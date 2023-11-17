Another gorgeous November weekend ahead all over the island with highs, in the touristed south, of 30ºC (in the shade) during the daytime, just below that in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and all along the rugged north coast of the island, reaching up to around 25ºC at the summist. It’s a perfect time to enjoy a summerlike pre-winter weekend as the forecast predicts temperatures dropping as next Tuesday arrives.

Friday: Clear. Temperatures are in slight decline, which could be moderate locally. Moderate northeast wind; weak eastern component in midlands and summits.

Saturday: Clear in general, with some intervals of low cloud on northeastern coasts in the early morning and late hours. Temperatures will see few changes. Moderate northeasterly winds, slightly less intense on the easternmost islands. On the summits and in the midlands, light to moderate easterly winds.

Sunday: Predominantly clear skies will greet the crews of the ARC, set to launch at midday, there will be some intervals of low cloud on the northern coasts in the early morning, and high cloud by end of the day towards the west. Light calima in the south. Maximum temperatures with few changes or slightly rising; minimums with few changes along the coasts and a slight to moderate rise in the midlands and at the summits. Moderate northeast wind, fading slightly and turning southeast in the morning. On summits and in the midlands, moderate wind from the southeast.