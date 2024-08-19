The new store, located on Calle Camino de Quito, brings the total number of ALDI employees in the province of Las Palmas to 80, with more than 200 employees across the entire Canary Islands.

The municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, which includes the tourism heartlands of Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés, celebrates a significant milestone with the inauguration of ALDI’s first supermarket in southern Gran Canaria, located in the Sonnenland neighbourhood. The new store marks an important step in ALDI’s ongoing expansion across the Canary Islands. The establishment features a spacious 1,100 square meter sales floor and has created 19 new jobs, 13 of which have been filled by local residents.

The official opening was attended by San Bartolomé de Tirajana’s mayor, Marco Aurelio Pérez, and first deputy mayor, Alejandro Marichal. Both highlighted the economic and community benefits brought by the new ALDI store. “A portion of the products sold in this new store comes from the local market, which demonstrates ALDI’s commitment to supporting local producers and suppliers,” remarked Mayor Pérez during the ceremony.

The supermarket’s establishment followed a lengthy urban planning process that began in 2021, modifying the 1996 General Urban Plan (PGOU’96) to change the use of “Plot 33” in Sonnenland, a 5,590 square meter area previously designated as consolidated urban land. By October 2023, the plan had been approved, reallocating another 3,600 square meters for tourism and 5,590 square meters for commercial use. This change paved the way for ALDI’s investment of nearly €1.5 million into the municipality.

Deputy Mayor Marichal emphasised the broader impact on the local economy. “The arrival of this multinational company in San Bartolomé de Tirajana is not just about the economic investment—totaling €1.47 million—but also about job creation,” Marichal stated.

He added that this development is part of a broader trend in the municipality, with 14 planning modifications completed in the first year of the current legislative term, tripling the number of major construction licenses granted compared to the previous term. These efforts have unlocked over €700 million in investments, leading to the creation of 1,700 indirect jobs and more than 4,000 direct jobs.

The Sonnenland-Maspalomas store is ALDI’s 14th in the Canary Islands, seven of which are located in the province of Las Palmas. This new location reflects ALDI’s commitment to expanding its footprint across the archipelago, a strategy that began earlier this year with the opening of a new store in Los Realejos, Tenerife. ALDI plans to continue its expansion in the region, with another new store set to open in Santa Cruz de Tenerife later this year in the historic Victoria tobacco and cinema factory.

During the inauguration, ALDI’s regional expansion manager, José Luis Redondo, reiterated the company’s dedication to providing affordable shopping options for Canary Island residents.

“Since we arrived in the Canary Islands two years ago, our goal has always been to offer savings opportunities to more and more Canarian households,” Redondo said.

He also highlighted the importance of local suppliers, noting that 20% of ALDI’s product range in the Canary Islands is sourced from over 50 local providers.

Juan Manuel Gabella, Director of Industry and Commerce for the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, attended the event and commended ALDI for its role in generating quality employment in the region.

The new ALDI store in Sonnenland-Maspalomas will be open from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, seven days a week. It offers a wide range of products, with nearly 90% being ALDI’s own brand and 20% sourced from local suppliers. The store will also feature exclusive offers, along with weekly and bi-weekly promotions. To further support cost savings for Canary Island families, ALDI says it has permanently reduced the prices of over 300 basic items in its Canary Island stores, with discounts of up to 50%.

This opening is part of ALDI’s broader national expansion plan, which has accelerated in recent months. In addition to the new store on Gran Canaria, ALDI has recently opened locations in Barcelona, Cantabria, and Andalusia, among others. The company now operates over 440 stores across Spain, employing more than 7,200 people and serving over 7 million customers, a 26% increase compared to three years ago.

The launch of the Sonnenland-Maspalomas store aims to reinforce ALDI’s commitment to offering high-quality products at competitive prices while supporting the local economy and creating employment opportunities in the Canary Islands.