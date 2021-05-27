Lowest Alert Level 1 for Gran Canaria as data continues to improve across the region, the other islands stay at their current levels

The changes come into effect along with the weekly update of the Accumulated Incidence (AI) traffic light system, published on the Ministry of Health website . The decision is based on the report issued by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Health Service (SCS) dated May 26.

That report, in the case of Gran Canaria, indicates that between May 12 and 25, 433 new cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed, which represents a daily average of 31 new cases of COVID-19 over these 2 weeks. The risk of community transmission is deemed as having stabilised at a medium risk level, but approaching the lower level, with an average 7-day Accumulated Incidence rate of 27.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This rate continues to be low risk and with a continuous decline in the senior age groups, 65 and over, with an average of 9.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The report indicates that overall the indicators for Gran Canaria are positive and the consolidation of the decreasing risk for people aged 65 and over is reflected in a consolidation of health services positive data .

The rest of the Canary Islands also continue with similar stabilisation or downward trends, with the exception of Lanzarote, which has seen indicators increase in the last week, which has meant growth in the AI value. Due to the high traceability of the cases identified and the incidence values not having yet represented any high impact on the need for conventional hospital beds or critical care units, the island remains at Level 2, although there will be close monitoring of what happens over the coming few days.

BASIC DOs AND DON’Ts GRAN CANARIA LEVEL 1 ALERT:

NO CURFEW

MEETINGS AND GATHERINGS: MAX 10 PEOPLE

Get togethers are limited to 10 people, in both public and private spaces.Exception : in the case of cohabitants, larger groups are allowed so long as everyone lives in the same accommodation/house/apartment.If a group includes both cohabiting and non-cohabiting people, it cannot exceed 10 people.

HOSPITALITY, CATERING, RESTAURANTS, TERRACES, BARS AND CAFÉS

permitted 100 % capacity, with a maximum of 10 people per table.no more than 75% capacity and 6 people per table and with an authorised maximum of 4 people at the bar, with a safety distance between them of 2 meters.Buffet is allowed both inside and outside.Takeaway from the premises allowed before 12pm as well as home delivery

Modification for Level 1 and 2 alert on April 22 also stipulate the following:To facilitate the tracking of COVID-19 cases, food and dinner services in interior areas of restaurants must keep a record of customer entry, maintaining a list with their name, surname, NIE/DNI and contact telephone number for a period of one mont and date and time of the service.

You must wear a mask whenever leaving your table. On terraces or in other outdoor spaces, dependent on the establishment, any activities deemed to not encourage the maintaining of interpersonal safety distances or not wearing masks (such as dancing, karaoke, etc.) are prohibited.

MUSEUMS, EXHIBITIONS HALLS, MONUMENTS AND OTHER CULTURAL FACILITIES

Max 75% of capacity and max 10 people group

SPORTS/ACTIVITIES

Indoor and outdoor activities are permitted. Outdoor sports spaces and centres cannot exceed its total capacity. Indoor max 75% of capacity. Sports are allowed in groups of maximum 10 people, including a monitor, if the interpersonal safety distance of 2 meters cannot be maintained permanently.

HOSPITALS AND SOCIAL HEALTHCARE CENTRES

Visits to hospitals and social healthcare centres are limited, at the discretion of, and under the supervision of, the centre. In addition, the use of FFP2-type masks and face shields is recommended for personnel who have direct contact with patients in these centres, as well as reinforcing ventilation.

BEACHES

100% of the capacity and max. 10 people in a group

MARKETS

100% of the capacity outdoors and 75% indoors

POOLS AND SPAS

75% of capacity and with max 10 people group

RECREATIONAL AND LEISURE BOATS WITH ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

100% of capacity with groups max 10 people

TRAVEL

No travel restrictions

And of course everyone is expected to continue to maintain interpersonal distances of at least 1.5 metres AT ALL TIMES. All persons 6 years of age and older are obligated to use masks in all public spaces and everyone must keep their hands clean.

“#CGobCan “The indicators generally point to a downward trend.” The spokesman for the Government of #Canarias , Julio Pérez, announces that Gran Canaria drops to level 1. The traffic lights on the other islands remain unchanged. Tenerife, Lanzarote and La Graciosa remain at level 2″