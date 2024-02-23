It’s the last weekend of February and there are carnival festivities to enjoy across Gran Canaria, in Mogán, Gáldar, Arucas, Guía, La Aldea, Artenara, Firgas and Sardine del Sur. Also the biggest ultra trail competition on the island, billed as one of the most difficult mountain races in the world, the Transgrancanaria, is taking place this weekend so it is going to be busy. A drop of rain is in the forecast, though not much, and hopefully will not spoil any of the events planned in the land of eternal Spring.
29 February- 10 March • Santa Lucía Carnival
1-13 March • Telde Carnival
1-3 March • Teror Carnival
1-2 March • Rally Villa de Santa Brígida
2-3 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Maspalomas
7-17 March • Maspalomas International Carnival
9-10 March • European Cheese Fair in Santa Maria de Guía
15-17 March • Big Bang Vintage Market @ CC Las Arenas
15-25 March • The 13th Southern Springtime Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
5-7 April • ENORTE in Gáldar
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias 2024
30 May • Día de Canarias
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming events:
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
It looks like a normal winter February weekend ahead with temperatures a touch lower and a strong possibility of some long-awaited rain this Friday and Saturday as well as some strong winds, especially on the northern part of the island. Sunday, at the moment, looks most promising with little or no rain, but as the new week commences, more rain is in the forecast.
Friday: Cloudy in the north with probable light rains, slightly cloudy elsewhere. Temperatures in slight to moderate decline, generally, especially inland. Moderate to strong north winds, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, worsening at night. On the summits, moderate wind from the north increasing in the afternoon, with probable very strong gusts, in places, of up to 70km/h during the later hours.
Saturday: Cloudy with probable occasional light rain to the north, slightly cloudy elsewhere. Temperatures dropping a touch more, especially in the inland mountainous areas. Moderate to strong northeast winds, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, with probable very strong gusts on the summits, perhaps reaching up to 70 km/h.
Sunday: Cloudy to the north, with a low probability of occasional light rain, tending to cloudy intervals in the afternoon. Elsewhere, a bit cloudy or clear. Maximum temperatures rising slightly, minimum temperatures without change. Moderate to strong northeast wind, with very strong gusts in the early morning, subsiding after noon.
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL | LAST WEEKEND
Gáldar has been celebrating Carnival 2024 since 2 February and the theme is dedicated to ‘The 80s’. The festivities for this year come to an end this Saturday
Three intense weeks of ‘La movida galdense‘ Carnival conclude this weekend.
On Friday and Saturday, the closing ceremony of the Gáldar Carnival 2024 will take place, which has once again broken participation records. The extensive programming of these carnivals comes to an end with two frenetic days and some traditional events in the Plaza de Santiago, the historic centre of the city.
On Friday, 23 February:
at 20:30 The Night of Chirimurgas at the Plaza de Santiago with the participation of ‘La Chichimurga’, ‘La Chirichota’ and the Chirigota callejera de Cádiz ‘Los Llorones
On Saturday, 24 February:
The Day Carnival from 12:00 with parades in the historic centre. There will be music performances of ‘El Último que Cierre’ (at 14:00), ‘Los 600’ (at 16:00), ‘Aseres’ (at 18:00) and again street parades (at 20:00) with the participation of DJ Aythami.
at 21:00 the traditional Burial of the Sardine procession with the Galdenses widows with its usual start from the Juan Vega Mateos Municipal Sports Centre.
at 23:00 the Sardina mogollón festival in Plaza de Santiago with la Mekánica by Tamarindos and DJ Toni Bob
MOGÁN CARNIVAL | 22-25 FEBRUARY
at 23:30 Carnival party with a tribute to Ricky Martin and DJ Promaster at Plaza Negra
at 22:30 Carnival Party with Furia Joven, DJ Sammyto, and Banda Larga Orchestra at Plaza Negra
SARDINA DEL SUR CARNIVAL | 16-24 FEBRUARY
Sardina del Sur in the municipality of Santa Lucía celebrate their unique local Carnival between 16-24 February 2024. The allegory this year is “El Gran Circo“, “The Big Circus”.
This Saturday, the festivities will end with the parade and a carnival party.
Friday 23 February:
at 21:00 “Gran Trans-Sardina” with races, gymkhana and other surprises with fun route via local bars…
at 23:00 There will be the ‘Athlete’s Dance’ animated by DJ Ruben.
Saturday 24 February:
at 18:30 Carnival Parade with batucadas (dancers with drums and feathers!), floats, and widows and widowers who will accompany the funeral procession of the “sardine”, who will pass on to a better life and put an end to this carnival. Upon arrival to the plaza San Nicolás, the reading the last will and testament, the cremation of the Sardine and a low impact firework spectacle.
at 23:30 “Gran Verbena Sardinera” Festival Party with “Acuarela2, followed by the orchestra “Star Music” at 01:30.
