A splendid May weekend ahead with an array of events happening on Gran Canaria. From several Patron Saints’ festivities to the Maspalomas PRIDE Parade. Flowers on offer in three different locations. April fairs, an authentic and traditional market experience in Vega de San Mateo and even a historical reénactment on Las Canteras. A crazy, wonderful weekend starts here!
In the south, the closing weekend of the Maspalomas PRIDE celebrations and on the other side of GC-1, El Tablero are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities. And to top that off, there is the ‘Feria de Abril’ in a nod to all things Sevillian at Holidayworld Maspalomas. This weekend visit the market town of Vega de San Mateo, up in the north east mountains to enjoy the ‘Produce of the Land’ fair this weekend, full of traditions and local products. Km.0 Gran Canaria fair is taking place in Valleseco for the first time as the municipality starts their patron saint festivities with plenty of apples and cider.
Upcoming events:
11 May – 9 June • Patron Festivities of Fiestas San Vicente Ferrer – Valleseco
14-19 May • ITF Beach Tennis Gran Canaria 2024 – Las Canteras Beach
19 May • Day of Traditions – Tenteniguada, Valsequillo
20-26 May • Fiestas Maria Auxiliadora – Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
30 May • The 28th Wool Festival, in Caideros de Gáldar | Día de Canarias
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticketed event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
29 June • Collectables Fair, in San Mateo
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol.
In general, a lovely May weekend ahead on Gran Canaria. Sunshine, sea breeze, some high clouds, nighttime overcast, and lovely temperatures from the coastline to the summit. Daytime temperature forecast shows between 20-30º Celsius in the shade across the island.
Friday: High clouds that will dissipate in the late hours of the day. Intervals of low clouds in the north in the morning and evening. Temperatures in slight decline, which may be moderate in the peaks and northern midlands. Moderate wind from the north, being weak on the summits, with strong intervals on the west and southeast slopes, where very strong gusts could occur locally. Breezes on southern coasts.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals on the northern slope, being less compact during the central hours. Clear elsewhere. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease, and may be moderate in summits and midlands. Moderate wind from the north with strong intervals on the west and southeast slopes, with probable very strong gusts. Breezes on southern coasts.
Sunday: Predominance of clear skies, with some cloudy intervals in the north of the islands in the morning, tending to cloudy in the evening in the north of the more mountainous islands. Temperatures with few changes. Moderate wind from the north in the eastern islands and from the northeast in the western ones, with strong intervals on the exposed slopes and locally very strong gusts. On high peaks, generally weak wind from the northeast.
EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA 10-12 MAY
SATURDAY 11 MAY: ALÍ EL CANARIO, re-enactment
A hundred volunteers will bring to life a fundamental part of the history of the city and the Canary Islands: the pirate raids of the Berbers in the 17th century and the consequences on the local population. The event, between at 18:00 and 22:00, in the La Puntilla area, will be free access upon reservation at https://entrees.es/ . Alí el Canario, who was born in Triana, bought the freedom of thousands of Canarian slaves and became a key figure in his time.
There will be 4 different scenes: Ali and his family, Pirates and militiamen, Bishop Rabadán and his relationship with Ali and Ali’s Mansion in Algiers. In addition, you can participate in sky observation, Arabic writing, and puppetry workshops.
Of the different historical figures of our city, one of the most unknown is Simón Romero, Alí Romero or Alí el Canario, a young fisherman born in Triana in the year 1639. At the age of 16, he was captured by Berber pirates and sold to Algiers. He entered the world of piracy and made a career as a professional pirate. He managed to buy his freedom and build a boat which he called ‘The Canary’.
He reached the notable position of Admiral of the Algiers Navy. He helped thousands of people, born in the Canary Islands, who had been enslaved by providing them with food and clothing, and financing their release and freedom. Alí’s story serves as a preamble to publicize the history of piracy in the Canary Islands
“The event will not interfere with the normal use and enjoyment of the beach, for which the sand area closest to the Plaza will be delimited. by Saulo Torón, leaving a very wide space between the limits of the event and the seashore. The equipment and logistics will be limited to theatrical props and sets, without machinery operations or large structures, so it will not involve any alteration of the natural space itself.”
