It’s the third weekend of April and what a warm month it has been. The big ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ fair is on to enjoy during the weekend at INFECAR. Challenge Mogan Canaria, the triathlon event will take place this Saturday and the GC-500 will be closed in the morning from Anfi to Taurito. And these are the last nights to enjoy the popular little Jazz Festival in Puerto de Mogán.
Gran Canaria’s 2024 Strawberry season has already started and the main regional fair dedicated to this tasty fruit will take place next week in Valsequillo de Gran Canaria.
28 April • Strawberry Fair of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria
28 April & 5 May • Cheese Festival Santa Maria de Guía
30 April – 20 May • Gáldar in Flower
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
2-12 May • Maspalomas Gay Pride
5 May • Mother’s Day in Spain
10-12 May • Products of the Land Fair in San Mateo
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Valleseco
10-11 May • SOLTURA Festival 2024 in Agaete
30 May • Día de Canarias
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticket event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
30 June • The Canary Awards
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.
Local bank holiday also in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
An interesting weather forecast for the upcoming days. The temperatures will drop a little as the weekend gets going. Sunday could even see the possibility of rain at various parts of the island. Some clouds, sunshine and even some gentle night-time and morning rain. Temperatures from 18º Celsius up in the mountains during the day to 24-25º (in the shade) in the southern tourist enclaves. In direct sunshine, it’s going to feel like a perfect summers’ day.
Friday: High clouds in general, with occasional cloudy intervals in low areas, especially on the southern and western coasts during the early morning and on the northern slope in the late hours. Temperatures without changes or in a slight decline, which may be moderate in the midlands. Light wind from the north, tending to moderate in the late hours. On summits, moderate wind from southwest to west. Breezes on southern coasts.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals with predominance of cloudy skies in the north in the early and late hours, when weak, scattered and occasional rains in the midlands are not ruled out. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease on south-facing coasts and in the midlands. North wind occasionally strong on southeast and northwest slopes in the afternoon, with breezes predominating on southwest coasts.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals with a low probability of weak, scattered and occasional rains, especially on the northern slopes during the first half of the day. Temperatures with few changes. Wind from the north.
INFECAR, LPA | GRAN CANARIA ME GUSTA - FAIR |19-21 APRIL
The 11th edition of ‘Gran Canaria I Like it’-fair at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is on this weekend, 19-21 April 2024.
“#GranCanariaMeGusta” – fair features exhibitions, tastings, and the sale of agricultural produce, livestock and fisheries, ecological organic produce, traditional crafts, culture, folklore, sports, activities, and of course tourism. A wide variety of wonderful things that Gran Canaria has to offer and much more…
Where: INFECAR, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Opening hours:
Friday 19 & Saturday 20 April: 09:30-19:30
Sunday 21 April: 09:30-16:00
Ticket price: €1,50
Tickets are available online and entry point.
CHALLENGE MOGÁN CANARIA - TRIATHLON | SATURDAY 20 APRIL ***ROAD CLOSURES ***
Anfi Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria has traditionally attracted some of the biggest names in the sport and this year, over 40 professional athletes will line up to take on the course for a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1 km run.
This also means restricted access to various locations, as well as road closures on GC-500 during this major annual event. The restrictions take place between 06:00 and 14:00.
The GC-500 highway will be closed to vehicle traffic between the little square of La Verga ravine – Anfi del Mar area, kilometre 30.7 – and the Taurito ravine, kilometre 42.8.
JAZZ FESTIVAL PUERTO DE MOGÁN | UNTIL 20 APRIL
These are the last few nights to enjoy the Jazz Festival in the idyllic surroundings of Puerto De Mogan – Gran Canaria. Richard Leach’s Sunshine Gang entertains at the Marina Square Bandstand until 20 April 2024, just next to Dennehy’s Marina (also known as Billy’s).
