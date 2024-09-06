Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s that time of the year again, when the two most popular traditional annual celebrations on Gran Canaria take place back to back. Teror, the pretty little merchant town is celebrating the main harvest Romería pilgrimage for the island, an offering in honour of the patron saint of Gran Canaria, Our Lady of the Pine with carts carrying summer produce, representing all the municipalities on the island and the main Cabildo de Gran Canaria.
Exceptionally, this edition of weekend tips continues until Wednesday, 11 September due the famous patronal festivities in the westernmost town of La Aldea and the epic spectacle of El Charco.
There are also patrons’ festivities taking place also in San Mateo and Arinaga in Agüimes among others.
Monday, 9 September is a bank holiday on Gran Canaria, as 8 of September lands on Sunday this year, so a long weekend planned for many. Government buildings, banks and most non-tourism oriented shops will be closed.
Upcoming events:
11 September • Día del Charco – La Aldea
13 September – 12 October • Fiestas del Socorro – Tejeda
20-22 September • LPA Beer and Music Festival 2024 **ticket event**
26-28 September • Mesa y López Market
28 September – 26 October • Masdanza 2024
28-29 September • VI Festival Costa Norte – Moya
28-29 September • Animundo 2024 Pet Fair – INFECAR
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 9 September • Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
(moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September •Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
Monday 7 October • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Festividad de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Saturday 12 October • Public Holiday in Spain – Fiesta Nacional de España, Día de la Hispanidad
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
A lovely autumn weekend ahead to celebrate Gran Canaria’s patron saint, Virgen del Pino, this weekend.
Weekend Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria
Friday: Predominantly cloudy skies in the north with a low probability of light and occasional rain, especially in the early hours, with some clearings during the afternoon. Elsewhere, partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes or with a slight rise in maximums in the northern midlands. Moderate northeasterly wind, stronger on the southeast and northwest slopes. On peaks, light wind from variable directions.
Saturday:
Predominantly cloudy skies in the north with a low probability of light and occasional rain, especially in the early hours, with some clearings during the afternoon. Elsewhere, partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes or with a slight rise in maximums in the northern midlands. Moderate northeasterly wind, stronger on the southeast and northwest slopes. On peaks, light wind from variable directions.
Sunday:
In the higher parts in the north cloudy skies will predominate, with clearings in the afternoon. Elsewhere, partly cloudy or clear. A slight haze is not ruled out at altitude. Temperatures unchanged or slightly rising. Moderate northeasterly wind, with occasional intervals of greater intensity on the southeast and northwest slopes. On peaks, light winds of variable direction.
TEROR | FIESTAS DEL PINO - THE PATRON SAINT OF GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 22 SEPTEMBER
Teror is celebrating ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria between 25 August – 22 September 2024.
Pine Festivities 2024 is loaded with cultural and religious activities, in addition to traditional events and around twenty popular concerts. The main days of festivities mean road closures and parking restrictions in Teror.
You can also see the full program 2024 (in Spanish) HERE!
“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.”
Weekend highlights:
Friday 6 September
21:00 The 31º Folkloric Festival of Gran Canaria at Plaza de Sintes ‘Encuentro Folclórico de Gran Canaria’
22:30 A tribute concert to Alejandro Fernández at Plaza de Sintes.
Saturday 7 September
15:30 Romería Ofrenda del Pino 2024. The Pilgrimage offering travels from Castañero Gordo to Plaza del Pino
The 72nd Romería Ofrenda del Pino will be headed by the cart of the host municipality, Teror, followed by that of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, co-organiser of the Festivities in honour of the Patron Saint of the Canarian Diocese, followed by La Aldea de San Nicolás and Mogán. Next, the carts of the municipalities of San Mateo, Agaete, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Ingenio, Agüimes, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Valsequillo, Arucas, Tejeda, Telde, Santa Brígida, Artenara, Valleseco, Moya, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gáldar, Santa María de Guía and Firgas.
The pilgrimage will begin once the image of the Virgen del Pino appears at the doors of the basilica, at 16:00, and will be presented by boys and girls from all the municipalities of Gran Canaria and all the islands.
