The Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) deployed a medicalised helicopter and two ambulances, one medical and one with basic life support.

One of the passengers suffered moderate chest trauma and was rescued by the SUC medical helicopter and taken by ambulance to the private Hospiten Clinica Roca.

A 48-year-old woman also suffered moderate head trauma and was taken to the same medical facility in a basic life support ambulance.

Three other occupants were treated at the scene by SUC personnel.