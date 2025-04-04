April is here, Spring is in bloom and the Summer is just around the corner. The weather can be changeable at this time of year. This is also a beautiful time to wander to the mountains, as all shades of flowers and abundance have taken over the green landscapes.
Highlights for this weekend:
- Arucas is hosting the big ENORTE fair this weekend, bringing together 11 northern municipalities.
- In the Capital, there is the monthly English Market at Anatura, back of the British club, and a procession rehearsal for the Virgen del Carmen festivities in summer to enjoy. The shopping district Triana is celebrating The April Fair, Feria de Abril, as in all things Sevillian with music, flamenco dance, and then some.
- El Pajar in the south is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities and in Arguineguín, there is a festival dedicated to young ones in the family and all that loves the world of manga, cosplay, games, K-pop, and everything between.
- 🎭 Tejeda, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain is celebrating their One Day Carnival festivities this Saturday together with their monthly market.
- 🎭 It’s also the last chance to enjoy a carnival parade this year as Carrizal (Ingenio) is celebrating the last weekend with a full program of festivities.
“And what is the best thing about all these events, that they are all free to attend!”
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
Upcoming events:
12 April • Telde “Cambia la Hora”
12 April • ‘Spring of Sensations’ in La Aldea de San Nicolás
13-20 April • Semana Santa – Holy Week ✝️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
26 April • Mogán Challenge (triathlon/road closures)
9-11 May • Gran Canaria Me Gusta – fair @Infecar
1-11 May • Maspalomas Pride
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 San Mateo
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair
11 July- 3 August Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
| 🌤️
Weekend Weather
Roundup (April 4-6, 2025)
#GranCanariaWeather weekend forecast summary for Friday April 4 to Sunday April 6, 2025, followed by a detailed outlook for each day and a glance at the week ahead, based on the latest data from AEMET, Spain’s official meteorological agency.
🌤️ Weekend Outlook: Friday to Sunday
This first weekend of April brings largely stable spring weather to Gran Canaria, especially in the south, with maximum daytime temperatures around 23ºC and light to moderate winds. Expect mostly sunny skies, with some cloud and a small chance of light rain mainly in the north and eastern slopes during late afternoon hours. UV levels remain high, so sun protection is essential, especially on the beaches.
📅 Daily Forecasts
Friday, April 4
☁️ General Outlook: Intervals of cloud throughout the island, more compact in the west during early hours and in the east by late afternoon.
🌦️ Rain: Low probability of weak and scattered rain.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 16ºC / 23ºC
🌬️ Winds: Moderate westerly wind easing to light in the morning, with moderate intervals in the southeast during the afternoon.
☀️ UV Index: 9 – Very high
🌊 Coasts (Maspalomas):
Light to moderate winds
Moderate swell
Water temperature: 20°C
Tides: High – 06:41 & 19:09 | Low – 00:20 & 12:35
Saturday, April 5
⛅ Outlook: Cloudy intervals becoming more overcast in the northeast by afternoon. Possibility of isolated light showers.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 17ºC / 23ºC
💨 Winds: Light breezes becoming southwesterly after midday. Moderate in southeast and far northwest in the afternoon.
☀️ UV Index: 9 – Very high
🌊 Coasts (Maspalomas):
Light to moderate winds
Moderate swell
Water temperature: 20°C
Tides: High – 08:12 & 20:47 | Low – 01:49 & 14:11
Sunday, April 6
🌞 Outlook: Mainly clear in the east and south, with some afternoon cloud on eastern slopes. Low chance of light rain.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 17ºC / 23ºC
💨 Winds: Light to moderate southwest winds.
☀️ UV Index: 9 – Very high
🌊 Coasts (Maspalomas):
Light winds
Slight swell
Water temperature: 21°C
Tides: High – 09:59 & 22:21 | Low – 03:36 & 15:58
📈 Week Ahead: April 7–10
Monday 7 & Tuesday 8:
– Intervals of cloud across the island, with sunny spells in the south and inland.
– Slight temperature increases inland (Las Palmas: 18ºC / 24ºC).
