Jump to #WeekendTips

Real autumn weather for the first weekend of November ahead. Most weather conditions could be possible over the coming days, with some sunshine, cloud, and rain. The weather forecast continues to look a little unstable across the island. The southern enclaves seem to miss the wet weather until Sunday when some rain is expected even there.

It’s always amazing to witness how the weather can change, especially in winter, even just driving from one place to another on Gran Canaria.

Friday: To the north, cloudy skies predominate with little probability of generally weak and occasional rain, more likely during the first half of the day. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with clearings open in central hours. Temperatures will see few changes. A moderate northeasterly wind could be occasionally strong in the northwest and southeast corners of the island.

Saturday: To the north, a predominance of cloudy skies with a low probability of light rains. During the afternoon cloudy intervals. Maximum temperatures slightly decrease on the southern slopes, and minimum temperatures unchanged. Moderate northeast winds.

Sunday: Cloudy intervals increasing in the late hours to cloudy skies. Weak rain during the second half of the day without ruling out that it could be locally moderate, especially on the northern and eastern slopes by the end of the day. Temperatures will see few changes. Moderate winds from the northeast.

Daytime highs of 27ºC in the shade, dropping to around 18ºC at night, perhaps a few degrees cooler to the north and at altitude. There is even a hint of the first possibilities of snow arriving on the peaks next week, though perhaps a little early for such talk…