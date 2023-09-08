There is always a grand set of events across the island at this time of the year, with two of the most popular traditional annual celebrations on Gran Canaria happening back to back this weekend. The festive days began on Thursday in pretty little merchant town of Teror with the main harvest Romería pilgramage for the island, an offering in honour of the patron saint of Gran Canaria, Our Lady of the Pine with 22 carts carrying summer produce, representing all the municipalities on the island and the main Cabildo de Gran Canaria.

Exceptionally, once again 😉, this edition of weekend tips continues until Monday, 11 September due the famous patronal festivities in the westernmost town of La Aldea and the epic spectacle of El Charco.

There are also patrons’ festivities taking place also in Tejeda and San Mateo, among others. The little farmers’ market, set up in the tourist enclave of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, is back again, after a summer break, this Sunday.

Friday, 8 September is the main date to celebrate the revered patron saint of Gran Canaria. This is a bank holiday on Gran Canaria, so a long weekend planned for many. Government buildings, banks and most non-tourism oriented shops will be closed.