Oh, April! Sunshine, clouds, and rain continue on Gran Canaria this weekend with many festivities and events planned, eyes to the sky, and an island of waterfalls to explore.
It will be an interesting spring weekend ahead as unstable weather continues. Remember that any outdoor event might be postponed or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Highlights for this weekend:
- Spring Sensations are on offer, in the shape of a fair in La Aldea
- A festive atmosphere to join in Telde with spring, and the change of time celebration
- There is an Anime, Manga, and, a Book Festival to explore in Valsequillo
- El Pajar in the south is celebrating its last days of Patron Saint festivities
- Holy Week starts this Sunday with religious events and processions throughout Gran Canaria
- The Last of the Carnival festivities this year can be celebrated in Valleseco with Day Carnival this Saturday.
“And what is the best thing about all these events, that they are all free to attend!”
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
Upcoming events:
27 April & 4 May • Cheese Festival Santa María de Guía – Montaña Alta 🧀
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
26 April • Mogán Challenge (triathlon/road closures)
9-11 May • Gran Canaria Me Gusta – fair @Infecar
1-11 May • Maspalomas Pride 🌈
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 San Mateo
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
4-27 July Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July- 3 August Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
☀️ The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
Weekend Forecast + Outlook | Friday to Monday, April 11–14, 2025
We’re heading into a mixed weekend on Gran Canaria, with clouds, scattered rain showers, and some sunny spells, depending on where you are.
🌴 In the south (Playa del Inglés, Maspalomas, Puerto Rico): Expect brighter skies, milder winds, and occasional sunshine, perfect for beach strolls, market visits, or relaxing poolside – but keep a light jacket handy just in case.
🌆 In Las Palmas and the north: Expect cloudier conditions and higher chances of light to moderate rain, especially during the mornings and late afternoons.
🏔️ Up in the mountains: It’ll be cooler and wetter, with the chance of afternoon showers, particularly around Tejeda, Valleseco, and other inland areas.
🗓️ Friday, April 11 – Cloudy Start with Showers Around
🌦️ Weather: Cloudy across much of the island. Light to moderate showers possible in the west and interior early on, moving east and northeast later.
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 17–22°C
Southern Resorts: 18–24°C
💨 Winds: Moderate westerlies, picking up on the northwest and southeast slopes in the afternoon.
🌊 Beach Tip: The sea may be a little choppy on western beaches. UV index 8 – wear sunscreen during breaks in the cloud.
🎯 Best bet: Stick to the southern coast for better weather and lighter winds in the afternoon.
🗓️ Saturday, April 12 – Showers North and West, Brighter South
🌧️ Morning: Rain expected on the west coast and inland areas like San Mateo, Moya, and Artenara.
🌥️ Afternoon: Showers spreading eastward, including Telde and surrounding towns. Still mostly dry in the resorts.
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 17–22°C
South: Up to 23–24°C in sunny spots.
💨 Winds: Starting southwest, shifting to northwest later in the day.
🏖️ Tip: If you’re on the coast in Maspalomas or Puerto de Mogán, conditions remain ideal for light outdoor activities or seaside dining.
🌊 Tides (Maspalomas):
High: 01:51 & 14:07
Low: 07:56 & 20:06
🗓️ Sunday, April 13 – North Stays Damp, South Stays Fair
🌥️ North & Mountains: Cloudy with showers in the morning and possibly again in the evening.
🌤️ South & East: Partly sunny, staying largely dry, especially on the coastal strips.
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 17–23°C
South: Up to 25°C in sheltered areas like Arguineguín.
💨 Winds: Breezy in the north, calmer in the south.
👒 UV index: Still high at 8 – don’t forget the sun cream, even if it’s cloudy!
📅 Looking Ahead: Monday, April 14
🌦️ Rain possible early in the north, with showers later in the interior and southern slopes.
🌥️ Drier and brighter spells likely elsewhere.
🌡️ Temps remain comfortable:
Las Palmas: 18–22°C
Southern coast: Still in the 23–24°C range.
💨 Winds: Light from the north, keeping things fresh.
🌈 Quick Highlights
|Area
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|North (Las Palmas, Agaete)
|Cloudy + Rain
|Damp AM
|Rainy AM + PM
|Occasional showers
|South (Maspalomas, Puerto Rico)
|Brighter spells
|Mostly dry
|Best beach day
|Sun/cloud mix
|Interior & Mountains
|Showers likely
|Rain inland
|Cooler + damp
|Afternoon rain possible
🎒 What to Pack
Light waterproof jacket ☔
Layers for inland trips 🧥
Sunscreen and sunglasses 😎
Beachwear for southern coast escapes 👙
🎭 Events & Tips from The Canary Guide #WeekendTips
San Bartolomé de Tirajana’s weekend markets look good for Saturday morning.
