The Mogán town council, on the popular southwest of Gran Canaria, has issued several maps to indicate restricted access to various locations, as well as road closures, this Saturday, April 23 between 06:00-14:00.
Likewise, the town hall have made their apologies for any inconvenience these measures may cause. This year, the Mogan Gran Canaria Challenge has been divided into two sporting events, the first of which took place on 2 April, when the GC-500 old national road was closed for a morning between Anfi and Amadores. This Saturday, the Challenge hosts a half distance and relay, again closing GC-500 to traffic between Anfi and Taurito.
Restrictions in Amadores
For its part, access to the Amadores area will be through the interior of Puerto Rico using Avenida de la Cornisa to Calle Timanfaya, Calle Tenerife and Calle San Borondón, going down Calle Ministra Anna Lindh to the parking area that exists in the upper part of Amadores. To get out, you will have to drive along Calle Montaña Clara Street to Avenida Cornisa and join the GC-1 from Puerto Rico.
❇ Access and departure of workers and tourist transfers to the airport will be allowed until 7:30 a.m. under the supervision of the Local Police.
Vehicle access to Los Frailes, Medio Almud and Tiritaña beaches will be closed between 06:00 and 14:00 on Saturday, April 21.
Access to Taurito by the GC-500 will be closed. The main GC-1 highway should be used as an alternative route, remembering that in order to move to the Puerto de Mogán and Mogán valley area, you must go back towards Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the Las Palmas direction, and then change direction back toward Mogán. Access to the lower area of Taurito will be open as usual.