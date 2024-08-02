Hello August! What an awesome, and also hot, summer weekend ahead on Gran Canaria! It’s going to be a busy one, filled with things to go, do and see, with some of the more iconic, popular summer fiestas now in full flow, including the Fiestas de Las Nieves in Agaete with their main day of festivities the “Fiesta de La Rama” this Sunday. There are also some more localised Patron Saints’ Festivities taking place around the island, like in San Lorenzo, just outside the capital, and the picturesque, post colonial mountain town of Santa Brigída, just to name a few.

The last of the southern Fiestas del Carmen, for this year, will centre on Playa de Mogán, as well as the return maritime procession to Arguineguín and back again.

Summer days are absolutely gorgeous on Gran Canaria, and the evenings are warm and beautiful. There are so many traditional and cultural celebrations to enjoy around the islands this weekend, and this month, that we cannot list them all, but here are just our top picks for the first weekend of August 2024…

There really are few better times to visit some of the most traditional towns,

than when they are celebrating their Patron Saints’ festivities

as they are all colourfully decked out for Fiesta!