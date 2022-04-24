The southern Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana has notified catering establishments who are using temporary terraces, put in place during the pandemic restrictions, on public roads, to proceed with their removal. To do this, they will have until Monday, May 2, 2022. This measure is taken based on the Government of the Canary Islands having established the end of restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The town hall consistory will communicate with all companies interested in maintaining their terraces, and normalising them under local ordinances, assisting them where appropriate, to be able to carry out the corresponding procedures through the Town Planning Department, so that their proposals can be assessed and approved by the municipal technical services.
With this intention, the Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana wants to continue supporting a fundamental sector for the economy of the municipality and on which a large number of jobs depend.
Eating outside is one of the consistent joys of a climate such as ours, and it is with some hope of the community spirit it inspires that we support town halls in easing access to such arrangements for the many local businesses who will clearly benefit from being able to reclaim the streets, from just being simple thoroughfares designed around traffic to being real community hubs.
We’re all for it, as George Michael so famously sang, Let’s go outside!
