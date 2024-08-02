Jump to #WeekendTips
Hello August! What an awesome, and also hot, summer weekend ahead on Gran Canaria! It’s going to be a busy one, filled with things to go, do and see, with some of the more iconic, popular summer fiestas now in full flow, including the Fiestas de Las Nieves in Agaete with their main day of festivities the “Fiesta de La Rama” this Sunday. There are also some more localised Patron Saints’ Festivities taking place around the island, like in San Lorenzo, just outside the capital, and the picturesque, post colonial mountain town of Santa Brigída, just to name a few.
The last of the southern Fiestas del Carmen, for this year, will centre on Playa de Mogán, as well as the return maritime procession to Arguineguín and back again.
Summer days are absolutely gorgeous on Gran Canaria, and the evenings are warm and beautiful. There are so many traditional and cultural celebrations to enjoy around the islands this weekend, and this month, that we cannot list them all, but here are just our top picks for the first weekend of August 2024…
There really are few better times to visit some of the most traditional towns,
than when they are celebrating their Patron Saints’ festivities
as they are all colourfully decked out for Fiesta!
Upcoming events:
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
9-11 August • Maspalomas Summer Party – Anexo II
10 August • LPA Groove Summer, Parque Doramas
17-18 August • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
25 August – 22 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria)
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
Monday 9 September •Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
(moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September •Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
A nice hot August summer weekend ahead with a quick increase in the temperatures, especially for Saturday but going down again to “normal” as the new week commences. Some strong coastal winds are possible.
High temperature advisories for the municipalities of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Mogán, and Tejeda
The UV Index is classified as extreme which means there is high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure
Stay hydrated, stay safe, stay in the shade! Look after yourselves, and each other.
Friday’s Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria
Northern Low Areas:
- Early and Late Hours: Predominantly cloudy.
- Other Times: Cloudy intervals.
Other Areas:
- General Condition: Partly cloudy or clear skies.
- High Altitude: Light Calima haze.
Temperatures:
- General Trend: Slight increase.
- Southern Midlands:
- Daytime Maximum Temperatures: Moderately rising, potentially reaching or exceeding 34 – 36 ºC.
- Night time Minimum Temperatures: Above 26 ºC.
Wind:
- General: Moderate from the northeast.
- Southeast and West: Strong winds, with possible very strong gusts.
In low areas of the north, cloudy intervals, with predominantly cloudy skies in the early and late hours. In the rest of the areas, partly cloudy or clear. Light Calima haze at high altitude. Temperatures will rise slightly, which will be moderate in the case of maximum temperatures in midlands facing south where they may reach or exceed locally 34 – 36 ºC and with minimum temperatures above 26 ºC. Moderate wind from the northeast, strong in the southeast and west, with probable very strong gusts.
Saturday’s Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria
General Conditions:
- Overall: Partly cloudy or clear.
- Northern Coast: Cloudy intervals during the early and late hours.
- Altitude: Calima haze mainly affecting the southern slope.
Temperatures:
- General Trend: Slight increase.
- High Areas and Southwest:
- **Moderate rise in temperatures.
- Southern Slope and High Areas:
- Maximum Temperatures: May exceed 36 ºC.
- Minimum Temperatures: May exceed 26 ºC.
- Most of the Island (except North): Temperatures will reach 30 ºC.
Wind:
- General: Moderate from the northeast.
- Southeast and West: Strong winds with a probability of powerful gusts.
Partly cloudy or clear except for intervals on the northern coast in the early and late hours. Calima haze at altitude affecting mainly the southern slope. Temperatures will rise slightly, moderately in high areas and in the southwest. Temperatures may exceed 36 ºC inland on the southern slope as well as in high areas, in these areas, minimum temperatures may exceed 26 ºC. Temperatures will reach 30 ºC in large areas of the island except in the north. Moderate wind from the northeast, strong in the southeast and west, where there is a probability of powerful gusts.
Sunday’s Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria
General Conditions:
- Overall: Predominantly clear or partly cloudy.
- Northern Coast: Cloudy intervals.
- Altitude: Light Calima haze, mainly affecting the eastern islands.
Temperatures:
- General Trend: Slight decrease on the southern slopes.
- Central Islands: Moderate decrease.
- Southern Interior of Gran Canaria:
- Maximum Temperatures: Could still reach 34 – 36 ºC.
- Other Areas: Temperatures could reach 32 – 34 ºC.
Wind:
- General: Moderate from the northeast.
- Northwest and Southeast Slopes of Mountainous Areas: Strong intervals with likely very strong gusts during the first half of the day.
