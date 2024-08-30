Jump to #WeekendTips
Oh Hello! September is here and what a crazy weekend it will be. There are “End of Summer” festivals galore, concerts, spectacles on the streets, patron saint festivities, romería-pilgrimages, fireworks and even a mango and summer avocado fair. So many things to choose from but definitely, there is something for everyone.
Our highlights for the #weekendtips include the southern mangos and summer avocados in Playa de Mogán, music festivals and concerts to bid farewell to summer in Gáldar, Ingenio, Santa Brígida, and multiple Patron Saints’ festivities around the island in the likes of Teror, Gáldar, Telde, La Aldea. The best thing being, all of the cultural events and traditional fiestas listed here are free to attend and enjoy!
The month of September will also see two of the biggest and most popular patron saints’ festivities, marking the end of summer on Gran Canaria, with the Fiestas del Pino in Teror, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria, and the patronal festivities in honour of San Nicolas de Tolentino in La Aldea with its most famous event La Charca.
Upcoming events:
7 September • Garita’s Rock – Telde
7 September • Romería, pilgrimage offering to Virgen del Pino – Teror
8 September • Feast Day of Virgen del Pino – Teror
11 September • Día del Charco – La Aldea
13 September – 12 October • Fiestas del Socorro – Tejeda
20-22 September • LPA Beer and Music Festival 2024 **ticket event**
26-28 September • Mesa y López Market
28 September – 26 October • Masdanza 2024
28-29 September • VI Festival Costa Norte – Moya
28-29 September • Animundo 2024 Pet Fair – INFECAR
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 9 September •Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
(moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September •Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
Monday 7 October • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Festividad de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Saturday 12 October • Public Holiday in Spain – Fiesta Nacional de España, Día de la Hispanidad
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
A Lovely start for September …
Weekend Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria
Over the coming weekend, Gran Canaria can expect a mix of cloudy and clear conditions, particularly in the northern areas. Occasional light rain is possible, mainly in the higher elevations and on northern slopes, while temperatures are expected to remain steady.
Friday: To the north, predominantly cloudy skies with clearings during the afternoon and probable occasional light rain in the midlands, especially in the early and late hours. Elsewhere, partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures with few changes or maximums slightly de-creasing on the southern slope. Trade wind with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, with breezes predominating on the southwest coasts.
Saturday:
In northern Gran Canaria, expect cloudy intervals, especially during the early morning and late evening, with clearer skies around midday. There is a low chance of light, occasional rain on the northern slopes in the first half of the day. The rest of the island will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain stable. A moderate northeast wind will persist, with stronger gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes, and lighter winds on the peaks. Breezes will affect the southwest coast.
Sunday:
Northern Gran Canaria, particularly at higher elevations, will continue to see cloudy intervals in the early morning and late evening, with partly cloudy or clear skies in other areas. There is a small chance of rain. Temperatures will see little change. The wind will be moderate from the northeast, with stronger gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes, and decreasing winds on the peaks.
For the surrounding eastern islands, such as Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, similar cloudy intervals can be expected, while western islands may experience partly cloudy to clear conditions. Overall, Gran Canaria will have a mild and mostly dry weekend with occasional cloudy periods and moderate winds.
TEROR | FIESTAS DEL PINO - THE PATRON SAINT OF GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 22 SEPTEMBER
Teror is celebrating ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria between 25 August – 22 September 2024.
Pine Festivities 2024 is loaded with cultural and religious activities, in addition to traditional events and around twenty popular concerts. The main days of festivities mean road closures and parking restrictions in Teror.
You can also see the full program 2024 (in Spanish) HERE!
“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.”
Weekend highlights:
Friday, 30 August
21:00 Pregón, proclamation by Manuel Benítez at Plaza del Pino,
21:45 Concert by the Banda de Música de Teror at Plaza del Pino.
Next, at Plaza de Sinte, at 23:00 the inauguration of the Chiringuitos del Pino, with the tribute concert “Por Siempre Selena”, remembering the queen of Tex-Mex Selena Quintanilla
00:30 ‘Los 600’ concert at Plaza der Sintes
Saturday 31 August:
11:00-00:00 International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’. Circus, theatre, comedy, clown, music and puppet shows to enjoy with the whole family.Theater, music, and humor for the whole family on the streets and squares of Teror.