– Low chance of showers mainly in the north and southeast on Tuesday.
– UV Index remains high (8–9).
– Light to moderate breezes continue.
Wednesday 9 & Thursday 10:
– Increasing cloud and higher chance of showers midweek.
– 100% rain probability on both days according to AEMET models.
– Slight drop in max temps (Las Palmas: ~22ºC).
– Winds picking up again, up to 20 km/h.
– Sea conditions remain manageable for now, but subject to change.
🌼 Spring Note
Spring on Gran Canaria often brings stable and warm weather, especially on the southern coasts, though occasional northern cloud and showers are not uncommon. The coming days show a good window for outdoor plans early in the week, with midweek likely to bring some wet weather, especially in the north and inland areas.
☀️ Don’t forget the UV index is at very high levels (8–9)—make sure to wear protection when out during the day.
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
'ENORTE' FAIR IN ARUCAS | 4-6 APRIL
The XXIII Business Fair of the North of Gran Canaria – ENORTE this weekend in Arucas
This annual fair is one of the most important organised on the island, and brings together many companies in the region and a large audience that attends throughout the weekend.
This year, ENORTE is celebrated from 4 to 6 April in Arucas for the ninth time, bringing together numerous companies from the region and the public who attend from all over the Island throughout the weekend to get to know first-hand the products and services of the North of Gran Canaria. This oldest Regional Business Fair in the Canary Islands, ENORTE is celebrating its twenty-third anniversary of the eleven municipalities that make up the Mancomunidad del Norte de Gran Canaria.
ENORTE will open its doors on Friday 4 April until Sunday 6 April, in the historic centre of the municipality of Arucas, in the area around the Plaza de la Constitución, the Municipal Garden, and Calle Francisco Gouríe and Calle León y Castillo.
✨ More than 100 exhibitors, local culture, innovation, music, and entrepreneurship in an event that unites tradition and the future in the heart of northern Gran Canaria.
🍽️ Tasting area for local products
🧩 Workshops and interactive activities
🚀 Spaces for entrepreneurship and innovation
🌍 NGO and social responsibility area
♻️ Gran Canaria Recicla stand and primary sector products from the Cabildo
🎵 Music:
🎤 Friday 4: Arucas Art Schools + Tribute to Camilo
💃 Saturday 5: Folklore and live concerts
🎶 Sunday 6: Tribute to Manuel Carrasco and more
ENORTE 2025 opening hours:
Friday, April 4: 17:00-20:00
Saturday, April 5: 10:00-20:00
Sunday, April 6: 10:00-15:00
Agaete • Artenara • Arucas • Firgas • Gáldar • La Aldea de San Nicolás • Moya • Santa María de Guía • Tejeda • Teror • Valleseco
FIESTAS SANTA ÁGUEDA | ARGUINEGUÍN, EL PAJAR SBT
•The little coastal population just round the bay from Arguineguin, El Pajar, are celebrating their main Patron Saint festivities between 4-13 April 2025.
•The popular romería, pilgrimage offering, will take place this Saturday, 5 April.
The fishing neighbourhood of El Pajar will celebrate its Patron Saint Festival in honour of Santa Águeda with a program of events where music, childhood, and tradition will be the protagonists in all events.
Highlights:
Friday 4 April:
17:30 The program will begin with a parade led by Banda Isleña and accompanied by Disney Dolls from ‘Fantasy Animation’.
20:30 The celebration will continue with the proclamation, and the official opening of the festivities by the mayor of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council, Marco Aurelio Pérez.
21:15 Recognition of the theatre group “El Pajar” with big surprises
21:45 Verbena, a lively street party with Demelza y Raúl and Leyenda Joven
Saturday 5 April:
11:00 The celebration will begin on Saturday with a foam party suitable for all audiences that will take place on the sports court
18:0o Romería, the residents and visitors will celebrate the pilgrimage-offering that will leave from the Cesa Village and which they must attend dressed in typical clothing.
