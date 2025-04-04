•The little coastal population just round the bay from Arguineguin, El Pajar, are celebrating their main Patron Saint festivities between 4-13 April 2025.

•The popular romería, pilgrimage offering, will take place this Saturday, 5 April.

The fishing neighbourhood of El Pajar will celebrate its Patron Saint Festival in honour of Santa Águeda with a program of events where music, childhood, and tradition will be the protagonists in all events.

Highlights:

Friday 4 April:

17:30 The program will begin with a parade led by Banda Isleña and accompanied by Disney Dolls from ‘Fantasy Animation’.

20:30 The celebration will continue with the proclamation, and the official opening of the festivities by the mayor of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council, Marco Aurelio Pérez.

21:15 Recognition of the theatre group “El Pajar” with big surprises

21:45 Verbena, a lively street party with Demelza y Raúl and Leyenda Joven Saturday 5 April:

11:00 The celebration will begin on Saturday with a foam party suitable for all audiences that will take place on the sports court

18:0o Romería, the residents and visitors will celebrate the pilgrimage-offering that will leave from the Cesa Village and which they must attend dressed in typical clothing.

22:00 The evening will continue in the festive athmosphere with music by La Tribu, Grupo Arena and Orchestra Furia Joven Sunday 6 April: 11:00-20:30 A traditional market and musical performances by DJ Promaster, Los 600, DJ Fano Sánchez, Pedro Afonso, and Buen Rollito will be in charge of enlivening Sunday in the 5th Meeting ‘Pajareros al sol’ that will take place will develop on Avenida Juan Moreno Artiles.

There will be no shortage of Gift Bingo on Monday (7th) with traditional chocolate and churros at the El Pajar location, and on Tuesday DJ workshop at 17:30 with DJ Fano Sánchez in the Cultural centre and from 18:00 marathon of workshops and games for kids outside of the Cultural centre.

To close the festivities, the last weekend will feature lots of sports and festivals. On Friday, April 11, the Futbito Viejas glorias pajareras meeting will be held at 18:00 and then the Scala in children’s Hi-Fi at 20:30, followed by a lively street party with Paco Guedes and D’Music

Still to come…

Saturday 12 April:

17:30 the Macro Birthday will be celebrated with inflatables, clowns, and face painting, among other entertainment.

21:30 The dawn festival will be entertained by orchestra Star Music, Orchestra Armonia Show, and DJ Promaster; and will conclude with a fireworks display by Pirotecnia San Miguel at midnight

Sunday 13 April:

11:30 On Sunday, to say goodbye to the festivities, Banda Isleña will play music in the streets of the town and will announce the Great Fish Barbeque with gofio and mojo that will begin at 12:00, which will tie with the Verbena del Solajero from 14:30 in which Luz de Luna, Yeray Socorro, Yoni Aya and Grpuo Aimar will entertain until midnight.