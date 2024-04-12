Jump to #WeekendTips
A warm, calima-infused weekend ahead on Gran Canaria. There is a wonderful number of events on offer including the cheese fair in Gáldar, carnival celebrations in Carrizal, The Rural Woman Fair in Fataga and patron saint festivities in the little coastal neighbourhood of El Pajar to name just a few.
Calima evenings are quite extraordinary and what better way to enjoy them than down at the annual Jazz Festival in Puerto de Mogán?
Upcoming events:
19-21 April • ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ – Fair @ INFECAR
20 April • Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria (sporting event -> road closures)
28 April • Strawberry Fair in Valsequillo
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
2-12 May • Maspalomas PRIDE 2024
10-12 May • Produce of the Land Fair in San Mateo
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Valleseco
10-11 May • SOLTURA Festival 2024 in Agaete
30 May • Día de Canarias
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticket event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
30 June • The Canary Awards
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol.
These are just our top picks, find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
Calima and summer-like weather continues throughout the weekend on Gran Canaria. We will see temperatures on both sides of 30º Celsius in the shade across the island. This is not the strongest calima we have experienced but it’s good to be aware that there is abundant dust in the air, if you have any health issues.
There are some high-temperature warnings:
ORANGE ADVISORY
10-14 April – Santa Lucía de Tirajana
10-12 April – San Bartolomé de Tirajana
YELLOW ADVISORY
11-13 April Mogán and Aldea de San Nicolás
Friday: Clear skies, with haze mainly affecting the southern and eastern slopes. Temperatures with few changes or a slight rise on the peaks, and a slight to moderate decrease in the midlands and coasts, especially in the south. 34ºC can still be reached in inland areas of the southern half. Moderate winds from the northeast, occasionally strong at dawn on the extreme northwest and southeast slopes. Starting at noon it will tend to calm a little. On the summits, loose breezes with variable direction, predominating from the northwest at the end of the day. Breezes on coasts facing to the south and southwest.
Saturday: A predominance of clear skies with the presence of high clouds in the afternoon and Calima haze, mainly affecting the southern slopes. Temperatures in slight decline that may be moderate in the south. It will still be possible to reach 32 ºC in the inland areas, hotter in direct sunlight, especially on the south and west slopes. Light winds from the northeast, more intense in the northwest and southeast corners, on the summits, light from the west.
Sunday: Clear skies, with some intervals of low clouds on the coasts and some high altitude cloudiness. Light calima at altitude affecting the south of the islands. Minimum temperatures are in slight decline on Gran Canaria. Moderate to light northeast with light wind from variable direction on summits. Coastal breezes.
GÁLDAR | CHEESE FAIR | SUNDAY 14 APRIL 🧀
The 26th Gáldar Cheese Fair, Feria del Queso, this Sunday in Plaza de Santiago. Highlighting the quality of one of the most famous local artisan products, the cheese from Altos de Gáldar, Protected Denomination of Origin (PDO) and very successful in national and international contests and fairs.
This traditional fair has its main Day on the 14th, with the awarding of the prizes (at 13:00) at the XXVI Altos de Gáldar Cheese Tasting, the XXV anniversary of Artisan Cheeses from Gran Canaria, and the XVIII Tasting of Flor, Media Flor and Cured Cheese of the PDO.
On Sunday, from 11:00 enjoy cheese tastings, the sale of artisanal cheeses from all over the Island of Gran Canaria, traditional music performances, an artisan fair, and of course the history of this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital.
CARRIZAL CARNIVAL | POSTPONED EVENTS INCL. PARADE | 12-14 APRIL 🎭🥳
The Carrizal Carnival will close its 42nd edition this coming weekend with activities held between 12-14 April in the Plaza de La Jurada.
Carrizal in Ingenio celebrated their Carnival festivities between 9-23 March 2024. Due to adverse weather conditions (rain), some of the last events of the program were forced to be cancelled and are celebrated this weekend, including the carnival parade and cremation of the Sardine.
Carnival in Carrizal is considered a Local Festival of Tourist Interest. The allegory this year is ”La Fiesta de los Dioses”, ”The Feast of the Gods”
Friday 12 April
at 19:00 with the Batucada Timbalao, the sound of the drums will fill the streets surrounding the Plaza de La Jurada and Carlos V, after which
at 20:30 the performances of the Las Revoltosas de Balos dance schools will arrive; the Saray Castro Talent School and the Eva Rodríguez Latin Dance School. Later, it will be the turn of the group Salsa 7 Siete, who will arrive with a Tribute to Marc Anthony. The night will end with DJ Promaster until 01:00
Saturday 13 April: Carnival Parade
The floats will concentrate on Plaza de la Jurada at 18:00
Exit via C/Avda. de Canarias, C/Barcelona, C/Huerta del Obispo, C/Argentine Rep., Ejido Carrizal, C/Carlos V, C/Avda.
de Canarias, Rotonda del Pescador, Link road with the Burrero, C/Mayor José Ramirez, Josefina de la Torre
Around 23:00 The Burning of the Sardine and fireworks at Playa del Burrero (the beach).