22:00 The evening will continue in the festive athmosphere with music by La Tribu, Grupo Arena and Orchestra Furia Joven
Sunday 6 April:
11:00-20:30 A traditional market and musical performances by DJ Promaster, Los 600, DJ Fano Sánchez, Pedro Afonso, and Buen Rollito will be in charge of enlivening Sunday in the 5th Meeting ‘Pajareros al sol’ that will take place will develop on Avenida Juan Moreno Artiles.
There will be no shortage of Gift Bingo on Monday (7th) with traditional chocolate and churros at the El Pajar location, and on Tuesday DJ workshop at 17:30 with DJ Fano Sánchez in the Cultural centre and from 18:00 marathon of workshops and games for kids outside of the Cultural centre.
To close the festivities, the last weekend will feature lots of sports and festivals. On Friday, April 11, the Futbito Viejas glorias pajareras meeting will be held at 18:00 and then the Scala in children’s Hi-Fi at 20:30, followed by a lively street party with Paco Guedes and D’Music
Still to come…
Saturday 12 April:
17:30 the Macro Birthday will be celebrated with inflatables, clowns, and face painting, among other entertainment.
21:30 The dawn festival will be entertained by orchestra Star Music, Orchestra Armonia Show, and DJ Promaster; and will conclude with a fireworks display by Pirotecnia San Miguel at midnight
Sunday 13 April:
11:30 On Sunday, to say goodbye to the festivities, Banda Isleña will play music in the streets of the town and will announce the Great Fish Barbeque with gofio and mojo that will begin at 12:00, which will tie with the Verbena del Solajero from 14:30 in which Luz de Luna, Yeray Socorro, Yoni Aya and Grpuo Aimar will entertain until midnight.
MOGÁN JOVEN / MOGÁN YOUNG FESTIVAL IN ARGUINEGUÍN | 4-6 APRIL
Mogán Young Fest will celebrate its seventh edition this weekend, 4-6 April 2025 in Arguineguín.
The Plaza Negra aka Plaza del Mercadillo will have a large recreational and cultural area that consists of a manga festival, gamer area, workshops, game tournaments, and K-Pop and Cosplay contests, concerts, and youth fashion catwalk.
Opening hours:
Friday, 4 April: 18:00-22:00
Saturday, 5 April: 10:00 – 00:00
Sunday, 6 April: 10:00-22:00
📍 Plaza Negra, Arguineguín
🌟FREE ACCESS!! 🌟➡REGISTRATION FOR MOGÁN YOUNG FEST WORKSHOPS AND COMPETITIONS: https://linktr.ee/YoungFestMogan
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | THE ENGLISH MARKET - MERCADILLO INGLÉS | SUNDAY 6TH
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
This Sunday, 6 April 2025, live a unique experience at C. León y Castillo, 274 from 10:00 to 18:00
🛍️ Incredible brands will surprise you with unique products, ideal for giving as a gift or treating yourself.
🎭 Fun-filled children’s area.
🐶 Pet Friendly: bring your pet and enjoy together.
🎶 Music, good atmosphere, and gastronomic delights for an unforgettable day.
🌸 Plants and flowers that will fill your day with colour
LA ISLETA, LPA | SOLIDARITY REHEARSAL PROCESSION FOR VIRGEN DEL CARMEN FESTIVITIES| SATURDAY 5TH
On the occasion of one of the Canonical Coronation ceremonies of the Mother, the Virgin of Carmen de La Isleta, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on May 3, 2025, a charity rehearsal procession will be held this Saturday, April 5.
at 10:00 The rehearsal of the procession will travel through the streets of Maifu, Fontanales, Tanausú, Tecen, Pérez Muñoz, Perchel, Adargoma, Princesa Guayarmina, Fontanales, Benartemi, Umiaga, Maifu.
They will also collect food for the San Pedro soup kitchen and Cáritas, helping them to help.
TRIANA - FERIA DE ABRIL | 5-6 APRIL
💃 It’s April, and that means #Fair. Don’t miss what has been prepared this Saturday and Sunday for Feria de Abril:
Saturday 5:
11:30-12:30: Sevillanas Introductory Class
13:00-14:00 Flamenco Musical Performance
Camión Teatro, Triana 72
Sunday 6:
11:00-14:00: Craft Workshops: unleash your inner creativity. Plaza de las Lagunetas.