Predominantly clear or partly cloudy skies, except for intervals on the northern coast. Light Calima haze at altitude, to the east. Temperatures with slight decreases on the southern slopes, although could still reach 34 – 36 ºC in the southern interior of Gran Canaria and 32 – 34 ºC. Moderate northeasterly wind, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasional very strong gusts are likely during the first half of the day.
AGAETE | FIESTAS DE LAS NIEVES | 21 JULY - 24 AUGUST 🌿🌿
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating their Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 21 July- 24 August 2024.
One of the major symbols of identity for the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, the Fiestas de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete. This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972.
Monday 5 August is also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
The festivities will also mean special traffic and parking restrictions in the centre of the town, the Villa and Puerto de Nieves.
There will be specific parking areas set up nearby
This weekend’s highlights:
Friday 2 August:
20:00 Children’s Retreta with the Guiniguada band – Plaza de La Constitución
22:00 Urban Night with concerts at Plaza de La Constitución (G Louis y Bordón, Tutto Durán and DJ sessions with DJ Sammyto)
Saturday 3 August:
23:30 Verbenda, a festive party enlivened by Estrella Latina, Ritmo Bakano and Leyenda Joven at Plaza de La Constitución
SUNDAY 4 AUGUST: FIESTA DE LA RAMA 🌿🌿🌿
05:00 Diana, a lively rhythmic procession with Clandestina and Agaete music groups – front of the church
10:00 the Bajada de la Rama is the most popular festive event of these festivities, where thousands of dancers, to the rhythm of three municipal bands, leave from the centre of town (from the side of the main church Parroquia de La Concepcíon) heading to the upper parts of the old town to collect pieces of Rama, tree branches, and dance down with them to the sanctuary of the Virgen de las Nieves. The festive procession is headed up by some huge-headed street festival characters or papagüevos, giant puppets made of papier–mâché and representing popular individuals from the town, who, turning with their large hands and colourful costume, dance through the crowd, making their way to the sound of brass bands and revelry.
22:00 Retreta with two music groups and at 01:00 Fireworks spectacle
Monday 5 August: Feast Day with eucharist and religious procession
at 10:30 Solemn eucharist in the Ermita Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves, followed by a procession towards to parish.
at 12:00 Departure from the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de La Concepción (Puente Viejo) with the image of San José to meet with the image of Virgen de Las Nieves. Eucharist upon arrival.
at 22:00 Tribute to the founders and members of the ‘New Sabrosa Band’ Orchestra
Next, a festive party with entertainment by New Sabrosa Band and Armonía Show
Tuesday, 6 August
at 11:30 solemn eucharist in the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de La Concepción, followed by a religious procession with the image of Lady of the Snows through the streets.
Saturday 10 August: Romería, pilgrimage offering
PLAYA DE MOGÁN | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | CLOSING WEEKEND
20:00 Día del Mayor/ Senior’s Day with the show ‘Las gotas de Rociío de Yamilei Cruz and Mariachi Peleón’. at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.
23:00 A festive party with D’Music, Aguaje and Dj Aitor Cruz at Plaza de Las Gañanías.
18:30 Bajada de La Rama con La Charanga de La Aldea Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.
22:00 Verbena del Mayor with Luz de Luna at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.
23:00 Verbena, festive party with Orquesta Star Music, Las Ladys y el Swing and Dj Promaster at Plaza de Las Gañanías.
00:00 Fireworks spectacle (beach promenade)
10:00 Eucharist at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León, followed by a maritime procession
20:30 Verbena, a festive party to end the festivities with La Tribu band at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León
CASCO DE MOGÁN | SAN ANTONIO EL GRANDE | SUNDAY 4 AUGUST
Every first Sunday of August, for more than seventy years, Moganeros and Moganeras have commemorated San Antonio El Grande.
The origin of this festivity goes back to a promise made by all the Mogán people to their Patron Saint, after a plague of locusts devastated their fields, the inhabitants promised from that day on to embellish the icon of San Antonio and to buy a new processional throne to free themselves from this curse. The moganeros and moganeras, true to their word, continue to fulfill their promise year after year.
MASS AND PROCESSION: Sunday, August 4 at 19:30, the Church of San Antonio de Padua, (Mogán casco aka Pueblo de Mogán).
EL TABLERO, SBT | A SUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EVENT | SATURDAY 3 AUGUST
19:15 Country line dance workshop
20:00 Bachata dance workshop
20:45 Salsa dance workshops
21:30 Lucrecia
23:00 El Último Que Cierre
00:30 DJ Yotu
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS SAN LORENZO | 31 JULY - 14 AUGUST
This is a wonderful time to visit the unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, on the edges of the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 31 July – 24 August 2024.