The Pirates of the Atlantic project is an initiative of the Economic Promotion Area and Ciudad de Mar to value the coastal history of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from the 15th and 16th centuries. Barely into the 16th century, naval traffic between the Spanish overseas colonies and the metropolis began. The ships returned loaded with treasures and spices, and their routes had to pass between the Azores and the Canary Islands; In this way, the seas of the islands were waiting places for pirate flotillas. Piracy in the waters of the Canary Islands began in the first third of the 16th century, took on unusual activity towards the end, and continued throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, until its decline in the first decade of the 19th century
SUNDAY 12 MAY: FLORAL ART & ORNAMENTAL PLANTS EXHIBITION
The most flowery Sunday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria of the year is here 🌼 The celebration of #InternationalFlowerDay (a bit late) with an exhibition of floral art and ornamental plants 🪴 In addition, you can enjoy pot decoration and flower arrangement workshops 💐
From 10:00 to 14:00 at Plaza de Santo Domingo
FRIDAY-SUNDAY 10-12 MAY: EN MODO FAMILY @ INFECAR *** Ticket event ***
Experience the second edition of the ‘En Modo Family’ 2024 fair, where mothers, fathers, grandparents, and children will be able to explore a variety of products and services aimed at improving family life. From Friday to Sunday at INFECAR, this fair will be a learning and fun event with activities, workshops, and conferences designed for the whole family.
Opening hours:
Friday 16:00-20:00
Saturday 10:00-20:00
Sunday 10:00-20:00
There is also a restoration area with food trucks
Types of tickets available
- General Admission: €3.5 offers full access to the fair, including exhibitors and all workshops and talks. Children under 10 years old do not pay admission. Does not include access to conferences.
- Conference Ticket: for those interested in specific topics, priced at €18. Children under 3 years old do not pay admission. So that you can enjoy all the conferences without worrying about your children, we have a playroom service available.
If you prefer, you can buy your ticket directly at the door and the price will be €5 for general admission and €22 for each conference ticket.
SAN MATEO |PRODUCTS OF THE LAND - FAIR | 10-12 MAY
The 11th Fair of the Produce of the Land, Feria de Productos de la Tierra is celebrated throughout this weekend in Plaza de la Solidaridad (the spectacularly renovated square) of thi traditional market town, the Vega de San Mateo. From Friday to Sunday authentic produce and crafts, agriculture, music, tourism, and, much more. The famous Canarian traditional music group ‘Los Gofiones’ perform on Saturday at 12:00.
The fair brings together producers of cheeses, black pig products, honey, wine, mojo, sweet potato, baked goods, jams, organic vegetables, pastries, oils, derivatives of honey, dairy products derived from sheep’s milk, olives, gofio, nougat, sausages, water, cider and apple candy, beer, and artisanal ice cream with 39 stalls.
Opening Hours:
On Friday 12:00-20:30,
On Saturday 09:00-20:30
On Sunday 09:00-15:00
“The fair was originally scheduled to be held back on 5-7 April but bad weather accompanied by the government weather warnings, the fair was postponed.”
San Mateo also have a weekend market and on Sunday ‘La Tribu’ playing as people are dancing. The religious festivities in honour of Our Lady of Fatima also starts this Sunday and will have processions every day. If you are visiting this weekend, go and see the decorated church and its surroundings, less than a minute away from Plaza de la Solidaridad.
EL TABLERO, SBT | FIESTAS DE LA SANTISIMA TRINIDAD | 9-19 MAY
A lovely local fiesta, one of the first of the big summer fiestas is the patronal saint’s celebration in honour of the Holy Trinity, ‘Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad’ in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland from 9-19 May 2024.
The El Tablero Festivities will feature this year a very special celebration, the 50th Anniversary of its Romería, a pilgrimage around the harvest.
There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area to enjoy.
Friday 10 May:
at 19:00 The announcing parade
at 21:00 The Gala Campensina infantil, the traditional election of a girl and a boy to represent this years’ Peasant Child of the Fields, recalling this areas agricultural and tomato harvesting traditions.
at 23:00 Verbena, a lively party with D’Music and Dj Abian Reyes at Plaza Pública
Saturday 11 May:
at 18:00 Romería, a pilgrimage offering with all dressed in traditional Canarian outfits with carts, 17 floats, and various vehicles, full of offerings to their patron saint, being brought down to the church with a mixture of solemn ceremony, exuberant traditional music, and much honey rum!
Route: Pabellón de Deportes -> Calle Brasil -> Calle Buenos Aires -> Calle Venezuela to Plaza Pública El Tablero
At the end, the Festival of the Romeros and Romeras will be celebrated, with the performance of the groups ‘El botellín’ and ‘Beletén’. Subsequently, there will be a pyrotechnic show after which the festival will begin by Star Music and Grupo Arena at 23:00
Sunday 12 May:
at 11:00 VIII Meeting of Pets at the Plaza with equine exhibition, dog contest and more.
at 19:00 Children’s Day in the afternoon with inflatables, face painting, donuts and cotton candy as a Children’s Gala by the group ‘Versity’.
