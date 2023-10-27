It’s the last weekend of October and the traditional Noche de Finaos aka, more recently on these islands, as Halloween or All Hallows Eve, the night before Día de Difuntos, All Saints’ Day, is coming up on next Wednesday, 1 November which is also a public holiday throughout Spain. The Maspalomas Rally is celebrating it’s 50 anniversary this weekend and the clocks ‘fall’ back this Sunday night as 2 am becomes 1 am. Winter is on it’s way!
There are some gorgeous traditional festivities happening this weekend like the Fair of Traditions in Artenara, Rural Day in Teror and Day of the Horse in Ingenio. Santa Lucia’s co-patron Archangel San Rafael festivities in Vecindario are coming to an end this weeekend with Romería, drone sepctacle and religious procession. Telde celebrates again “Cambio de La Hora”, the change of time. Don’t forget that the rally will cause some road closures during the stages as well as by the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Upcoming events:
31 October • Noche de Finaos / Halloween
4-5 November • The Canary Islands Regional Wine, Cheese and Honey Fair in San Mateo
3-5 November • Arucas is Art
6-12 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
9-12 November • WOMAD Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
10-12 November • Feria del Sureste, Southeast Fair in Cruce de Arinaga
18 November • Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán in Arguineguín
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
17 December • Orange Fair Telde
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 24 October – local bank holiday in Santa Lucía, Festividad de San Rafael
Wednesday 1 November – Public Holiday in Spain, Todos los Santos, All Saints’ Day
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
We have a lovely autumn weekend ahead with some light rain, some sunshine, and some clouds all forecast. Southern coastal areas will most probably stay dry with very pleasant highs of 27º C, in the shade, and in the capital a touch cooler at around 25-26ºC. There are definitely more chances you’ll catch some much needed rain on the north coast and the summits.
Friday: Cloudy intervals on the northern slopes that will be more compact in inland areas. In the rest, slightly cloudy tending to cloudy intervals from midday. In the north and inland areas, occasional and generally weak rains are expected, less likely in the rest of the areas. Temperatures with few changes. Light to moderate wind from the northeast, occasionally more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as at the western tip. On summits light wind from the north. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Saturday: During the early morning cloudy intervals on the northern slopes, occasional and generally weak rains are not ruled out. During daylight hours, increasing cloudiness in all areas with a low probability of weak and occasional rains, being more likely in midlands facing south. In the last few hours, clearings will open, especially in inland areas. Temperatures with few changes. Light to moderate wind from the northeast, occasionally more intense on the southeastern slopes and the western tip. On summits, light wind from the north. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Sunday: Intervals of low clouds will add to general high cloud, increasing inland during the middle of the day, where weak and occasional rains are not ruled out. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. Light winds from the east, moving to variable light winds from the southwest.
#WeekendTips 27-29 October 2023
50º MASPALOMAS RALLY
The 50th edition “Bodas de Oro” of Rallye de Maspalomas with 88 Teams is celebrated this weekend between 27-28 October 2023.
Maspalomas rally forms part of the BP Las Palmas Championship and its different promotional cups and trophies, in addition to the Canary Islands Championship – CCRA. In both cases, it is the decisive penultimate event of the championships.
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the stages”
Expomeloneras and the area annexed to it will be the rally headquarters. The show section on Friday night, as well as the final arrival on Saturday afternoon, and the trophy ceremony, will take place next to the emblematic Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Maspalomas Rally is in effect the living history of rally in the Canary Islands, and throughout this last half century it has been the benchmark at a national and European level, hosting European and Spanish Championships and receiving visits from official national and international teams and drivers, including many of the most relevant World champions and European Rally champions, Ari Vatanen, Jorge de Bagration (RIP), Tony Carello and Antonio Zanini, among many more.
The first important feature is its innovative route, includes classic stretches and other new ones over nine timed sections to be contested over two days, starting on Friday afternoon-evening with a 1,50 km show section, which is recovered after several editions where it has not been included; the anniversary requires a celebration of this level.
On Saturday the remaining eight sections take place, highlighting the 14.85 km long version of Ayagaures-Monte León. Guriete-Agüimes and Guriete-Pozo Rojo (Los Cuchillos) are two versions with the “Las Vallas” part repeated in all passes. Maspalomas-Fataga (Arteara going up) and Fataga-Tunte complete a very selective and balanced itinerary. In total, they add up to 101.1 km (32%) of the 308.2 that the complete route meter has.