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the centre of the capital,
is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays
with their local farmers market just next to the church.
The Fiestas de San Lorenzo are most famous for their fireworks show,
the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo’ declared a Festival of Tourism Interest
by the Canary Islands’ government in June 2022,
and a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.
This weekend:
Friday, 2 August:
22:00 Drag Queen Gala, an event for inclusion and diversity that will be presented by the Canarian actress Yanely Hernández and Daniel Calero and will feature performances by Thania Gil and Drag La Tacones, winner of last year’s gala.
Saturday 3 August:
18:30 The XXXII Romería Ofrenda a San Lorenzo, pilgrimage offering (from Camino Viejo de San Lorenzo, ‘Casa Pico’). One of the most traditional and supportive acts, the Pilgrimage to the Patron Saint, which will have carts and folkloric groups in its 32st edition, and whose offering will be presented by Patricia Muñoz. All the locals will attend in typical Canarian clothing.
22:00 ‘Noche Canaria’, a Canarian night with performances by Parranda Merita La Pena, Parranda La Polvajera and the Arena Group.
Sunday 4 August:
08:00-13:30 Agricultural market and III Artisan Craft exhibition, enlivened by Canarian music group at 11:30
12:00 bouncy castles and children workshops etc.
21:30 XIV Memorial Antonio Martel y Lorenzo Suárez with the election of adult Romera and Romero and plenty of music performances
Highlights of what is still to come…
Friday 9 August:
21:30 concerts by Los 600 and Los Lola
01:00 The popular Grand Fireworks Show and Voladores Volcano, the biggest spectacle on the island
Saturday 10 August:
09:00 the 162nd Livestock Fair and Exhibition
11:30 the Solemn Religious Service will be held in honour of San Lorenzo, followed by the procession of the Patron Saint.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTA MARZAGÁN | UNTIL 5 AUGUST
The neighbourhood of Marzagán in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria are celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgin of Las Nieves and the Sacred Heart of Jesus between 21 July – 5 August 2024.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 3 August:
19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering
22:00 Festive Party with Music group Acuarela
Sunday 4 August: The Great Night of Marzagán 2024
21:30 Edwin Rivera, Armonía Show and Tataband
00:00 Fireworks
Monday 5 August: Feast Day
07:00 Diana Floreada, a lively procession through the streets
11:00 Mass and religious procession
LAS PALMAS DE GC | MERCADILLO INGLÉS - THE ENGLISH MARKET | SUNDAY 4 AUGUST
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ is every first Sunday of each month, held in the magical butterfly garden “La Casa de las Semillas” filled with beautiful plants and pots, trinkets, tools and fashions for sale at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. Find hidden treasures, delight in irresistible flavours and immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!).
Entrance is free and also pet friendly.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SUMMER MARKET "LUIS MOROTE" | SATURDAY 3 AUGUST
A lovely street market to enjoy this Saturday, 3 August in heart of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Just from the beach boulevard of Las Canteras, Calle Luis Morote is hosting a market from 10:00 to 20:00
SANTA BRÍGIDA | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES SANTA BRÍGIDA | 27 JULY - 4 AUGUST
The well-to-do, pretty old colonial town of Santa Brígida is celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 27 July – 4 August 2024.
The main, and oldest, fiesta in the municipality is the ‘Fiesta in honour of Santa Brígida’, Patron Saint of the Municipality.
There is a Romería pilgrimage-offering organised for the first Saturday of August, and that tradition, in its modern form, goes back to at least 1957.
All the towns and neighbourhoods in the municipality take part with floats decorated in typical motifs and with “pilgrims” in traditional country dress, and plenty of street parties.
This is the oldest festival in the municipality.
In the second third of the 16th century, the founder of the town, Isabel Guerra, left in her will the celebration of a festival in honor of the Saint, after building the first hermitage there.
The modern version of the pilgrimage dates from 1957. It is celebrated on the first Saturday of August, with a romeria – offering, in which all the neighborhoods participate with floats decorated with typical motifs and with pilgrims, magicians and partying. (first Sunday of August).