The start time will depend on the authorisation from the Airport-Gran Canaria Control Tower.
23:00 – 05:00 Mogollón Carnavalero, a big carnival party in the Plaza de la Jurada with Star Music and DJ Promaster.
Sunday 14 April:
11:00-14:00 It’s all about the kids at Plaza de la Jurada with music, performances, games, and activities.
JAZZ FESTIVAL PUERTO DE MOGÁN | RICHARD LEACH JAZZ BAND | 8-20 APRIL 🎶🎺
Jazz Festival in the idyllic surrounds of Puerto De Mogan – Gran Canaria. Richard Leach’s Sunshine Gang entertains at the Marina Square Bandstand between 8-20 April 2024, just next to Billy’s.
This is a wonderful annual event, a Jazz Festival in the most beautiful little tourist-cum-fishing harbour on Gran Canaria, Puerto de Mogán. The live Jazz music festival features the amazing Richard Leach Jazz Band. (usually from 19:45 to 23:00 with a few days off)
These talented and colourful musicians scheduled to perform Jazz in the Sun include Richard Leach (trombone), Gary Wood (trumpet), Jeremy Huggett (clarinet & tenor sax), Peter Robinson (banjo & guitar), Tomas Pederson (bass) and Jim Harney (drums).
This Friday, the brilliant west-end star and one of our top resident stars, Johnny Amobi, will make a guest appearance for the 5th time at 21:00
It is advisable to reserve a table at Billy’s Marina Bar.
VILLA DE MOYA | XVI RUTA DE TAPAS | 12-13 APRIL
The 16th Tapas route of Villa de Moya, from the coast to the summit of this northern municipality, between 13:00-22:00.
The Villa de Moya celebrates its traditional tapas route between 12-13 April, with its 16th edition this April and does so by offering the best of the municipality’s gastronomy to all its visitors. A route that goes from the coast to the summit and that will have the participation of a total of eight establishments in the Villa de Moya that will offer at the set price of 3.50 euros, a drink – wine, beer, water or soft drink – and the option to choose between the two different tapas that each of the premises will have.
The tapas route will be held on April 12 and 13, from 13:00 to 22:00, for which the City Council will make free transportation available to all visitors to travel between the establishments to enjoy without worries.
FATAGA, SBT | FERIA RURAL MUJER | 13 APRIL *** NEW DATE
Feria Mujer Rural, The Rural Woman Fair in Fataga will take place this Saturday after it was postponed due to adverse weather…. during rains few weeks ago.
At Plaza de Fataga, you can enjoy Farmers’ and an Artisan fair, music performances, a Canarian stick fighting workshop (10:00-10:30), special tapa + drink offer in the local establishments
The opening hours: 10:00- 15:00
Extra reinforcement of Global bus line 18 (Faro Maspalomas – Fataga).
✅ Extra departure from Faro at 10:30
✅ Extra departure from Fataga at 15:30
EL PAJAR, SBT | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES OF SANTA ÁGUEDA | CLOSING WEEKEND
The Patron Saint festivities for Santa Águeda (Saint Agatha) coastal population on the other side of the little Bay of Arguineguin, El Pajar, come to an end this Sunday.
To close the festivities, the last weekend will feature lots of sports and feasting.
On Friday:
at 18:00 the Futbito Viejas glorias pajareras meeting will be held
at 20:30 the roller Figure Skating exhibition with CD Arays, and then the Scala in children’s Hi-Fi.
at 22:30 Lively party enlivened by Grupo Aimar and Leyenda Joven
On Saturday:
at 10:00 the neighbours will participate in the Gymnkana that will be located in the beach area
at 17:30 in the afternoon, the Macro Birthdayfor all the kids will be celebrated with inflatables, clowns, and face painting, among other entertainment.
at 21:30 The dawn festival will be entertained by DJ Promaster, Acuarela, Armonía Show, and Furia Joven; and will conclude with a fireworks display by Pirotecnia San Miguel at midnight.
On Sunday, to say goodbye to the festivities, Banda Isleña will play music in the streets of the town at 11:00 and will announce the Great Fish Barbeque with gofio and mojo that will begin at 12:00, which will tie with the Verbena del Solajero from 14:30 until midnight in which Yeray Socorro, Luz de Luna, Yoni y Aya and Paco Guedes will participate.
SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS | ARTISAN MARKET CASA ANTONIO | 13-14 APRIL
The emblematic building Casa Antonio, now called Casa Antonio Grill – Alpendre del Amo has recently opened its doors again for events and festivities.
This weekend there is an artisan market on Saturday and Sunday.
Opening hours stands:
On Saturday: 11:00-20:00
On Sunday: 11:00-18:00
Children’s with activities and a mini disco: (charity events)
On Saturday 17:00-20:00
On Sunday: 11:00-13:00
CALLE LUIS MOROTE, LPA | BOOM MARKET | 13 APRIL
Street market “Boom Market” on this Saturday on Calle Luis Morote, in the Santa Catalina area of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
From 10:00-20:00 enjoy women’s fashion, artisans, cosmetics, accessories, vintage, books, decorations, plants, and much more …
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, rhe very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.