A wonderfully interesting April weekend ahead.
Weather predictions are showing some sunshine, clouds, and a big possibility of some rain on Gran Canaria this weekend (April, eh?). With masks coming off across Spain (psst… it’s still ok to wear one if you want to…) there will be many, many events this weekend, definitely worth visiting, like the Cheese Festival taking place in Santa Maria de Guía. There are also Carnival celebrations happening in Agaete and some traditional neighbourhood patron saints’ festivities and fiestas in El Pajar and Cruce de Arinaga. And of course, there are always weekly markets on Gran Canaria, every day, and especially on weekends.
Check out the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website.
There is a significant buzz in the air, as The Canary Awards winners’ shortlist has been announced this week, and thousands of people are heading to the polls to vote for their favourite individuals and organisations here on Gran Canaria who go the extra mile and do things with a smile. Who will you vote for, ahead of the May 1st Winners’ Dinner show, in the heart of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria? #LoveGranCanaria & #TheCanaryGuide
#LoveGranCanaria & #TheCanaryGuide
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend of unstable skies around the island. Light breezes with some cloud cover, and the possibility of some rain, with a mix of sunshine in the southern municipalities like Mogán (Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria) and San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas). The weather is usually always better by the coast, than it is inland, in the main tourist municipalities, and sometimes just 10km can distance makes a big difference between sunshine and rain or cloud. Of course temperatures change too with altitude, and depending on which side of the island the winds are blowing from.
The weekend is looking a bit cloudy around the island with a high probability of some rain. All in all, average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, perhaps even a touch chilly (for some) at 22ºC in the shade, though certainly a chillier up in the summits, with the longer-range forecasts even predicting snow levels dropping to below 1700m by middle of next week, if any rain finds us at the same time, we may be looking at a lovely less than seasonal frosting up top. We’ll wait and see…
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Saint Georges Day Saturday April 23
Lot’s of people of English descent celebrate this day, as do Russians, Ethiopians, Catalans and Aragonese in Spain, among many others, but, who was Saint George really?
Not much is known about the real Saint George, except that he was not in the slightest English (it may surprise some of you to hear). Also known as George of Lydda, he was a soldier of Cappadocian Greek origin, born in what is now modern-day Turkey, and member of the elite Praetorian Guard, for the Roman emperor Diocletian. Very little is known about his early life but it is believed he was born to a wealthy Christian noble family, and who, according to tradition, was sentenced to death for refusing to recant his Christian faith. He became one of the most venerated saints and megalomartyrs in Christianity, and he has been especially venerated as a military saint since the Crusades.
In hagiography, as one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers and one of the most prominent military saints, he is immortalised in the legend of Saint George and the Dragon. His memorial, Saint George’s Day, is traditionally celebrated on 23 April.
Historically, the countries of England, Ethiopia, Georgia, Catalonia and Aragon in Spain, and Moscow in Russia have claimed George as their patron saint, as have several other regions, cities, universities, professions and organisations. The bones of Saint George are buried in the Church of Saint George, Lod, adjacent to Lod’s El-Khidr Mosque (dedicated to Muslim prophet Al-Khidr, often associated with Saint George) in what was Palestine, now part of the modern-day Israeli state.
Sunday 24 April, Santa Maria de Guía
Fiesta del Queso de Guía
The ancient town of Santa Maria de Guía celebrates the 45th anniversary of their Cheese Festival. Traditionally “Fiesta del Queso de Guía” celebrated on the last Sunday of April.
This year, the Traditional Gastronomy and Artisanal Fair is celebrated at the Plaza Grande on Sunday, 24 April with some traditional music and dancing to enjoy as well. The fair starts at 10:00 am. Music performances from 10:30, 12:30, and 13:30.
The Festival of the Cheese of Guía counts every year with two editions. Traditionally, the first one is celebrated in the town on the last Sunday of April and the second takes place in the district of Montaña Alta every first Sunday of May. This year on the 1st of May.
21-24 April, El Pajar
Fiestas Santa Águeda
The little coastal population just next to Arguineguin, El Pajar, are celebrating their main patron saint fiestas 21-24 April 2022. On Thursday, “Viejas Glorias” drive at around 18:30 in the sports ground and later, the opening of the festivities at 20:30, followed by Pregón, the opening speech at 21:00 and at 21:30 music (tribute to Rocio Jurado)
On Friday, there is a children’s party at 17:00 and at 21:00 concert by “La Quinta marcha’80” and “Ginsonics”. After party starts at 00:00
On Saturday, the popular Romeria, (the first since the Pandemic began) is a religious pilgrimage procession with the image of Santa Águeda (who is also patron saint of Breast Cancer Suffers) starts at 18:00, leaving from the crossing to El Pajar on the GC-500- Later at 22:30 “DJ Fano Sanchez” . After party with “Armonia Show” and Grupo Acuarela”. At midnight fireworks.
