What a gorgeous start to the month of May it has been on Gran Canaria. This weekend will see temperatures rising and Calima having an effect, making it feel like summer is already here 😉. It’s also going to be a very busy weekend with loads of events, activities and patron saints’ festivities going on around the island.
Upcoming events:
9-21 May | Jazz Festival in Puerto de Mogán
12-14 May | Rally Islas Canarias
14 May | Romeria, pilgrimage offering in El Tablero
13-15 May | Feria de Abril in Holidayworld Maspalomas
19-24 May | Fiestas Maria Auxiliadora in Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Upcoming bank holidays:
13 May is a local bankholiday in the municipality of Ingenio – Festivities of Virgen de Fatima
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecasts a weekend of light breezes, sunshine, and high temperatures, with calima expected throughout the weekend, particularly on the southern and eastern sides of the island.
This weekend will be warm around the island and the incoming Calima will likely have an effect on visibility. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay around 30º celsius in the shade on Gran Canaria with in many places reaching even higher by Monday.
6-24 May, Gáldar
‘Gáldar en Flor’
The Town Council of Gáldar celebrates their second edition of the “Gáldar en Flor” exhibition from May 6 to 24. Gáldar in Flower features a sample of flowers and plants that fill the main streets of this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital in a display of colour and beauty, centred on the emblematic street Calle Capitán Quesada.
This is the second spring edition of this show, a new addition to ‘Flower Week’ held in December, which takes advantage of the great variety of flowers par excellence giving colour to the historic centre of the municipality.
The inauguration takes place on Friday, May 6, at 19:00, in front of the Town Hall, beginning the act with a performance by the Mariachi de Gran Canaria. Their offering will be enlivened by violin and saxophone music by the teachers of the Municipal School of Music “Pedro Espinosa” of Gáldar.
This exhibition will have the collaboration in its assembly and installation of 15 students from the Construction Labour Foundation in Las Palmas, studying for the gardens professional certificate, in addition to another 15 students from the “Young Gardeners” program of the Young Agrarian Association ASAJA farmers. Also staff from the “Gáldar for Formation 5” program, joined by staff from the Parks and Gardens department of the Gáldar City Council, as well as from other areas of the town hall.
As a novelty in this edition, it will be possible to visit an exhibition of Ikebana, Japanese floral art, by Isidoro Moreno Guillén and Juan Martín Tacoronte, which will take place in the Agáldar Museum dedicated to the city’s history, in the Casa del Capitán Quesada. Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:30 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 to 18:30.
7-8 May, Teror
Fiesta de San José y la Santa Cruz 2022
Teror is celebrating the Feast of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross and the festivities will come to an end this weekend with the most outstanding acts of the fiestas.
On Saturday, the pyrotechnic show of the Quema del Barco y el Castillo take place after the performance by Los Gofiones in the Plaza de Sintes at 21:oo and after the spectacle, the afterparty is enlivened by Furia Joven.
The ‘Burning of the Ship and the Castle’ is an artisanal pyrotechnic exhibition of fire, colour and noise unique to the Canary Islands, which has been maintained for several generations through the Dávila family, recalling the pirate attacks on the island and the Defence of the Cross. The pyrotechnic show takes about three months of preparation and includes a display of some 15 moving figures to which fire and colour effects are applied, which vary each year. The protagonists are the Cross, the Ship and the Castle.
On Sunday, the main day of festivities, there is a mass in Basilica del Pino at 12:00 and is followed by the religious procession, accompanied by the Teror music band.
6-8 May, Maspalomas
Maspalomas Pride
Busy days and especially evenings with Pride Maspalomas finally taking place, after two years of postponements, between 5-15 May. The municipality expects over 100 000 visitors during the 15 days of festivities. There are free galas at the shopping centre Yumbo main stage on Plaza de Yumbo in the heart of Playa de Inglés most nights.
On Friday, welcome music 21:00-22:00 by Dj Kilian ( Spain ) and a High Heels Performance. A Gala 22:00-23:59 presented by Fruella. At 22:00 Extravaganza Diamonds Bar Show, at 22:30 Gio Box (Italy), at 23:00 Gangster Band and at 23:30 Star Light (Spain). After party until 04:30 enlivened by Dj Iván Pequeno (Spain) and Diego Delgado (Venezuela).
On Saturday, welcome music 21:00-22:00 by Dj Kilian ( Spain ) and High Heels Performance. The Gala 22:00-23:59, presented by Fruela y Mr Fidel. At 22:00 Terry Show (España), at 22:30 Alexey Jer (España), at 23:00 Gus Jackson (España), at 23:30 Abba Dancing Queens. After party until 04:30 enlivened by Jose Lagares (España) and NoSugar (Países Bajos)
On Sunday, party between 21:00-02:30 with Dj Kilian and High Heels
and…
The Canary Awards 2022 Show Business Entertainer of the year Jaz Alice performs Lady Gaga at Silhouette Bar at 10pm
Saturday 7 May, Santa Maria de Guía
Recréate en Guía
‘Recréate en Guía’ returns with the best festival orchestras in the Canary Islands, this Saturday with more than twelve hours of music.