MASPALOMAS PRIDE 2024 | 2-12 MAY
Maspalomas PRIDE 2024 comes to an end this weekend. There are free galas and events to attend at the Yumbo Plaza and the protest parade takes place this Saturday.
Friday 10 May: Awards Night
at 21:00 Welcome music -Pop music and entertainment team
at 22:00 Awards Night
Hosted by Rubén Dizá and Delisiah
22:00 Rainbow Gospel Choir. 22:30 Angy Fernández. 23:00 Jorge González. 23:30 Louisa Johnson
Saturday 11 May: Parade Day
at 16:00 Parade. The parade begins at the intersection of Avenida de Gran Canaria and Avenida de Tirajana and ends at Avenida de Estados Unidos. This will also mean road closures in the area.
at 19:00 Party at Yumbo main stage
at 19:00 Joseph Wolf. 21:00 Jose Lagares. 23:00 Esteban López. 01:00 Marc. 03:00 Rashad Miraz
Live Performances: 23:00 Delisiah and 01:00 Soraya Naoyín
Sunday 12 May: Closing Night
at 21:00 Welcome music -Pop music and entertainment team
at 22:00 Closing Night
Hosted by Rubén Dizá and Delisiah.
at 22:00 Jia Miles, at 22:30 Sofia Coll, at 23:00 Rebeca, and at 23:30 Kelly Llorena
HOLIDAYWORLD MASPALOMAS | FERIA DE ABRIL | 10-12 MAY
The third edition of ‘Feria de Abril” in the HolidayWorld Maspalomas and Mercado del NOMAD between 10-12 May 2024.
The Nomad Market located on the first floor of the center will be the setting for an unparalleled flamenco and sevillanas experience.
On Friday from 21:00
On Saturday from 17:30
On Sunday from 17:20
ARUCAS | PIEDRA Y FLOR | 9-19 MAY
Arucas celebrates the 3rd edition of the Arucas ‘Piedra y Flor’ ‘Stone and Flower’ days between 9-19 May 2024. The program began on Thursday with a special butterfly release.
During the days, which this year are inspired by “bugs and pirates”, you can enjoy all the decorations located on Calle León y Castillo and of course, different workshops, talks, insect exhibitions, concerts, parades, and much more. Not forgetting the Business Fair that will be held on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 11 May:
During the morning and afternoon, live music in the surroundings of Plaza de la Constitución and Calle León y Castillo
from 11:00 Flowers are given to visitors
from 09:00 workshops on alternative therapies in the municipal park “Las Flores” and el Bosque area.
at 11:00 Exhibitions of traditional sport at Plaza de la Constitución.
at 21:00 Concert by Shango Dely and Guillermo Segura at Plaza de la Constitución.
Sunday 12 May:
from 11:30 lively street parade with music and Papagüevos (big papier mache puppets) and music band
at 12:00 Guitar concert at Plaza de la Constitución
AGAETE | SOLTURA FESTIVAL | 11-12 MAY
This is a festival in which Culture and Sustainability come together in an enclave on the island of Gran Canaria to enjoy different artistic disciplines in contact with nature. This fourth edition, takes place in Agaete this Saturday and Sunday. At Soltura we have space for all audiences: music, reading, gastronomy, yoga, and much more 🧘♂️🎶👨🍳📚
The fourth edition of the festival will take place in the old town, and the program includes different activities: concerts, art, theater and photography workshops, participatory activities, and gastronomy and then some.
A wide offer of culture and sustainability will be displayed in seven settings: Plaza de La Constitución, Huerto de las Flores, parking lot attached to Huerto de las Flores, beginning of Guayarmina street, House of Culture, Los Chorros park and the La Concepción street.
The musical part of the program includes 12 concerts in various formats with groups and soloists from the Canary Islands and the national and international context, such as Amparanoia, oja Muchá, Las Karambas, Ant Cosmos, Caracoles, Laura Martel, Ana Label or Salomé Moreno. The duos Claudia Álamo and Beselch Rodríguez and Chromatic Dúo also perform, as well as Arístides Moreno and the group Entre Islas, with members from other Macaronesian archipelagos. As a novelty, the Soltura Festival incorporates gastronomy with showcooking by the island chef Borja Marrero.
Discover the program and dare to immerse yourself in endless stories!
