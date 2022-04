The Cabildo de Gran Canaria reports the closure of the GC-1 between Arguineguín and Puerto Rico/Tauro, in both directions of traffic, this Wednesday 27 April 2022, due to a incident simulation, taht will take the form of an emergency drill in the Heriberto Linares tunnel. The main highway will be closed between 08:30 to 13:00. The only detour possibility is to use the coastal road, GC-500 through Arguineguín.

