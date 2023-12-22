Discover the Magical Christmas charm of Gáldar! 🎄🌟 🎅 🎶🕯️

Gáldar Ciudad Navidad multiplies its leisure and cultural offer this Friday, December 22. The so-called Christmas Night offers simultaneously, from 17:00 to 03:00, an endless number of activities with parades, musical performances, concerts, and visits to museums, and all of this for free.

The streets of the historic centre, the Plaza de Los Faycanes, the Gáldar Casino, the Agáldar Museum of City History, the Santiago de Los Caballeros Museum of Sacred Art, the Cueva Pintada Museum and Archaeological Park, Calle Captain Quesada, the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol, the Gáldar Town Hall Theater and the Plaza de Santiago are the spaces where all types of activities will be offered.

All this is in addition to the XXV edition of Flower Week in full swing and as a focus of attraction for neighbours and visitors, as well as the Municipal Nativity Scene at the Town Hall, which will be open until midnight, and with the start also this Friday of the Gáldar XMAS Market, which offers seven stalls in the shape of charming cabins on Calle Fernando Guanarteme. The Agáldar Museum, the Museum of Sacred Art of Santiago de Los Caballeros and the Town Hall Theater and Town Hall Houses will remain open until midnight.

Streets of the historic centre

7:30 p.m. Children’s Parade with the participation of music bands, juggling, Disney dolls, floats, parrots,…

Plaza de Los Faycanes

5:00 p.m. Children’s Show with Totó the Clown.

6:30 p.m. Musical entertainment ‘La Merienda de Alicia’ (25′)

8:30 p.m. Musical animation ‘Alice’s Merienda’ (25′)

Gáldar Casino

6:00 p.m. Show ‘The House of the Little Prince’ (20′)

7:00 p.m. Show ‘The House of the Little Prince’ (20′)

9:00 p.m. Show ‘The House of the Little Prince’ (20′)

Agáldar Museum of City History

6:00 p.m. Storytime session for families from 0 to 6 years old. ‘The Yellow Box’. Narrator Isabel Bolívar. (Confirm your attendance: 928 095 095)

7:30 p.m. · 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Musical evening in the Museum courtyard by saxophonist Fran Suárez (30′).

8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Guided tour of the museum.

Museum of Sacred Art Santiago de Los Caballeros

8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Guided tour of the museum.

10:30 p.m. Musical performance by Maite Robaina.

Cueva Pintada Museum and Archaeological Park

At 5:30 p.m. Family visit in the company of the puppets Arminda and her friends. Free activity. Registration available from Monday, December 18, at the museum or by calling the phone. 928 895 489 (ext. 3), Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Cueva Pintada at Night with Faneroque Folk.

Calle Capitan Quesada

From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Different musical shows with the violinist José Luis Montesdeoca and Aridian Ramos accompanied by Alexis Canciano.

8:30 p.m. Special outdoor program on Radio Gáldar 107.9 FM ‘De Buena Onda’ at Christmas.

Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol

From 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Audiovisual show ‘Light up the Sanctuary’.

Gáldar Town Hall Theater • Candlelight concerts

At 7:00 p.m. Musical evening (30′)

At 8:00 p.m. Musical evening (30′)

At 10:00 p.m. Piano concert by Domingo Pérez Navarro

Plaza de Santiago

At 8:30 p.m. Concert ‘Salsa Sinfónica’ by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra.

At 10:30 p.m. ‘Point and we continue’ show on Vocal 7

At 00.30 a.m. Verbena with Harmony Show