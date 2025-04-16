Our provincial capital, here on the eastern islands, is Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where some of the biggest holiday celebrations of the annual calendar occur, with many events celebrated with vigour in intense and devout displays of faith, humility and sorrow. Welcome to Semana Santa, Holy Week.

Many processions run through the historic centre of the capital (as well as several in many of the older towns and villages around the island) and are often heavily loaded with symbolism and historic traditions, but still manage to maintain their own unique aesthetic and identity, followed by large audiences, as we move through the week. The passage of revered iconographic images and statues, through the unique colonial old quarter of the capital, offers some unforgettable experiences during the Easter holidays.

From April 13-20, the capital of Gran Canaria provides the pulse of Holy Week, one of its most unique religious celebrations, loaded with great historical and cultural importance. Dioceses and brotherhoods promote an intense agenda of processions, which for the most part run through the founding neighbourhood of Vegueta, its parishes and the Cathedral, located in the Plaza de Santa Ana.

In parallel, the city organises various markets in various locations in Vegueta, including Plaza de las Ranas, Alameda de Colón, Triana, San Telmo, Plaza de Santo Domingo, and Obispo Codina Street, coinciding with Holy Week, from April 13 to 20. All of them feature street stalls selling food, drinks, sweets, and toys.

FRIDAY 18 APRIL, GOOD FRIDAY

”LAS MANTILLAS” PROCESSION

Faithful women dressed in traditional White Canarian scarves, “The Sorrowful” follow the path of the pain of a Mother behind her crucified son. The cortege prays with the Holy Rosary and upon arrival at the Plaza, and before entering the Temple, the Bishop imparts a Blessing from the Balcony of the Episcopal Palace. From the entrance to the Cathedral, to the sound of Chopin’s Funeral March, the Sermon of Seven Words is celebrated.

Leaving at 11:00 and arriving back at 12:00. Route : Obispo Codina, Espíritu Santo, Reyes Católicos, Doctor Chil, Plaza del Espíritu Santo, Castillo, Plaza de Santa Ana, Obispo Codina and again to the Cathedral. Once there, the Proclamation of the Seven Words will be held.

The legend of the 17th century will be revived with the votive lamp that is meant to be a prayer for the fishermen who embarked at the Las Palmas Pier.

MAGNA PROCESSION INTER PARISH VEGUETA & TRIANA

Starting at 18:30 the departure of the Magna procession begins, this year with the participation of three parishes; Santo Domingo, San Agustín and San Francisco de Asís.

The Virgen de los Dolores crosses the Guiniguada ravine (on the banks of which the old town was founded) as part of the Magna on Good Friday The parishes of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, San Agustín and San Francisco take their religious icons out to the streets and join in stages to form the Magna Procession. From the Parish of Santa Domingo leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:00. From the parish of San Agustín, leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:30 From the parish of San Francisco leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 22:00

**

Also at 22:30, the Pontifical and Royal Brotherhood of Our Lady of Soledad de la Portería Coronada will leave to accompany the passage of Our Lady of Soledad de la Portería Procession of the Retiro de Triana from Calle Doctor Domingo Déniz, Alameda de Colón, Plaza de Cairasco, General Bravo, Travieso, Cano, Torres, General Bravo, Plaza Cairasco, Alameda de Colón and again to calle Doctor Domingo Déniz where entering the temple at 22:30.

SUNDAY 20 APRIL

Domingo de Resurrección

The last day of the procession comes on Easter Sunday when the procession ‘del Resucitado‘ will take place in the morning at 11:30, departing with the image of the risen Christ from the large parish church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, passing through Sor Brígida, Paseo de San José, Hernán Pérez, Reyes Católicos, García Tello until it finally arrives to the parish where it started, around 12:30.