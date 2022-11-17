The Police were alerted around 5:00 a.m. of the alleged thieves departing from the Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria beach, where the establishment in question is located, headed in the direction of Arguineguín on the old coastal national road, the GC-500. Agents were able to locate the vehicle, in the vicinity of the BP service station in Arguineguín, but the suspects then headed towards the GC-1 motorway. Mogán Policia Local chased them from Arguineguín and managed to prevent their escape in El Tablero, in the neighbouring municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

The Mogan Police then requested support from other police units, with two patrols from the Policia Nacional and another from the Guardia Civil, based in Puerto Rico, all attending the scene.

Policia Local sources confirm that there were four people in the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, the driver and owner of the vehicle, and three men aged 19, 18 and 17 years old. The driver was required to open the boot of the vehicle, where the cash register was identified without it’s top cover, which houses the receipt system, and with bills and coins inside it. When asked about the electronic register, the driver stated that she was unaware of its existence, allegedly answering “perhaps it appeared in the trunk by magic”.

A search of the interior of the vehicle also turned up screwdrivers, a wrench, a mobile phone and a large number of keys which none of the four occupants claim to own.

The Guardia Civil, after inspecting the restaurant, determined that the access door was forced and found the missing cover from the stolen till.

The person responsible for the restaurant was able to recognise the cash register and the Mogán Policia Local formally detained the occupants of the vehicle, transferring them to Arguineguín to carry out the investigation proceedings.

Once completed, the detainees were transferred to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, where they will remain detained until they are brought before the courts. The minor has been returned to the custody of his legal guardians.