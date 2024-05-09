SATURDAY 11 MAY: ALÍ EL CANARIO, re-enactment

A hundred volunteers will bring to life a fundamental part of the history of the city and the Canary Islands: the pirate raids of the Berbers in the 17th century and the consequences on the local population. The event, between at 18:00 and 22:00, in the La Puntilla area, will be free access upon reservation at https://entrees.es/ . Alí el Canario, who was born in Triana, bought the freedom of thousands of Canarian slaves and became a key figure in his time.

There will be 4 different scenes: Ali and his family, Pirates and militiamen, Bishop Rabadán and his relationship with Ali and Ali’s Mansion in Algiers. In addition, you can participate in sky observation, Arabic writing, and puppetry workshops.

Of the different historical figures of our city, one of the most unknown is Simón Romero, Alí ​​Romero or Alí el Canario, a young fisherman born in Triana in the year 1639. At the age of 16, he was captured by Berber pirates and sold to Algiers. He entered the world of piracy and made a career as a professional pirate. He managed to buy his freedom and build a boat which he called ‘The Canary’.

He reached the notable position of Admiral of the Algiers Navy. He helped thousands of people, born in the Canary Islands, who had been enslaved by providing them with food and clothing, and financing their release and freedom. Alí’s story serves as a preamble to publicize the history of piracy in the Canary Islands

“The event will not interfere with the normal use and enjoyment of the beach, for which the sand area closest to the Plaza will be delimited. by Saulo Torón, leaving a very wide space between the limits of the event and the seashore. The equipment and logistics will be limited to theatrical props and sets, without machinery operations or large structures, so it will not involve any alteration of the natural space itself.”

PIRATES OF THE ATLANTIC The Pirates of the Atlantic project is an initiative of the Economic Promotion Area and Ciudad de Mar to value the coastal history of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from the 15th and 16th centuries. Barely into the 16th century, naval traffic between the Spanish overseas colonies and the metropolis began. The ships returned loaded with treasures and spices, and their routes had to pass between the Azores and the Canary Islands; In this way, the seas of the islands were waiting places for pirate flotillas. Piracy in the waters of the Canary Islands began in the first third of the 16th century, took on unusual activity towards the end, and continued throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, until its decline in the first decade of the 19th century

SUNDAY 12 MAY: FLORAL ART & ORNAMENTAL PLANTS EXHIBITION

The most flowery Sunday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria of the year is here 🌼 The celebration of #InternationalFlowerDay (a bit late) with an exhibition of floral art and ornamental plants 🪴 In addition, you can enjoy pot decoration and flower arrangement workshops 💐

From 10:00 to 14:00 at Plaza de Santo Domingo



FRIDAY-SUNDAY 10-12 MAY: EN MODO FAMILY @ INFECAR *** Ticket event ***

Experience the second edition of the ‘En Modo Family’ 2024 fair, where mothers, fathers, grandparents, and children will be able to explore a variety of products and services aimed at improving family life. From Friday to Sunday at INFECAR, this fair will be a learning and fun event with activities, workshops, and conferences designed for the whole family.

Opening hours:

Friday 16:00-20:00

Saturday 10:00-20:00

Sunday 10:00-20:00

There is also a restoration area with food trucks

Types of tickets available

General Admission: €3.5 offers full access to the fair, including exhibitors and all workshops and talks. Children under 10 years old do not pay admission. Does not include access to conferences.

Conference Ticket: for those interested in specific topics, priced at €18. Children under 3 years old do not pay admission. So that you can enjoy all the conferences without worrying about your children, we have a playroom service available.

If you prefer, you can buy your ticket directly at the door and the price will be €5 for general admission and €22 for each conference ticket.