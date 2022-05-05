According to the report, all the islands continue at the same level they were last week: Tenerife and Gran Canaria remain at level 2, medium risk, and Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro at Level 1, low risk.

The health services indicators, referring to the occupation of beds, are fundamentally those that mark the severity of the COVID-19 situation, which are taken into consideration to determine the level of health risk. Five alert levels are established (from 0 to 4) that assess whether the situation is Controlled, which would be the lowest, or low, medium, high or very high risk.

Healthcare indicators

Care indicators continue to evolve favourably and the daily average of conventional hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remains at an average occupancy percentage for Tenerife and Gran Canaria, and low or in controlled circulation for the rest of the islands.

Downward trend in ICU bed occupancy

The number of occupied ICU beds has also maintained a downward trend, decreasing by 27.1% compared to the previous evaluation, last week. The occupancy rate stands at 3%, controlled circulation throughout the Autonomous Community and on all the islands.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds per 100,000 inhabitants remains at 0.8 ICU beds used per 100,000 inhabitants, over the last two weeks, in controlled circulation. Gran Canaria is at low risk for this indicator and the rest of the islands remain at controlled circulation levels.

Incidence in people older than 60 years

In the Autonomous Community as a whole, the Accumulated Incidence (AI) at seven days for people over 60 years of age has decreased by 12% compared to the previous week. All the islands are at medium risk, as is the Regional Community as a whole, except Fuerteventura, which remains at low risk levels, and El Hierro, which has risen to high risk.