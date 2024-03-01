Jump to #WeekendTipsHello March! Hello rain! Spring is sprunging! With the sudden arrival of wet weather across the island (much needed after such a dry winter) all outdoor events mentioned here in this weekend tips may be subject to postponement or relocation if the forecast for wet weather this weekend becomes a reality, which is looking quite likely. At the moment, the southern parts, especially the coast line from Mogán to La Aldea is looking, as ever, to have the best weather on the island.
Some carnival events this weekend have already moved indoors and we will try our best to update this weekend tips.
Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria is taking place for the first time in Maspalomas this Saturday and Sunday. There are carnival markets to enjoy in La Aldea, Tejeda and Agaete. The Santa Brigida Rally will have its main day on Saturday, which will also mean road closures during the various stages. Carnival festivies in multiple location are ongoing around the island.
Upcoming events:
7-17 March • Maspalomas International Carnival
9-10 March • European Cheese Fair in Santa Maria de Guía
15-17 March • Big Bang Vintage Market @ CC Las Arenas
15-24 March • The 13th Southern Springtime Artisan Craft Fair @ Faro de Maspalomas
5-7 April • ENORTE in Gáldar
5-14 April • Fiestas Santa Águeda 2024 – Arguineguín, El Pajar
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
19-21 April • ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ – Fair @ INFECAR
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
30 May • Día de Canarias
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
Rain, strong wind, and lighting are all likely this coming weekend, particularly on the more mountainous parts of Gran Canaria, according to the weather forecast by AEMET. The northern part of the island will see the most of it but there is a possibility of some in the southern tourist enclaves as well. Even though warm sunny winter days have been pretty awesome, the island desperately needs some rainy days.
There is even a snow level warning at between 1700-1900 meters this weekend, so if it’s cold enough, perhaps we will even see some gentle snow up at the summit to finish one of the warmest dryest winters on record. Anything is possible on days like these.
Friday: Cloudy or overcast skies to the north and east with weak to moderate rains, which may be persistent in the midlands. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with a low probability of weak and occasional rains. Temperatures with few changes, maximums without changes on the coasts, and with slight to moderate decreases in the midlands and summits. Moderate trade wind with strong intervals, without ruling out occasional locally very strong gusts on southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on exposed peaks and the Tejeda basin where they will be especially likely in the later hours.
Saturday: Cloudy skies to the north and east with generally weak rains, which may be persistent in the midlands during the first half of the day, and clearings in the cloud opening up on the coasts in the afternoon. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with a low probability of weak and occasional rains, open wide clearings after midday. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. Moderate trade wind with occasional strong intervals, without ruling out occasionally very strong gusts on southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on exposed peaks and the Tejeda basin where they will be especially likely at dawn
Sunday: Predominance of cloudy skies in the north of the most important islands, with probable occasional rains, generally weak. Cloudy intervals and the further south you go a low probability of some weak and occasional rain. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures without changes or with a slight rise. Moderate trade wind, more intense on the northwest and southeast slopes of the mountainous islands.
MASPALOMAS | KM.0 GRAN CANARIA FAIR | 2-3 MARCH
A new edition of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria 2-3 March 2024. This edition takes place, for the first time, in the southern municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
The fair is open on both days 09:00-14:00 and takes place on Campo de Futbol N. 3 (football field 3)- Next to Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
About 50 agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy, and the preservation of the landscape.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name)
Valsequillo strawberries, wines, artisanal beer, cheese, cookies, coffee, ice cream, juice, fruits and vegetables and much more …
Other activities:
On Saturday:
at 10:30 Canarian stick-fighting exhibition
at 11:00 traditional music
at 12:30 traditional music
On Sunday:
at 11:00 traditional music
at 12:30 Canarian stick-fighting exhibition
at 12:30 traditional music
RALLY VILLA DE SANTA BRIGÍDA | 1-2 MARCH
The 40th Rallye Villa de Santa Brígida approaches its big day. This rally is the first event of the regional and provincial asphalt rallies that will be held with around 90 teams registered. DGJ Sport Team has made public the provisional list of participants, which stands out, not only for its quantity but for its quality.
The automobile test is held in the municipality of the beautiful Villa de Santa Brígida with the primary collaboration of the municipality of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and Vega de San Mateo, taking advantage of the road routes passing Telde.
“When there is a rally going on, it also mean road closures during the stages”
You can check all stages from (Thursday to Saturday) on the map HERE!
Se the full program HERE!
LA ALDEA MARKET "CARNIVAL EDITION" | SATURDAY 2 MARCH
“The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.”
This Saturday’s Market will be dedicated to the Carnival, a day in which it will also have the great parade of the Le Cinéma Carnival.
The market takes place from 10:00 to 14:00 in the Open Commercial Zone (ZCA) and in the surroundings of the Plaza de La Alameda, and will include magic shows with Miriam Santana and guided visits to the Living Museums of the Canarian Community Project Foundation. The village. In addition, the ethnographic classroom at IES La Aldea will open its doors, where the historical, cultural, natural, and social heritage of the Canary Islands is worked on.
