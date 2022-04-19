The Mogán town council, on the popular southwest of Gran Canaria, has issued several maps to indicate restricted access to various locations, as well as road closures, this Saturday, April 23 between 06:00-14:00.

Likewise, the town hall have made their apologies for any inconvenience these measures may cause. This year, the Mogan Gran Canaria Challenge has been divided into two sporting events, the first of which took place on 2 April, when the GC-500 old national road was closed for a morning between Anfi and Amadores. This Saturday, the Challenge hosts a half distance and relay, again closing GC-500 to traffic between Anfi and Taurito.

 

 

 

 

 
Vehicle access to Anfi del Mar and Los Caideros will be completely closed off, as this is the transition area for ​​the cycling tests, with only restricted access, controlled by the police, to be allowed.
In this area, for safety reasons, pedestrians must move only through marked areas. A temporary stop for public passenger transport will be installed in this area.
 
Balito area, access to the Marina Elite Balito complex is to be closed from 06:00 to 14:00 with exceptions for urgent and pressing need
❇ The accesses and departure points for workers and tourist transfers to the airport  will be carried out under the supervision of the Local Police, up until 7:30 a.m.
 
Access to the Agua la Perra area will be restricted, with use only permitted for well justified reasons, such as by public transport services,  Policia Local Agents will be in charge of regulating traffic in the area. Drivers must anticipate that access to this area through the GC-500 roundabout, confluence with calle Juan Díaz Rodríguez, can only be crossed when authorised by Local Police agents.

 

 
 
 
In the lower area of Puerto Rico, for which the GC-500 must be crossed, access will be restricted. It can only be done by vehicle in cases that are strictly necessary or deemed essential, following the instructions of the agents who are regulating traffic. It is recommended that, as far as possible, the public to park on Avenida Tomás Roca Bosch and nearby, then cross to the lower area near the beach on foot, making use of the underground subway passage that is in the area, to avoid crossing at the same level as the place where this major sporting event takes precedence over pedestrian access for the safety of both.
 
❇ Access and departures for workers and tourist transfers to the airport will be carried out will be until 8:00 a.m. under the supervision of the Local Police.
 

Restrictions in Amadores
For its part, access to the Amadores area will be through the interior of Puerto Rico using Avenida de la Cornisa to Calle Timanfaya, Calle Tenerife and Calle San Borondón, going down Calle Ministra Anna Lindh to the parking area that exists in the upper part of Amadores. To get out, you will have to drive along Calle Montaña Clara Street to Avenida Cornisa and join the GC-1 from Puerto Rico.

 
Restrictions will be in place from 06:00 to 14:00 for access to Tauro, El Platero and Playa del Cura. Access can only be allowed in cases of emergency or high priority need, during the sports event, so residents must anticipate that, on April 23, and schedule their day according to the road closures of the route, which will be from 06:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

❇ Access and departure of workers and tourist transfers to the airport will be allowed until 7:30 a.m. under the supervision of the Local Police.

PROVISIONAL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION STOPS (TAXIS AND GLOBAL) WILL BE LOCATED IN THE PLAZOLETA DE TAURO, THE LITTLE SQUARE IN TAURO.

Vehicle access to Los Frailes, Medio Almud and Tiritaña beaches will be closed between 06:00 and 14:00 on Saturday, April 21.

Access to Taurito by the GC-500 will be closed. The main GC-1 highway should be used as an alternative route, remembering that in order to move to the Puerto de Mogán and Mogán valley area, you must go back towards Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the Las Palmas direction, and then change direction back toward Mogán. Access to the lower area of ​​Taurito will be open as usual.

 