Teror or Tejeda visits are better saved for Sunday afternoon or midweek once conditions improve.
Evenings will be mild, perfect for dining out or enjoying a walk by the promenade.
🌤️
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more clouds and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
Jump to #WeekendTips
#WeekendTips 11-13 April 2025
AGÜIMES | PASSION OF THE CHRIST - STREET THEATRE | FRIDAY 9 APRIL
The La Salle Association, in collaboration with the Agüimes City Council, is organizing the 32nd edition of the Auto of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth, 32º edición del Auto de La Pasión this Friday.
Nearly 300 residents of the municipality of Agüimes participate in the Play of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection. This event, now in its thirty-second year, features a performance in the streets of the historic centre of the city, written by playwright Orlando Hernández Martín. The performance, which will revive the most emblematic scenes from the final moments of a life made legendary, will take place at 20:00, beginning at the Parque de Los Moros stage and continuing to the Plaza de San Antón and Plaza del Rosario stages.
This unique traveling street reenactment of Holy Week in Agüimes began in 1993, when writer Orlando Hernández, a favourite son of the town, conceived the play on which the performance is based. The play, organised by the La Salle Association in collaboration with the Agüimes City Council and the Pious Ecclesiastical Institute of Jesus the Blessed Sacrament, will be directed this year by actor José Oliva, who will also include the participation of hundreds of volunteers from the town. The procession will begin in Los Moros Park and end near the Church of San Sebastián.
THE SCENES:
The first scenes to be seen will be the “Healing of the Blind Man of Jericho,” the “Interview of the Blind Man with the Sanhedrin,” the “Meeting of Jesus with His Disciples,” and the “Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem,” all in Parque Los Moros. On the way to the church, the “Arrival of Jesus on a Donkey, Accompanied by His Disciples and the Hebrew People” will be re-enacted. At the stop in Plaza de San Antón, where two stages have been set up for greater fluidity, the “Last Supper,” the “Prayer in the Garden of Olives,” the “Arrest,” “Jesus before Annas and Caiaphas,” the “Death of Judas,” “Jesus with Pilate,” “Jesus before Herod,” “Back before Pilate,” “Ecce Homo and Barabbas,” and “Jesus Carries the Cross” will be performed.
The procession will then head to Plaza del Rosario, decorated for the occasion as Mount Calvary. They will be accompanied by the La Salle Association’s Musical Group, dressed as Roman guards. Upon arriving at the square, they will be shown “The Falls,” “The Cyrenean,” “Meetings with Veronica, the Women, and His Mother,” “Death on the Cross,” “Descent from the Cross,” “Burial,” and “Resurrection.”
The author of the Auto de la Pasión, Orlando Hernández, was born in Agüimes on March 19, 1936, and died on May 2, 1997. Throughout his career, he wrote more than thirty literary works, including the novels “Catalina Park” and “Máscaras y tierra,” short stories such as “Sancocho. Cuentos canarios,” and other costumbrista works such as “El barbero de Temisas” and “En mi pueblo mando yo.” He was also a frequent newspaper columnist for newspapers such as El Eco de Canarias, Canarias 7, and La Provincia. In 1962, he was appointed Official Chronicler, and on January 20, 1997, before his death, he was awarded the title of favourite son of his hometown.
TELDE "CHANGES THE TIME" - CAMBIA LA HORA | SATURDAY 12TH
Telde ‘changes the time’ – again in the open commercial area ZCA of San Gregorio on Saturday, 12 April 2025.
Like in recent years, many activities are planned to celebrate this dynamic commercial and leisure day for the whole family. Activities for kids, parade, discounts and promotions, and musical performances.
“Although the official time change already took place in the early hours of Sunday, March 30th”
There will also be a lively street parade from Parque Infantil C/Pade Andrés Manjón at 12:00
LA ALDEA 'SPRING OF SENSATIONS' | SATURDAY 12TH
🎶🌸 ST. PEDRO, HEADLINER OF THE 2025 PRIMAVERA SENSACIONES FESTIVAL IN LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS
This Saturday La Aldea de San Nicolás welcomes spring with one of its most anticipated events of the year: the Primavera Sensaciones Festival, an event that unites music, culture, tradition, and local commerce in a day for all audiences. Plaza de La Alameda, Calle Real, and the surrounding area.
