It’s that time of the year again, when the two most popular traditional annual celebrations on Gran Canaria take place back to back. Teror, the pretty little merchant town is celebrating the main harvest Romería pilgrimage for the island, an offering in honour of the patron saint of Gran Canaria, Our Lady of the Pine with carts carrying summer produce, representing all the municipalities on the island and the main Cabildo de Gran Canaria.

Exceptionally, this edition of weekend tips continues until Wednesday, 11 September due the famous patronal festivities in the westernmost town of La Aldea and the epic spectacle of El Charco.

There are also patrons’ festivities taking place also in San Mateo and Arinaga in Agüimes among others.

Monday, 9 September is a bank holiday on Gran Canaria, as 8 of September lands on Sunday this year, so a long weekend planned for many. Government buildings, banks and most non-tourism oriented shops will be closed.