ARUCAS CARNIVAL | 13 FEBRUARY - 9 MARCH
Arucas is celebrating Carnival 2024 between 13 February – 9 March. The themed allegory was chosen by popular vote and this year is Carnaval de Cine, cinema.
This weekend:
Friday 23 February:
at 17:00 Children’s Costume Contest in Sociedad Atlántida
at 20:00 Memorial Gala Tomás Pérez González at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 24 February:
at 19:00 CARNIVAL PARADE
Route: Avenida el Mirón, calle Juan de Bethencourt, calle Alcalde Suárez Franchy to Plaza de San Juan.
Festive Carnival Party will follow the parade
Sunday 25 February:
at 18:00 Funeral of the Sardine
The parade starts from Calle La Heredad and will finish at Recinto Ferial
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL | 2-25 FEBRUARY
The ‘Arabian Nights’ carnival, in the municipality of Agüimes, focuses activities of its third and final week at Cruce de Arinaga, from where the carnivals will say goodbye definitively until next year.
The party will have the plaza Primero de Mayo as its epicentre, which stage will host the carnival events scheduled for the enjoyment of the whole family, including the most anticipated event, on Saturday, with the celebration of Carnival Day.
On Friday 23 February:
17:00-20:00 The activities will focus on the little ones in the house, the plaza Primero de Mayo will host a children’s play park.
at 22:00 Carnival Festival, with performances by Muelle Viejo and Yeray Socorro
ON SATURDAY, 24 FEBRUARY:
DAY CARNIVAL IN CRUCE DE ARINAGA
Starting at 16:00 in the plaza Primero de Mayo, there will be games, children’s attractions, and musical performances by Los Lola, Qué Chimba, Grupo Bamboleo, Grupo Mambo, the singer Paco Guedes, and DJ Promaster. Around 22:00, a break in the music is planned to hold the “mascaritas” parade along Avenida Ansit, between the Beñesmén school and the Primero de Mayo square, to culminate the evening with the symbolic Burial of the Sardine.
On Sunday, 25 February:
at 11:00 The Carnival of ‘The Thousand and One Nights’ will say goodbye definitively in the plaza Primero de Mayo, with a Children’s Dance enlivened by Milan Events.
As a culmination, at 13:00, in that same space, a family costume contest will take place.
ARTENARA | FIESTAS SAN MATÍAS & CARNIVAL | 23-25 FEBRUARY
The highest altitude mountain village on the island, Artenara is celebrating their Patronal Festivities in honour of San Matias, 23-25 February 2024.
Artenara is also celebrating Carnival day on Saturday, 24 February 2024.
Highlights:
Friday 23 February:
at 18:00 Eucharist
Saturday 24 February:
at 17:45 Eucharist
at 20:00 Carnival “Entierro del Lagarto”, The Burial of the Lizard funeral procession from the Plaza de San Matías to the La Atalya viewpoint, accompanied by Samba Isleña.
at 22:00 Carnival Festive Party enlivened by “DMusic”. Prices for the best costumes.
Sunday 25 February:
at 11:30 the official reception of authorities in the town hall plenary hall.
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of San Matías
at 13:30 the reading of the Proclamation of the Pine Forests by D. José Nogales Hidalgo, forestry engineer and general manager of the company “TAGORO Medio Ambiente SL”, in the cultural centre, followed by an homage ceremony in recognition of work carried out for the Environment
at 15:00 a toast at Alameda Alcalde Severiano Lugán Cabrera, enlivened by ‘Son Alegres’
MORE CARNIVAL CELEBRATION THIS WEEKEND ---
La Aldea de San Nicolás is celebrating Carnival 2024 between 24 February – 9 March.
From February 9 to March 9, the streets of the municipality will become a large film set through which mythical characters from classic cinema such as Marilyn Monroe will parade, or more current characters such as James Bond, Indiana Jones, Batman, Superman or The Hulk, among many others.
Saturday 24 February:
‘Day Carnival’ – Plaza de Alameda
at 12:00 Hundreds of ‘Le Cinéma‘ masks will come to the Plaza de La Alameda from to enjoy the performances of DJ Álvaro Rodríguez, the group Troveros de Asieta, and Star Music.
‘Twilight Carnival ‘ – Plaza Proyecto de Desarrollo Comunitario
at 19:00 a Saturday full of fun, activities, and music will continue in the Community Development Project Plaza of La Aldea with DJ Álvaro Rodríguez, Son X Tres, and the Panamaribe Orchestra.
Sunday 25 February:
from 12:00 the little ones in the house will enjoy entertainment and workshops that have been scheduled for the Family Children’s Carnival in the Plaza de La Alameda.from 12:00 the little ones in the house will enjoy entertainment and workshops that have been scheduled for the Family Children’s Carnival in the Plaza de La Alameda.
Santa Maria de Guía Carnival is celebrating carnival between 23 February – 9 March 2024.