VECINDARIO | ENCUENTRO DE FERIA ANDALUZA | SATURDAY 11 MAY
On Saturday, enjoy the workshops, flamenco fashion parade, and shows of the ENOCOUNTER OF ANDALUZA FAIR in the Plaza de los Algodoneros, Vecindario.
12:00-13:45: Children’s Workshop for Rumbas and Sevillanas
13:00-14:00 Children’s Flamenco Performance by students of the Paulina Ballet School
19:00-19:30 Welcome Gala – Tribute to the Sevillanas given by Paulina Ramírez
19:45 -20:45: Flamenco Fashion and Dance Parade by adult students of the Paulina Ballet School
21:15 -22:15: Andalusian Passion, advanced students of the Paulina Ballet School performing
VALLESECO | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA - PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SAN VICENTE FERRER | 11 MAY - 6 JUNE
The municipality of Valleseco, in the main apple growing area of Gran Canaria, celebrate their Patron Saint’s Festivities in honour of San Vicente Ferrer between 11 May-9 June 2024. The feast Day is on Monday 20 May, with a Livestock Fair that will take place from 10:00, where hundreds of cattle will gather sheep, goats, and horses before the main religious acts.
The festivities, also known as ‘Fiestas del Huevo Duro’, Hard-Boiled Egg festivities, bring together the neighbourhood and the entire population of the island in endearing festivities, which revolve around its patron saint, San Vicente Ferrer, who celebrates the 278th anniversary of his arrival at his homonymous hermitage.
PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND:
The celebrations will begin this Saturday with the official starting signal with the reading of the proclamation, for the first time in history, by the municipality’s resident and psychology professional, María Rodríguez Rivero, in an event that will take place will take place in the Plenary Hall at 20:30.
The town square hosts the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair on Saturday and Sunday. The fair is open on both days from 10:00-14:00. This travelling event, all about local produce, is visiting the municipality for the first time.
Still to come…
Saturday 18 May:
at 11:00 car exhibition
at 13:00 Maldita EGB concert
at 15:00 Horse race (recreational area of Laguna)
at 18:30 Holi party
at 21:00 Fiesta Joven
at 22:30 Festive Party with Furia Joven and Dj Juanjo
Sunday 19 May: The 2nd Regional Canarian Cider Fair “Sidra de Canarias’ from 10:00
12:00-18:00 Children’s Fiesta
at 13:00 Music performances by La Trova and Los 600
at 20:00 Concert
at 22:00 Festive party enlivened by La Tribu, Orchestra Tamarindos
at 23:30 Fireworks
Monday 20 May: Feast Day
at 10:00 livestock fair,
at 10:15 artisan market opens
at 12:00 religious church funcion
at 13:30 cattle parade
at 14:00 grilled pork and cider and at 15:00 concert by “La Suerte de mi Vida”, a tribute to Canto el Loco.
at 16:30 Children’s Fiestas with workshops and bouncy castles.
at 18:00 performance by a local Ballet school
at 20:00 Canarian humour
VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA | FIESTAS LAS VEGAS | 11-12 MAY
The neighbourhood of Las Vegas (yes, Las Vegas) in the municipality of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria is celebrating their main festivities in honour of Virgen of Las Vegas this Saturday and Sunday. The Gran Canaria’s Las Vegas might not be as flashy as the famous namesake in the US but wins, when it comes to history and traditions, as well as a great restaurant worth visiting, La Culata II.
On Saturday:
at 19:00 Romería Ofrenda, a pilgrimage offering from Barranquillo de Conchita Matias travelling the main road to receive the Virgen at the main square. Afterwards the gran paella.
at 22:00 music and DJ to enliven the evening.
at 00:00 Fireworks, followed by a late-night fiesta
On Sunday: Main Festive Day
from 09:30 Livestock fair and at 11:00 treshing exhibition
at 13:00 Mass and religious procession via street of the neighbourhood.
at 14:00 cattle procession
at 15:00 tasty traditional barbeque
at 16:00-18:00 Daytime fiesta with music
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
AGÜIMES | LAGARTRAIL 2024 | SATURDAY 11 MAY
The upper area of Agüimes will host this Saturday, May 11, starting at 8 in the morning, the seventh edition of the Lagartrail, the popular mountain race that runs through some of the most valuable and emblematic natural sites of the municipality. More than 400 runners will start in the Plaza del Teatro Auditorio to take a circular route that will end at the same point in the town of Agüimes after passing through such unique settings as Alto de Cabrera, El Altillo, El Montañón or Lomo del Peladero.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers.