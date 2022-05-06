For approximately 45 days, a large film crew will travel to areas including Castillo del Romeral and Meloneras. Local mayor Conchi Narváez told press “our municipality will once again project its image internationally as a set for large audiovisual productions such as this one, as it qualifies as one of the great productions of the year that will include our Archipelago as a natural setting,”.

Precisely, in order to facilitate the development of this action series, broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the Consistory has published an Edict warning the population living in Castillo del Romeral not to be alarmed by the simulated movie “detonations” that are planned for this southeast coastal enclave during the days when filming will take place.

On May 3, the Consistory made public a proclamation warning of plans relating to ‘Noise and Use of Pyrotechnics’. Specifically, and in order for the population to have all the right information, the detonations will be both during the day and/or at night, starting this Monday, the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, May 19, 20, 24 and 25, 2022.

As stated by the Municipal Edict, “noise disturbances may be suffered from the actions that will be recorded in the surroundings of the port, such as small explosions and shots.”

Subsequently, as of May 15, there will be some total and intermittent closures to road traffic, turning off public lighting and the introduction of parking limitations in various streets around the coastal neighbourhood.