✨ The star of the show will be St. Pedro, the rising artist from Tenerife who won over audiences on La Voz and was a finalist at the Benidorm Fest. At 22:00, there will be a concert in the Community Development Project Plaza.
From 10:00 in the morning, you can enjoy:
🛍️ Farmers’ market, crafts, and accessories
🏛️ Guided cultural tour of the historic centre
🎯 Petanque and chess competitions
🎶 Live music with DJ Promaster (at 12:00) and Los 600 (at 13:30)
🌙 And at night, we’ll continue dancing with:
👉 DJ Promaster (20:30) and Leyenda Joven (23:30)
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | SEMANA SANTA - HOLYWEEK | 13-20 APRIL ✝️
Our provincial capital, here on the eastern islands, is Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where some of the biggest holiday celebrations of the annual calendar occur, with many events celebrated with vigour in intense and devout displays of faith, humility and sorrow. Welcome to Semana Santa, Holy Week. Many processions run through the historic centre of the capital (as well as several in many of the older towns and villages around the island) and are often heavily loaded with symbolism and historic traditions, but still manage to maintain their own unique aesthetic and identity, followed by large audiences, as we move through the week. The passage of revered iconographic images and statues, through the unique colonial old quarter of the capital, offers some unforgettable experiences during the Easter holidays.
From April 13-20, the capital of Gran Canaria provides the pulse of Holy Week, one of its most unique religious celebrations, loaded with great historical and cultural importance. Dioceses and brotherhoods promote an intense agenda of processions, which for the most part run through the founding neighbourhood of Vegueta, its parishes and the Cathedral, located in the Plaza de Santa Ana.
In parallel, the city organizes various markets in various locations in Vegueta, including Plaza de las Ranas, Alameda de Colón, Triana, San Telmo, Plaza de Santo Domingo, and Obispo Codina Street, coinciding with Holy Week, from April 13 to 20. All of them feature street stalls selling food, drinks, sweets, and toys.
SUNDAY 13 APRIL, PALM SUNDAY
“LA BURRITA” PROCESSION”
Palm Sunday, commemorates the triumphant entrance of Christianity’s central character to Jerusalem on his donkey. The morning procession from Parroquia de San Bernardo, Ermita de San Telmo includes an image of the fabled Jesus on a donkey followed by children carrying palms and olive branches.
Starting at 11:00 This procession travels some of the oldest streets in the capital: San Telmo, Mayor de Triana, Perdomo, Pérez Galdós, Buenos Aires and arrive back in San Telmo around 14:00. Once there, the solemn Eucharist will be celebrated in the park and the subsequent entrance to his temple. On the route, the boys and girls who will celebrate their communion this year will accompany the step with the presence of the bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, José Mazuelos.
NAZARENOS DE VEGUETA “SALUD Y ESPERANZA” PROCESSION
That same evening at 19:00, a white, pointy-hooded “Health and Hope” procession ( Cristo de la Salud y La Virgen de la Esperanza de Vegueta ) follows with the penitential procession of the Brotherhood and Guild of Nazarenes from the Parish of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in the evening. This procession, Andalusian style carrying two images includes over a hundred members wearing tunics with hoods.
This year some 150 Nazarenes and 80 Costaleros will accompany the new route that begins in the Plaza de Santo Domingo and passes through García Tello, San Marcos, López Botas, Reyes Católicos, Felipe Massieu Falcón, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, Casa de Colón, San Marcial, Obispo Codina, Plaza de Santa Ana, the Cathedral that will be the penitence station, Obispo Codina, Reloj, Doctor Chil, Luis Millares until reaching the Plaza de Santo Domingo again at 00:00 hours.
FIESTAS SANTA ÁGUEDA | ARGUINEGUÍN, EL PAJAR SBT
•The little coastal population just round the bay from Arguineguin, El Pajar, is celebrating the last days of the main Patron Saint festivities.
The fishing neighbourhood of El Pajar will celebrate its Patron Saint Festival in honour of Santa Águeda with a program of events where music, childhood, and tradition will be the protagonists in all events.
Highlights:
On Friday, April 11, the Futbito Viejas glorias pajareras meeting will be held at 18:00 and then the Scala in children’s Hi-Fi at 20:30, followed by a lively street party with Paco Guedes and D’Music
Saturday 12 April:
17:30 the Macro Birthday will be celebrated with inflatables, clowns, and face painting, among other entertainment.
