Well, just six weekends till the Yuletime winter celebrations get going in earnest and the fine warm weather continues over this sunny weekend on Gran Canaria. Agüimes are to be the first municipality to officially switch-on their Christmas lights this Saturday. In Arguineguín, the Tuna and Sea Fair seeks to hearken back to when this little town was populated only with fisher folk and Santa Brígida is hosting the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair for the first time.
There are also three big sporting events happening this weekend, Gran Canaria Maspalomas Marathon, the annual ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruises, and the Gran Canaria Historic Rally Santa Lucía. The Pet Fair “Animundo” offers something for the whole family at INFECAR with a humble entry price of €1.50. Two big shopping centres in the capital celebrate their lights-on events too, with a special mention to Las Arenas, with their traditional spectacle.
Upcoming events:
24 November • Christmas lights-on event in Gáldar 🎄🌟
25 November • Christmas Market Holy Trinity Church LPA 🎄🌟
25 November • Lamb Festival Caideros de Gáldar
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
15-17 December • Christmas Market Vega de San Mateo 🎄🌟
16-17 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya 🎄🌟
17 December • Orange Fair of Telde 🍊🍊
26 January – 18 February • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2024
7-17 • March Maspalomas International Carnival 2024
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
Another gorgeous November weekend ahead all over the island with highs, in the touristed south, of 30ºC (in the shade) during the daytime, just below that in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and all along the rugged north coast of the island, reaching up to around 25ºC at the summist. It’s a perfect time to enjoy a summerlike pre-winter weekend as the forecast predicts temperatures dropping as next Tuesday arrives.
Friday: Clear. Temperatures are in slight decline, which could be moderate locally. Moderate northeast wind; weak eastern component in midlands and summits.
Saturday: Clear in general, with some intervals of low cloud on northeastern coasts in the early morning and late hours. Temperatures will see few changes. Moderate northeasterly winds, slightly less intense on the easternmost islands. On the summits and in the midlands, light to moderate easterly winds.
Sunday: Predominantly clear skies will greet the crews of the ARC, set to launch at midday, there will be some intervals of low cloud on the northern coasts in the early morning, and high cloud by end of the day towards the west. Light calima in the south. Maximum temperatures with few changes or slightly rising; minimums with few changes along the coasts and a slight to moderate rise in the midlands and at the summits. Moderate northeast wind, fading slightly and turning southeast in the morning. On summits and in the midlands, moderate wind from the southeast.
#WeekendTips 17-19 November 2023
ARGUINEGUÍN, MOGÁN | TUNA AND SEA FAIR | SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER
Mogán’s 6th Tuna and Sea Fair this Saturday at Plaza Pérez Galdós, by the church in Arguineguín from 12:00-22:30.
Produce of the sea, especially fresh tuna, show-cooking, tastings, children’s games related to the marine environment, musical performances and exhibitions.
One of a few fairs held in the municipality, this one highlights the fishing sector and specifically the work of the two Fishermen’s Guilds (Cofradia De Pescadores) in the municipality, Arguineguín and Playa de Mogán, which host about 60 artesnal fishing boats on which 200 or so “fisherfolk” from the municipality work, catching fresh fish by hand with rod and hook, one by one, maintaining the inherited techniques of their predecessors.
At 12:00 midday an homage to the fisherfolk of the municipality.
There is a children’s space from 13:00-18:00 with workshops to raise awareness about caring for the sea.
Throughout the day, attendees will enjoy live music. From 13:00 with the saxophonist Mr. Bordón and in the afternoon, after the showcooking demonstrations (at 15:00 and at 16:00), the municipal artists Arantza Navarro at 18:30 and Alberto Déniz at 20:30 will take to the stage in the square. The last concert will be with the group Q’ Chimba at 22:00. The Fair will conclude at 22:30.
SANTA BRIGÍDA | KM.0 GRAN CANARIA FAIR | 18-19 NOVEMBER 2023
The Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair visits the Villa de Santa Brígida for the first time this Saturday and Sunday. The Santa Brígida town Council is celebrating “Santa Brígida con Vino 2023” this month of November and, as part of its program of events, it hosts the KM.0 Gran Canaria Fair, which comes to this picturesque and well-to-do town for the first time.
The Fair is open on both days from 09:00 – 14:00 and takes place in the main parking lot. The “Santa Brígida con Vino” program honours the fact that it is one of the municipalities with the greatest wine production and history on the island.
The event features the participation of 45 producers from 19 municipalities around the island, who will offer a wide range of high-quality island and artisanal produce, from cheese, wine, bread, coffee, pastries, juices, plants, cochineal, gofio, chorizo, honey, even fruits and vegetables, etc.
“This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name)…
The host municipalities for these fairs are Ingenio, Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Moya. Local produce from across the island, promoting sustainable production. Now for he first time the fair is held in Santa Brígida”
GRAN CANARIA MASPALOMAS MARATHON | SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER
It’s going to be a busy Sunday by the Lighthouse of Maspalomas with the 3rd edition of the southernmost marathon in Europe, the Gran Canaria Maspalomas Marathon taking place this Sunday, 19 November. This edition will have 43 countries represented in one of the most awaited events of the athletics calendar in 2023.
