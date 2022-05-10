Canarian production company Seven Islands have been providing production services, here on the island, and have chosen the westernmost municipality as one of the several natural settings where the action will progress, with the team expected to arrive between 20-23 May specifically on the main beach La Playa, Rubén Díaz Park, the famous El Charco and the fishing port pier, whose images will be projected internationally in one of the biggest such shoots of the year.

Filming looks set to take place in the fourth week of May, so members of the team are expected in the municipality from this week and for the rest of the month. “In addition to the promotion that La Aldea will get, the fact that the series is being shot here generates economic [benefits], as the team of 300 will generate incomes throughout the local fabric of production and economic [activity],” said the La Aldea Mayor highlighting the importance, for this coastal enclave, of the production choosing their town to be included as a backdrop for the shoot.

The production team are known to have planned various sequences at sea, on beaches, jungle-like and urban city environments, as well as in colonial houses, hotels, and various street scenes…, which will take place in various areas of Gran Canaria including Castillo del Romeral and Meloneras, as well as on the Island of Tenerife.