20:30 ‘Verbena de la Víspera’ a lively and festive eve party with Las Ladys and others at Plaza de Sintes
00:00 Firework spectacle from Terrenos Yánez Matos
Sunday 8 September: Día de Ntra. Sra. del Pino – Main Day of the festivities
07:00/08:00/09:00/10:00 Eucharist in Basílica del Pino.
11:00 The official reception of the authorities and the presentations of their Majesties on Calle Real
12:00 Solemn Eucharist in Basílica del Pino.
13:00 Religious procession with the image of Our Lady of the Pine through the streets accompanied by The 50th Canary Islands Light Infantry Regiment
21:00 Fórmula V concert at Plaza de Sintes
LA ALDEA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO | UNTIL 14 SEPTEMBER
La Aldea de San Nicolás is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino between 31 August-14 September 2024. There are also pre-events taking place in August, before the Pregón on 31 August.
Some of the most popular and anticipated events include El Charco (11 September), Romería (10 September), Bajada de La Rama, the livestock fair, the election of the Queen of the La Aldea Fiestas and the celebration of the El Charco Music Festival.
See the full program (in Spanish) HERE!
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 6 September:
at 20:30 Meeting of the Canarian Music groups at Plaza Proyecto
at 23:30 Festive party at Plaza La Alameda
Saturday 7 September:
10:00-14:00 the monthly market at Calle Real
at 23:30 Festive Party at Plaza La Alameda
Monday 9 September:
10:30 Livestock Fair at Avenida de San Nicolás
at 17:00 Bajada de La Rama, lowering of the branch from Almacén de Los Picos, a pre-hispanic peculiarity handed down from the Canarian aborigines, who came from the mountains to the sea carrying tree branches, in summer and times of drought, to pray for rain.
This will be followed by a late-night party from 23:30 with Star Music and Leyenda Jóven at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.
A Fireworks exhibition will be at midnight at the back of the football field.
TUESDAY 10 SEPTEMBER, DÍA DE SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO
06:30 Diana Floreada procession through the streets
at 07:00 There is a mass and a blessing at the Parish of San Nicolás.
at 11:00 Eucharist at the Parish of San Nicolás followed by a procession from the Parish.
The Romería Ofrenda a San Nicolás de Tolentino, a pilgrimage offering in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino at 18:00 from Almacén de Los Picos. Baile de Cuerdas (dancing) to follow and then music at 22:30 at La Alameda, a popular party with orchestras at midnight at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.
WEDNESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, DÍA DE EL CHARCO
At 09:00 people start to gather at La Alameda and at 10:00 walk towards the famous El Charco. Dancing and music by the harbour from the Banda de Agaete at 12:00, and a meeting of music groups from 14:00 at the Parque Rubén Díaz.
Pesca de La Lisa “El Charco” starts at 17:00. At the cry of YA! “Now!” and with the firing of a rocket flare into the air, thousands of people carrying baskets will all enter the large brackish pond by this beautiful cobble beach, to try and catch themselves a slippery, spiny loach fish with their bare hands. A spectacle in itself.
Later that evening the El Charco- gala at 21:00 will be held at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.
ARINAGA, AGÜiMES | FIESTAS DEL PINO | UNTIL 12 SEPTEMBER
Arinaga will celebrate its festivities in honour of the Virgen del Pino from 17 August to 12 September 2024 with a packed program of cultural, recreational, and sporting events. Among the most eagerly awaited activities is the 28th edition of ‘La Vará del Pescao’ this Friday as well as the ‘Mareas Vivas’ youth gathering (6 September), which will take place in the new Arinaga skatepark with music, graffiti exhibitions and skating and calisthenics competitions.
This weekend:
Friday 6 September:
at 12:00 Fans of art and urban sports will be the stars of the Mareas Vivas youth event, in the Arinaga Urban Park. The event will serve to inaugurate the new skatepark , the largest of its kind in the Canary Islands.
