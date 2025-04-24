It’s the last weekend of April and summer is around the corner. A fast-paced weekend is ahead on Gran Canaria.
• It’s a big sporting weekend on Gran Canaria and this also means some road closures.
🏊♂️ Mogán Challenge Gran Canaria triathlon will take place on Saturday in the coast of the municipality of Mogán. 🚴🏃♂️
🚘 The Canary Islands rally is making history this weekend as part of the World Rally Championships for the first time in its history. The rally will also cause a small mayhem as the fast rally cars are driving stages around the island.
• Cheese is celebrated in Santa María de Guía this Sunday 🧀
• Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria, all things made on Gran Canaria, to explore this Saturday and Sunday in Ingenio
• Patron Saint festivities to enjoy in the little mountain ravine neighbourhood of Ayagaures
It is good to remember that next Thursday, 1 May is a Public Holiday in Spain as Fiesta del Trabajo aka May Day is celebrated!
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
30 April – 20 May • Gáldar en Flor – Gáldar in Flower 🌼.💐
1-11 May • Maspalomas Pride 🌈
4 May • Mother’s Day in Spain
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
8-18 May • Piedra y Flor in Arucas
9-11 May • Gran Canaria Me Gusta – fair @Infecar
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 in San Mateo
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
Let us know if you want forecasts for specific towns, events, or areas!
☀️ Weekend Weather Tips for Gran Canaria
Valid: Friday 25 – Sunday 27 April, 2025
🌤️ Warm, dry and sunny conditions continue across the island, particularly in the south and resort areas. The week ahead brings a brief unsettled spell, with rain expected early next week.
📍 South of Gran Canaria (Maspalomas, Puerto Rico, Mogán)
Perfect beach conditions continue through the weekend:
Friday to Sunday: ☀️ Sunny skies all day
🌡️ Temperatures around 25–27°C
💨 Light to moderate southerly breezes
🌊 Slight swell and water temps at 21°C
🧴 UV Index: 9–10 – Bring sun protection!
🏖️ Amadores Beach Outlook
|Day
|Sky
|Max Temp
|Wind
|Swell
|UV Index
|Fri 25
|☀️ Sunny
|22°C
|Light → Moderate
|Moderate → Slight
|9
|Sat 26
|☀️ Sunny
|22°C
|Light
|Slight
|10
|Sun 27
|☀️ Sunny
|27°C
|Light
|Slight
|10
🕒 Tides at Amadores
Fri: High tide 12:30 | Low tide 6:16 & 18:30
Sat: High tide 0:42 & 13:10 | Low tide 6:56 & 19:12
🌥️ North of Gran Canaria (Las Palmas, Arucas, Agaete)
Friday: Mostly cloudy start with light drizzle possible, clearing by midday
Saturday & Sunday: More sunshine, though some cloud lingers in the mornings
🌡️ Daytime highs of 22°C, cooler mornings
💨 Breezy in exposed northern and eastern areas
⛰️ Mountain & Inland Areas
Clear skies and warm sunshine through the weekend
Peaks of 27°C likely in Santa Lucía, Fataga, and interior valleys
Breezy afternoons in the southeast and northwest slopes
Excellent hiking conditions – but pack plenty of water and sunblock
📅 Weather Outlook: 28–30 April
|Day
|Conditions
|Rain?
|Max Temp
|Notes
|Mon 28
|☀️ Sunny spells
|❌
|27°C
|Calm and warm
|Tue 29
|🌧️ Cloudy + rain
|✅ 90%
|24°C
|Sudden unsettled change
|Wed 30
|🌥️ Partly cloudy
|✅ 40%
|23°C
|Scattered showers in north
🔄 Weather pattern shift expected Tuesday, with a frontal system bringing rain and cooler temps, particularly to the northeast and central highlands.
✅ Quick Tips
Best beach days: Friday to Sunday (especially south)
Best hiking days: Saturday & Sunday (summits & interior)
Take note: Tuesday likely to bring rain — good day for indoor plans!
🎯 Tips for Visitors:
South Coast is your best bet for full sunshine this weekend.
Great weather for hiking inland or cycling coastal routes.
