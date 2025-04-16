The long Easter “Puente” (bridge) weekend is here, with both Thursday and Friday observed as bank holidays on Gran Canaria.
It also marks the end of the Christian Holy Week, known as “Semana Santa.” Throughout the week, traditional religious events and processions have taken place, featuring men in pointed hats, others riding donkeys, and grieving mothers wrapped in shawls. These solemn traditions continue across the island, particularly in the capital, through to Sunday.
This weekend is expected to be a relatively calm one in terms of other events and celebrations, as Easter is traditionally a time for family gatherings, church visits, and eventually, trips to the beach and other activities. However, after this weekend things are just getting livelier, and busier.
With the extended holiday, government offices and buildings will remain closed, and many locals are taking the opportunity to head south to popular tourist destinations to enjoy the Easter break or the beaches around the island if the weather permits.
Many shops will close their doors either on Thursday or Friday, small ones might be closed for both. Then there are shopping centres that all open all year around, 365 days a year.
TOP 3
1. “Las Mantillas” procession in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Friday
2. “The Burning of Judas” in Teror on Saturday evening with fireworks, starting with a parade accompanied by Los Swing Goloso, and a street party hosted by DJ Juanjo and Furia Joven.
3. Easter Sunday procession in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
Upcoming events:
27 April & 4 May • Cheese Festival Santa María de Guía – Montaña Alta 🧀
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
26 April • Mogán Challenge (triathlon/road closures)
26-27 April • Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in Ingenio
9-11 May • Gran Canaria Me Gusta – fair @Infecar
1-11 May • Maspalomas Pride 🌈
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 San Mateo
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
🐣 The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather | Easter Weekend Special
Thursday 17 – Sunday 20 April 2025
🌤️🌦️🌧️☀️
It’s Easter weekend on Gran Canaria, and we’re in for varied spring weather across the island! Whether you’re heading to a Good Friday procession, planning a beach day in the south, or exploring local fiestas, here’s everything you need to know to plan around the weather 🌦️
🗓️ Quick Look: What to Expect
|Day
|Weather Summary
|Rain
|South Conditions
|North Conditions
|Thu 17
|Mostly sunny, breezy SE/NW
|❌
|☀️ Warm & calm
|🌥️ Cloudy AM
|Fri 18
|Mainly dry, drizzle north, warm in the south
|🌦️ Light
|🌤️ Sunny & 22°C
|🌥️ Cloudy + light rain
|Sat 19
|More cloud in the north, sunnier south
|🌦️ 40%
|🌤️ 25°C & bright
|🌧️ Chance of rain
|Sun 20
|Showers likely north, mostly fine elsewhere
|🌧️ 70%
|🌤️ Calm & mild
|🌧️ Damp morning
📍 South Gran Canaria (Maspalomas, Puerto Rico, Mogán)
The best spot to be this Easter!
Expect plenty of sunshine, calm seas, and warm afternoons across the southern coast. While inland areas may see a few clouds, beach resorts will stay dry and sunny for most of the weekend. Temperatures reach up to 25°C, with light coastal breezes and clear skies especially on Thursday and Saturday.
🧴 UV Index is high (9–10) – bring sunscreen and hats!
🌊 Water temp: 21°C – ideal for a swim.
🍹 Perfect for terraces, pool time, or beach clubs.
🌆 North & Capital (Las Palmas, Agaete, Arucas)
A more typical April outlook in the north: cloudy skies, occasional light showers, and mild temperatures between 18–22°C.
Thursday brings cloudy mornings with clearer skies midday.
Friday & Saturday see more persistent cloud and a few drops, especially in the early hours.
Sunday is the dampest, with rain likely from the morning.
🧥 Bring a light waterproof if you’re heading out for Holy Week events in Las Palmas.
🏞️ Mountain Areas & Inland (Tejeda, Valleseco, San Mateo)
Expect variable skies, cooler conditions (down to 14–16°C), and higher rain chances, especially on Saturday and Sunday. The Alisios (trade winds) pick up, especially in exposed areas.
Best for walks or drives on Thursday or Friday.
Saturday & Sunday may be cloudier and wet in higher spots.
🌊 Tide Times – Amadores Beach
☀️ Outlook for Next Week (April 21–22)
The start of the new week keeps the same rhythm – cloudy mornings and sunny afternoons in the south, with lingering showers in the north and hills.
Temperatures remain mild: highs around 24–25°C, lows near 15°C.
Rain probability decreases slightly but stays around 55–60% in the north.
Wind eases, and UV stays very high.
