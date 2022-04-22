A wonderfully interesting April weekend ahead.

Weather predictions are showing some sunshine, clouds, and a big possibility of some rain on Gran Canaria this weekend (April, eh?). With masks coming off across Spain (psst… it’s still ok to wear one if you want to…) there will be many, many events this weekend, definitely worth visiting, like the Cheese Festival taking place in Santa Maria de Guía. There are also Carnival celebrations happening in Agaete and some traditional neighbourhood patron saints’ festivities and fiestas in El Pajar and Cruce de Arinaga. And of course, there are always weekly markets on Gran Canaria, every day, and especially on weekends.

Check out the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website.