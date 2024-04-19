An interesting weather forecast for the upcoming days. The temperatures will drop a little as the weekend gets going. Sunday could even see the possibility of rain at various parts of the island. Some clouds, sunshine and even some gentle night-time and morning rain. Temperatures from 18º Celsius up in the mountains during the day to 24-25º (in the shade) in the southern tourist enclaves. In direct sunshine, it’s going to feel like a perfect summers’ day.

Friday: High clouds in general, with occasional cloudy intervals in low areas, especially on the southern and western coasts during the early morning and on the northern slope in the late hours. Temperatures without changes or in a slight decline, which may be moderate in the midlands. Light wind from the north, tending to moderate in the late hours. On summits, moderate wind from southwest to west. Breezes on southern coasts.​

Saturday: Cloudy intervals with predominance of cloudy skies in the north in the early and late hours, when weak, scattered and occasional rains in the midlands are not ruled out. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease on south-facing coasts and in the midlands. North wind occasionally strong on southeast and northwest slopes in the afternoon, with breezes predominating on southwest coasts.

Sunday: Cloudy intervals with a low probability of weak, scattered and occasional rains, especially on the northern slopes during the first half of the day. Temperatures with few changes. Wind from the north.