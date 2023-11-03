Hello November and mid-autumn events. This weekend is full of all sorts. There is Canarian Wine, Cheese and Honey fair on offer in the old mountain market town of San Mateo, clowns have taken over nearby Valsequillo, Fashion & Friends, a Manga Festival and the first ARC sailboat departures to enjoy in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and many weekend markets all around the island. Here are our top picks for the first weekend of November on Gran Canaria!
Upcoming events:
6-12 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
9-12 November • WOMAD Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
10-12 November • Feria del Sureste, Southeast Fair in Cruce de Arinaga
10 November • “500 Noches en el Tablero”, Los 600 concert
18 November • Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán in Arguineguín
18-19 November • Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in Santa Brígida
18-19 November • Animundo, pet fair in INFECAR
19 November • ARC, Atlantic Rally for cruisers Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
17 December • Orange Fair of Telde
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
Real autumn weather for the first weekend of November ahead. Most weather conditions could be possible over the coming days, with some sunshine, cloud, and rain. The weather forecast continues to look a little unstable across the island. The southern enclaves seem to miss the wet weather until Sunday when some rain is expected even there.
It’s always amazing to witness how the weather can change, especially in winter, even just driving from one place to another on Gran Canaria.
Friday: To the north, cloudy skies predominate with little probability of generally weak and occasional rain, more likely during the first half of the day. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with clearings open in central hours. Temperatures will see few changes. A moderate northeasterly wind could be occasionally strong in the northwest and southeast corners of the island.
Saturday: To the north, a predominance of cloudy skies with a low probability of light rains. During the afternoon cloudy intervals. Maximum temperatures slightly decrease on the southern slopes, and minimum temperatures unchanged. Moderate northeast winds.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals increasing in the late hours to cloudy skies. Weak rain during the second half of the day without ruling out that it could be locally moderate, especially on the northern and eastern slopes by the end of the day. Temperatures will see few changes. Moderate winds from the northeast.
Daytime highs of 27ºC in the shade, dropping to around 18ºC at night, perhaps a few degrees cooler to the north and at altitude. There is even a hint of the first possibilities of snow arriving on the peaks next week, though perhaps a little early for such talk…
The Canary Guide
#WeekendTips 3-5 November 2023
VEGA DE SAN MATEO | 12TH REGIONAL WINE, CHEESE AND HONEY FAIR OF THE CANARY ISLANDS | 4-5 NOVEMBER
The 12th edition of the Regional Wine, Cheese and Honey Fair of The Canary Islands, Feria Regional de Vino, Queso y Miel de Canarias, is celebrated 4-5 November 2023 in Vega de San Mateo.
Institutional stands, commercial brands, tastings, farmers, producers, activities, music, and much more with the aim of disseminating and promoting the consumption of produce from the rural areas of the Canary Islands archipelago. The fair is organised by the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Medianías.
On Saturday 09:30-20:30 and on Sunday 09:30-16:30
At the same time, enjoy the weekly weekend market of San Mateo and take a short stroll to see the lovely church and cobbled streets of the old town.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | GRAN CANARIA FASHION & FRIENDS | 3-5 NOVEMBER
The 12th edition of Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends (Moda y Amigos) 2023 between 3-5 November 2023 in Parque Estadio Insular, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Under the ever stylish umbrella of Gran Canaria Moda Cálida – a program of events carried out by the Cabildo of Gran Canaria throughout the year, aimed mainly at local promotion and marketing – the “Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends” event was born in 2012 with the idea of serving as a platform for the fashion, technology, art, and design sector, becoming the reference event for new trends on the island, a place for promotion and a meeting point for designers. and entrepreneurs from Gran Canaria.
It arises from the need to make visible the work of young designers, plastic and visual artists, and entrepreneurs from other disciplines, to provide them with a scenario for exchanging projects. A space in which these new talents can market and publicise their original creations, promote their brand, test buyers, and contact other professionals, companies in the sector, the media, and consumers of fashion, trends, design, and art.
