events by the town hall of Valsequillo this weekend…
Friday 22 December:
Municipal Christmas Carols Meeting and Canarian Night from 21:00 in the pedestrian area.
There will be Christmas carols singing and Canarian music with roasted chestnuts, corn and also hot chocolate, and Christmas products. Locals will be dressed in traditional clothing.
Saturday 23 December:
Family Christmas Day from 11:00 in the pedestrian area of Valsequillo centre
Family activities, games, and workshops, clown Kikiriki on the pedestrian area.
During the Day the Icerink on Plaza de Tifariti will be open
Sunday 24 December: Santa Claus visit in the pedestrian area of Valsequillo centre
at 11:00 animation by Christmas characters.
at 11:30 ‘Rufino Trotamundos’ a juggling show whilst waiting for Santa’s visit.
at 12:30 Santa will arrive.
ARUCAS | CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ARUCAS INCL. CHRISTMAS TRAIN | 22-24 DECEMBER
Christmas events this weekend in Arucas
Friday 22 December:
at 20:00 Christmas Tales by Charles Dickens concert by the artistic schools at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 23 December:
at 12:00 Family Theatre ‘The little mouse Pérez and the Tooth Fairy’ at Plaza de San Juan
at 20:00 ‘Jungle Rhythms’ concert by Los Cantadores at Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 24 December:
at 11:00 Children’s workshops in Parque de las Flores
at 16:30 Buena Vibra and Kilian Viera Concerts at 16:30 on Calle León y Castillo
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | CHRISTMAS EVENTS | 22-24 DECEMBER
Christmas events this weekend in Guía
Friday 22 December:
Mercado de Guía at 16:00 Children’s games and at 17:00 Papagüevos dance.
Plaza Grande at 20:30 Premiere of the Christmas show. “Una Noche más que buena” with Patricia Muñoz, Alba Pérez, Tavi García, Juan Dávila and Marco Mateo, accompanied by a band of ten musicians, under the direction of Nauzet Afonso.
at 22:30 The festive evening will continue with the concert by Que Chimba
Saturday 23 December: ‘Recréate en Guía’
at 17:30 Christmas parade and the reception of Papá Noel at Plaza Grande and surroundings. A tour full of music, magic and joy through the streets of the city, an event unavoidable that will allow the little ones to personally deliver their letter to Santa Claus.
at 20:00 Aseres concert at Plaza Grande.
at 21:30 “Te Regalo Vivir” (‘I gift you life’) a tribute to Juan Luis Guerra and Marc Anthony, with a live band of nineteen musicians.
at 00:00 lively street party with La Mekánica by Tamarindos.
Sunday 24 December:
Mercado de Guía. at 11:00 Santa Claus (Papá Noel) and activities for kids and at 15:00 La Buena Vibra concert.
AGAETE CHRISTMAS MARKET | 22-23 DECEMBER 🎄🌟
Christmas Market in Agaete on Saturday and Sunday with traditional and gastronomic proposals to celebrate the holidays.
Music, workshops, street parade, Santa’s visit and Christmas carols.
Where: Plaza de la Constitución
Opening hours:
On Friday, 22 December from 19:00 to 23:00 and
on Saturday, 23 December from 11:00 to 23:00.
🎅 SANTA IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
♦ FRIDAY 22 DECEMBER – SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS
Santa Claus has started his spectacular red car to come from Lapland and reach Las Arenas 🎅He is waiting for you on his throne located in the Plaza de la Fuente on Friday, at 17:00.
And not only that, the children will be able to enjoy a delicious free hot chocolate that Santa Claus will give them ☕Not forgetting the Bubble House with Stitch and a white inflatable with Olaf and Elsa from Frozen 😉 You will be able to enjoy the illuminated fountain with a light show in the background and sing the Disney songs that will play on the Christmas tree 🎄
As if that were not enough, the Christmas train from the square will be free with a schedule from 17:00 to 20:00
The commercial centre has also many other seasonal activities.
♦ Shopping Centre Siete Palmas
Friday 22 December: 17:00-2:00
Saturday 23 December: 11:00-14:00 & 17:00-20:00
Sunday 24 December: 11:00-14:00
🎅 SANTA AT MOGAN MALL IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
🎅 SANTA CLAUS/ PAPÁ NOEL IN SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TiRAJANA
Find out, where Santa is visiting this weekend in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirjana 🎄
Shopping Centre El Tablero
22-23 December from 17:00-19:00
Holidayworld Maspalomas
Friday 22 December; 18:00-21:00 face painting and Santa Claus to picking up letters
Saturday 23 December: 18:00-21:00 Christmas workshops and Santa picking up letters
The special Christmas Agricultural Market of San Fernando
Sunday, 24 December 10:00-13:30
MORE PLACES ON GRAN CANARIA WHERE SANTA IS VISITING THIS WEEKEND 🎅
TEROR, SATURDAY 23 DECEMBER
at 18:00 Visit of Santa Claus and a Christmas parade from Calle Nueva to the Plaza de Sintes Tent.
