It’s mid-May already, and what a marvellous weekend we have ahead indeed. This weekend’s events, activities, and festivities will be as widespread as the unusual weather conditions we have experienced this past week, when Calima met thunder, lightening, rain and heatwave (though that’s all calmed down a bit now). There are patron saints’ festivities, flowers, parades, an Andalusian fiesta, museums, music, and markets to see, explore and enjoy, among many other attractions around the island. There is even a double whammy of celebrations going on around Maspalomas with the first Pride parade in two years and a traditional Romería, the first big one of the summer, both happening on the same day.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Friday, 13 May is a local bank holiday in San Mateo – Festivities of Virgen of Fatima.

Monday, 30 May a local Bank Holiday in the Canary Islands – Día de Canarias, Canary Islands’ Day