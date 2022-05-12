It’s mid-May already, and what a marvellous weekend we have ahead indeed. This weekend’s events, activities, and festivities will be as widespread as the unusual weather conditions we have experienced this past week, when Calima met thunder, lightening, rain and heatwave (though that’s all calmed down a bit now). There are patron saints’ festivities, flowers, parades, an Andalusian fiesta, museums, music, and markets to see, explore and enjoy, among many other attractions around the island. There is even a double whammy of celebrations going on around Maspalomas with the first Pride parade in two years and a traditional Romería, the first big one of the summer, both happening on the same day.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday, 13 May is a local bank holiday in San Mateo – Festivities of Virgen of Fatima.
Monday, 30 May a local Bank Holiday in the Canary Islands – Día de Canarias, Canary Islands’ Day
Upcoming events in May:
19-24 May Fiestas Maria Auxiliadora 2022 in Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
20-22 May FIMAR LPGC, The International Sea Fair 2022
21 May the IV Feria del Tomate in La Aldea
21 May Collectables Fair of Gran Canaria in Gáldar
27-29 May LPA Motown
30 May The Wool Fiesta in the Calderos de Gáldar
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes, some cloud cover and sunshine throughout the weekend, particularly in the southern resort areas of Mogán and Maspalomas. The weather has been playing around this week with some hot weather, then out of nowhere tropical thunderstorms, and grey skies. There are days when it is simply hard to predict the weather on Gran Canaria, especially on the long-range forecasts, but summertime is easier and just around the corner now…
The weekend looks good all around the island, so a great weekend for any kind of activity. All in all, average daytime temperatures should stay around 24-25ºC, in the shade, even up at the summits during the day, though you will need a jacket in the evenings. Some sunshine, some cloud cover so all in all, a very fine weekend indeed for Gran Canaria.
FESTIVITIES OF THE SAINTS
13-15 May, El Tablero de Maspalomas
Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad 2022
A lovely local fiesta, the patronal saint celebrations in honour of the Holy Trinity, in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland, began on Thursday and will continue until 22 May. The first big fiesta of the summer, this event is usually well attended by locals and visitors alike…
On Friday, The inaugural street parade (with Batucada music and dancing) from 18:00 departs from the El Tablero Cultural Centre.
at 20:30 the Gala Campensina infantil, the traditional election of a girl and a boy to represent this years Peasant Child of the Fields, recalls this area’s long agricultural traditions in Plaza El Tablero
at 21:00 Zanga Tournament Final El Tablero Senior Club
On Saturday, The Romería Pilgrimage Offering in honour of the Holy Trinity from 18:00 with the participation of the Sabinosa Folkloric Group of the Island of El Hierro. –with all the people dressed in traditional Canarian outfits with carts and various vehicles, full of offerings to their patron saint, being brought down to the church with a mixture of solemn ceremony, traditional music and much honey rum! The route starts from the sports centre in El Tablero
at 23:00 party night with the Parrandas El Mejunje and El Beletén – Plaza del Pabellón Municipal El Tablero.
at 23:00 Verbena, an after party with La Mekánica & Tamarindo Orchestra and DJ J. MARRE Plaza de El Tablero
13-15 May, Carrizal in Ingenio
Fiestas San Isidro de Labrador
The neighbourhood of Carrizal, in Ingenio, is celebrating their patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Isidore the farmer, the patron saint of farmers, Fiestas San de Isidro Labrador between 7-15 May 2022. The festivities will come to an end this weekend and this Sunday is also the main day of festivities, celebrating the 200th anniversary, this year.
On Friday, There will be a traditional card game ‘Zanga‘ tournament at Plaza del Buen Suceso at 20:00 as well as a street parade by local groups playing Canarian music from the old town to the church, Nuestra Señora de Buen Suceso at 20:30.
On Saturday, entertainment for children with bouncy castles, workshops etc. 11:00-14:00 in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal and later the XXVI Children’s Folklore Festival at 19:30 at Parque Buen Suceso.
On Sunday, there is an Agricultural and Artisan craft Market between 10:00-15:00 on Calle Sor Josefa Morales ( just next to the plaza ). There is also a Cattle exhibition between 10:00-13:00 at the fairground, Recinto ferial del barranco de Guayadeque – El Buen Suceso ( just a few minutes from the church).