Fashion & Friends is also conceived as a space in which the audience can learn about fashion from another point of view: by getting involved in the creation processes and committing to differentiated consumption. It is more than simply a trade fair, since it includes parallel activities such as fashion shows, product presentations, musical performances, leisure, and restaurant cuisines.
SHOPPING/COMMERCIAL AREA
About 65 Exhibitors will show their collections in the brand area, located in various spaces distributed throughout the park.
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday: from 12:00 to 00:00 and on Sunday from 11:00 to 19:00
CATWALK AREA
The catwalk will be located under the park’s marquee, with a capacity for 200 attendees at each runway parade.
Fashion catwalks: Friday and Saturday from 17:00 to 20:30 and on Sunday from 12:00 to 14:00
PICNIC AREA AND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
4 Food trucks, cocktail bar, coffee and sweet spot
Picnic area opening hours: Friday and Saturday: from 12:00 to 00:00 and on Sunday: from 12:00 to 19:00
Music: On Friday: at 17:00 Riki Sax Live and at 21:30 ADORA. On Saturday: at 14:00 Javier Brichis at 17:00 Twin Up and at 22:00 DJ Toni Rodríguez. On Sunday: at 14:00 Dunia Trujillo and at 17:00 DJ Toni Rodríguez
More events/activities:
GLAM AREA. In this edition, as a novelty, the hair and makeup area will be open, so that the event public can enjoy, from an outside area, these interesting moments between the shows.
On Saturday: 21:30 Performance by Divina, concert under candlelight, sponsored by Codorníu the oldest and second-largest producer of Cava, the Spanish traditional method sparkling wine, a company founded in 1551
On Sunday: at 15:00 Dynamization initiative by the Noelia Torres Dance Studio, designed especially for the most familiar audience. at 17:00 Regina, electric violin musical performance.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MANGA FESTIVAL AND COMIC-CAN | 3-5 NOVEMBER | *** TICKET EVENT ***
A new edition of the Las Palmas Manga Festival between 3-5 November 2023 at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
You will find a wide range of leisure activities focused on anime, manga, and Japanese culture. Attend and enjoy contests, tournaments, stands, workshops, karaokes and cosplays.
This year it will once again be held together with Comic-Can in a new pavilion, where lovers of the world of comics will be able to enjoy signings, exhibitions, talks, screenings, and many more surprises.
One Day Ticket: €9
Opening hours:
On Friday: 10:30-20:30
On Saturday: 10:30-21:00
On Sunday: 10:30-20:00
TEROR | NOCHE DE FINAOS | 3 NOVEMBER
TEROR
The Teror City Council celebrates their event ‘Noche de los finaos’ this Friday, November 3, starting at 20:00 in the José Hernández park, next to the Las Dominicas convent. Savour roasted chestnuts, liqueurs, and traditional sweets. All of this, accompanied by the music of the ‘Parranda El Pajullo‘ and ‘Araguaney‘, as well as a play area and children’s activities for the little ones, by “El Gato Animaciones”.
The event will be led by the writer and disseminator of Canarian culture Juan Carlos Saavedra, who will set the scene with narratives and protagonists this tradition around the Day of the dead.
The ‘Noche de los finaos de Teror’ begins with the music of the Parranda El Pajullo, at the same time you can taste roasted sweet chestnuts and, for the little ones, there will be playful workshops set in this tradition. The group ‘Araguaney‘ will also perform, closing the evening around 23:00.
“An event to serve as a meeting to remember our tradition of the Finaos (deceased), in which in the past family, neighbours, and friends met as a way of coexistence on a peculiar night, sharing the seasonal fruits, such as chestnuts, walnuts, corn, local apples… and also accompanied by anise and honey rum. All of this, in the cozy surroundings of José Hernández Park.
On this occasion, the grounds of La Marina, located in the San Matías area, next to the El Mesón Club, will be opened to the public.
