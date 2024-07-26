The summer weather continues and there is no escaping the heat. Night time minimum temperatures stay at 24-25 degrees Celsius or above all around Gran Canaria, simply gorgeous and it is t-shirt and shorts weather, no cardigans or jumpers needed. Daytime temperatures, in the shade, will be hitting 34ºC and more, so there may be yellow advisory warnings, but nothing like the red advisories we have seen over recent days.

Friday: In low areas of the north, cloudy with clearings opening during the afternoon. Elsewhere, slightly cloudy or clear. Light haze at altitude or in remission. Decreasing temperatures, generally steady on coasts and high peaks. 30 – 32 ºC, in the shade, may be reached in large areas of the interior, as well as 34ºC expected on peaks and southern midlands. High night time temperatures above 25ºC are not ruled out in the Tejeda basin. Moderate winds with a northern component, and strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts are not ruled out, mainly in the early and later hours. Breezes on southern coasts. On summits, moderate northeast, which will turn north in the afternoon.

Saturday: In low lying areas of the north, cloudy with opening of clearings during the central hours. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Decreasing temperatures, being lower on coasts, could locally reach 34 ºC on south-facing slopes inland. Moderate winds with a northern component, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, occasional very strong gusts are not ruled out, mainly in the early and late hours. Breezes on southern coasts

Sunday: A little cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes on the coasts and a slight to moderate decrease in the midlands and summits. Moderate winds from the northeast, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasional very strong gusts will be likely, especially in the early hours. On high peaks, moderate northwest winds with strong intervals during the first half of the day.