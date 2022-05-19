More than half way through May and on the south, patron saints’ fiesta season is in full swing. This Friday and Saturday are also the last days to enjoy some live Jazz in Puerto de Mogán. The Fair of The Sea is taking place in the capital, and there is a tomato fair to be enjoyed in La Aldea. There’s a double-take to enjoy in Gáldar, with the last days of ‘Flower week’ as well as the Collectibles fair on Saturday.
Remember that next weekend is a ‘puente’ long weekend with Canarian Day celebrations this year are set for Monday, which is also a regional bank holiday in the Canary Islands.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday, 30 May Local Bank Holiday in the Canary Islands – Día de Canarias, The Day of The Canary Islands
Monday, 6 June Local bank holiday in Valleseco – Festivities of San Vicente Ferrer
Monday, 13 June Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brídiga – Festivities of San Antonio de Padua.
Upcoming events:
29-30 May Tuna and Sea Fair Arguineguín, Mogán
28 May Carrizal Carnival parade
1-6 June Gáldar Pride
1-5 June FISALDO (outlet fair) in INFECAR
3-5 June Feria del Sureste in Agüimes
9-19 June Maspalomas International Carnival
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend with light breezes and sunshine in the souther resort areas of Mogán and Maspalomas, and 28-29ºC in the shade, which in direct sunshine is going to feel nice and hot, so keep hydrating!
The weekend looks pretty good all around the island, even if there is a small chance of some incoming Calima. All in all average daytime temperatures should be around 24-25 ºC in the shade, and parts in the north might even see some nice cloud cover to ease the heat a touch.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
20-22 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Fimar LPGC 2022
FIMAR, the International Sea Fair is happening this weekend in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The nautical and marine-maritime sector meets again for the eleventh edition of this popular event, in the Santa Catalina Cruise port area, next to the Centro Comercial El Muelle. The fair is dedicated exclusively to the world of the seas and oceans, and the marine-maritime sector. Waves, surfing and all board-based water sports will be protagonists this year. Exhibitors from various sectors related to the sea will meet on the Santa Catalina Cruise Pier. An outreach program will cover topics related to the fair such as the environmental impact of microplastics, sharks in the Canary Islands and many other topics. Talks are free to attend. A wide variety of leisure activities will also be included, such as getting to know the Port in a different way, baptisms, exhibitions and aquatic activities as well as children’s activities on land.
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 10:30 – 20:00 and on Sunday 10:30 – 15:00
Activities for children: every day there will be surf-related craft workshops, a kids area, Surf & Roll circuit, racquet games, skill and construction games.
Boat visits at the Port of Las Palmas: Friday at 09:30, 11:30 and 13:00. On Saturday at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 16:00 and 17:00. On Sunday at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00 and 13:00.
Get to know the port on a tourist bus: on Saturday at 11:00, 13:00 16:30 and at 18:00. On Sunday at 11:00 and 13:00
See more information HERE!
21 May, La Aldea
IV Feria del Tomate
The 4th edition of the Tomato Fair is in La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria, this Saturday
From 09:00 to 14:00 at La Alameda (Plaza Vieja), you can enjoy cooking workshops and tastings from the restaurants of the town. In addition, there will be participation of crafts and agricultural vendors as well as the museums of the Community Development Project, which will be open to the public.
For the children, there will be cooking workshops, where they will prepare tastings with tomato as the main ingredient, planting seeds as well as themed craft workshops.
The IV Tomato Fair of La Aldea features the stellar performance of famous traditional group ‘Los Gofiones’
The beach area where they are shooting scenes for the 4th and final season of Tom Clancy's 'Jack Ryan'. You can read more about that HERE!
Saturday 21 may, Gáldar
Feria del Coleccionismo de Gran Canaria
The 7th Collectables Fair of Gran Canaria, ‘Feria del Coleccionismo de Gran Canaria’ in Gáldar this Saturday. There are stands dedicated to the world of collecting, both companies related to collecting, as well as private collectors. It is also a place for non-collectors to visit a curious fair of various types of collected objects, which bring back memories of childhood, as well as echoing into the future.
The fair will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 in Plaza de Santiago and you can see various types of collections such as: philatelics (stamp collections), numismatics (coins & medals), toys, key rings, coca cola paraphernalia, star wars memorabilia, film props, autographs, kinder toys, old portable nintendo consoles, currency, tin toys, figures, marine and antique items, militaria and many other items of rare objet d’art…
20-24 May, Gáldar
‘Gáldar en Flor’
The Gáldar Town Council celebrates their second edition of the “Gáldar en Flor” exhibition until May 24.
Gáldar in Flower features a sample of flowers and plants that fill the main streets of this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, in a display of colour and beauty, centred on the emblematic Calle Capitán Quesada.
This is the second spring edition of this event, a new addition to ‘Flower Week’ traditionally held in December, which takes advantage of the great floral variety par excellence giving colour to the historic centre of the municipality.
This exhibition will have the collaboration in its assembly and installation of 15 students from the Construction Labour Foundation in Las Palmas, studying for the gardens professional certificate, in addition to another 15 students from the “Young Gardeners” program of the Young Agrarian Association ASAJA farmers. Also staff from the “Gáldar for Formation 5” program, joined by staff from the Parks and Gardens department of the Gáldar City Council, as well as from other areas of the town hall.