Solemn religious observances at 11:00 followed by a procession. Later in the evening, a concert by Ivan Quintana at 20:00 in Parque Buen Suceso.
13-15 May, Vega de San Mateo
Fiestas Nuestra Señora de Fátima
It is a gorgeous weekend to visit the pretty mountain market town of San Mateo. Not only because of their usual weekend market, but also to experience one of the festivals with the greatest religious tradition on the island, Our Lady of Fatima. These are the final days of festivities and this Friday is also the main day. Take a stroll around the church square, see the newly built, and recently inaugurated, plaza and visit the market, with a long history as one of the main markets on Gran Canaria bringing the produce of the inland farmlands, known as Las Vegas, to the purchasing consumers who come from towns all around every week to get the freshest fruit and veg available.
This week there is a eucharist and procession every day and a festive atmosphere as the faithful and the fun collect in the streets of this magnificent mountain enclave on the North East of Gran Canaria.
One of the festivals with a biggest religious traditions, Our Lady of Fatima has been celebrated in the Vega de San Mateo since at least the 1950s, when the statue first arrived, this commemoration is celebrated every year with a week of religious acts, taking the Virgin out into the streets on procession, visiting a different neighbourhood every day, adorned and decorated with little white and blue flags, doorways and sidewalks are often filled with plants and flowers from around the world, hydrangeas, ferns, etc…
The weekend market opening hours:
On Friday and Saturday 08:00 – 20:00 and on Sunday 09:00 – 14:30
13-15 May, Maspalomas
La Feria de Abril del HolidayWorld Maspalomas
The first edition of ‘Feria de Abril” will be this weekend at HolidayWorld Maspalomas and the Mercado del NOMAD. Lots of fun to experience with Spanish flamenco performances, Sevillian workshops, the Great Act of Alumbrao’, Night of Fried Fish, rebujitos (a common drink in Andalusia that mixes Sherry with a soft drink, usually lemonade or lemon-lime soda), a lot of art, food and much more. Olé!
On Friday at 20:00, a great opening gala lights up the Sevillian atmosphere, with flamenco performances as well as fireworks. At 22:00 a flamenco concert.
On Saturday ( 13:00-02:00 ). At 13:00 Sevillian workshops and at 16:00 flamenco performances. At 19:00 more flamenco and at 21:00 ‘typical Spanish rumba’.
On Sunday ( 13:00-23:30). At 13:00 Sevillian workshops and at 17:00 children perfomances. Later at 19:30 closing gala with performances and fireworks. The evening is enlivened by DJ Karlos Melendex at 22:30
Saturday 14 May, Las Palmas
La Noche de los Museos
To celebrate international museum day, another edition of ‘Night of the Museums’ takes place this Saturday in the capital at the Casa de Colón. Cabildo de Gran Canaria and Casa-Museo Pérez Galdós. Cabildo de Gran Canaria. These are all free activities but with limited capacity.
-Guided night tours and an exhibition by the Asociación cultural de esgrima histórica de Las Palmas “Custodes Atlantis” at 20:00, 21:00 and 22:00
-Concert de Clazz Project at 21:00
13-15 May, Gáldar
‘Gáldar en Flor’
The Town Council of Gáldar celebrates their second edition of the “Gáldar en Flor” exhibition until May 24.
Gáldar in Flower features a sample of flowers and plants that fills the main streets of this ancient Gran Canarian pre-hispanic Royal Capital, in a display of colour and beauty, centred on the emblematic Calle Capitán Quesada.
This is the second spring edition of this event, a new addition to ‘Flower Week’ traditionally held in December, which takes advantage of the great floral variety par excellence giving colour to the historic centre of the municipality.
This exhibition will have the collaboration in its assembly and installation of 15 students from the Construction Labour Foundation in Las Palmas, studying for the gardens professional certificate, in addition to another 15 students from the “Young Gardeners” program of the Young Agrarian Association ASAJA farmers. Also staff from the “Gáldar for Formation 5” program, joined by staff from the Parks and Gardens department of the Gáldar City Council, as well as from other areas of the town hall.
As a novelty in this edition, it will be possible to visit an exhibition of Ikebana, Japanese floral art, by Isidoro Moreno Guillén and Juan Martín Tacoronte, which will take place in the Agáldar Museum dedicated to the city’s history, in the Casa del Capitán Quesada. Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:30 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 to 18:30.