Access to the ‘Noche de los finaos‘ in José Hernández Park is free and, in case of rain, the event would be moved to the Plaza de Sintes, under a covered area.
ARUCAS ES ARTE - ARUCAS IS ART | 4-5 NOVEMBER
The 3rd edition of Arucas es Arte between 3-5 November in Casa Quintanilla, by the coast of Arucas.
A showroom ‘Arucas is Art’ of artisans, art, music and much more
Opening hours for Art & Commercial fair:
On Friday 16:00-20:00
On Saturday 10:00-20:00
On Sunday 10:00-15:00
Free parking, the Luna Lunera play centre with activities and workshops, and an outdoor food truck area.
VALSEQUILLO | 3 DÍAS DE FARÁNDULA - INTERNATIONAL CLOWN FESTIVAL | 2-5 NOVEMBER
Here come the clowns, returning to Valsequillo with ‘Three Days of Showbiz’, the 17th edition of the international festival of clowns “3 días de Farándula” happening in the picturesque mountain market town of Valsequillo 2-5 November 2023. Clowns from around the world are taking over this village, famed for its flowers, strawberries and cheese, for the whole weekend, in a new edition of the Clown Festival held in this pretty rural municipality.
The Cronista Jacinto Suárez Martel Theatre, the Plaza de San Miguel and the Plaza Tifaritti will be the stages where all the activities will take place. Every night, within the festival program, there will be live music, with performances by Reina de Sal, DJ Alee Vegaa, 5 Elementos, Neketan DJ and Danti Nagore&Kubacanashé.
LA ALDEA | MARKET + CIRCANARIO + WINE & TAPAS NIGHT | SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER
“La Aldea market, Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas: a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.”
LA ALDEA MARKET from 17:00-21:00 in the Open Commercial area.
Circus workshops, storytelling, and the performance of the clown Pepón all star in the Market, Crafts and Accessories of La Aldea de San Nicolás.
At 17:00 Circanario workshops, and from 18:00 the little ones can enjoy the performance of the clown Pepón. Afterward, there will be a storytelling session aimed at the whole family. ( Avda San Nicolás 7, in front of Plaza Alameda)
A perfect opportunity to buy and find local products, and also enjoy an extensive program of activities.
LA ALDEA WINE & TAPAS NIGHT from 20:00-02:00 on Plaza de La Alameda
The Plaza de la Alameda will be the setting for a magical evening on Saturday 4 November 2023. Enjoy live music, exquisite tapas, and a free tasting of Gran Canaria wines between 20:00-02:00. A night for lovers of good wine and gastronomy
The restaurant establishments in the municipality will participate in the Wine & Tapas Night, which will also feature live musical performances by Los 600 and Son Aldea.
TEJEDA | AGRICULTURAL AND ARTISAN CRAFT MARKET | SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER
Located in the mountainous central part of the island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, takes place every first Sunday of the month.
This time though, the market will take place on Saturday, 4 November from 10:00 to 14:30 at Plaza de la Vaguada as Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market celebrates “Finaos” 2023.
at 10:00 The opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market with 29 stalls with a variety of options. You can purchase crafts, accessories, and textiles. Taste cheeses, wines, and honey. There is also a stall for fruits, vegetables, and bread… eat at food stalls, and enjoy musical events and children’s activities.
11:00-13:00 For the little ones (including children at heart) there will be Workshops and Games about the ancient inhabitants of the Canary Islands, on “Indigenous World” Day led by two environmental educators, with several 20-30-minute passes in the Plaza del Socorro (church).
at 12:00 Performance by a popular local group “Los Salvapantallas”
Tejeda, officially one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, is always a gorgeous place to visit, and has some awesome views to enjoy as well as places of interest to visit.
AGRICULTURAL MARKET OF VECINDARIO | SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | CC LAS ARENAS 30TH ANNIVERSARY - 'LOS SALVAPANTALLAS' CONCERT | FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER
The main shopping centre in the capital, Las Arenas is celebrating their 30th Anniversary and there will be a free concert to enjoy this Friday.