One of the most awaited events of the athletics calendar in 2023. Urban, flat route, at sea level, through the tourist streets of Maspalomas. 2,448 athletes will participate in the three events on Sunday, 942 in the marathon, 188 women and 742 men. Of the participants, 717 runners come from outside Gran Canaria, and the country with the greatest representation is the United Kingdom, with 249, followed by Germany, 130, and Italy, with 86.
Distances:
Marathon & Relay | Start at 08:00 from Maspalomas Lighthouse | Awards ceremony at 13:30
Vithas 10K | Start 08:15 from Maspalomas Lighthouse | Awards ceremony at 11:30
“When there is a big sporting event taking place, it also means road closures during the competition”
OTHER EVENTS ON SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBE:
A non-competitive event, the Gran Canaria Accessible 3K Race and for young people, the Caixabank Mini Marathon.
Mini-marathon on Saturday for children at 10:00 from the Maspalomas Lighthouse. Full marathon atmosphere for the youngest runners with 4 distances adapted according to the ages of the athletes
3K Accessible on Saturday at 11:30 Sign up is for free to the most special event of this sports weekend.
A 3 km route to celebrate equal opportunities in sport, promote inclusion, and coexistence, and value the capabilities of people with disabilities and the elderly.
A festive, non-competitive, and family event in which age or physical condition does not matter, the truly important thing is to reach the finish line smiling and happy, it does not matter if you do it walking, running, jogging, in a wheelchair, with your pet …
INFECAR LAS PALMAS DE G.C | ANIMUNDO 2023 - PET FAIR | 18-19 NOVEMBER | **TICKET EVENT **
The fair features a program of talks (Spanish language), workshops, and an adoption catwalk (from Albergue de Bañaderos, the island’s official main refuge). In addition, attendees will find products and services for the responsible care of companion animals.
Opening hours: both days from 10:30-20:00
Free entry: children under 12 years of age, accredited unemployed, accredited pensioners and retirees, and accredited disabled people.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
The Shopping centre Las Arenas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria welcomes the holiday season always in a spectacular way, the traditional Christmas lights-on event!
TAMARACEITE, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SHOPPING CENTRE ALISIOS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
The shopping centre Alisios in Tamaraceite is having their Christmas lights-on event at 19:30 this Saturday, 18 November.
Magical show with surprising characters, music performances by Los Salvapantallas and Yanely and much more
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BIOMARKET - LA CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS | SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER
Bio Market at Anatura, La casa de las Semillas on Sunday 19 November 2023, in the butterfly garden at the back of the British club, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Discover the many brands of natural cosmetics, local arts, and crafts, handmade jewellery, artisanal, vegan, and gluten-free pastries. Make your weekly purchase of organic fruits and vegetables. Enjoy workshops, music, and activities for children.
Pets are welcome and admission is free
From 10:30-18:00
Bio Market by Organic Meeting Point & La casa de las Semillas
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweekly little Farmers’ and Artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ARC ATLANTIC RALLY FOR CRUISERS | 19 NOVEMBER
THE ARC REGATTA CELEBRATES ITS 38TH EDITION WITH 255 SAILBOATS ON ITS TWO ATLANTIC ROUTES THIS NOVEMBER FROM LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers regatta, the ARC, a classic on the nautical agenda of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, prepares to set sail for its new edition, number 38, at the capital’s sports pier, the muelle deportivo. A total of 255 sailboats, 159 registered in the ARC and 96 in the ARC Plus, two nautical rallies that every November link Gran Canaria and its capital with the Caribbean.
The fleet of this nautical event, organised by the British World Cruising Club, renews its commitment to the city and its annual Atlantic adventure at a time of year favourable for sailing from the Canary Islands. This year, 31 Spaniards will cross the Atlantic and four sailboats will sail under the Spanish flag, three of them in the ARC Plus, Ahlem, Bluemoona and Mastegot, and one, the Swan 58 Lullaby, will depart with the ARC.
The first regatta, the ARC Plus, started their journey with 96 cruise boats on 5 November, heading to the island of Grenada, with a stopover in Cape Verde, on the island of Mindelo. This year, the ARC Plus celebrates its 11th departure from the Gran Canaria capital.
This Sunday, 19 November: ARC
The second departure, the main route, the ARC, will take place this Sunday with 159 sailboats.
The ARC, with a direct route of 2,700 nautical miles of ocean navigation from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, sails for about three weeks headed to the island of Santa Lucía.
A total of 159 yachts, including 47 multihulls, and about 900 sailors, between 2 and 89 years old, make up one of the most diverse fleets of any sailing event in the world: 30 nationalities, among which stand out for their sheer numbers, Great Britain, Germany and the United States. The smallest sailboat is 10.11 meters long and the longest is 32 meters long.
