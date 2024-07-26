The last weekend of July will be celebrated with more sweltering hot weather, though a touch less, perhaps, than previous days. There is an abundance of summer fiestas and Patron Saints’ festivities happening all around Gran Canaria. Here are our top picks of the bigger festivities, and they are many more to discover as many neighbourhoods are also celebrating their own summer fiestas.
The fiestas del Carmen are on in Playa de Mogán and La Isleta, in capital. It is the last weekend for the patron saint festivities in Gáldar and Tunte. Agaete are just starting in on their main celebrations for the Fiestas Las Nieves, as well as Santa Brígida celebrating theirs too. There is nothing more amazing than to visit a municipal capital when they are decked out with gorgeous festive flags and images, and a party atmosphere.
Upcoming events:
27 July – 4 August • Patron Festivities of Santa Brígida
31 July – 24 August • Fiestas San Lorenzo (Las Palmas de G.C.)
2-18 August • Patron Festivities of the Virgin – Santa María de Guía
2-23 August • Patron festivities of San Roque – Villa de Firgas
4 August • Fiesta de la Rama – Agaete
2-25 August • Fiestas de Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso, San Roque y San Haragán – Ingenio
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
17-18 August • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
25 August – 22 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria)
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
Monday 9 September •Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
(moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September •Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
The summer weather continues and there is no escaping the heat. Night time minimum temperatures stay at 24-25 degrees Celsius or above all around Gran Canaria, simply gorgeous and it is t-shirt and shorts weather, no cardigans or jumpers needed. Daytime temperatures, in the shade, will be hitting 34ºC and more, so there may be yellow advisory warnings, but nothing like the red advisories we have seen over recent days.
Friday: In low areas of the north, cloudy with clearings opening during the afternoon. Elsewhere, slightly cloudy or clear. Light haze at altitude or in remission. Decreasing temperatures, generally steady on coasts and high peaks. 30 – 32 ºC, in the shade, may be reached in large areas of the interior, as well as 34ºC expected on peaks and southern midlands. High night time temperatures above 25ºC are not ruled out in the Tejeda basin. Moderate winds with a northern component, and strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts are not ruled out, mainly in the early and later hours. Breezes on southern coasts. On summits, moderate northeast, which will turn north in the afternoon.
Saturday: In low lying areas of the north, cloudy with opening of clearings during the central hours. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Decreasing temperatures, being lower on coasts, could locally reach 34 ºC on south-facing slopes inland. Moderate winds with a northern component, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, occasional very strong gusts are not ruled out, mainly in the early and late hours. Breezes on southern coasts
Sunday: A little cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes on the coasts and a slight to moderate decrease in the midlands and summits. Moderate winds from the northeast, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasional very strong gusts will be likely, especially in the early hours. On high peaks, moderate northwest winds with strong intervals during the first half of the day.
PLAYA DE MOGÁN | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | 16 JULY - 4 AUGUST
•Friday 26 July:
20:00 A book presentation in the Centro Sociocultural Los Marineros
23:00 Verbena, a lively festive party at Plaza de Las Gañanis with Leyenda Joven and Dj Juanjo
at 10:00 Open sea swimming competition: Travesía a Nado Eufemiano Verde. (from Playa de Mogán to Taurito and back to Playa de Mogán)
at 22:30 Latin Music Night at Plaza de Las Gañanias
18:00-21:00 Children’s play area on Avenida de Los Marrero.
AGAETE | FIESTAS DE LAS NIEVES | 21 JULY - 24 AUGUST 🌿🌿
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating their Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 21 July- 24 August 2024.
One of the major symbols of identity for the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, the Fiestas de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete. This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972.
Monday 5 August is also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
“The festivities will also mean special traffic and parking restrictions in the centre of Villa and Puerto de Nieves. There will be specific parking areas set up nearby”
This weekend highlights:
Saturday 27 July:
21:00 Pregón, proclamation in Huerto de Las Flores
23:00 Festive party enlivened by ‘Bombazo Latino’ and ‘Las Ladys’ at Plaza de La Constitución
Sunday 28 July:
20:30 Music performance by ‘El Trío’ with spectacle by Iván Quintana at Plaza de La Constitución
Popular events still to come and not to be missed…
Sunday 5 August: Fiesta de la Rama 🌿🌿🌿
Monday 6 August: Feast Day with eucharist and religious procession
Saturday 10 August: Romería, pilgrimage offering
TUNTE | PATRON FESTIVITIES SANTIAGO APÓSTOL | 12-27 JULY
Tunte, the gorgeous “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (the area that incorporates Maspalomas), is celebrating one of its Patron Saints’ festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ) and the festivities will come to an end this Saturday, 27 July 2024.
