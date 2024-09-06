A tourist safari excursion vehicle, containing five occupants, overturned falling down a fifteen-metre slope, on the road between Pinar de Pilancones and the Chira dam.
The Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) deployed a medicalised helicopter and two ambulances, one medical and one with basic life support.
One of the passengers suffered moderate chest trauma and was rescued by the SUC medical helicopter and taken by ambulance to the private Hospiten Clinica Roca.
A 48-year-old woman also suffered moderate head trauma and was taken to the same medical facility in a basic life support ambulance.
Three other occupants were treated at the scene by SUC personnel.
Accidents of this sort are rare. Several companies operate “off-road” mountain tourist safari tours along the old forest tracks in the centre of the island, as well as visits to the highest point. Questions will be asked as to how this professional vehicle managed to leave the track with passengers on board.