This is a wonderful annual event, a Jazz Festival in the most beautiful little tourist-cum-fishing harbour on Gran Canaria, Puerto de Mogán. The live Jazz music festival features the amazing Richard Leach Jazz Band. (usually from 19:45 to 23:00 with a few days off)
These talented and colourful musicians scheduled to perform Jazz in the Sun include Richard Leach (trombone), Gary Wood (trumpet), Jeremy Huggett (clarinet & tenor sax), Peter Robinson (banjo & guitar), Tomas Pederson (bass) and Jim Harney (drums).
VECINDARIO | ESPAL EN LA CALLE | SATURDAY 20 APRIL
The 33rd edition of the Meeting of Solidarity with the People of Africa and Latin America (ESPAL) has been celebrated since 13 April. The event “en la Calle” (on the streets) will close the 2024 edition this Saturday.
During the week there have been exhibitions, concerts, talks, and debate forums in the Víctor Jara theater, educational centers, and different areas of the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana.
On Saturday 20 April: ESPAL EN LA CALLE
The pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias and Plaza de Los Algodoneros
Opening hours: 10:00-20:30
Solidarity Book Fair
Non-profit associations
Food of the World
World’s dance
Concerts
MESA Y LOPÉZ, LPA | QUICK PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST | SATURDAY 20 APRIL
The shopping district Mesa y López in the capital will fill with people with their cameras and phones as the XVIII Mesa y Lopéz Quick Photograpy contest is celebrated this Saturday, 20 April 2024.
With €4,550 in prizes, the event is open for all ages, and with pre-registration until 19 April but still open for participation on the day.
Throughout the morning of Saturday, April 20, spontaneity, quality, originality, and speed of the participants will be tested. The dynamics of the contest will be similar to that of the previous year. Those registered for the contest may do so with any type of camera or digital device. The contestants will have the element of surprise of the six themes proposed by the organisation for taking the photographs, which will be revealed gradually throughout the morning, with prior warning of the sound of a siren.
A participation fee of 5 euros for adults and 2 euros for participants in the “Junior” category (up to 16 years old included), which will be paid at the time of registration (until April 19). If the contestant chooses to pay the participation fee on the day of the Contest, the price will be 6 euros for adults and 3 euros for juniors
TELDE BOOK FAIR | 17-21 APRIL
Telde is celebrating their Book Fair between 17-21 April
This edition is dedicated to Jules Verne and is held in the Plaza de San Juan. The space will be divided into five different locations – main tent, workshop tent, La Unión Casino, Town Hall, and Hermitage of San Pedro Mártir de Verona -, with 20 stalls, including bookstores and publishing houses, where more than 50 writers will pass, at the local, regional and national level, with their latest publications, and a multitude of literary and cultural activities will be held for the whole family.
THE WORLD BOOK DAY IS CELEBRATED ON 23 APRIL.
ENTRE CORTIJOS GUÍA - TRAIL RUN RACE | SATURDAY 20 APRIL
The 13th edition of the most rural trail race on the planet “Entre Cortijos”, is taking place this Saturday in Santa Maria de Guía.
The race was initially scheduled for last Saturday, April 13, but had to be postponed due to the alerts decreed by the Government of the Canary Islands in Gran Canaria.
There are more than 900 participants in this mountain race held in the beautiful landscapes of the Santa María de Guía midlands. Distances of 7, 15 and 26 kilometers, around Monte Pavón, one of the greenest places on the islands and the birthplace of the pastures of the sheep from which the Flor de Guía Cheese Protected Designation of Origin is born.
16:30 start EC26 from Montaña Alta
16:45 start EC15 from Montaña Alta
17:15 start EC7 Montaña Alta
The race runs through the farmhouses where the exquisite Flor de Guía cheese is made, the only one with a designation of origin on Gran Canaria. This is an important sporting event, which helps to energize the municipality in the midlands, in addition to generating economy and tourism with the presence of hundreds of participants who have been coming to Montaña Alta for weeks before to train.
VECINDARIO MARKET - GRAN CANARIA | SATURDAY 20 APRIL
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers. The Gran Canaria strawberry season has started so you can get locally farmed tasty and sweet super food.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the little farmers’ and artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning. The market is located between the main road and the entry point to Angry Birds Activity Park.