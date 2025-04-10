The La Salle Association, in collaboration with the Agüimes City Council, is organizing the 32nd edition of the Auto of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth, 32º edición del Auto de La Pasión this Friday.

Nearly 300 residents of the municipality of Agüimes participate in the Play of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection. This event, now in its thirty-second year, features a performance in the streets of the historic centre of the city, written by playwright Orlando Hernández Martín. The performance, which will revive the most emblematic scenes from the final moments of a life made legendary, will take place at 20:00, beginning at the Parque de Los Moros stage and continuing to the Plaza de San Antón and Plaza del Rosario stages.

This unique traveling street reenactment of Holy Week in Agüimes began in 1993, when writer Orlando Hernández, a favourite son of the town, conceived the play on which the performance is based. The play, organised by the La Salle Association in collaboration with the Agüimes City Council and the Pious Ecclesiastical Institute of Jesus the Blessed Sacrament, will be directed this year by actor José Oliva, who will also include the participation of hundreds of volunteers from the town. The procession will begin in Los Moros Park and end near the Church of San Sebastián.

THE SCENES:

The first scenes to be seen will be the “Healing of the Blind Man of Jericho,” the “Interview of the Blind Man with the Sanhedrin,” the “Meeting of Jesus with His Disciples,” and the “Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem,” all in Parque Los Moros. On the way to the church, the “Arrival of Jesus on a Donkey, Accompanied by His Disciples and the Hebrew People” will be re-enacted. At the stop in Plaza de San Antón, where two stages have been set up for greater fluidity, the “Last Supper,” the “Prayer in the Garden of Olives,” the “Arrest,” “Jesus before Annas and Caiaphas,” the “Death of Judas,” “Jesus with Pilate,” “Jesus before Herod,” “Back before Pilate,” “Ecce Homo and Barabbas,” and “Jesus Carries the Cross” will be performed.

The procession will then head to Plaza del Rosario, decorated for the occasion as Mount Calvary. They will be accompanied by the La Salle Association’s Musical Group, dressed as Roman guards. Upon arriving at the square, they will be shown “The Falls,” “The Cyrenean,” “Meetings with Veronica, the Women, and His Mother,” “Death on the Cross,” “Descent from the Cross,” “Burial,” and “Resurrection.”

The author of the Auto de la Pasión, Orlando Hernández, was born in Agüimes on March 19, 1936, and died on May 2, 1997. Throughout his career, he wrote more than thirty literary works, including the novels “Catalina Park” and “Máscaras y tierra,” short stories such as “Sancocho. Cuentos canarios,” and other costumbrista works such as “El barbero de Temisas” and “En mi pueblo mando yo.” He was also a frequent newspaper columnist for newspapers such as El Eco de Canarias, Canarias 7, and La Provincia. In 1962, he was appointed Official Chronicler, and on January 20, 1997, before his death, he was awarded the title of favourite son of his hometown.