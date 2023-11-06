Emergency services were promptly alerted, and upon arrival, medical personnel from the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (SUC) discovered the driver in cardiac arrest. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts, they were unable to revive him.

The two women accompanying the driver were attended to at the scene for their minor injuries and were subsequently transported to the Hospital San Roque Maspalomas for further treatment. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the accident. Our thoughts go out to the families and friends affected by this unfortunate event.