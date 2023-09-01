Jump to #WeekendTips

Slowly the summer is turning towards autumn, even on Gran Canaria. Overall this should be a beautiful first weekend of September with the Sunday and Monday nighttime forecast to be overcast and there is even a possibility of some light rain, most likely to the north of the island.

Friday: Intervals of high clouds, with intervals of low clouds in the north in the early morning and late hours. Temperatures unchanged or slightly rising. Moderate northeast wind, with strong intervals on southeast and northwest slopes; breezes off southwest coasts. On summits, weak variable tending towards a northern component.

Saturday: Intervals of high cloud in general, with low cloud to the north during the early morning and late hours where some weak and isolated rain is not ruled out. Temperatures with few changes. Moderate northeasterly winds with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, shifting north in the afternoon. On summits, moderate northwest wind.

Sunday: Intervals of high and low clouds in general. A predominance of cloudy skies on northern slopes with probable intervals of similar on some southeastern slopes during the afternoon, where weak rains will be likely in general, being less probable and more occasional in lower lying areas towards the coast. Minimum temperatures will see few changes, maximum temperatures in slight decline that may be more moderate in the midlands and peaks. Moderate winds from the north, with strong intervals on the summits, west and east slopes.