LE CINÉMA CARNIVAL PARADE
On Saturday the great parade of the Carnival of La Aldea 2024 will also take place, dedicated this year to the world of cinema, which will depart at 18:00 from the Almacén de Los Picos warehouse.
It will be from 22:30 when the first mogollón party will be held in the La Aldea Community Development Project square with performances by DJ Toni Bob and the La Mekánica by Tamarindos orchestra.
TEJEDA AGRICULTURAL AND CRAFT MARKET "CARNIVAL EDITION" | SUNDAY 3 MARCH
“Located in the mountainous central part of the island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, takes place every first Sunday of the month.”
On Sunday, 3 March Tejeda celebrates the first Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market of this year, with 36 stalls, from 10:00-14:30 at the Plaza de la Vaguada.
Enjoy the musical performance of Haché TAMARINDOS and a tasting of Carnival Tortilla with Tejeda honey (from 11:00 until the end of stock), in addition, people who make purchases (over €15/stall) will have the option to participate in a raffle for a batch of artisanal and agricultural products donated by each of the stallholders.
The Raffle will take place at 14:15, it will not be necessary for the winner to be present during the drawing, as the name and contact information will be collected to inform the winning person that they can collect their prize during the following week at facilities of the Tejeda City Council.
SANTA LUCÍA CARNIVAL 2024, VECINDARIO | 29 FEBRUARY - 9 MARCH
Santa Lucía de Tirajana is celebrating Carnival 2024 between 29 February – 9 March in Vecindario. The theme this year is “Saturday Night Fever, the ’70s” / Fiebre del sábado noche, los años 70.
Due to the weather forecast looking a bit grim, the carnival events ‘Noche Fiebre Latina’ and ‘Carnival by day!’ scheduled for this Friday and Saturday will be held in 𝗟𝗔 𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗣𝗔.
Friday, 1 March:
at 22:00 ‘Noche Fiebre Latina’ in LA KARPA
Te regalo vivir ‘I give you life’. Tribute to Marc Anthony and Juan Luis Guerra
at 00.00 Session with DJ Promaster
Saturday 2 March:
Daytime Carnival from 10:00 ¡Carnaval de día!
- Carnaval en familia:
10:00-14:00 Payaso Zapitto
10.00-14:00: bouncy castles and workshops
at 12.00 Totó, the clown
at 14:00 concert by Maldita EGB
at 15:30 DJ session with Ray López
at 16:30 concert by Los Salvapantallas
- Saturday Night Fever
at 18:00 DJ session with Ray López
at 19:00 La Mekánica by Tamarindos
at 21:00 Linea Dj
at 22:00 Armonía Show
The big event still to come:
Saturday 9 March: Parade and the Burial of the Sardine
TELDE CARNIVAL | 1-13 MARCH
Telde starts celebrating its 2024 Carnival this Friday and the festivities will conclude on 13 March. The allegory this year is Circus, circo.
Friday 1 March:
at 18:00 DJ Oliver Reina performing in the commercial area of San Gregorio
at 19:30 The announcing parade with carnival groups from Parque Francy Roca
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza de San Gregorio.
at 21:30 Street Carnival at Plaza de San Gregorio with Son Alegre, DJ Oliver Reina and Aisho Ortega
Saturday 2 March:
from 12:00 Day Carnival in the Parque Urbano de San Juan
Las Ladys, Haché Tamarindos, DJ Abián Reyes, Leyenda Joven, La Buena Vibra and Nayzzyr Salazar.
at 20:00 I Meeting of the Murgas of Telde
Auditorio Parque San Juan
at 23:00 Music by Apolo, DJ Javi Perera and DJ Estro in Parque Urbano de San Juan
Sunday 3 March:
at 11:00 Children’s Carnival
Auditorio José Vélez – parque de San Juan
TEROR CARNIVAL 1-3 MARCH
THE TEROR CARNIVAL 2024, 🤠 which this year will have “México ¡Lindo!” as its allegory.
During the weekend, 1-3 March, Teror will experience its Carnival festivities set in Mexico ¡Lindo!, with an intense lineup of shows and concerts that will take place outdoors, in the Plaza de Sintes venue
FRIDAY, 1 MARCH:
16:30-19:30 Creative afternoon with the family, Plaza de Sintes.
Workshops and outdoor family games, aimed at the youngest members of the house.
at 20:30 Great Carnival Gala ‘La más chida’, ‘The coolest’, Plaza de Sintes
Presented by: Yanely Hernández.
Participating: Teror Occupational Center, Elijah Samuel Bompa Arencibia (young Teror candidate for the LPGC Carnival Children’s Throne), Drag Nailen, Saray Castro Talent School, Mara Pérez with her Tribute to Mexico, Vanderbilt Drag, Comparsa ‘Kisamba’ and murga ‘Los Chancletas’.
at 22:30 Parade announcing the ‘Quema del Chorizón’ from the Plaza de Sintes to the New Wall.
Accompanied by the Batucada ‘Makana’ and Comparsa ‘Kisamba’.
23:30-02:30 Verbena ‘Padre’, ‘Father’, Plaza de Sintes.
