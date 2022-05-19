20-22 May, Gran Canaria

Fred. Olsen Express Transgrancanaria Bike

The Fred. Olsen Express Transgrancanaria Bike will be held this weekend from Friday to Sunday. The new format of the race is in three stages and each one will have only one timed distance. The racers can participate in as many stages as they wish, since each stage has its own classification. The winner of the event will be chosen between the finishers of the three stages and their accumulated rankings.

Transgrancanaria Bike is one of the events included in the schedule of the Gran Canaria Big Events, promoted by the Sports Board of the Island Cabildo. Therefore, it is a race with an international impact and aims to be included among the World’s most renowned mountain bike races.

The goal is to cross Gran Canaria. This is the queen race, the Three Stages, but participants will also be able to choose between cycling the whole event or select individual stages.

Stage 1. Friday, 20 May (16:00). Artenara – Moriscos

Stage 2. Saturday, 21 May (10:00). Garañón – Chira

Stage 3. Sunday, 22 May (10:00). Maspalomas – Maspalomas (start and finish in Parque Sur)

20-22 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria 2022

300 players of 20 different nationalities compete in Las Canteras in the 14th edition of the Sand Series Classic ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria 2022, a tournament belonging to the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour.

Among them, the number one in the world in doubles, the Brazilian, Rafaella Miiler, the number two, the Italian Giulia Gasparri and the Venezuelan Patricia Díaz, third in the beach tennis doubles ranking. The Italian Michele Cappelletti, the best male beach tennis player in the world, Antonio Ramos, from Gran Canaria, current number three in the world, and Tommaso Giovannini, fourth in the world ranking, will also compete. Up to 300 participants from Italy, Brazil, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, Venezuela, Portugal, Estonia and Latvia, among others.

The Sand Series Classis ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria 2022 will also have a significant number of Spanish representatives, including an interesting Canarian representation such as Omaira Farías or Grimanesa Santana, who will fight to surprise and get closer to the top positions of this great tournament, in which the players will compete in doubles, singles, sub14, sub18 BT Junior and over 40 years.