The Feast Day is observed on Thursday, 25 July which was also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.
Global Bus number 18 is a fun way to get to Tunte from Maspalomas and the south coast.
Saturday 27 July: Fiesta Blanca, starting at 19:00
This is all about salsa music, dancing, rum, and people dressed in white. The “White Party” is an event that unites the towns celebrating of Santiago de Tunte and Santiago de Cuba in a musical way, salsa.
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES | CLOSING WEEKEND
Gáldar are celebrating their main foundational fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights throughout July. The main events take place between 19 – 25 July.
The program includes, among other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Warrior Princess & Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several pre-hispanic social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles on the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar is tacitly acknowledged as the pre-christian royal capital, as birthplace and court of the ruling dynasty on the island, who, in the end, capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of the island’s last true king, or Guanartemé, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, and an end to resistance, it is thought as an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people, once he understood the strength of the invading forces.
The catholic colonisers asserted themselves on the town through their military patron saint, Santiago of The Knights, and built a prominent church in his name, on a hill top overlooking the surrounding areas.
Highlights for the last weekend:
Friday 26 July: Feast Day of Santa Ana, Co-patron of Gáldar
11:00-19:00 Children’s play area at Plaza de Santiago with bouncy castles, workshops, games etc.
at 12:00 Children’s show – Mi primer concierto, ‘My first concert’
13:30 Party to end the festivities with Paco Guedes
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession in honour of Santa Ana
Saturday 27 July: Festividad de San Cristóbal
XI ACTÚA FESTIVAL at Plaza de Santiago
Music, culture, and leisure festival
11:00-14:00
11:00 disco for kids, 11:30 sing and dance with La Chiquipanda, 12:30 Circus Terra, 13:15 Children little street parade, 13:30 disco again
18:00-21:00
18:0 young talents singing, 20:20 Gospel choir Mlou performing , 20:40 three participant of the Canarian ‘The Voice Kids 2024’ performing
21:00 Finalists of the improvised talent
21:15 performance by Jadel
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a traditional blessing of the cars
SANTA BRÍGIDA | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES SANTA BRÍGIDA | 27 JULY - 4 AUGUST
The well-to-do, picturesque old colonial town of Santa Brígida is celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 27 July – 4 August 2024. The main and oldest fiesta in the municipality is the ‘Fiesta in honour of Santa Brígida’, the Patron Saint of the Municipality. There is a Romería pilgrimage-offering organised for the first Saturday of August, and that tradition goes back to at least 1957. All the towns in the municipality will take part with floats decorated with typical motifs and pilgrims, people in traditional country dress, and plenty of street parties.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 27 July:
20:00 Pregón, proclamation in the municipal park and the election of the Romeros of this year festivities.
22:00 Night of Tradition on Calle Real
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN LA ISLETA | CLOSING WEEKEND
FRIDAY 26 JULY:
at 21:00 Drag Queen Gala, followed by a festive night enlivened by orchestra Mekánica by Tamarindos and DJ Joel at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
SATURDAY 27 JULY:
at 21:00 Festive street parade with Banda de Agaete.
Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Tamarán, Osorio, Artemi Semidán, Faycanes, Menceys, Malfü, Palmar, Andamana and Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
at 21:30 Edwin Rivera concert at Plaza del ingeniero Manuel Becerra (Escenario principal), followed by more music throughout the evening until late…
at 11:00 a Daytime festive party at the Plaza
at 12:00 Grand Paella del Carmen
at 17:00 Eucharist, followed by a land procession.
Route: Benartemi, Palmar, Artemi Semidán, Fontanales, Benecharo, Anzofé, Tabaibal, Tecén, Andamana, Palmar, Tirma, Plaza Ferret, Majadilla, Palmar and Benartemi
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. |CANARIAS JAZZ & MÁS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL | CLOSING WEEKEND
This weekend will see the last events of the 33rd edition of Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival.
