Rain, strong wind, and lighting are all likely this coming weekend, particularly on the more mountainous parts of Gran Canaria, according to the weather forecast by AEMET. The northern part of the island will see the most of it but there is a possibility of some in the southern tourist enclaves as well. Even though warm sunny winter days have been pretty awesome, the island desperately needs some rainy days.

There is even a snow level warning at between 1700-1900 meters this weekend, so if it’s cold enough, perhaps we will even see some gentle snow up at the summit to finish one of the warmest dryest winters on record. Anything is possible on days like these.

Friday: Cloudy or overcast skies to the north and east with weak to moderate rains, which may be persistent in the midlands. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with a low probability of weak and occasional rains. Temperatures with few changes, maximums without changes on the coasts, and with slight to moderate decreases in the midlands and summits. Moderate trade wind with strong intervals, without ruling out occasional locally very strong gusts on southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on exposed peaks and the Tejeda basin where they will be especially likely in the later hours.​

Saturday: Cloudy skies to the north and east with generally weak rains, which may be persistent in the midlands during the first half of the day, and clearings in the cloud opening up on the coasts in the afternoon. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with a low probability of weak and occasional rains, open wide clearings after midday. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. Moderate trade wind with occasional strong intervals, without ruling out occasionally very strong gusts on southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on exposed peaks and the Tejeda basin where they will be especially likely at dawn

Sunday: Predominance of cloudy skies in the north of the most important islands, with probable occasional rains, generally weak. Cloudy intervals and the further south you go a low probability of some weak and occasional rain. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures without changes or with a slight rise. Moderate trade wind, more intense on the northwest and southeast slopes of the mountainous islands.