This locally popular festive day, with a Gastro&Cocktail Bar area, will start from twelve noon until after midnight on the esplanade of the municipal pavilion
The best festival orchestras in the Canary Islands will be on Saturday, May 7 in Guía, as the stars of this year’s festive program ‘Recréate en Guía’, in the special edition “Vuelven las Verbenas”.
Armonía Show, Mekánica By Tamarindo, Maquinaria Band de Tenerife, Toni Bob, Linea Dj and DJ Promaster, among others, are part of the poster for this great event on the esplanade of the municipal pavilion-
In this edition of ‘Recréate en Guía’, the City Council wanted to promote the Canarian orchestras “and thus help this sector that has had such a bad time throughout these two years of pandemic in which they have hardly been able to work”, explains the Councilor for Youth and Celebrations, also emphasising that it is “a mutual need, since we too, all Canarians, need them, their music and the enthusiasm they exude on stage to little by little recovering normality”.
There will be more than 12 hours of uninterrupted music, in an open space and with the maximum security guarantees to have a good time in this magnificent recreational-festive day organised by the departments of Youth and Celebrations and subsidised by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria through the Presidency Council.
6-8 May, Arucas
Carnaval Arucas
Arucas continue their carnival celebrations until 13 May and this weekend, more festive events take place.
On Friday, there is a memorial concert for Tomás Pérez in Plaza de San Juan at 21:00.
On Saturday, a concert by the local artistic schools at 12:00 at Plaza de la Constitucíon and later at 20:30 Carnival Gala at Plaza de San Juan.
On Sunday, it is all about the kids with Children Carnival circus gala, starting at 12.15.
Saturday 7 May, La Aldea
Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos
This Saturday, the Market, Crafts and Accessories in the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás is from 09:00 to 14:00.
You can find different artisan crafts and gastronomy stands in addition to all the shops in the municipality and much more. The market on May 7 also includes beer and cheese tasting ( prior registration tel 928 89 06 91/Spanish-Language)
The market is held in the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás. On this occasion, coinciding with the celebration of the ‘XXVIII Conference, Heritage and School’ to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Community Development Cultural Project that will take place that weekend in the municipality.
“Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.”
Sunday 8 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Eco Mercado by the Organic Meeting Point
Ecological Market on the second Sunday of each month at Tao Club & Garden Las Palmas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Healthy, sustainable, ecological, natural, local, and beautiful alternatives on offer and available on Gran Canaria. Promoting purchases in urban markets, the local economy and supporting artisans, artists and small producers and entrepreneurs on the island. Art and crafts, fashion and accessories, natural cosmetics, Vegan and natural, organic food and much more.
There is a restaurant area where different healthy restaurants on the island serve vegan and vegetarian options, as well as healthy drinks such as smoothies, shakes, craft beers and local and organic wines.
A dedicated area for the practice of activities such as yoga, mindfulness, and talks related to health or the environment.
Admission is free and dogs are welcome.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Sunday 8 May, La Aldea
VII DH La Aldea Campeonato de Canarias 2022
This mountain bike downhill test is traditionally been held between the months of March to May, but the previous edition due to COVID-19 had to be moved to the months of October-November and again was postponed from 27 March to finally to take place this Sunday.
With 110 participants, the sporting event will take place on the well-known Cactualdea circuit, with a route of approximately 2 kilometres, which start from the Degollada de Tasartico area, running through El Lomo del Trigo and finishing in the Cactualdea Park, which is also the headquarter for the competition. at 10:30 departure first sleeve, and at 12:15 the second and at 13:30 ceremony.
The winner of this VII DHI La Aldea will be the new Champion of the Canary Islands 2022.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again. The market is held in the little urban park, just in front of the entry to Angry Birds Activity park from 08:30 -14:30.
Saturday 7 May, Santa Lucía de Tirajana
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ). 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Sunday 8 May, Meloneras
#JohnnyAmobi The Canary Awards 2022 winner
Café Del Mar Sundays 9/11pm
(also mid-week)
Saturday 7 May, Las Palmas
#Musicando
The great masculine voice of fado Camané will star in the next appointment of #Musicando this Saturday. With his elegant way of singing and his sober presence on stage, he will present his new work «Horas vazias» (empty hours).
Free entry until capacity full.
“Musicando” is a series of free outdoor concerts for all to enjoy at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas at 21:00.
The solo shows of the multitalented Simon Champion from The Champions Duo The Canary Awards 2022 Winners
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Javier Brichis, acoustic covers
On Saturday Chris Mooney, rock show
On Sunday Gary Lithgow, rock’n roll, blues