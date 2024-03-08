The 7th edition of the European Cheese Fair, ‘La Feria Europea del Queso‘ 2024 is held in the cheese capital of the Island, Santa María de Guía this Saturday and Sunday.



• This is an event framed in the European Cheese Route, with a forecast of a massive influx of visitors who are passionate about cheese and there will be thousands of kilos for sale, as has been the case in the previous editions.

During that weekend you will be able to find more than 30 cheese factories, coming from the rest of the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, the Peninsula, and Portugal, in addition to the artisanal cheese factories from the Island of Gran Canaria.

• This year the event will be held at the facilities of the Santa María de Guía Regional Market ‘MERCADO DE GUÍA. The fair is open on Saturday from 10:00-19:00 and on Sunday from 10:00-15:00.

• The event will be enlivened with musical performances, cheese tasting, and agri-food products as well as guided tours of the historic centre of Guía, children’s workshops, exhibitions related to the primary sector, and plenty more cheese.

Tastings: During the two days of the fair you can attend different tastings of cheeses and agri-food products offered by the Government of the Canary Islands, through the Canarian Institute of Agri-Food Quality and the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, through the Ministry of Primary Sector, Food Sovereignty and Water Security (upper floor of the Market)

Exhibition: During the fair, visitors will be able to visit the exhibition ‘La Mudá: Transhumants in Gran Canaria’ carried out by the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, through the Historical Heritage Service of the Ministry of the Presidency and Sustainable Mobility, which highlights the relevance of intangible heritage. which represents the activity of transhumance on the Island.

The opening hours of the Guía Gastromercado are extended during Fair hours, remaining open until 02:00 on Saturday and until 18:00 on Sunday.

The ‘Mancomunidad del Norte de Gran Canaria’ organised the first edition of the European Cheese Fair in 2018, in Moya. Artenara hosted the 2019 edition and Valleseco the following. The 2021 edition was held in virtual format due to Covid-19. The 2022 edition was held in Teror and last year in Tejeda. This Fair is organised in collaboration with the European Cheese Route Association, which was born in 2014 with the aim of joining efforts from different European local entities to make cheese a strategic axis of local economic development. The Commonwealth of North of Gran Canaria was integrated into this network of municipalities in April 2017.