From 17:00 there will be skate, calisthenics and graffiti competitions, accompanied by music by DJ Alejo Sánchez.
at 22:00 the ‘Noche de Versiones’ will be held in the square, with performances by Señor Natilla and Los Salvapantallas.
Saturday 7 September:
from 22:30 the stage in the Plaza de Arinaga will also host a festive street party enlivened by Armonía Show and Ritmo Bakano
Sunday 8 September:
at 21:30 the performance of the group La Trova.
TELDE | GARITA'S ROCK | SATURDAY 7 SEPTEMBER🤘🎶
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MARINERAS - SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | SEPTEMBER
The Seafaring festivities in the coastal neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar in honour of San Pedro González Telmo and the Virgen del Carmen and the celebrations will continue until the end of September 2024.
Highlights this weekend:
Sunday 8 September:
10:00-16:00 “Summer Market” commercial market on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina
11:30 IX Travesia a nado de Sardina, a swimming competition, Playa de Sardina
events still to come…
Saturday 14 September:
12:00-13:30 Recreation of “Vará del Pescado” on Muelle del Prisma. followed by the “Sardina Viva” Festival from 13:30
Sunday 15 September:
from 12:00 “Sardina Viva” Festival
Saturday 21 September:
at 18:00 Bajada de La Rama from Calle Granadilla de Abona to the beach
20:30 Son Karibe concert on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina
22:30 DJ on Avenida Antonio Rosas
at 00:00 firework spectacle display on Playa de Sardina, followed by a festive street party with music on Avenida Antonio Rosas.
Sunday 22 September: Main Fiesta Day
05:00 Diana Floreada on Avenida Antonio Rosas accompanied by Vitamina Band
at 11:00 church service (ermita de San Telmo), followed by a religious procession to the pier, followed by the traditional maritime procession
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS SANTA MARÍA DEL PINO | 3-14 SEPTEMBER
The harbour area in the capital is celebrating, after 25 years of hiatus, the festivities in honour of Santa María del Pino between 3-14 September 2024.
This weekend:
Friday 6 September:
at 18:00 Lively street parade with Papagüevos
Route: Ruiz de Alda, General Vives, Lucas Fernánde< Navarro, Secretario Artiles, Montevideo, Uruguay, Lucas Fernánde< Navarro, Emilio Zola, Cirilo Moreno, León y Castillo, Montevideo, Secretario Artiles, Ruiz de Alda.
at 19:30 Eucharist and the image of the saint is taking to the church
20:30 Night of Theatre on Calle Presidente Alvear by the theatre group of Real Club Victoria.
at 21:30 Concert by Arantza Navarro on Calle Presidente Alvear
Saturday 7 September:
from 11:00 Party for the kids with bouncy castles and activities on Calle Presidente Alvear
at 19:30 Eucharist and offering to the Virgin
at 20:30 Canarian Night with traditional music on Calle Presidente Alvear
Sunday 8 September:
at 19:30 Solemn Eucharist
at 20:30 Religious procession with the image via Calle Juan Manuel Dúran, General Vives, Isla de Cuba and Presidente Alvear.
VALSEQUILLO |3 DÍAS DE FARÁNDULA - INTERNATIONAL CLOWN FESTIVAL | 6-13 SEPTEMBER
The 18th edition of the international festival of clowns “Three days of Farandula” is happening in the picturesque mountain market town of Valsequillo between 6-13 September 2024.
Clowns from around the world are taking over this village, famed for its flowers, strawberries, and cheese, for the whole weekend, in a new edition of the Clown Festival held in this pretty rural municipality.
More than 25 performances and 10 training activities will be part of this edition of the first International Clown Festival of the Canary Islands.
Locations and times this weekend:
Saturday:
12:30 Superharte show in the theatre.
13:30 Plaza San Miguel
18:00 Plaza San Miguel
19:00 Plaza Rifariti
20:30 Plaza Tifariti
21:30 Plaza Tifariti
23:00 DJ Nacho González
Sunday:
12:30 Theatre
13:30 Plaza Tifariti
18:00 PLaza San Miguel
19:00 Theatre
20:30 Concert by La Boina de Fito
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.