On Sunday, the last day of Festivities, Mass and a religious procession at 10:00 from their unique little cave church, Ermita de Santa Águeda. Sun Party with “Yeray Socorro” and “Ritmo Sureño” at 14:00
22-24 April, Cruce de Arinaga
Fiestas San José Obrero
The festive celebrations for Cruce de Arinaga return to the streets. From Friday, 22 April and until Saturday, 7 May 2022 enjoy the festivities of San José Obrero Cruce de Arinaga in the municipality of Agüimes. You can see the full program HERE!
This weekend:
On Friday Verbena, party at 22:30 at Plaza Primero de Mayo with Star Music and Grupo Arena.
On Saturday, IV Eco Rally Isla de Gran Canaria at 11:00 parque urbano. Pudo Parque Infantil, a playa area for children at 11:00 Plaza Primero de Mayo.
On Sunday Lucha del Garrote, a folk sport stick fighting at 10:00 at Plaza Primero de Mayo. Children’s play area with workshops and traditional games. At 11:00 IX Romeria Ofrenda San José Obrero, the pilgrimage offering from the parking lot of Doramas school via streets Doamas, Bentejui, Beletén, Avenida de Ansite and surroundings of Plaza Primero de Mayo.
21-23 April, Agaete
Carnival Agaete 2022
Villa de Agaete in the north west of the Island celebrates their Carnival 2022 between 21-23 April with the theme Carnaval del Mundo, Carnival of the World.
On Friday at 20:30 the inauguration of the A.D.I.C Carnival Exhibition (Association of Designers of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) in Centro Cultural de la Villa.
at 21:15, the Body painting Show by the Personal Image Cycle of IES Agaete Pepe Dámaso, Performance by Los Chismosos Murga and dancing with Anyelia & Yoriell at Plaza de la Constitución.
On Saturday at 21:00 fashion catwalk of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival Designers Association, Comparsa Aragüime, Silvia Barrera Ballet and dancing with the La Clave Group.
and finally on Sunday at 11:30, there will be a children’s Carnival with Magic, Humour, Music and Children’s Carnival Dance at Plaza de la Constitución.
SPORTING EVENTS
Saturday, 23 April, Mogan
Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria
The Anfi Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria competition brings together, this Saturday, more than fifty different nationalities among its 350 entries, who have achieved the participation record required between its two modalities for this edition.
Triathletes from the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Slovenia, Germany, Belgium, are just some examples of the internationality of this event, chosen two years running as the world’s best destination in the world triathlon.
From all corners of the globe (!), the star event will not only be the epicentre for sports this weekend, and a call for triathlon lovers from around the world to come to Gran Canaria, but it will also be broadcast live via open streaming to the world. The broadcast will feature commentators in several languages. You can watch it at live.challenge-family.com
“Remember that when there is a sporting event happening it also means road closures during the race. This time GC-500 all the way from Anfi to Taurito”
Check all the information about the GC-500 road closure HERE!!
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again. The market is held in the urban park of Puerto Rico, just in front of the entrance to Angry Birds Activity park from 08:30. This is a small little market and offers something extra to see and do, every other Sunday.
Saturday 23 April, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the local shops on this kilometres-long main street of this bustling neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Saturday 23 April, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
#Musicando” series
Musicando, is a yearly series of free concerts and is open for all to enjoy at Parque Doramas ( auditorium ) in Las Palmas, always at 21:00. Its free entry until seat capacity is full.
This Saturday, group Ordinarius, a vocal and percussive septet. The musical proposal with which the Ordinarius group will premiere on the stage.
Ordinarius will offer, starting at 21:00 at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium, a journey through the history of Brazilian popular music, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present, with reinterpretations of songs such as Dunas by Rosa Passos; Baila Conmigo by Rita Lee or Feminine by Joyce. Under the title of “Paralelas”, this musical work also includes songs by Chiquinha, Gonzaga, Dolores Duran, Anastácia, Maysa and Marisa Monte.
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria.
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria,
playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
Saturday at Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
