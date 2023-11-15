According to the Canary Islands’ Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre, firefighters from the Emergency Consortium were trying to put out the fire, which was first reported by residents of the area at 6:00 p.m.

The apartment complex affected by the blaze is located on Av. Cornisa, say local sources.

The area is full of weeds and bushes so the fire spread in just a few minutes, also generating a large amount of smoke that alarmed witnesses and tourists staying in the complex, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

An ambulance from the SUC (Canarian Emergency Service) and also members of the Local Police and the Civil Guard, in addition to members of the Fire Consortium, were sent to the scene. No injuries have been reported.