🎯 #WeekendTips from The Canary Guide
Easter Processions in Las Palmas: pack a light rain jacket.
Southern Markets (like San Fernando or Mogán): ideal beach & shopping weather Friday–Saturday.
Best Hiking Day: Thursday or early Friday before clouds build.
Sunniest Spots: Mogán, Arguineguín, and Playa del Inglés all weekend.
🌴 Whatever your plans, stay informed, stay sun-safe, and enjoy Easter on Gran Canaria!
Follow #GranCanariaWeather and @TheCanaryGuide for daily updates and #WeekendTips 🐣
🌞 Thursday, 17 April
South & Resorts:
Clear skies with some high clouds, warm and plenty of sun.
Max temp: 25°C | Min: 15°C
Wind: Light, breezy on southeast slopes.
UV Index: 10 – very high
Perfect for: Beach day, pool lounging, terrace dining 🌴
North & Capital (Las Palmas):
Cloudy start, with sunny intervals by midday.
Mild temperatures: 18–22°C
Winds: Moderate Alisios in the afternoon.
Tide info – Amadores:
High tide: 04:18 & 16:33
Low tide: 10:14 & 22:42
⛅ Friday, 18 April (Good Friday)
South & Resorts:
Mostly sunny, a few clouds in the morning, but dry.
Max temp: 25°C
UV Index: 9
Sea: Slight swell, calm for swimming.
Feels like: Warm and breezy.
North & Capital:
Cloudier overall, with light drizzle possible, especially early.
Temperatures: 18–22°C
Winds: Northerly with strong gusts on exposed coasts.
Best time to visit Las Canteras: Early afternoon, when clearer spells are likely.
🌤️ Saturday, 19 April
South & Resorts:
Bright and warm, partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Max temp: 25°C
UV Index: 9
Breezes: Light, more noticeable near cliffs and coastlines.
Best for: Pool days, boat trips, outdoor markets.
North & Interior:
Cloudy with a chance of light rain, especially in the midlands and mountain villages like Tejeda and Valleseco.
Cooler in higher altitudes, with temps around 14–16°C.
🌧️ Sunday, 20 April (Easter Sunday)
South & Resorts:
Partly sunny, some cloud cover later but generally dry.
Max temp: 24°C
Sea conditions: Good for swimming, UV still very high.
North & Capital:
Rain likely, particularly in the morning and evening.
Temps: 17–22°C
Feels cooler due to cloud and wind.
Good day for: Indoor activities, cafés, museums, or a relaxed Sunday brunch.
🎯 Weather Highlights
Best beach days: Thursday to Saturday in the south.
Best hiking day: Thursday or Friday morning.
Most rain expected: Sunday, especially in the north and inland.
UV levels: 9–10 throughout – sun protection is a must!
Sea: Warm (21°C) and calm, ideal for water activities.
Let us know if you want forecasts for specific towns, events, or areas!
Happy Easter from The Canary Guide 🌼
Stay tuned for daily updates at #GranCanariaWeather ✨
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more clouds and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
Jump to #WeekendTips
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | SEMANA SANTA - HOLYWEEK | UNTIL SUNDAY ✝️
Our provincial capital, here on the eastern islands, is Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where some of the biggest holiday celebrations of the annual calendar occur, with many events celebrated with vigour in intense and devout displays of faith, humility and sorrow. Welcome to Semana Santa, Holy Week.
Many processions run through the historic centre of the capital (as well as several in many of the older towns and villages around the island) and are often heavily loaded with symbolism and historic traditions, but still manage to maintain their own unique aesthetic and identity, followed by large audiences, as we move through the week. The passage of revered iconographic images and statues, through the unique colonial old quarter of the capital, offers some unforgettable experiences during the Easter holidays.
From April 13-20, the capital of Gran Canaria provides the pulse of Holy Week, one of its most unique religious celebrations, loaded with great historical and cultural importance. Dioceses and brotherhoods promote an intense agenda of processions, which for the most part run through the founding neighbourhood of Vegueta, its parishes and the Cathedral, located in the Plaza de Santa Ana.
In parallel, the city organises various markets in various locations in Vegueta, including Plaza de las Ranas, Alameda de Colón, Triana, San Telmo, Plaza de Santo Domingo, and Obispo Codina Street, coinciding with Holy Week, from April 13 to 20. All of them feature street stalls selling food, drinks, sweets, and toys.
