2. Patalavaca to Anfi del Mar:

Covering 760 meters from Patalavaca to the Anfi del Mar access roundabout, with a detour also via Puerto Rico.

3. Anfi to Puerto Rico Roundabout:

The longest stretch, spanning 2,340 meters, will have detours through Tauro.

4. Playa de Amadores to Tauro Roundabout:

This final 930-meter segment, not directly continuous with the others, will have diversions via the GC-1.