See all the ‘En Pie’ festival performances HERE! Time and where
Sunday 1 September:
11:00-20:00 International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’. Circus, theatre, comedy, clown, music and puppet shows to enjoy with the whole family.Theater, music, and humor for the whole family on the streets and squares of Teror
at 12:00 Raising the flag with the ringing of the bells at Plaza del Pino with the performance by ‘Los Swing Goloso’
ARINAGA, AGÜiMES | FIESTAS DEL PINO | UNTIL 12 SEPTEMBER
Arinaga will celebrate its festivities in honour of the Virgen del Pino from 17 August to 12 September 2024 with a packed program of cultural, recreational, and sporting events. Among the most eagerly awaited activities is the 28th edition of ‘La Vará del Pescao’ this Friday as well as the ‘Mareas Vivas’ youth gathering (6 September), which will take place in the new Arinaga skatepark with music, graffiti exhibitions and skating and calisthenics competitions.
FRIDAY 30 AUGUST – LA VARÁ DEL PESCAO
from 17:30 the most popular event of the festivities, La Vará del Pescao, will celebrate its 28th edition. The start is from the First Aid Station (puesto de Socorro), with music by the folklore groups Tabaiba and Merita la Pena. The boat with the fish is scheduled to arrive at 18:00 to the pier and afterwards the procession will take place along the Avenida de Los Pescadores, beginning the route in the Risco Verde area.
During the journey, around 1,000 kilos of grilled sardines will be distributed in Soco Negro, in the Cascahuesos area, in the vicinity of the old La Barca restaurant and in Risco Verde.
This popular fiesta will also mean road closures in the area, extra bus service and barbeques on the beach
The party will continue in the square at night, starting at 22:00, with the street party enlivened by Star Music and Grupo Arena. The fireworks from the Muelle, the culmination of La Vará, will arrive at 23:00.
After the fireworks show, the music will start on the Avenue, both in the Ficus area, with performances by Yeray Socorro and Apolo GC, and in the vicinity of the First Aid Station, with DJ Antonio Boada.
Saturday 31 August:
10:00 Petanque tournament
12:00 Zapitto the Clown at Caseta del Muelle
18:00 Music and dancing at Caseta del Muelle
20:30 Folkloric Festival Argones at Plaza de Arinaga
Sunday 1 September:
11:30 Open sea swimming competition in Los Barquillos
12:00 Aquatic playpark and music
13:00 Solidarity Paella at the pier
Monday 2 September 2:
at 17:00 Family Day will be celebrated again with special prices at the fair and attractions located in the area around Plaza de Arinaga.
LA ALDEA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO | UNTIL 14 SEPTEMBER
La Aldea de San Nicolás is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino between 31 August-14 September 2024. There are also pre-events taking place in August, before the Pregón on 31 August.
Some of the most popular and anticipated events include El Charco (11 September), Romería (10 September), Bajada de La Rama, the livestock fair, the election of the Queen of the La Aldea Fiestas and the celebration of the El Charco Music Festival.
See the full program (in Spanish) HERE!
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 30 August:
20:30 El Charco Folklore Festival at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario
23:30 A night of ‘Ronda y Serenata’ on the streets
Saturday 31 August:
at 20:30 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza La Alameda
at 23:30 ‘La Boina de Fito’ and ‘Karma Canaria’ concerts at the Plaza La Alameda
Sunday 1 September:
The great days of the festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino begin with the raising of the flag at 11:00 and the ringing of bells at 12:00 by the church
21:00-23:00 Festive Party at Plaza La Alameda enlivened by music
MOGÀN | MANGO AND SUMMER AVOCADO FAIR | SUNDAY 1 SEPTEMBER 🥭🥑
The 7th Mango and Summer Avocado Fair, ‘Feria del Mango y Aguacate de Verano’ this Sunday in Playa de Mogán.
From 10:00 to 14:00 on Calle Explanada del Castillete.
🥭🥑
For sale are 4,000 of mangos and 5,000 kilos of avocados, as well as other products grown in the municipality in 16 stalls from local farmers, other products, and crafts. There will also be a gastronomic area and live music by the Parranda El Mejunje, El Mariachi Peleón and Yamilei Cruz.
The fair will also mean parking and driving restrictions in the area from Friday to Sunday.
TELDE | FIESTAS DE MELENARA | UNTIL SUNDAY
The coastal neigbourhood of Melenara in the municipality of Telde is celebrating their patron saint festivities Santo Cura de Ars and Virgen del Carmen between 23 August – 1 September 2024.
Highlights:
Friday 30 August:
19:30 Pepe Benavente
21:00 Dancing with 60′, 70′ and 80’music
23:00 Lively and festive street party with Luz de Luna. Recommendation to wear classics from 60′, 70’or 80′
Saturday 31 August:
22:00 ‘Aseres’ concert
00:00 Fireworks spectacle
00:400 Festive party with Star Music
Sunday 1 September
18:00 Land and Maritime procession
INGENIO | "SONIDOS DEL VIENTO" FESTIVAL | 30-31 AUGUST
The 8th “Sounds of the wind”, Sonidos del Viento between 30-31 August 2024 on Avenida Marítima del Burrero
El Burrero Beach is getting ready to vibrate once again with the long-awaited 8th edition of ‘Sonidos del Viento’, a festival that has already become a summer reference for live music in the municipality. During Friday and Saturday, Avenida Marítima will be transformed into a large open-air stage, where a varied program of free concerts will be held that promise to delight residents and visitors.