FRIDAY 18 APRIL, GOOD FRIDAY
”LAS MANTILLAS” PROCESSION
Faithful women dressed in traditional White Canarian scarves, “The Sorrowful” follow the path of the pain of a Mother behind her crucified son. The cortege prays with the Holy Rosary and upon arrival at the Plaza, and before entering the Temple, the Bishop imparts a Blessing from the Balcony of the Episcopal Palace. From the entrance to the Cathedral, to the sound of Chopin’s Funeral March, the Sermon of Seven Words is celebrated.
Leaving at 11:00 and arriving back at 12:00. Route : Obispo Codina, Espíritu Santo, Reyes Católicos, Doctor Chil, Plaza del Espíritu Santo, Castillo, Plaza de Santa Ana, Obispo Codina and again to the Cathedral. Once there, the Proclamation of the Seven Words will be held.
The legend of the 17th century will be revived with the votive lamp that is meant to be a prayer for the fishermen who embarked at the Las Palmas Pier.
MAGNA PROCESSION INTER PARISH VEGUETA & TRIANA
Starting at 18:30 the departure of the Magna procession begins, this year with the participation of three parishes; Santo Domingo, San Agustín and San Francisco de Asís.
The Virgen de los Dolores crosses the Guiniguada ravine (on the banks of which the old town was founded) as part of the Magna on Good Friday The parishes of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, San Agustín and San Francisco take their religious icons out to the streets and join in stages to form the Magna Procession. From the Parish of Santa Domingo leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:00. From the parish of San Agustín, leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:30 From the parish of San Francisco leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 22:00
**
Also at 22:30, the Pontifical and Royal Brotherhood of Our Lady of Soledad de la Portería Coronada will leave to accompany the passage of Our Lady of Soledad de la Portería Procession of the Retiro de Triana from Calle Doctor Domingo Déniz, Alameda de Colón, Plaza de Cairasco, General Bravo, Travieso, Cano, Torres, General Bravo, Plaza Cairasco, Alameda de Colón and again to calle Doctor Domingo Déniz where entering the temple at 22:30.
SUNDAY 20 APRIL
Domingo de Resurrección
The last day of the procession comes on Easter Sunday when the procession ‘del Resucitado‘ will take place in the morning at 11:30, departing with the image of the risen Christ from the large parish church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, passing through Sor Brígida, Paseo de San José, Hernán Pérez, Reyes Católicos, García Tello until it finally arrives to the parish where it started, around 12:30.
HOLY WEEK IN TEROR incl. BURNING OF JUDAS
Holy Week arrived in Teror with an intense program of religious events and processions prepared by the Parish of Teror from the Basilica of El Pino. The program, as is tradition, began with Palm Sunday, and the procession of the Donkey, offering seven processions throughout the week, in which some of the most valuable works of Canarian imagery, guarded by the Basilica of El Pino, will take to the streets. Among them are those created by Luján Pérez, such as the “Lord Tied to the Column,” the “Sorrowful Virgin,” and the “Saint John the Evangelist.” Processions taking place throughout the week until April 20th, except for Monday, April 14th, and the Stations of the Cross will take place on Holy Thursday, April 17th.
.
FRIDAY 18 APRIL:
at 18:00 Celebration of the Passion and Death of the Lord, followed by a procession “Santo Entrierro”, Holy Burial
Route: Plaza del Pîno, Calle Inglesia Chica – de la Cal – Nueva – Párroco Juan Gonzàlez – Doctor Pedro Rodriguez – Paseo Gonzàlez Dìaz – Real de la Plaza and back to Plaza del Pino
at 21:30 Sermon on the Solitude of the Virgin, followed by the procession of Our Lady of Solitude “Virgen de la Soledad”
Route: Plaza del Pîno, Calle Inglesia Chica – de la Cal – Nueva – Alcalde Isaac Domìnguez – Real de la Plaza and back to Plaza del Pino
SATURDAY 19 APRIL
19:30 TRADITIONAL BURNING OF JUDAS
Outside of the religious program, the traditional Burning of Judas will take place on the night of the Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 19th, as a symbolic act of Judas’ betrayal of Jesus, which also encompasses a social critique embodied by a current figure.
at 19:30 The festive event will begin with a Parade enlivened by ‘Swing Goloso’. The Burning of Judas will take place at 23:00, followed by a street party with live entertainment by DJ Juanjo and Furia Joven.
As is tradition, the Judas figure is made by a group of people from the municipality and represents a famous person, whose name is not revealed until the night of the burning, to the surprise of those attending. The giant figure is then paraded through the streets on a truck to Sintes Square, where the burning and fireworks display will take place.