Take UV precautions – it’s very high every day.
Keep an eye on Tuesday evening if you’re heading north – wet weather may return briefly.
Stay updated with The Canary Guide and enjoy your Gran Canaria getaway! 🌞
#GranCanariaWeather #WeekendTips #CanaryIslands 🌴
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more clouds and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS 2025
The 2025 Canary Islands Rally marks a milestone in the history of motorsports. For the first time, it will form part of the World Rally Championship (WRC). It will be the only event in Spain among the championship’s 14 global competitions, attracting the world’s very best drivers and fans.
The Gran Canaria Arena is also the chosen setting for a spectacular stage on Saturday, April 26, featuring the world’s biggest names in the sport.
The main event will start on Thursday 24 April with the Shakedown, followed by the three main stages from 25 to 27 April. This change to three stages, instead of two as in previous editions, is due to its inclusion in the WRC calendar, which also means that the route must have a minimum of 300 timed kilometres.
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the stages”
The route is composed of 18 timed stages totaling 301,30 km. Among the special stages of the La Aldea-Mogán, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Agüimes-Santa Lucía, Valsequillo-Telde, Valleseco-Artenara, Moya-Gáldar, Arucas-Firgas-Teror, and Tejeda-San Mateo stages; there are as well as the show stage at the Gran Canaria Arena and the historic stage at the Gran Karting Club in Maspalomas.
Easy check for the rally:
FRIDAY Google Map for the rally stages
SATURDAY Google Map for the rally stages
SUNDAY Google Map for the rally stages
The roads for the different stages will close on the previous evening at 22:00
Friday, 25 April
Saturday, 26 April
Domingo, 27 de abril
CHALLENGE MOGÁN GRAN CANARIA - TRIATHLON | SATURDAY 26TH
The 9th edition of Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria triathlon sporting event will take place this Saturday in the municipality of Mogán and will have 3 different triathlon (swim, cycling, run) races. The start and finish will be at ANFI.
‼️⛔️ “This also means restricted access to various locations, as well as road closures on GC-500 during this major annual event. The restrictions take place between 06:00 and 14:00. The GC-500 highway will be closed to vehicle traffic between the little square of La Verga ravine – Anfi del Mar area, kilometre 30.7 – and the Taurito ravine, kilometre 42.8″‼️⛔️
DISTANCE:
The three segments of the Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria are:
- Swimming. 1.900m starting and finishing in Anfi del Mar Beach for a distance over 2 laps.
- Cycling. 90km in 4 laps, from Anfi del Mar to Taurito
- Run. 21km circuit of 4 laps starting in Anfi del Mar and ending in the same place.
DISTANCE SHORT TRIATHLON:
The three segments of the Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria are:
- Swimming. 1.900m starting and finishing in Anfi del Mar Beach for a distance over 2 laps.
- Cycling. 40km in 2 laps.
- Run. Circuit of 2 laps starting in Anfi del Mar and ending in the same place.
ROAD CLOSURES, OPTIONS AND BUS STOP CHANGES
KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA IN INGENIO | SATURDAY & SUNDAY
A new edition of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria. This edition takes place in the municipality of Ingenio this Saturday and Sunday, 26-27 April 2025.
The fair is open on both days 09:00-14:00 and takes place on Plaza de Candelaria, just next to the church.
The Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair was born in Ingenio, and we’re back with excitement for another year. 50 producers from across the island are bringing us quality artisanal food products. Parallel activities include: A Craft Fair with artisans from Ingenio. Guided tours of the town. Gastronomic activities in several restaurants in the town, live music, etc.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
CHEESE FESTIVAL - FIESTA DEL QUESO | SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA 🧀
🧀 The ancient population centre of Santa María de Guía celebrates the Fiesta del Queso, a Cheese Festival in the historic centre of Guía, on the Plaza Grande this Sunday 27 April, and in Montaña Alta on 4 May 2025.
🧀 Two years ago, the Guía Cheese Festival was declared a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Canary Islands.
The Festival of the Cheese of Guía counts every year with two editions. Traditionally, the first one is celebrated in the town on the last Sunday of April and the second takes place in the district of Montaña Alta every first Sunday of May.