The festivities will feature this year for the first time with the Guía Market as the host space for the first weekend of the carnivals. In its facilities, the starting signal will be given on Friday the 23rd with a ‘Great Carnival Party’ with the performance of various murgas and a music concert.
Friday 23 February: Mercado de Guía
at 22:00 ‘The Great Carnival Party’ with the performance of various murgas and a concert by Leyenda Joven
Saturday 24 February: Mercado de Guía
at 22:00 Carnival Night with a show “La Noche de Celia Cruz Canaria’ and Drag performances and and a concert by Las Ladys.
Villa de Firgas is celebrating carnival between 23 February – 3 March 2024. The allegory for this year’s festivities is ‘El Oeste’. the wild west
All events will be held in the Plaza de San Roque
Friday 23 February:
at 20:00 the announcing streeet parade in the town centre
at 21:00 Pregón, proclamation
Saturday 24 February:
at 21:00 Drag Queen Gala at the Aparcamiento Municipal (municipal car park) and will feature Drag Elektra, winner of the Drag Queen Gala of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival 2024.
The gala, which will be presented by Tino Cebral and Landi, will also feature other well-known drag performers such as Drag Sethlas, Drag Foguen, Drag Lemnos and Drag La Tacones. In addition, DJ Alessio García and DJ Chechu will perform.
at 23:30 Carnival party with DJ EVENTMUSIC DJs.
Sunday 25 February:
at 12:00 Day Carnival with concerts
at 14:00 Carnival party with DJ EVENTMUSIC DJs.
THE BRITISH CHURCH SPRING FAIR RASTRO - HOLY TRINITY | SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY
The Annual Second hand Spring Rastro Fair in the gardens of the “British” Anglican Church, Holy Trinity, located in the capital in the “Garden City” neighbourhood, Ciudad Jardín. This was the zone between the old city and the new port where many 19th-century British merchants created lavish homes, with the first building to go up in the area dating from at least 1881, soon followed by this beautiful little church and the famous British Club of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
From 11:00-16:00 enjoy the traditional fair with food, bar, tea, plants, second-hand bargains, books, toys, household goods, handicrafts, and much more
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MUSICANDO - FABIOLA TRUJILLO | SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY
Fabiola Trujillo inaugurates a new stage in which “Musicando” moves through different locations
On Saturday, the performer will offer her show “With Mexican Soul” starting at 21:00, in what is the usual venue for the roots music series: the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Doramas Park in the capital.
The Aruquense Fabiola Trujillo will display her love for the ranchera and her devotion to references such as Rocío Dúrcal, but also Javier Solís, José Alfredo Jiménez or Vicente Fernández. “With a Mexican Soul” is a tribute to a genre especially appreciated by the island public. Trujillo, from the beginning of her career, has developed it with passion, dedication and effectiveness. With nine albums on her resume since 2002, hers are always dedicated stage appearances.
Saturday 24 February
Auditorio José Antonio Ramos (Parque Doramas)
at 21:00
Free entry until full capacity
THE NORTH FACE TRANSGRANCANARIA | 21-25 FEBRUARY
The 25th edition of The North Face Transgrancanaria takes place between 21-25 February 2024. Gran Canaria will be the natural setting for one of the most important ultra-distance mountain races in the world which will feature 4,100 participants from 74 countries on five continents.
The five events that make up the race are Classic, Marathon, Advanced, Starter, Promo and the Vertical Kilometer. Likewise, the Advanced and Vertical Kilometer tests will be scored on the Canarian Mountain Federation circuit.
The Family Trail option will allow the little ones in the house to have fun in the mountains with their parents.
The North Face Transgrancanaria will have its nerve center at ExpoMeloneras, where the participants will be able to collect their numbers for the different tests.
There is also a Runners’ fair with stands to purchase official merchandise for the race, as well as learn about the latest news on The North Face products. Likewise, stands will be present to discover the products of the Arista, Petzl, 226ERS, Coros, Canary Athletes, Otso Sport, Joma, Tamadaba Sport, North Trail, Garmin, Podoks, Runize, Macaronesian People or Befree stores. Visitors will also be able to learn about other sports events.
Friday 23 February: Marathon 46km
Start at 09:30 Tejeda – Maspalomas
Friday 23 February: Classic Race 126km
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – Parque Sur Maspalomas
The Classic test will this year be scored for the World Trail Majors circuit.
The action begins on the night of Friday, at 23:59, with the departure from La Playa de Las Canteras, in the Saulo Torón area. More than 800 participants will take on this challenge, including some of the biggest names in the world of trail running. Among them, the incredible Courtney Dauwalter, the best runner in history and last year’s winner.
Saturday 24 February: Advanced 84km
start at 08:00 : Agaete – Parque Sur Maspalomas
As a parallel event in Parque del Sur de Maspalomas on Friday and Saturday, 23-24 February, there are food trucks and local food & products:
Friday 12:00-21:00
Saturday 12:00-23:00
GRAN CANARIA AGRICULTURAL MARKET IN VECINDARIO | SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers, and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.