Start day!
12:30 Multihulls
12:45 Racing Divisions
13:00 Cruising Divisions
Majority of ARC boats arrive in Rodney Bay between 7-12 December
GRAN CANARIA HISTORIC RALLY IN SANTA LUCÍA | 17-18 NOVEMBER
There will be four stages that make up this 10th edition of the Gran Canaria Historic Rally, the first being in Cazadores and the other three in La Era del Cardón with various variants, making the route a great spectacle. With the respective repetitions, the total will rise to 8 specials. In addition, having been a success the previous season, the locations for the departure and arrival ceremony on Avenida de Canarias and the parques de trabajo in the Recinto Ferial Vecindario are repeated.
8 Sections (4 different) | 83 Timed kilometers | 300 Total kilometers 1 Stage / 3 Sections
“When there is a rally going on, it also mean road closures during the stages”
360º THE CHALLENGE GRAN CANARIA | 15-19 NOVEMBER
360º The Challenge between 15-19 November 2023, Gran Canaria becomes the heart of a top global endurance challenge.
The 360º running race features a really long and technical course of 269kms, without marking, with the only aid of the maps and the track and basecamps along the way. You’ll need to manage your sleeping times because this adventure lasts multiple days. Joy or suffering? You will have time to experience both of them.
The race will start on Wednesday 15th to Sunday 19th. The town of Tejeda is be the epicentre of this challenge with basecamps for the participants in different locations on the route.
Only 34 athletes surpass the first day of the 360º The Challenge Gran Canaria.
The heat recorded on Gran Canaria during the first 24 hours of the race affected the runners. This led to 50 out of the 84 athletes who started the race to abandon it after the 1 full day.
The GPS position tracking of each participant still in the race can be done through the website https://chronorace.tracktherace.com/es/eventos-deportivos/trail-running/360-the-challenge-gran-canaria/carrera. Additionally, daily updates on the race are posted on social media.
TELDE | FIESTAS DE SAN GREGORIO | 10-19 NOVEMBER 2023
Telde has been celebrating Fiestas de San Gregorio since 10 November and the festivities are coming to an end this Sunday, 19 November 2023.
Fiesta en honor de San Gregorio Taumaturgo 2023. The main feast day is on this Friday, 17th of November, which is also a local bank holiday in the municipality. In the past the festivities were held that day in Los Llanos de Jaraquemada, what used to be the farming and craft centre of the city, now a shopping area. This fiesta is a fine example of leisure activities combined with the recovery of long-standing traditions like the livestock fair, one of the largest on Gran Canaria.
There is also a Fun Fair “los Cochitos” set up at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo between 10-19 November 2023
Program highlights this weekend:
Friday 17 November:
at 08:00 Diana floreada through the streets of San Gregorio.
at 09:00 Traditional games at Plaza de San Gregorio.
at 09:00 Livestock Exhibition at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
at 10:00 ‘La Recova’ fair opens, where you can taste and buy typical products of the land, like cheese, olives, bread, sweets as well as artisan crafts stalls.
11:00-20:00 1st Commercial fair ZCA San Gregorio on Calle Poeta Fernando González
at 12:00 Livestock parade in front of the church
at 14:00 Traditional Potaje Canario, Canarian stew tasting, enlivened by Canarian music
at 16:30 Boxing exhibition at Parque Francy Rocha
17:00-19:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of San Gregorio Taumaturgo.
at 21:00 performance by Atacayte at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 23:00 lively street party at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo with Grupo Leyenda Joven and DJ Suárez.
Saturday, 18 November:
10:00-20:00 Commercial Fair of ZCA San Gregorio on Calle Poeta Fernando González
at 10:00-15:00 Exhibition of old cars.
11:00-14:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 13:00 Tataband performance at Parque Francy Rocha
at 23:00 Lively street party with Ritmo Bacano and DJ Álvaro Rodríguez at Plaza de San Gregorio.
Sunday 19 November:
at 10:00 ‘La Recova’ fair opens.
11:00-14:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio. at 12:00 Children’s musical spectacle ‘Musipop’.
16:30-20:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio. at 19:00 performance of Magician Juan Salvador
SAN FRANCISCO JAVIER, ARUCAS | FIESTA DEL CAFÉ | SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER
The little neighbourhood of San Francisco Javier (on GC-300) in the municipality of Arucas is celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of San Francisco Javier between 17 November – 6 December 2023. The main feast Day is Sunday, 3 December. Another special festive day is “Fiesta del Cafe” celebrated this Sunday, 19 November.
at 11:30 gathering at pizzeria Guayarmina and distributing ground coffee to throw along the route.
at 12:00 Traída del café “bringing the coffee” from the pizzeria to the neighbourhood with papahuevos (big paper-mache dolls) and charanga band San Antonio de Padua. Upon arrival, Miss Fiesta del Café 2023 will be elected.
at 15:30 music by “Chicas Melodía”, followed by a lively street party with DJ.