A Lovely start for September …

Weekend Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria

Over the coming weekend, Gran Canaria can expect a mix of cloudy and clear conditions, particularly in the northern areas. Occasional light rain is possible, mainly in the higher elevations and on northern slopes, while temperatures are expected to remain steady.

Friday: To the north, predominantly cloudy skies with clearings during the afternoon and probable occasional light rain in the midlands, especially in the early and late hours. Elsewhere, partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures with few changes or maximums slightly de-creasing on the southern slope. Trade wind with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, with breezes predominating on the southwest coasts.

Saturday:

In northern Gran Canaria, expect cloudy intervals, especially during the early morning and late evening, with clearer skies around midday. There is a low chance of light, occasional rain on the northern slopes in the first half of the day. The rest of the island will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain stable. A moderate northeast wind will persist, with stronger gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes, and lighter winds on the peaks. Breezes will affect the southwest coast.

Sunday:

Northern Gran Canaria, particularly at higher elevations, will continue to see cloudy intervals in the early morning and late evening, with partly cloudy or clear skies in other areas. There is a small chance of rain. Temperatures will see little change. The wind will be moderate from the northeast, with stronger gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes, and decreasing winds on the peaks.

For the surrounding eastern islands, such as Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, similar cloudy intervals can be expected, while western islands may experience partly cloudy to clear conditions. Overall, Gran Canaria will have a mild and mostly dry weekend with occasional cloudy periods and moderate winds.