21:30 The dawn festival will be entertained by orchestra Star Music, Orchestra Armonia Show, and DJ Promaster; and will conclude with a fireworks display by Pirotecnia San Miguel at midnight
Sunday 13 April:
11:30 On Sunday, to say goodbye to the festivities, Banda Isleña will play music in the streets of the town and will announce the Great Fish Barbeque with gofio and mojo that will begin at 12:00, which will tie with the Verbena del Solajero from 14:30 in which Luz de Luna, Yeray Socorro, Yoni Aya and Grpuo Aimar will entertain until midnight.
SHOPPING CENTRE EL TABLERO 12TH ANNIVERSARY | 11-12 APRIL
The southern Shopping Centre El Tablero, on the other side of GC-1, is celebrating its 12th Anniversary on 11-12 April 2025… in a Big Way!
🎁 Gifts and surprises because we love to pamper you.
🦸♂️ A superhero show to bring out your most epic side.
🍰 Sweet tastings (yes, free food).
🛍 A craft market with unique things.
And much more!
ON FRIDAY:
18:30 Super Hero Show
18:00-20:00 Tasting of “Sweets”
ON SATURDAY:
10:00-21:00 Craft Market
18:00-20:00 Tasting of “Sweet”
18:00 Dance Gala
19:00 Circus Show
VALSEQUILLO ANIVALS FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 12TH
AniVals Festival arrives in Valsequillo this Saturday, the 12th of April, and will become the meeting point for anime, manga, and comic book lovers.
The all-day event promises a complete immersion in the fascinating world of Japanese pop culture and sequential art. From the fair’s opening at 11:00, attendees can enjoy a wide variety of activities designed for all ages.
A day in which visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase exclusive products in specialized workshops and stands, where they will find everything from the latest innovations to collectibles. The event will also feature a meeting with illustrators, where talented artists will share their art and experiences, offering a unique insight into the creative process.
The excitement will be guaranteed with a series of contests that will test participants’ creativity and knowledge. From a Cosplay Photo Contest to a Quiz, participants will finally be able to enjoy the choreography that will be showcased in the K-Pop competition.
The program also includes a Jiu Jitsu exhibition (16:30-17:00), with a live demonstration of this ancient martial art, and an Anime Drawing Masterclass, where participants will learn the techniques and secrets to bring their own characters to life. For those who wish to fully immerse themselves in the manga aesthetic, there will be a manga-themed face painting service, allowing participants to transform into their favorite character.
A highlight of the event will be the exhibition and talk with Morgan, an unmissable opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the most important figures in the Canary Islands comics and learn about his artistic career.
The event will culminate with an awards ceremony, which will recognize the talent and dedication of the contest winners. With this comprehensive and varied program, this festival arrives in the municipality as a must-attend event for fans of comics, manga, anime, and pop culture in general.
VALLESECO DAY CARNIVAL | SATURDAY 12TH
Valleseco prepares for an Olympic Carnival full of color, music, and fun! On Saturday, April 12th, the town square and auditorium will become the hub of Valleseco’s Day Carnival, a unique event that will merge sport and the joy of carnival. This year, the carnival dedicated to the Olympics will be a vibrant day for the whole family, with a program of activities that will leave no one indifferent.
Among the participating artists are the Comparsas Lianceiros and Araguimé, Roberto Herrera, Daniel Calero, the Valleseco Occupational Center, La Mekánica by Tamarindos, Las Ladys, and many more, who will fill the streets of Valleseco with music, color, and energy. The comparsas, drag performers, music, and dance will be the main protagonists of this festival, which will be the highlight of Holy Saturday.
Program of Activities:
At 10:00, the day will begin with a series of activities designed for all audiences. These include inflatables, children’s workshops, and the traditional parade that will mark the start of the festivities and announce the Burning of the Sardine.
The Children’s Gala (Ticket event 3€), which will be held inside the “Dr. Juan Díaz Rodríguez” auditorium at 12:00, will feature performances by the Lianceiros Group, the Alexia Rodríguez School, the Valleseco Dance School, the show “El Hada Chalada,” Zapito Clown, the Acrobatic Circus, and Le Mime, who will offer a day full of magic and laughter.
At 20:00, the Adult Gala (Ticket event 5€) will take centre stage as the main event of the evening. Master of ceremonies Roberto Herrera will host a variety show featuring performances by the Comparsa Araguimé, a drag show, the Valleseco Occupational Center, which recently won second and third place at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Integration Gala, the voice of Alexis Santos, an acrobatic show by Levi & Estrella, music by Las Ladys, and humor by Daniel Calero.
Tickets are available from tureservaonline.es