11:00-14:00: Chess Workshop: You can be the next Bobby Fischer ♟ Triana, 20.
11:15-11:45: Juggling Show: Be amazed by what the jugglers do! 🪀🤹♀️🤹Espiral del Viento.
12:00-13:00: Children’s Performance: Meet Clown Mr. Tie 🤡 Triana, 60
at 13:00: Open Mic Premiere: We know there’s a lot of hidden talent, and we want you to show us what you’re capable of 🎤 at Triana, 60.
Don’t miss a unique weekend for the whole family!
VECINDARIO, SANTA LUCÍA | ESPAL 2025 - SOLIDARITY FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 4TH
-The 34th edition of the Meeting of Solidarity with the People of Africa and Latin America (ESPAL) takes place between 4-12 April 2025. Exhibitions, fairs, concerts, talks, and debate forums in the Víctor Jara theater, educational centers, and different areas of the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana.
“A world where many worlds fit” is the motto chosen for this solidarity meeting, which will feature theater, concerts, talks, and exhibitions that have in common the denunciation of injustices, the violation of human rights, the defense of the rights, and cultures of peoples, and support for peace in the face of those who defend an increase in militarism.
See the full program for the festival (in Spanish) HERE!
This Saturday the main day in Vecindario: “ESPAL on the street”
“Espal en la Calle” in Plaza de Los Algodoneros, featuring a Charity Book Fair, group gatherings, and performances by Flor de Melón, Amebas, Bewis de la Rosa, and LaPili. A rally for Social Justice will be held at 20:45.
10:00-20:00 Solidarity book fair
14:00-16:30 Food of the world
17:00 impro Rap contest
CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
CARRIZAL CARNIVAL (INGENIO) | UNTIL 6 APRIL
The Carrizal Carnival in Ingenio, declared a Festival of Local Tourist Interest, is celebrating 2025 festivities between 22 March – 6 April.
The allegory is “Felices Años 20″… Roaring ’20s
This weekend:
Friday 4 April: Latin Night
19:30-20:30 Lively, rhythmic street parade with Batucada Timbalao via Avda Carlos and Avda de Canarias to Plaza de la Jurada where the Latin Night starts
Saturday 5 April:
18:00 Carnival Parade from Plaza de la Jurada to Burrero Beach
Start via Avda. de Canarias, Barcelona, Huerta del Obispo, Rep Argentina, Ejido Carrizal, Carlos V, Avda de Canarias
around 23:00 The Burning of the Sardine and fireworks at Playa del Burrero (the beach).
The start time will depend on the authorisation from the Airport-Gran Canaria Control Tower.
Lively Carnival Street Party until 5am
Sunday 6 April
11:00-14:00 Children play park at Plaza de la Jurada
TEJEDA CARNIVAL DAY + MONTHLY MARKET | SATURDAY 5TH
Tejeda is celebrating Carnival festivities this Saturday, 5 April 2025. The most popular choice for the theme (120 out of 177 total votes) was “Los Indianos.”
•Farmers and Crafts Market from 11:00 to 17:00 in Plaza del Socorro, with a performance by Drag Cerverus.
•Educational workshops from the “Educar en Familia” program (for parents) from 10:00- 13:00, at the Municipal Library:
Workshop 1 – Managing conflicts in the family.
Workshop 2 – Including older adults in the family.
• Playapark for the kids from 10:00 to 14:00 in Plaza de la Vaguada, fun for the little ones with activities like American Track, Jump into the Void, face painting, craft workshops, and giant games.
•And of course, music can’t be missed… we’ll enjoy a Verbena, a lively street party from 13:00 to 19:00 in Plaza de La Vaguada with Grupo Arena, DJ Promaster, and Grupo Aguaje.
•Come dressed up! We’ll have prizes for the best “Indian” costume in the Children’s, Adults, and Group categories.