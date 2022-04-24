The extension and installation of terraces on public roads was one of the main measures taken to help the restaurant and hotel industry, where pavements and parking areas were allowed to be occupied, but the Government of the Canary Islands decided to eliminate all restrictions associated with the pandemic, the exceptional situation has ceased to have an effect. This now implies that those businesses that obtained a provisional authorisation for the use of terraces on public roads must begin remove them.

The town hall consistory will communicate with all companies interested in maintaining their terraces, and normalising them under local ordinances, assisting them where appropriate, to be able to carry out the corresponding procedures through the Town Planning Department, so that their proposals can be assessed and approved by the municipal technical services.

With this intention, the Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana wants to continue supporting a fundamental sector for the economy of the municipality and on which a large number of jobs depend.