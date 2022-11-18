It’s official! Yule time starts this weekend on Gran Canaria with the first of the seasonal lighting events happening this Friday. The gorgeous summery weather that we have been enjoying all the way into mid-November will now take a few days off but it looks like it will return next week. Work has already started of Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and opens on Friday, December 2 on Las Canteras Beach. Shopping centres start their lights-on events this Friday with Las Arenas in the capital as well as both new centres in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the south, will light up their seasonal illuminations. There is also a historic pilgrimage in Gáldar well worth going to see. In Arguineguín, there is a beach clean event to join as well as Worlds Children’s day activities to take part in with all the family. La Aldea is already celebrating their Black Friday market this Saturday and there are also 3 big sporting events happening this weekend, Gran Canaria Maspalomas Marathon, the annual ARC Atlantic rally for cruises as well as the Historic Rally Santa Lucía.

If you want to find out what Christmas events take place on Gran Canaria, you can check the Canary Guide calendar and choose “Christmas” from the categories. We will add more as they are announced.

Upcoming events:

26-27 November • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio

2 December – 9 January • Belen de Arena

2-4 December • Christmas Fair – Feria de Navidad de San Mateo

3-8 December • 28º Feria de Artesanía de Canarias in Las Palmas de G.C.

4 December • Avocado Fair Mogán

*** Check out the regular listings and markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***