On Friday:
Show section at 20:00 (from Faro de Maspalomas)
On Saturday:
TC2 Maspalomas – Fataga at 09:00
TC3 Guriete – Agüimes at 10:00
TC4 Ayagaures – Monte León at 11:00
Maspalomas – Fataga at 12:45
Guriete – Agüimes at 13:45
Ayagaures – Monte León at 14:45
Fataga – Tunte at 16:55
Guriete – Pozo Rojo at 17:30 (arrival to Faro de MAspalomas 18:20)
Trophy ceremony at 18:45
ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDES:
On Saturday:
GC-60 from roundabout Lomo de Maspalomas to Fataga from 08:15-10:40 & 12:00-14:25
GC-60 Fataga to Tunte 15:55-18:35
VECINDARIO | FIESTAS SAN RAFAEL | 14-29 OCTOBER
Festivities in honour of San Rafael, the Archangel of Vecindario, in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana continues until this Sunday, 29 October. This is a festival to celebrate a multicultural city, its traditions, and culture.
There is also a large funfair “Los Cochitos” set up for the duration of the festivities.
Opening hours: from Monday to Thursday 18:00-23:00 and on Friday to Sunday and the night before the Feast Day from 18:00 until the end of events:
On Friday:
at 20:00 Spectacle “Atlantic Sounds” with Olga Cerpa and Mestisay at Plaza de San Rafael.
at 21:00 Rock concert by El Vega Life and Maldita EGB
at 23:30 80′ & 90′ tribute music with Fran González and Christian Escobar at Recinto Ferial.
On Saturday:
at 10:00 XXXII Milla Urbana “Pedro Henríguez” San Rafael 2023 runnin competition.
at 19:00 Romería, Pilgrimage offering to San Rafael from Cruce de Sardina to Plaza de San Rafael. Eucharist after Romería
at 23:00 Music party night with Star Music and Leyenda Joven at Recinto Ferial.
at 23:30 Drone Spectacle of music and 100 drones.
recommended area to watch is the Recinto Ferial area.
On Sunday:
from 09:00-14:00 Livestock exhibition next to Recinto Ferial.
from 09:00-14:00 Truck exhibition with Market of Flavours in Recinto Ferial.
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession with the image of San Rafael.
at 17:00 Daytime fiesta with DJ Oscar Martínez in REcinto Ferial
at 20:00 Comedian Jorge Bolaños
at 21:00 End of festivities concert with Tribute Elvis Crespo in Recinto Ferial.
TELDE CAMBIO LA HORA | SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER
Telde ‘changes the time’ – again in the open commercial area of San Gregorio. As in recent years, many activities are planned to celebrate a dynamic commercial and leisure day for the whole family. Activities for kids, a parade, discounts and promotions, and musical performances.
As a novelty compared to previous editions, this time the performances will be concentrated on a single stage, next to the central Plaza de San Gregorio. There, starting at 20:00, Aseres, Tabaiba and DJ Esteban Pérez will appear on stage.
Throughout the day on Saturday, October 28, the San Gregorio Open Commercial Area will be filled with life. In the morning, from 11:00 to 14:00, and also in the afternoon, between 17:00 and 19:00, various activities will be carried out for the whole family: archery, playroom, children’s workshops, inflatables, pedal karts and giant games. And at noon, around 12:00, a parade will start from the intersection between Avenida del Cabildo and Calle Padre Andrés Manjón.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Centro Comercial Bellavista in San Fernando de Maspalomas
Halloween workshops on Friday, 27 October between 17:30-19:30 and on Saturday, 28 October between 11:00-13:00 and then 17:30-19:30
Centro Comercial El Tablero:
On Saturday, 28 October Gus Jackson Show at 19:00, a Tribute to the King of Pop
CC ALISIOS , Las Palmas de Gran Canaria:
Train of Terror between 27-31 October from 17:0-19:00
Centro Comercial Atlántico Vecindario:
28-31 October Children’s workshops 17:00-20:00 (in front of Bata, street level). On Tuesday 31 October, Horror Circus parades between 17:00-20:00.
“Noche de Finaos”- festivities organised by the Town Hall:
27 October:
El Pajar: outdoors of the Cultural Centre at 19:30
28 October:
Aldea Blanca : Plaza del pueblo at 21:00
29 October:
Juan Grande: Centro Intergeneracional at 18:00
ARTENARA | FAIR OF TRADITIONS | 28-29 OCTOBER
The third edition of “Fair of Traditions” Feria de las Tradiciones will take place this Saturday and Sunday 28-29 in Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria and the least populated.