Friday 26 July:
Theo Croker / Ana Popovic **FREE**
at 20:30 Plaza de Santa Ana
Saturday 27 July:
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet / Polo Ortí New Project **FREE**
at 20:30 Plaza de Santa Ana
Vanessa Lemoine Quartet *TICKET*
at 23:30 Buenos Aires Jazz Café
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | "FRIENDS MARKET" HOTEL NH IMPERIAL | 27-28 JULY
SUMMER 2024 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season on 18 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached and provisional access might still be through Párroco D. Luis González Hernández street (La Vaguada entrance might still be temporarily closed).
And a word to the wise, this is a picturesque traditional village, so topless sunbathing may be discouraged.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
TEROR | AGUAS DE TEROR TRAIL – DESAFIO DE LOS PICOS | SATURDAY 27 JULY
It has been a busy few days in Teror as they are preparing for the Aguas de Teror Trail running competition – the Challenge of the Peaks this Saturday. The start and finish line will be at Plaza de Nuestra Señora del Pino.
- 17:00 hours. Start of the AGUAS DE TEROR TRAIL-CHALLENGE OF THE PEAKS race, 21 km.
- 18:00 hours. Start of the AGUAS DE TEROR TRAIL STARTER race 13 km
- 18:45 hours. Estimated time of arrival of the first runner at the finish line.
- 20:50 hours. Closing of the finish line AGUAS DE TEROR TRAIL – CHALLENGE OF THE PEAKS 2024.
- 9:30 p.m. Award ceremony and closing ceremony of the AGUAS DE TEROR TRAIL-DESAFÍO DE LOS PICOS 2024 event. Plaza de Sintes.
- 22:15 hours. Pop-Rock Concert by the ETCÉTERA GROUP. Plaza de Sintes.
- 23:45 hours. The party continues with DJ ULISES ACOSTA End of Event. Plaza de Sintes.
TRIAL 2024 ARTENARA | 27-28 JULY
The Municipality of Artenara, known for its epic mountainous landscapes at the summits of Gran Canaria, is hosting II Días de Trial (Trial Days), an event organized by the Moto Club Gran Canaria. This year, the celebration takes on a special nuance by paying tribute to Pepe Moreno, a beloved member of the trials community who will soon celebrate his 75th birthday, always jovial and energetic on his trial motorcycle.
The II La Cuevita Trial Days bring together a two-day concentration dedicated to the world of Trial and will take place in a fun-festive atmosphere, without a competitive nature.
Saturday, 27 July: Modern Trial
Saturday’s event will focus on modern trials. The Motoclub Gran Canaria trial school will move to the centre of the town of Artenara. On a circuit of zones set up for the event, participants of this year’s 7th school, of all ages and levels, will be able to put into practice what they have learned during the year, in the form of a course with training in the zones with their teachers.
In addition, there will be a small exhibition by Motoclub Gran Canaria pilots who participate in the Regional Championship.
Sunday, 28 July: Classic Trial
Sunday will be dedicated to classic trials. There will be a small exhibition and tribute to Pepe Moreno, with the presence of the Classic and Antique Motorcycle Club of Gran Canaria.
VECINDARIO, SANTA LUCÍA | REGGAETON BEACH FESTIVAL GRAN CANARIA | 27-28 JULY *** TICKET EVENT***
On Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, Santa Lucía will be the capital of Reggaeton as The Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) lands for the first time on the island with a spectacular lineup that includes some of the most important artists of the genre internationally. The organisers of this event have chosen Santa Lucía de Tirajana due to the good location of the municipality, its access and the capacity of the fairgrounds, which can accommodate more than 8,000 people.
Traffic and parking restrictions that from 2:00 p.m. on Saturday the 27th, the streets surrounding the fairgrounds and its parking lot, Juan XXIII, Pilancones, Gamonal and Perojo will be closed to traffic and calle Batey will be used to install extra rank for taxis.
Likewise, Global will expand its stops at the Atlántico Shopping Centre and those on Avenida del Atlántico, in front of Mercadona.
There are still tickets available (few different kinds) for the big summer party on the organisers page. Tickets start from €45 + fee per day or €80 + fee for both days.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.