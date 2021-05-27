San Bartolomé de Tirajana will pay outstanding irregular invoices worth 10.6 million euros

The budget modification has been made covered by the municipal surplus, and settles the pending invoices from 2017 to December 31, 2020.

Mayor of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Conchi Narváez has stated that “the previous government group left a poisoned letter here, presuming to have a lot of money in the bank but the reality is that they left many debts with suppliers, unpaid penalties and compensation, services with expired contracts and tenders for unrealised services. It is not being easy to bring the administration up to date but we are succeeding. We have spent 2 years of hard work to get the municipality ready, I am sure that from now on we will gain agility and give citizens the services they deserve “

The press release also said that most of these expenses are due to basic services that did not have their contracts renewed in the previous term and so they have been providing services in an irregular manner, such as cleaning, beach lifeguards, general expenses without any formal tendering. An important part of the expenditure was for the department of festivities and events, corresponding to the previous mandate, since they proceeded to carry out a large part of their activity by hiring irregularly .