This mountain village is surrounded by nature and tranquility and is also known for its large ‘ Rio style’ statue of the christian messiah, known as the Heart of Jesus, placed there in 1996, having been created by the sculptor José Luis Marrero. Beautiful views and viewpoints, and location of archaeological interest, with various flavours of local gastronomy.
The Fair of Traditions offers a traditional farmers’ market, tasting of the traditional roasted pig, music, workshops and activities for the family.
Opening hours:
On Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:00-16:00.
TEROR | RURAL DAY | SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER
Teror will hold a rural day this Saturday in the Plaza de la Alameda Pío XII, featuring a Livestock Show and various traditional activities to enjoy with the family.
The day will take place from 16:00 to 20:00 with threshing demonstrations, donkey rides, corn stripping and shelling, millet roasting, goat milking, and sheep shearing. At 17:00, the day will liven up with Canarian folk music of the Parranda El Lebrillo.
The Livestock Show organised by the Rural Development Area of the city council will feature around thirty animals, including local and foreign cows, sheep, goats, donkeys, and mules. There will also be an exhibition of Canariculture, organised by the Villa de Teror Ornithological Association “El Norwich”, where some beautiful specimens of canary birds will be exhibited.
This event also retroactively commemorates International Day of Rural Women, which was celebrated on the 15th of October, highlighting the importance of women in the agricultural and livestock field; It is also designed to be enjoyed with the family, where the little ones will have a great time.
This Livestock Exhibition recovers the day that on July 16 could not take place within the Water Festival program, since it had to be suspended.
GÁLDAR | FESTIVAL AGÁLDAR | SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER
Taking its name from the pre-hispanic native Canario name for their ancient Royal Capital, the Agáldar Culture and Tradition Festival returns on Saturday, 28 October 2023, with the best music made from Gáldar and the Canary Islands offering some of the best soloists in our archipelago.
This Saturday, October 28 at 20:30 in Recinto Cultural La Quinta
On this occasion, tribute is paid to the gofio mills. A traditional trade that has been reduced over time, but which is the essence of Canarian and Galdenese identity. The Canarian food, par excellence, has served to ensure survival during the worst moments in these islands’ history.
Recinto Cultural La Quinta at 20:30 with free entry.
INGENIO | DÍA DEL CABALLO | SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER
The Ingenio Town Council, through the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, will hold this Saturday, the celebration of Horse Day 2023, which promises an exciting display of equestrian skill and passion on the part of these majestic animals, and their riders.
The event takes place on the plot adjacent to Parque Los Aromeros in Carrizal, and will be open to the public from 10:00 until 14:00 in the afternoon. In addition, admission will be completely free, which will provide the opportunity to enjoy this exciting experience for all horse lovers, both young and old.
Ingenio Horse Day 2023 will offer a wide variety of equestrian activities for attendees to enjoy. Among the most notable attractions include an equine exhibition and equestrian exhibitions through which riders will show their skill and dexterity with impressive school exhibitions, classical dressage, cowboy dressage, carousel, and bars. Added to all this are pony rides for boys and girls.
Enjoy a day in which not only the beauty of the horses and the skills of the riders are celebrated, but also promotes passion for horse riding, as well as awareness and respect for animals.
OPEN ADOPTION DAYS IN THE ISLANDS' MAIN ANIMAL SHELTER | 28-29 OCTOBER
Are you looking for a new family member? This is the weekend to be able to go and see (without need of an appointment) all the wonderful rescue dogs and cats homed in Gran Canaria’s primary animal shelter, Albergue Insular de Animales de Gran Canaria, located by the coast of Arucas, on the rugged north of Gran Canaria.
Open days on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00-13:00
“It is good to remember that this Gran Canaria main shelter for abandoned pets, operated by the local government is NOT a “zero sacrifice” facility. Though numbers have decreased over recent years, thanks to better education, for far too many this is the last opportunity for rescue that these abandoned or stray animals get.
SAN MATEO, ARUCAS, SANTA BRÍGIDA AND SAN LORENZO | "DAY OF THE MARKETS" | 28 OCTOBER & 29 OCTOBER
The Cabildo de Gran Canaria launches the Día de los Mercados, ‘Day of the Markets’ to promote the local products of Gran Canaria. Five Agricultural markets will have different revitalization activities during the days. The perfect time to visit some of the Gran Canaria’s main markets around Gran Canaria.
The agricultural markets that take place on weekends are an opportunity to promote the freshness, quality, and variety of local products and encourage visitors to visit them. About twenty-five activities will be carried out in the five markets from 10:00 to 13:00, among them workshops aimed at healthy eating, Canarian traditions, and environmental awareness, product tastings, and musical performances.
Saturday 28 October :Mercado de San Mateo and Mercado Agrícola Gran Canaria Arucas
Sunday 29 October: Mercado de Santa Brígida and Mercado Agrícola de San Lorenzo
Sunday 5 November : Mercado de Guía.
MARKETS THIS WEEKEND WITH EXTRA ACTIVITIES:
ON SATURDAY
•SAN MATEO MARKET
You can enjoy cheese and wine tastings, children’s activities, and music from 10:00 to 13:00.
This year San Mateo has the incentive of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the inauguration of the Agricultural and Craft Market warehouses.
•ARUCAS – GRAN CANARIA MARKET
10:30-Painting workshop
11:00/11:30- Cheese and oil tasting
11:40-Music by A.F.La Villa
12:00-Environmental awareness workshop
12:00/12:30-Cheese and oil tasting
12:30-Music by A.F.La Villa
ON SUNDAY
•SAN LORENZO MARKET
Market Day is also celebrated at the San Lorenzo Agricultural Market with activities from 10:00 to 13:00 with workshops aimed at healthy eating, Canarian traditions and environmental awareness, product tastings, and musical performances.
•SANTA BRÍGIDA MARKET
Wine and cheese tasting, activities for kids from 10:30 to 13:00 and music. Madera de Tea, which integrates timple, guitar, and voice, will begin playing at 10:30.
At 11:30, it will be the turn of Alberto González and Abraham Ramos, on timple and guitar. Finally, Germán López will culminate the musical day with his mastery from 12:30 to 13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• FRIDAY is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On SATURDAY, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On SATURDAY in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning from 09:00-14:00 with a wide range of pre-loved treasures.
• On SUNDAY, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This SUNDAY, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | TROPICAL FEST | 27-29 OCTOBER | *** TICKET EVENT - 4€ ***
The City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Tropical reaffirm their commitment to Canarian culture and artists with the celebration of the Tropical Fest, which will be held starting on Friday, 27 October until Sunday 29 October 2023 in the Plaza de Canarias, facing the El Muelle port at the back of the Parque Santa Catalina. The event, which is celebrating its sixth edition, will feature performances by a total of 14 musicians and groups from the Islands.
On Friday, 27 October from 19:30-02:00
The music performances will begin at 20:30 with Huiendo con Fito de mí, in tribute to Fito and Fitipaldis. Subsequently, Gas Gas will compile the best of The Rolling Stones starting at 22:15. Likewise, Queen will be present from 00:00 hours with The Duke’s Band. DJ Unai Barrameda will entertain with his best mixes during the afternoon and will close with the last performance of the day.
On Saturday, 28 October from 19:30-02:00
The music offering will feature Danienverso, who will perform from 20:30, SaoT from 21:30, Wes DJ at 22:30, Kilian Viera will perform starting at 22:30. Serial Killerz will close the day with his performance starting at 00:30.
On Sunday, 29 October from 12:30-20:00
The culmination of the event will take place on Sunday, which, starting at 12:30 will feature a performance by DJ Baked Belda. The group Son x Tres will perform at 13:00, while Los Salvapantallas will perform at 15:00. Likewise, Los 600 will perform at 17:00. Delia Santana will also be present on this day.
In addition to music, there is an extensive program of recreational activities, a craft market, and a varied gastronomic proposal with five food trucks from the hospitality establishments La Quícara, Caminando por el Mundo, Malditas Smash Burger, Chef on the Road and La Iberian, where you can taste different types of international cuisine dishes.
Every year, a solidarity space will be set up for the collection of food for animals, which will be carried out in collaboration with the Association in Defense of Animals of Gran Canaria (ADA Gran Canaria).
To access the venue, those interested can purchase tickets on the website https://ventas.entradascanarias.com/events/tropical-fest-2023 at a cost of 4 euros per day and 10 euros for a three-day pass.
-The ticket includes access to the festival and an eco glass.
-Entry is prohibited to minors under 18 years of age who are not accompanied by an adult. Under no circumstances will the entry fee be refunded for being a minor.
-Once inside the premises you will not be able to leave and re-enter with the same ticket.
-It is prohibited to enter with food, cans, bottles, umbrellas or any object that the organization considers dangerous.
-Access with pets is allowed as long as they are led by their owners on a leash and as long as they do not constitute a danger to passers-by or other animals.
In the event that these basic rules are not respected or hinder the correct development of the event, the organization reserves the right of admission.