Saturday, 26 April: Mercado de Guía
The Guía Market will host workshops for adults on tasting and evaluating cheeses with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) from the Canary Islands and premium cheeses, as well as children’s and family workshops to discover “The Magical World of Queso de Flor.”
Later that evening, the traditional “Cheese Dance” will be held in the Plaza Grande. This year, the folk groups Buchito de Café and Estrella y Guía from Gran Canaria, and the AF Herederos de Chasna from Tenerife, along with twenty other dance groups from various folk groups, will feature the cheese dance groups.
Sunday, 27 April: Main Day
On Sunday, from 10:00-14:00 take place one of the main days of the celebration. The city centre will hold the Traditional Gastronomy and Crafts Fair, with a display, tasting, and sale of cheeses and local products in both squares of the historic centre: the front of the church and Calle Marqués del Muni.
Another important event on this day is the 26th Island Cheese Tasting Competition “Queso Flor de Guía,” starting at 11:00 at the Casa de la Cultura, with commented public tastings of the participating cheeses and cheese factories. On this day, the Néstor Álamo Museum will also host the Experience Room on the Flavors of Gran Canaria, with commented tastings of cheeses and other rural treasures.
This festive day will be enlivened from eleven in the morning by the folk groups Herederos de Chasna, Los Incansables, and Noroeste Guiense.
Among this year’s new features is the change of location of one of the most popular activities, the IES Noroeste Gastronomic Showcase. This year, it moves to La Kasa de Guía, where students from the various training cycles of the Hospitality and Tourism Department will once again offer a wide variety of delicacies made with Flor de Guía, Media Flor, and Guía cheeses.
Still to come…
Sunday 4 May in Montaña Alta
The Cheese Festival in the Montaña Alta neighbourhood, where, as every year, the thousands of samples of sancocho, cheese, tortillas with honey, and wild mustard stew are among the main attractions to visit this area of the Guiense midlands. Day will start at 10:00.
A festive day in which the awards of the 26th Island Cheese Tasting ‘Queso Flor de Guía’ will be presented and tribute will be paid to the couple of cheese artisans Teresa González Jiménez and Juan Antonio Moren García, and to the couple formed by Carmen Santiago Díaz and Atilio Suárez Suárez, collaborators of the festival for thirty years and part of the group of people who make the famous wild mustard stew that can be tasted on this day.
The folklore groups Lairaga del Norte and Estrella y Guía will entertain on this festive day, and there will also be performances by Yeray Rodríguez and international poets.
Public transport:
to Montaña Alta: the Global bus company will have a special arrangement for that day, extending the service from 10 in the morning until three in the afternoon.
See the full program (in Spanish) HERE!
FIESTAS AYAGAURES | 25-27 APRIL
The little neigbourhood of Ayagaures (at the end of GC-504) in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana are celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of Niño Dios between 25-27 April 2025. These festivities have been organised by the Ayagaures Festival Commission and will feature cultural events, live music, traditional games, and much more.
As marked by tradition, which began in the 1950s, the residents of the Ayagaures ravine will ask the image of the Child God for a good year of rain to fill the dam and guarantee the irrigation of their crops. A program that reflects the richness of traditions and offers moments of fun, coexistence, and spirituality.
Friday 25 April:
at 11:00 the festivities will begin with the decoration of the streets of the neighbourhood.
at 20:00 the inauguration of an art exhibition
at 20:15 Johnny Amobi Showreel
20:45 Pregón, proclamation
20:30 Zanga Tournament
Art & Wine workshop
21:00 Parranda Las Dunas del Sur
Saturday 26 April:
at 18:00 The greatest tradition, the Pilgrimage and Offering to the Child Jesus. The procession will leave from the ‘roof’ to the town square. The tour will be enlivened by music and songs from the neighbours who participate, always dressed in traditional clothing. (This will mean some road closures)
After the Pilgrimage Offering, at 20:30 Local Humour (in Spanish)
at 22:00 The night will close with the Great Verbena by Grupo Rebelion and at 00:30 the luminous fires and a cup of broth.