SUNDAY 20 APRIL
10:00 and 11:00 Eucharist
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by the procession with the image of the “Resurrected Lord”
Route: Plaza del Pîno – Calle de la Herrerìa – Calle Nueva – Calle del Riego – Real de la Plaza and back to Plaza del Pino
VALLESECO incl. BURNING OF JUDAS
The main processions in Valleseco will take place during the Easter Triduum, beginning on Holy Thursday, April 17, at 19:00, with the celebration of the Lord’s Last Supper. At 21:00, the Stations of the Cross will march through the streets of Valleseco.
•On Good Friday, April 18, the Passion and Death of the Lord will be celebrated at 19:00, followed by the Holy Burial procession and meditation on the “seven words.”
At 21:00 p.m., the Procession of La Soledad will march through the streets, accompanied by the recitation of the rosary with the image of Our Lady of Sorrows.
•On Holy Saturday, April 19, at 20:00, the Easter Vigil will be held, with the participation of the people of Vallesequense. Following the vigil, the traditional Burning of Judas will take place in the Plaza de San Vicente Ferrer, a popular event organized by local youth.
The traditional Burning of Judas is held on Saturday at 21:30 in the town square.
The responsibility for keeping this centuries-old custom alive falls to the municipality’s youth, through the Youth Department, which collaborates closely with the Festivities Department in the creation of the now-famous effigy. The Judas, made from fabrics, old clothes, rags, newspapers, and firecrackers, promises to surprise the public this year with some new creations prepared by young artisans.
During these days, local youth are working intensively in the old Casino building, a space converted into a creative workshop where they are shaping the large effigy that will be the star of the event. Everything is planned so that the Judas will be ready before Saturday. The Burning of Judas in Valleseco is much more than a festival; it’s a reflection of the municipality’s cultural identity and a symbol of the active participation of citizens, especially its youth, in preserving traditions.
HOLY WEEK IN MOGÁN
Here are the religious services in the municipality of Mogán on Friday.
Friday 18April:
06:00 Via Crucis in Puerto de Mogán
09:00 Laudes (morning prayer): Pueblo de Mogàn, Arguineguìn and in Cercado Espino
18:00 Pasión del Señor in Veneguera
18:00 Pasión del Señor in Pueblo de Mogán, followed by a procession
19:30 Pasión del Señor in Arguineguín, followed by Via Crucis
You can see more in the poster
TELDE
Good Friday service, followed by a procession in the municipality of Telde
18:00 Basílica de San Juan Bautista
Celebration of the Passion and Death of the Lord, followed by a Magna procession
SANTA MARÍA DE GUÍA
The celebration of Holy Week in the city of Luján Pérez will be in all its splendor in 2025, with the departure of ten floats in the Great Procession of Good Friday.
On Holy Thursday, the Vespertine Mass In Coena Domini and Reverence of the Most Holy Sacrament will be celebrated at the Monument at seven in the evening, and the Holy Hour at ten at night.
Good Friday, the celebration of the Passion of the Lord, at five in the afternoon, followed by the Great Procession, which will once again feature, this year, the departure of five floats from Luján Pérez:
The Lord Preacher, The Lord of Prayer in the Garden, The Lord Tied to the Column, The Crucified One, and Our Lady of Sorrows, and, along with these, the floats of The Christ of Humility and Patience and the Tears of Saint Peter, The Nazarene, Veronica, Saint John, and The Holy Sepulchre will also come out.
On Good Friday night, at 22:00, the Retiro Procession will take place with the floats of Our Lady of Sorrows and Saint John around the main church.
On Holy Saturday, at 21:00, the solemn Easter Vigil will be celebrated, followed by the Procession of the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy and blessed.
COCODRILO PARK IN AGÜIMES
The wonderful and unique Cocodrilo Park will be open during the easter weekend, 29-31 March 2024.
Cocodrilo Park is a zoo and a private animal rescue centre with a spectacular crocodile show.
POEMA DEL MAR AQURIUM IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Poema del Mar Aquarium, located in the capital is open 365 days a year. The opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 09:30-17:30
Prices:
Adults €27 and Kids €18,50
*A child is considered between 3 and 11 years old.
Special price for Canarian residents (18€ and 13€)
*Presenting ID or certificate of residence.
You can also buy tickets online
The good ones are the Global bus 60 or 91 (depending on your location) and then get off from the Santa Catalina bus stop. From that point, walk for about 8 minutes
GRAN CANARIA FARMERS' MARKET IN VECINDARIO THIS SATURDAY 19th
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street next the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (close to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
(next weekend in Arucas)
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”