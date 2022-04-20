The Ministry of Health eliminates the mandatory use of masks in educational centres. Its use is allowed for those who decide to continue using them or who are in situations of vulnerability that are advised to.

After the approval in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, April 19, modification to the use of masks in interior spaces at the request of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, Universities, Culture and Sports of the Government of the Canary Islands have informed educational centres of the application of this measure in the educational field on the islands, which after its publication in the BOE comes into force this Wednesday. In any case, those who prefer to continue using masks or who are in situations of vulnerability advised to do so will be allowed to continue using masks.

The adoption of this decision by the Ministry of Health occurs because although the pandemic continues to exist, its current characteristics have nothing to do with its start due to the current high vaccination coverage.

In this way, the use of masks is no longer compulsory in general in the educational field of the archipelago, and the centres will pay special attention to the prevention of any stigmatisation of people who choose to maintain their use in non-compulsory situations, promoting respect for diversity.

Those who present vulnerability factors should continue to make responsible use of masks, both in the case of students and in that of teaching staff and administration and services. Persons six years of age and older must continue to wear masks on school transport.

In Special Education Centres (CEE) with school residence considered as social health centres, the use of FFP2 masks by working personnel is still mandatory. In the Canary Islands they are the CEE and the Siete Palmas School Residence, the El Dorador CEE and the San Miguel School Residence and the CEE and the Hermano Pedro School Residence.