Sunday 27 April:
at 11:00 workshop and children’s games
at 12:50 Canarian Wrestling Exhibition.
at 13:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession that will be accompanied by the Archipelago Band.
Subsequently, at 14:00 a tribute will be made to two local residents
at 14:30 the Asadero Canario (Canarian barbeque)
at 15:00 the Verbena del Solajero, a daytime festive street party. In this festival the Festival Commission encourages all participants to come with a striking and elaborate hat, since the most original will be awarded in the female and male categories.
at 15:00 For the little ones, there will be inflatables and games
at 18:00 the birthday celebration of all the boys and girls in the neighbourhood with chocolate that will put an end to the festivities at 19:00, until next year.
Feria de Abril - April Fair | 24-27 April
🎉✨ La Feria de Abril in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from 24-27 April at Plaza de La Puntilla will be filled with colour, music, dance, and tradition with the eagerly awaited April Fair 2025 💃🕺.
Opening hours:
🔸Thursday, 24 April: 21:00 to 01:00
🔸 Friday, 25 April: 22:00 to 02:00
🔸 Saturday 26 April: 13:00 to 02:00
🔸 Sunday 27 April: 12:00 to 18:00
Come in your flamenco dress or shorts and enjoy a unique atmosphere full of joy, gastronomy, and Andalusian art! 🌺🎶🍷
Organised by: Real Club Victoria and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates International Dance Day with exhibitions
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates International Dance Day on April 26th and 27th with different exhibitions around the city, coordinated by the actor, stage director and choreographer Mingo Ruano and Danza Las Palmas, and the unique ‘Megabar’, an element that the dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher Jacob Hernández already premiered in 2024 in Las Canteras and that, in 2025 returns with simultaneous and synchronised choreography from up to six dance schools.
The initiative is structured around two projects: the Ballet “Megabar” on Paseo de las Canteras, an impressive dance element that will occupy a large part of the Cícer area, next to GoFit, where, under the direction of Jacob Hernández, the steps and figures of six dance schools that have been practicing for weeks will take center stage to showcase their talent in a coordinated and synchronized manner.
Dance in motion throughout the city
In addition, throughout Saturday the 26th and Sunday the 27th, you will be able to enjoy exhibitions in public spaces and streets throughout the city. Plaza de Las Ranas, Calle Mayor de Triana, San Telmo Park, Mesa y López Avenue, Santa Catalina Park, and Paseo de Las Canteras itself will be the scene of choreographic performances in various styles.
These activities, coordinated by Mingo Ruano, feature the direct involvement of students from his Danza Las Palmas project and are an invitation to rediscover urban space through body language, rhythm, and artistic expression.
The program anticipates the celebration of International Dance Day
International Dance Day has been commemorated every April 29th since 1982, in honour of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, considered the father of modern ballet. In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the date is celebrated with a lively, participatory, and decentralized program.
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council, through its Department of Culture, invites the public to come and experience dance, to witness how its movements take over the city and to take part in this collective tribute.
Program
Saturday, April 26
10:30 a.m. – Reading of the Manifesto. Paseo de Las Canteras (Go Fit height)
11:00 a.m. – Megabarra I. Paseo de Las Canteras (Go Fit height)
11:00 a.m. – Plaza de Las Ranas
12:00 p.m. – Megabarra II. English: Las Canteras Promenade (Go Fit height)
12:00h – Calle Mayor de Triana (height numbers 60-62)
13:00h – Parque San Telmo
17:00h – Avenida Mesa y López
18:00h – Parque Santa Catalina
19:00h – Las Canteras Promenade (Saulo Torón area)
Sunday, April 27
11:00h – Avenida Mesa y López
12:00h – Parque Santa Catalina Park
13:00h – Las Canteras Promenade (Saulo Torón area)
"Friends Market" Hotel NH Imperial - Las Palmas de Gran Canaria | Sunday
Another edition of the “Friends Market” in the Hotel NH Imperial in the capital this Sunday, 23 February 2025.
Art, crafts, beauty, complements, fashion, cosmetics, health, etc.
Opening hours: 10:00-20:00