6-24 May, Gáldar

‘Gáldar en Flor’

The Town Council of Gáldar celebrates their second edition of the “Gáldar en Flor” exhibition from May 6 to 24. Gáldar in Flower features a sample of flowers and plants that fill the main streets of this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital in a display of colour and beauty, centred on the emblematic street Calle Capitán Quesada.

This is the second spring edition of this show, a new addition to ‘Flower Week’ held in December, which takes advantage of the great variety of flowers par excellence giving colour to the historic centre of the municipality.

The inauguration takes place on Friday, May 6, at 19:00, in front of the Town Hall, beginning the act with a performance by the Mariachi de Gran Canaria. Their offering will be enlivened by violin and saxophone music by the teachers of the Municipal School of Music “Pedro Espinosa” of Gáldar.

This exhibition will have the collaboration in its assembly and installation of 15 students from the Construction Labour Foundation in Las Palmas, studying for the gardens professional certificate, in addition to another 15 students from the “Young Gardeners” program of the Young Agrarian Association ASAJA farmers. Also staff from the “Gáldar for Formation 5” program, joined by staff from the Parks and Gardens department of ​​the Gáldar City Council, as well as from other areas of the town hall.

As a novelty in this edition, it will be possible to visit an exhibition of Ikebana, Japanese floral art, by Isidoro Moreno Guillén and Juan Martín Tacoronte, which will take place in the Agáldar Museum dedicated to the city’s history, in the Casa del Capitán Quesada. Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:30 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 to 18:30.