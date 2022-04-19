lower area of Puerto Rico, for which the GC-500 must be crossed, access will be restricted. It can only be done by vehicle in cases that are strictly necessary or deemed essential, following the instructions of the agents who are regulating traffic. It is recommended that, as far as possible, the public to park on Avenida Tomás Roca Bosch and nearby, then cross to the lower area near the beach on foot, making use of the underground subway passage that is in the area, to avoid crossing at the same level as the place where this major sporting event takes precedence over pedestrian access for the safety of both. In the, for which the GC-500 must be crossed, access will be restricted.It is recommended that, as far as possible, the public to park on Avenida Tomás Roca Bosch and nearby, then cross to the lower area near the beach on foot, making use of the underground subway passage that is in the area, to avoid crossing at the same level as the place where this major sporting event takes precedence over pedestrian access for the safety of both.

❇ Access and departures for workers and tourist transfers to the airport will be carried out will be until 8:00 a.m. under the supervision of the Local Police.

Restrictions in Amadores

For its part, access to the Amadores area will be through the interior of Puerto Rico using Avenida de la Cornisa to Calle Timanfaya, Calle Tenerife and Calle San Borondón, going down Calle Ministra Anna Lindh to the parking area that exists in the upper part of Amadores. To get out, you will have to drive along Calle Montaña Clara Street to Avenida Cornisa and join the GC-1 from Puerto Rico.

Restrictions will be in place from 06:00 to 14:00 for access to Tauro, El Platero and Playa del Cura. Access can only be allowed in cases of emergency or high priority need, during the sports event, so residents must anticipate that, on April 23, and schedule their day according to the road closures of the route, which will be from 06:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

❇ Access and departure of workers and tourist transfers to the airport will be allowed until 7:30 a.m. under the supervision of the Local Police.

PROVISIONAL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION STOPS (TAXIS AND GLOBAL) WILL BE LOCATED IN THE PLAZOLETA DE TAURO, THE LITTLE SQUARE IN TAURO.

Vehicle access to Los Frailes, Medio Almud and Tiritaña beaches will be closed between 06:00 and 14:00 on Saturday, April 21.