Main weekend of festive events:
Friday 2 August:
20:30 Concert ‘Santa Brígida ne Punto’ at Plaza León y Castillo with multiple artists
Saturday 3 August:
12:00 Ringing of the bells, followed by a foam party at Plaza León y Castillo
18:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering
22:30 a Festive Party in the municipal parking lot with Armonía Show and DJ Promaster
Sunday 4 August: Main Day
11:00 Mass, followed by a religious procession with the image of Santa Brígida accompanied by music band
21:00 ‘Escala en Hifi de adultos’, a well-rehearsed Karaoke at Plaza León y Castillo
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF THE VIRGIN | 2-15 AUGUST
Santa Maria de Guía (known for tasty cheeses and honey) is celebrating their Marian Patron Saint’s festivities between 2 August – 15 August 2024.
The Fiestas in honour of the Virgin of Guía take place during the first fortnight in August, with the most important date on the calendar being the 15th.
The morning sees the procession, while in the afternoon, it is the turn for the Battle of the Flowers. The fiestas include a good number of cultural events, the highlight of which are the passacaglias (street parades) featuring “papagüevos” (over-sized Papier–mâché models who are the most visible protagonists of thea festivities), the parade of floats, and the ever popular Battle of the Flowers.
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
This year, the festive program includes 11 Papagüevos Parades and, for children, the great show ‘El Payaso Tallarín’, which will be offered by the famous group CantaJuego.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 2 August:
19:45 Papagüevos Parade – front of the church
21:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza Grande
Saturday 3 August:
20:00 Parade of the participating groups of the XXXI Folkloric Festival of Gran Canaria from PLaza de San Roque via Pérez Galdś – SAntiago Betancort, Brito y Médico Estévez until the gateway of the church
20:45 Raising the flags in front of the church
21:00 Performances by some of the participating groups of the festival at Plaza Grande
Sunday 4 August:
12:00 in ‘Mercado de Guía‘ tastings of typical products and the XXXI National Folklore Festival of Gran Canaria Island
18:00 Papagüevos Parade – front of the church
19:00 homage to Ricardo Padrón Hernández (coordinator of the Municipal Public Services for almost three decades) at Plaza Grande, followed by a performance by Los Musipops
FIRGAS | FIESTAS SAN ROQUE | 2-23 AUGUST
Patron Saint festivities, fiestas patronales for the municipality of Firgas, in honour of San Roque (St. Roque) take place this year between 2-23 August (main festive days 2-17 August).
This is the oldest festival in the municipality and has deep historical and cultural roots, originating from when locals sought San Roque’s protection from a devastating plague.
In Firgas, devotion to his image cannot be exactly dated, but, even during the life of the convent that once administered there, whose patron was S. Juan de Ortega, the neighbours already considered San Roque their true patron, therefore it is believed that devotion could date back to the initial decades of the 16th century, with the arrival of the first plagues on Gran Canaria, that followed the conquest.
This weekend:
Friday 2 August:
21:00 Pregón, proclamation by Ángel Víctor Torres* at Plaza de San Roque, followed by a music performance by tenor Houari.
*Ángel Víctor Torres Pérez was born in Arucas and is a Spanish politician currently serving as minister for Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory since 2023 and secretary-general of the Socialist Party of the Canaries since 2019. Before that, he served as president of the Canary Islands from 2019 to 2023.
Saturday 3 August:
11:00 Children’s party with bouncy castles and a foam party at the municipal parking lot
20:00 XL Traditional “Traída del Palo” from Las Canales
The Bringing of the Pole is one of the central events of the Festivities. In 1846, the steward of the image of the Patron Saint spent two and a half silver coins on the purchase of a flag to place on the top of the pole that is still brought down from the mountain and amid the hustle and bustle of the people every August, following a centuries-old tradition.
00:00 First of the Festive parties at municipal parking lot enlivened by Star Music orchestra
Sunday 4 August:
11:00 exhibition of search and rescue dogs and catch dogs on the ground floor of the municipal parking lot
12:00 lively festive party aimed for the elderly at the municipal parking lot enlivened by ‘Nueva Image y su Bandurria’
21:00 Concert by ‘La Coral’ in the Casa de La Cultura
LA ALDEA MONTHLY MARKET | SATURDAY 3 AUGUST
La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates on Saturday 3 August 2024 a new edition of their monthly agricultural market and exhibition of crafts and accessories from 10:00 to 14:00.
In the main Open Commercial Area (ZCA – Zona Comercial Abierta), Plaza de La Alameda and Calle Real there is children’s entertainment by Zappito the clown, and the network of Living Museums, managed by the Canarian Foundation Community Project of La Aldea, all opened to the public.
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the newly renovated beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
SUMMER 2024 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season on 18 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached and provisional access might still be through Párroco D. Luis González Hernández street (La Vaguada entrance might still be temporarily closed).
And a word to the wise, this is a picturesque traditional village, so topless sunbathing may be discouraged.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30