On Friday, at 21:00 a concert by ‘Los Salvapantallas’ on Plaza Terraza. Nacho Rivas, Alex Labao, David Campodarve and Daniel Delgado will make you dance and sing non-stop with their versions of great pop and rock classics.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MUSICANDO - CONCERT SERIES | SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER
The “Musicando” concert series in the Doramas Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with three concerts scheduled for the end of the season. The last one is scheduled for 4 December.
This Saturday, the traditional tribute to the timplista José Antonio Ramos. An emotional show that will bring the music of the timplista with references of this instrument in the Canarian professional scene.
An important list of musicians, including some of those who were part of different projects of José Antonio Ramos; the timplists Yone Rodríguez, Hirahi Afonso, Germán López and Abraham Ramos who, under the musical direction of guitarist Larry Jean Louis, will review the repertoire of the most notable songs from Ramos’s discography accompanied by the musicians Totó Noriega, Héctor Salazar and Augusto Báez, among others.
When: Saturday, 4 November
Where: Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas
Time: at 21:00
Free entry until capacity is full
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ARC ATLANTIC RALLY FOR CRUISERS | 5 NOVEMBER & 19 NOVEMBER
THE ARC REGATTA CELEBRATES ITS 38TH EDITION WITH 255 SAILBOATS ON ITS TWO ATLANTIC ROUTES THIS NOVEMBER FROM LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers regatta, the ARC, a classic on the nautical agenda of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, prepares to set sail for its new edition, number 38, at the capital’s sports pier, the muelle deportivo. A total of 255 sailboats, 159 registered in the ARC and 96 in the ARC Plus, two nautical rallies that every November link Gran Canaria and its capital with the Caribbean.
The fleet of this nautical event, organised by the British World Cruising Club, renews its commitment to the city and its annual Atlantic adventure at a time of year favourable for sailing from the Canary Islands. This year, 31 Spaniards will cross the Atlantic and four sailboats will sail under the Spanish flag, three of them in the ARC Plus, Ahlem, Bluemoona and Mastegot, and one, the Swan 58 Lullaby, will depart with the ARC.
Sunday 5 November: ARC Plus
The first regatta, the ARC Plus, headed to the island of Grenada, with a stopover in Cape Verde, on the island of Mindelo, leaves for the Caribbean on Sunday, November 5, at 13:00, with 96 cruise boats.
The ARC Plus, celebrates its 11th departure from the Gran Canaria capital this 2023. For 5 weeks, including a stopover in Mindelo (Cape Verde for 6 days), the fleet will arrive at the capital of the island of Grenada,, Saint George, the first week of December. The fleet of 96 sailboats, of which 27 are multihulls, will sail under the flag of 24 nationalities. A fleet of 455 people includes 45 minors. The oldest crew member is 87 years old. The smallest boat is 9’85 meters in length and the largest is 20’05 meters.
Sunday 19 November: ARC
The second departure, the main route, the ARC, will take place on Sunday, November 19, with 159 sailboats.
The city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will receive an official delegation from the island of Saint Lucia, which will attend the usual raising of the fleet’s flags, on Sunday, November 12. LPA Tourism takes advantage of the occasion to show the historical heritage of the capital and the close relations between the two sides of the Atlantic
The ARC, with a direct route of 2,700 nautical miles of ocean navigation from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, sails for about three weeks headed to the island of Santa Lucía, and sets sail on Sunday the 19th.
A total of 159 yachts, including 47 multihulls, and about 900 sailors, between 2 and 89 years old, make up one of the most diverse fleets of any sailing event in the world: 30 nationalities, among which stand out for their sheer numbers, Great Britain, Germany and the United States. The smallest sailboat is 10.11 meters long and the longest is 32 meters long.
Start day!
12:30 Multihulls
12:45 Racing Divisions
13:00 Cruising Divisions
Majority of ARC boats arrive in Rodney Bay between 7-12 December