It looks like a normal winter February weekend ahead with temperatures a touch lower and a strong possibility of some long-awaited rain this Friday and Saturday as well as some strong winds, especially on the northern part of the island. Sunday, at the moment, looks most promising with little or no rain, but as the new week commences, more rain is in the forecast.

Friday: Cloudy in the north with probable light rains, slightly cloudy elsewhere. Temperatures in slight to moderate decline, generally, especially inland. Moderate to strong north winds, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, worsening at night. On the summits, moderate wind from the north increasing in the afternoon, with probable very strong gusts, in places, of up to 70km/h during the later hours.

Saturday: Cloudy with probable occasional light rain to the north, slightly cloudy elsewhere. Temperatures dropping a touch more, especially in the inland mountainous areas. Moderate to strong northeast winds, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, with probable very strong gusts on the summits, perhaps reaching up to 70 km/h.

Sunday: Cloudy to the north, with a low probability of occasional light rain, tending to cloudy intervals in the afternoon. Elsewhere, a bit cloudy or clear. Maximum temperatures rising slightly, minimum temperatures without change. Moderate to strong northeast wind, with very strong gusts in the early morning, subsiding after noon.