13-15 May, Maspalomas
Maspalomas Pride Gran Canaria
Another weekend of boomboom-beepbeep parties and the end festivities with the big gay parade this Saturday. This will also mean road closures in Playa del Inglés, so pay attention to the signposts.
On Friday the Yumbo commercial centre main stage 21:00-22:00 Welcome music; Dj Kilian (Spain) and a High Heels Performance. A “Gala” from 22:00-23:59 presented by Fruela and Roberto again features Funny Boys Show (Spain) at 22:00, then Erire (UK) at 22:30, the Rainbow Gospel Choir (Spain) at 23:00, and as always, there will be an after-show dance party until the wee hours of the morning
23:59 – 04:30 JOY Brazil
On Saturday, the PRIDE parade starts at 16:00 with a that route goes from Avenida de Tirajana – Avenida Gran Canaria, Avenida de España – ending at the entrance to the Yumbo.
Gibus Paris party will be on the main stage 18:00-22:00 with Javi Reina (España), Fruela (España) and Aurel Devil (Francia). Later in the evening the After Pride Parade Party 22:00-04:30.
On Sunday, the last day, the closing Gala at Yumbo. As always with welcome music between 21:00-22:00 from Dj Kilian (Spain) and Ivan Small (Spain). The final “gala” starts at 22:00 and features Rubén Dizá (Spain), 22:30 Amir (UK), 23:15 Flamingo Fury, 23:30 Soraya (Spain), followed by a last party into the night.
Change is inevitable, Pride must be earned…
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
13-14 May, Gran Canaria
Rally Islas Canarias
On Thursday, from 20:35 the Rally Islas Canarias will officially start with the celebration of a show stage called ‘Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-DISA’ and that in this edition changes the stage compared to what has been usual in recent years. The celebration of this special event will therefore replace the usual start ceremony.
On Friday May 13, the rally will return to the usual pattern with two stages and important sections in terms of mileage. The first of them will once again be ‘Valsequillo‘ in a version from last year, with a route of 11.91 km. Then, in the two sections on Friday, it will be the turn of ‘Santa Lucía‘ (14.82 km) and ‘Tejeda‘ (20.78 km).
On Saturday, May 14, the teams will first tackle the longest stage of the entire rally, ‘Moya-Valleseco‘, 27.42 km, after which they must complete –in a double pass– ‘Arucas‘ (9 .3 km) and ‘San Mateo‘ (12.04 km) with which this 46th edition will come to an end. All the stages will be broadcast live through the WRC+ platform provided by the new promoter of the championship, WRC Promoter.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas. The biweekly farmers market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30
Saturday 14 May, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
The bi-weekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this weekend in Arucas takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located right at the Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria, this busy farmers’ market offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest produce at your fingertips. From 09:00 to 13:30.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Jazz Festival in Puerto de Mogán 9-21 May
‘JAZZ in the SUN’ returns to the idyllic location of Puerto De Mogan – Gran Canaria in 2022.
This is an exquisite annual event, Jazz Festival in the most beautiful little harbour on Gran Canaria, Puerto de Mogán.
The live music Jazz festival between 9-21 May 2022 and with the amazing Richard Leach’s Jazz Band entertaining at the Marina Square Bandstand.
Live music from 19.30 until 23:00, except on Sundays
14-15 May, Las Palmas
Traditional music and dance
14-15 May, Las Palmas
Big Bang Vintage market at design Plus Bex Hotel
The music, the dance, the culture of the 40s, 50s and 60s will meet this Saturday and Sunday on the gorgeous terrace of Design Plus Bex hotel in Las Palmas. You can make your purchases in an exclusive market while you savour a Cocktail listening to the most authentic music of the era. Collectables, old toys, retro fashion, Second Hand, Tattoo, Fashion or artisan decoration, recycling, Barber Shop, comics, vinyl records…
On Saturday
11:00 Market Opening, 12:00 Tap dance initiation workshop, 13:00 Session on vinyl records with BeBoop Dj , 18:00 Concert Punta Swing, 19:30 Hanky Panky DJ Session
On Sunday
11:00 Market Opening, 12:00 Swing initiation dance workshop, 13:00 Session on vinyl records Guateque Selector, 15:00 Concert The Blues Riders, 16:30 Guateque Selector Session
