Calima and summer-like weather continues throughout the weekend on Gran Canaria. We will see temperatures on both sides of 30º Celsius in the shade across the island. This is not the strongest calima we have experienced but it’s good to be aware that there is abundant dust in the air, if you have any health issues.

There are some high-temperature warnings:

ORANGE ADVISORY

10-14 April – Santa Lucía de Tirajana

10-12 April – San Bartolomé de Tirajana

YELLOW ADVISORY

11-13 April Mogán and Aldea de San Nicolás

Friday: Clear skies, with haze mainly affecting the southern and eastern slopes. Temperatures with few changes or a slight rise on the peaks, and a slight to moderate decrease in the midlands and coasts, especially in the south. 34ºC can still be reached in inland areas of the southern half. Moderate winds from the northeast, occasionally strong at dawn on the extreme northwest and southeast slopes. Starting at noon it will tend to calm a little. On the summits, loose breezes with variable direction, predominating from the northwest at the end of the day. Breezes on coasts facing to the south and southwest.

Saturday: A predominance of clear skies with the presence of high clouds in the afternoon and Calima haze, mainly affecting the southern slopes. Temperatures in slight decline that may be moderate in the south. It will still be possible to reach 32 ºC in the inland areas, hotter in direct sunlight, especially on the south and west slopes. Light winds from the northeast, more intense in the northwest and southeast corners, on the summits, light from the west.

Sunday: Clear skies, with some intervals of low clouds on the coasts and some high altitude cloudiness. Light calima at altitude affecting the south of the islands. Minimum temperatures are in slight decline on Gran Canaria. Moderate to light northeast with light wind from variable direction on summits. Coastal breezes.