Lighting up the Araucaria tree by Santa Claus
Santa’s reception with the show ‘The Illusion of Christmas’
AGAETE, SUNDAY 24 DECEMBER
During the Christmas market on Sunday, with the parade leaving from the town hall at 18:00
SANTA BRÍGIDA 22-24 DECEMBER 21-24 DECEMBER
Santa Claus Hut on Calle Nueva, the corner with Paseo del Guiniguada.
Enter into the Christmas magic with Santa and his two helpers
Opening hours:
21/12 11:00 to 13:00 and 17:00 to 19:00
22/12 11:00 to 13:00 and 16:00 to 19:00
23/12 11:00 to 13:00 and
24/12 11:00 to 13:00 and 13:30 to 15:00
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA SATURDAY 23 DECEMBER
as part of the festive day ‘Recréate en Guía’
at 17:30 Christmas parade and the reception of Papá Noel (Plaza Grande and surrounding area).
On Sunday the 24th, starting at 11:00, The Mercado de Guía will welcome the arrival of Santa Claus who will collect the letters
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS SUNDAY 24 DECEMBER
at 10:30 Baton Rouge Dixieland Street music
at 11:00 Christmas parade and letters to Santa on Calle Real and Plaza La Alameda
CHRISTMAS EVENTS & FESTIVITIES IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas program 2023-24 features more than 150 musical, cultural, and leisure activities throughout the five districts. The capital will celebrate the most magical holidays of the year themed ‘A Christmas Story’, in tribute to the 180th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ publication “A Christmas Carol”.
Belén de Arena on Las Canteras Beach until 8 January 2024.
Highlights of the free events to enjoy this weekend:
On Friday, 22 December:
at 17:00 Family Christmas in Palacete Rodríguez Quegles. Limited capacity
at 18:00 The lively Xmas parade “NAVIDAD DE CUENTO” Carretera del Norte-Avenida de Escaleritas (Ciudad Alta)
at 20:00 The 19th traditional Christmas concert by La Trova at Plaza de Santa Ana ✨
Saturday 23 December:
at 18:00 Christmas Carols with Súbito Koral at Plaza Saulo Torón
at 18:00 The lively Xmas parade “NAVIDAD DE CUENTO” on Calle Mayor de Triana ✨
at 20:00 The 36th Traditional Christmas Concert Los Gofiones La Plaza Santa Ana ✨
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
♦ Saturday, 23 December III City Market Santa Catalina
Where: Calle Luis Morote (from Parque Santa Catalina to Calle Tomás Miller)
Opening hours:10:00-20:00
♦ 16.12 – 5.1 Las Canteras Beach
Where: Plaza Saulo Torón and La Cicer area
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 10:00-21:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00-22:30 Sunday 25/31 December 10:00-18:00 (closed on 25 December and 1 January )
♦ Saturday, 23 December Tamaraceite II Christmas Comercial Fair with children’s workshops, Santa’s visit and music
Where: Calle Cruz del Ovejero
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00
♦ 26-30 December & 2-4 January: Christmas Market Palacete Rodriguez Quegles, from 17:00-21:00.
FRIDAY 22 DECEMBER – SANTA CLAUS – SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS
Santa Claus has started his spectacular red car to come from Lapland and reach Las Arenas 🎅He is waiting for you on his throne located in the Plaza de la Fuente on FRIDAY at 17:00.
And not only that, the children will be able to enjoy a delicious free hot chocolate that Santa Claus will give them ☕Not forgetting the Bubble House with Stitch and a white inflatable with Olaf and Elsa from Frozen 😉 You will be able to enjoy the illuminated fountain with a light show in the background and sing the Disney songs that will play on the Christmas tree 🎄
TRIANA
In Zona Triana, the streets are already full of lights and the fir trees are in place in all the establishments.
This weekend, there are some fun activities on offer from Friday to Sunday 💫
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | BELÉN DE ARENA | UNTIL 8 JANUARY
The 18th edition of the traditional and ephemeral nativity scene BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity 2023-24 on Las Canteras Beach ( La Puntilla end). The artistic proposals of eight Christmas scenes have been modeled by nine sculptors, with the largest representation of Canarian artists in its history. This year, the Nativity Scene pays tribute to all the Canary Islanders who live outside their homeland.
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island and a must-visit every year.
5 December 2023 – 8 January 2024.
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January from 10:00-20:00
Admission will be free and, as usual, donations made by visitors until the day of closing will be sent to the food banks of the Gran Canaria capital.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ with a Xmas flare in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00-14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.