On Friday, August 30th, from 21:00 enjoy an explosion of rhythms with performances by Señor Natilla, the band Los Lola, DJ Ulises Acosta, and Samba Isleña. The party will continue on Saturday, August 31st, when, at the same time, Tata Band, Los Salvapantallas, will take to the stage, along with the return of Ulises Acosta and Samba Isleña, ensuring a second night full of fun and good music.
Access to the concerts is completely free, forming part of the leisure and revitalization initiatives promoted by the Ingenio City Council through the Department of Celebrations. With this proposal, the aim is not only to fill the summer nights with music and joy, but also to revitalize the coastal area of El Burrero.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MERCADILLO INGLÉS - THE ENGLISH MARKET | SUNDAY 1 SEPTEMBER
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools, and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”, on Sunday, 1 September 2024.
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion, a children area to food and live music. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!).
Entrance is free and also pet friendly
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MARINERAS - SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | SEPTEMBER
The Seafaring festivities in the coastal neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar in honour of San Pedro González Telmo and the Virgen del Carmen began last Saturday with the decoration of the streets and the festivities will continue until the end of September 2024.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 30 August:
18:30 Lively little street parade accompanied by Vitamina Band through the streets until roundabout Pepe Ojeda to announce the festivities.
21:00 Pregón, proclamation of the 113th festivities in Plaza Ermita San Telmo
Saturday 31 August:
at 18:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering from Calle Lope de Vega, next to Consultorio Médico de Sardina to Ermita de San Telmo
at 21:30 Verbena de los Romeros, a lively festive street party at Plaza de San Telmo
highlights of events still to come…
Sunday 8 September:
10:00-16:00 “Summer Market” commercial market on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina
11:30 IX Travesia a nado de Sardina, a swimming competition, Playa de Sardina
Saturday 14 September:
12:00-13:30 Recreation of “Vará del Pescado” on Muelle del Prisma. followed by the “Sardina Viva” Festival from 13:30
Sunday 15 September:
from 12:00 “Sardina Viva” Festival
Saturday 21 September:
at 18:00 Bajada de La Rama from Calle Granadilla de Abona to the beach
20:30 Son Karibe concert on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina
22:30 DJ on Avenida Antonio Rosas
at 00:00 firework spectacle display on Playa de Sardina, followed by a festive street party with music on Avenida Antonio Rosas.
Sunday 22 September: Main Fiesta Day
05:00 Diana Floreada on Avenida Antonio Rosas accompanied by Vitamina Band
at 11:00 church service (ermita de San Telmo), followed by a religious procession to the pier, followed by the traditional maritime procession
SANTA BRÍGIDA | ADÍOS, VERANO 2024 | FRIDAY 30 AUGUST
Santa Brígida will bid farewell to the summer season this Friday, with ‘Goodbye, Summer 2024 ‘, a program of activities and concerts that will be held on Calle Nueva.
The day will begin with a fun program designed for families, which will run from 10:30 to 13:30 and from 16:30 to 19:30. Children will be able to enjoy a wide range of recreational activities, including water castles, a gymkhana, a foam party, and a playground. In addition, for those who wish to satisfy their appetite while enjoying the festive atmosphere, there will be several gastronomic options available in the Food Trucks area.
The grand finale for this day of celebration will come at 20:00 as the band ‘Aseres’ will take over the stage to make us dance and enjoy their Latin rhythm.
They will be followed by Yairis Rosa and the Cuartesoson, performing the music that was born in Havana in the late 1940s, which was a freer way of making bolero, influenced by jazz, soul, and trova, a traditional style strongly linked to feeling and emotion.
‘Goodbye, Summer 2024 ‘ will be a farewell full of fun, music, and a good atmosphere for the whole family.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30
PASITO BLANCO, SBT | IV OPEN INTERNACIONAL PESCA DE ALTURA GRAN CANARIA | 29-31 AUGUST
The 4th Gran Canaria Deep Sea Fishing International Open will be held between 29-31 August 2024, organized by the Pasito Blanco Puerto Deportivo Yacht Club with the support of Gran Canaria Turismo. This is all about sports fishing.
The event has been running for 35 years since the initial proposal of the traditional fishing competition (the Pasito Blanco Deep Sea Fishing Competition), the embryo of the current model, and a pioneer in the catch and release concept. It has been converted into an International Open for four years, and it hopes to surpass its participation record.