Dominican Combo concert and performance by Línea Dj.
SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024
Day Carnival (afternoon and night) «Ándele Wey»
at 12:00 the 7th High Heel Race on Calle Real de la Plaza
With DJ Ulises Acosta, speaker Jaime García and Drag Hefesto, Elektra and Shiky.
at 14:00 Concert of ‘Los 600’, Plaza de Sintes
at 16:00 Performance of ‘Kilombo Improvised’, Plaza de Sintes
at 19:00 Performance of ‘La Chorimurga de Teror’, with its show “Bar-Bería”.
at 20:30 Drag Queen Gala Teror 2024, Plaza de Sintes
Presented by: Elvis Sanfiel.
Performances: ‘Gemeliers’, Soraya Naoyin, Thania Gil and Tutto Durán.
Drag participants in the Drag Queen Teror 2024 election: 1. Drag La Tacones. 2. Drag Akírax. 3. Drag Inkill. 4. Drag Akram. 5. Drag Kalik. 6. Drag Owen. 7. Drag Nemesis. 8. Drag La Giovadrag. 9. Drag Hephaestus. 10. Drag Kember. 11. Drag Vulcan. 12. Drag Sequins. 13. Drag Eider.
at 23:00 Burning of the Chorizon, Plaza de Sintes
23:30-02:30 Verbena Chingona, Plaza de Sintes
Concert by Tony Tun Tun and the Rocman Band; and a performance by DJ Promaster.
SUNDAY, 3 MARCH
at 12:00 “Tequila and Salt” Carnival Dance, Plaza de Sintes
Performance by ‘Grupo Kandela’ and ‘Mariachi Alma Ranchera’.
CARNIVAL EVENTS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
TRADITIONAL CARNIVALS IN TUNTE, FATAGA & EL PAJAR
The municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating traditional carnivals this weekend before the party festivities begin next week (7-17 March)
Friday 1 March – TUNTE
at 19:00 Carnaval tradicional at Plaza Tenderetunte
Friday 1 March – FATAGA
at 19:30 Carnaval tradicional in Centro Intergeneracional
Sunday 3 March – EL PAJAR
at 19:00 Carnaval tradicional in Edificio El Pajar
MOGAN MALL IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
There are carnivalesque festivities taking place in the shopping centre Mogan Mall, located in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
On Friday, 1 March:
at 18:00 A fun little carnival parade to enjoy with the little ones in the house. Come dressed up to celebrate the carnival. The route begins on the ground floor and ends in the Central Plaza.
On Saturday, 2 March:
at 18:00 Enjoy, together with the Batucada Caribe Creando Escuela, a show full of rhythm, colour, and fun. Do not miss it. Join the party! 🎉
GUÍA CARNIVAL | 23 FEBRUARY - 9 MARCH
Santa Maria de Guía Carnival is celebrating carnival between 23 February – 9 March 2024.
Friday 1 March:
at 10:00 The Great Children’s Parade.
Hundreds of children from all the educational centers in the municipality will be the protagonists of the Guía Carnival festivities. The procession will leave from Calle Alcalde Óscar Bautista Afonso accompanied by troupes and batucadas until reaching the Plaza Grande where the carnival entertainment will continue with the music of North 10 DJ
at 20:00 the Plaza Grande will be the scene of a meeting of murgas with the performances of Los Chismosos Murga and Murga Los Twitty’s and after them, everyone will enjoy a ‘Great Latin Carnival Night’ with the Remi Salsapa’gozar and Ruyman Salsa dance schools and the fun salsa, kizomba and bachata workshops open to everyone’s participation and the best music with DJ Roke.
Saturday 2 March:
Guía is celebrating this Saturday its great ‘Family Carnival’, a festive day that will start at twelve noon with a fun Parade that will travel through the center of the city to the Plaza Grande and once here you can enjoy throughout all day of the best music, with Henry Méndez as the main course, with free entry to the concert of the famous Dominican musician and all those that will be celebrated this day until dawn to enjoy the Guian festivals.
at 12:00 The parade from Calle Lomo Guillén, near the institute, will take a long route through the different streets of the open commercial area of the town until reaching the city’s Plaza Grande.
Once here the party and fun will continue with music…
at 13:30 Los Aseres, around 13:30, to continue with Armonía Show that will take the stage at 16:00 and the group Los 600 that will perform on 19:00
At 21:00 the Dominican Henry Méndez ‘s performance is scheduled to begin and Dasoul, Óscar Martínez and Toni Bob will perform after him.
AGAETE | CARNIVAL MARKET | SATURDAY 2 MARCH
As a prelude to the carnival festivities in Villa de Agaete (celebrated between 8-16 March), there is a Carnival Market taking place this Saturday.
The Carnival Market will be open from 11:00 to 18:00 in the Parque Párroco Alonso Luján, with a program that includes face painting (11:30-12:30) for the little ones in the house and live music.
Carnival craft, commercial and gastronomic Market
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas. The biweekly farmers market is held at Plaza de Timanfaya, the urban centre of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30