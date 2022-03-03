



The agreement affects the general capacity, both in outdoor and indoor spaces, and those of cultural and sports activity, which is established in both cases at 100% in all the islands, since it is adopted for health alert levels 1, 2 and 3.

The Executive makes this new agreement with a commitment to continue, as it has been doing until now, to remain vigilant and prudent in the process of modulating the measures, as has already been happening in all the autonomous communities, throughout Spain.

The Governing Council agreed to this modulation, after the report from the General Directorate of Public Health that shows the downward trend in care indicators, which are the ones that in this new phase of the pandemic inform the state strategy of detection and monitoring for COVID-19.

The sixth wave, Ómicron variant, has caused changes in the transmission, evolution and impact of COVID-19 and therefore in the indicators that must be analysed for monitoring.

New measures



The main new temporary measures that will be in force on the islands that are at alert levels 1, 2 and 3, starting next Monday, March 7th, are: