The City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Tropical reaffirm their commitment to Canarian culture and artists with the celebration of the Tropical Fest, which will be held starting on Friday, 27 October until Sunday 29 October 2023 in the Plaza de Canarias, facing the El Muelle port at the back of the Parque Santa Catalina. The event, which is celebrating its sixth edition, will feature performances by a total of 14 musicians and groups from the Islands.

On Friday, 27 October from 19:30-02:00

The music performances will begin at 20:30 with Huiendo con Fito de mí, in tribute to Fito and Fitipaldis. Subsequently, Gas Gas will compile the best of The Rolling Stones starting at 22:15. Likewise, Queen will be present from 00:00 hours with The Duke’s Band. DJ Unai Barrameda will entertain with his best mixes during the afternoon and will close with the last performance of the day.

On Saturday, 28 October from 19:30-02:00

The music offering will feature Danienverso, who will perform from 20:30, SaoT from 21:30, Wes DJ at 22:30, Kilian Viera will perform starting at 22:30. Serial Killerz will close the day with his performance starting at 00:30.

On Sunday, 29 October from 12:30-20:00

The culmination of the event will take place on Sunday, which, starting at 12:30 will feature a performance by DJ Baked Belda. The group Son x Tres will perform at 13:00, while Los Salvapantallas will perform at 15:00. Likewise, Los 600 will perform at 17:00. Delia Santana will also be present on this day.

In addition to music, there is an extensive program of recreational activities, a craft market, and a varied gastronomic proposal with five food trucks from the hospitality establishments La Quícara, Caminando por el Mundo, Malditas Smash Burger, Chef on the Road and La Iberian, where you can taste different types of international cuisine dishes.

Every year, a solidarity space will be set up for the collection of food for animals, which will be carried out in collaboration with the Association in Defense of Animals of Gran Canaria (ADA Gran Canaria).

To access the venue, those interested can purchase tickets on the website https://ventas.entradascanarias.com/events/tropical-fest-2023 at a cost of 4 euros per day and 10 euros for a three-day pass.

-The ticket includes access to the festival and an eco glass.

-Entry is prohibited to minors under 18 years of age who are not accompanied by an adult. Under no circumstances will the entry fee be refunded for being a minor.

-Once inside the premises you will not be able to leave and re-enter with the same ticket.

-It is prohibited to enter with food, cans, bottles, umbrellas or any object that the organization considers dangerous.

-Access with pets is allowed as long as they are led by their owners on a leash and as long as they do not constitute a danger to passers-by or other animals.

In the event that these basic rules are not respected or hinder the correct development of the event, the organization reserves the right of admission.