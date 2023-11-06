In a tragic incident on Gran Canaria’s GC-1 motorway, an 83-year-old driver lost his life on Saturday after suffering a fainting spell, leading to his vehicle veering off the road near the Playa del Inglés junction. The accident, which occurred at 5:33 PM in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, also resulted in minor injuries to two female passengers aged 70 and 73.
Emergency services were promptly alerted, and upon arrival, medical personnel from the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (SUC) discovered the driver in cardiac arrest. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts, they were unable to revive him.
The two women accompanying the driver were attended to at the scene for their minor injuries and were subsequently transported to the Hospital San Roque Maspalomas for further treatment. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the accident. Our thoughts go out to the families and friends affected by this unfortunate event.