San Bartolomé de Tirajana will pay outstanding irregular invoices worth 10.6 million euros
Two budgetary modifications, worth €10.6 million were taken to the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Ordinary Plenary session last Friday, May 22 in order to deal with the huge backlog in payment to suppliers that have been pending since at least 2017. This last block of payments puts an end to the large debt inherited by the current quadripartite government group, who have made a total of payments over these last two years worth €28 million, to suppliers who had been chasing money for several years, and now leaving the accounts with third party suppliers up to date.
The budget modification has been made covered by the municipal surplus, and settles the pending invoices from 2017 to December 31, 2020.
Mayor of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Conchi Narváez has stated that “the previous government group left a poisoned letter here, presuming to have a lot of money in the bank but the reality is that they left many debts with suppliers, unpaid penalties and compensation, services with expired contracts and tenders for unrealised services. It is not being easy to bring the administration up to date but we are succeeding. We have spent 2 years of hard work to get the municipality ready, I am sure that from now on we will gain agility and give citizens the services they deserve “
The press release also said that most of these expenses are due to basic services that did not have their contracts renewed in the previous term and so they have been providing services in an irregular manner, such as cleaning, beach lifeguards, general expenses without any formal tendering. An important part of the expenditure was for the department of festivities and events, corresponding to the previous mandate, since they proceeded to carry out a large part of their activity by hiring irregularly .
The current administrators in the municipality came in power and 2019 and found more than a thousand pending payment invoices, with irregular procedures dating all the way back to 2011.