As a novelty in this edition, it will be possible to visit an exhibition of Ikebana, Japanese floral art, by Isidoro Moreno Guillén and Juan Martín Tacoronte, whic
19-24 May, Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Fiestas Patronales María Auxiliadora
The local patron saint celebrations in honour of Maria Auxiliadora, (Mary, the helper) start on Thursday, May 19 in Motor Grande. The main day of festivities for this little native enclave on the south coast is celebrated next Tuesday, in the small residential neighbourhood from which Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria originated.
On Thursday “Dia del Niño” from 18:00-21:00. A children’s party with activities for the little ones. bouncy castles, face painting, balloon twisting, popular animation characters and music during the afternoon, as well as the magnificent magician Juan Miguel.
On Friday “Noche parrandera” at 21:00. A night of Canarian music with local groups, traditional Canarian clothing etc.
On Saturday “Holi Colour” Party will begin at 14:00 and is enlivened by Ciara Lauve and DJ Sammyto. The rhythm and celebrations will continue at 23:00 with a festival led by Armonía Show and Paco Guedes, which will include a fireworks display at midnight.
On Sunday “Daytime festival” with singer Yeray Socorro and in the evening Spanish humour at 20:00 by comedian Ivan El Bastonero and Juan Antonio Cabrera
On Monday an exhibition of the local sports schools and clubs at 19:00 as well as the XIII dessert contest at 20:00.
Tuesday “The main day of the festivities” at 19:00 a mass will be held in the hermitage of Motor Grande and a religious procession to follow in Honour of Mary Helper of Christians. The festive program will end with a performance by the group Mariachi Peleón at 20:30
20-22 May, El Tablero de Maspalomas
Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad 2022
This lovely local fiesta, the patronal saint celebrations in honour of the Holy Trinity, in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland, will come to an end this Sunday.
20-22 May, Gran Canaria
Fred. Olsen Express Transgrancanaria Bike
The Fred. Olsen Express Transgrancanaria Bike will be held this weekend from Friday to Sunday. The new format of the race is in three stages and each one will have only one timed distance. The racers can participate in as many stages as they wish, since each stage has its own classification. The winner of the event will be chosen between the finishers of the three stages and their accumulated rankings.
Transgrancanaria Bike is one of the events included in the schedule of the Gran Canaria Big Events, promoted by the Sports Board of the Island Cabildo. Therefore, it is a race with an international impact and aims to be included among the World’s most renowned mountain bike races.
The goal is to cross Gran Canaria. This is the queen race, the Three Stages, but participants will also be able to choose between cycling the whole event or select individual stages.
Stage 1. Friday, 20 May (16:00). Artenara – Moriscos
Stage 2. Saturday, 21 May (10:00). Garañón – Chira
Stage 3. Sunday, 22 May (10:00). Maspalomas – Maspalomas (start and finish in Parque Sur)
20-22 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria 2022
300 players of 20 different nationalities compete in Las Canteras in the 14th edition of the Sand Series Classic ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria 2022, a tournament belonging to the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour.
Among them, the number one in the world in doubles, the Brazilian, Rafaella Miiler, the number two, the Italian Giulia Gasparri and the Venezuelan Patricia Díaz, third in the beach tennis doubles ranking. The Italian Michele Cappelletti, the best male beach tennis player in the world, Antonio Ramos, from Gran Canaria, current number three in the world, and Tommaso Giovannini, fourth in the world ranking, will also compete. Up to 300 participants from Italy, Brazil, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, Venezuela, Portugal, Estonia and Latvia, among others.
The Sand Series Classis ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria 2022 will also have a significant number of Spanish representatives, including an interesting Canarian representation such as Omaira Farías or Grimanesa Santana, who will fight to surprise and get closer to the top positions of this great tournament, in which the players will compete in doubles, singles, sub14, sub18 BT Junior and over 40 years.
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again. The market is held in the litle urban park, just in the vicinity of the entrance to the Angry Birds Activity Park, from 08:30 -14:30.
Saturday 21 May, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Jazz Festival in Puerto de Mogán 9-21 May
The solo shows of the multitalented Simon Champion from The Champions Duo – Recognised this year in The Canary Awards 2022 Winners
On Sunday – Barbacoa Gran Canaria in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:00
#Musicando – La Trova
This Saturday, 21 May a new date for the annual Musicando series, and this time La Trova will be performing in the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium, Parque Doramas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
The formation will share “A journey through music”, combining rhythmic sensations that provoke feelings of joy, peace, love and heartbreak, blending cultures and songs from various places like Italy, France, Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the United States and the Dominican Republic, among others
Starts at 21:00 and it’s with free admission until full capacity
21-22 May, Las Palmas
Traditional music and dance
On Sunday in Pueblo Canario group ‘Chemida’ at 11:00
Hard Rock Cafe in Playa del Inglés
Every night at 21:00. Reservation recommended
On Friday – Queen Tribute by Miracle Band
On Saturday – Rock Classic night by Crossfire