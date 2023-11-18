The Cabildo de Gran Canaria, through its Department of Public Works and Infrastructure led by Vice President Augusto Hidalgo, has announced the start of road resurfacing works on the GC-500 road between Arguineguín and Tauro in Mogán. The scheduled work beginning on Sunday, November 19th, is part of a larger project to renovate road surfaces across the southern sector of the island’s road network, with an estimated cost of €450,000 earmarked for this specific segment.
The project entails resurfacing approximately five kilometers of the old national road, the GC-500, which has been showing signs of wear due to its age. The work schedule is planned for 10 nights, excluding weekends, from 22:30 to 06:00 each night from Sunday to Thursday. To minimize disruption, traffic will be redirected through various detours, which will be clearly marked.
- The resurfacing will be conducted in segments:
1. Arguineguín to Patalavaca:
This 800-meter section starts at the Cola de la Ballena roundabout and extends to the Patalavaca entrance roundabout. Traffic will be diverted through Puerto Rico.
2. Patalavaca to Anfi del Mar:
Covering 760 meters from Patalavaca to the Anfi del Mar access roundabout, with a detour also via Puerto Rico.
3. Anfi to Puerto Rico Roundabout:
The longest stretch, spanning 2,340 meters, will have detours through Tauro.
4. Playa de Amadores to Tauro Roundabout:
This final 930-meter segment, not directly continuous with the others, will have diversions via the GC-1.
In total, 4.83 kilometers of the GC-500 will be resurfaced, a critical route for the touristed municipality of Mogán, linking major resort destinations with the rest of the municipality and other key island routes. The Department is urging drivers in the area to exercise caution and follow the directions of the roadwork personnel for efficient use of detours.
This project is part of a broader contract for the rehabilitation of road surfaces in Gran Canaria’s southern zone, with a total budget of 8,522,787 euros.