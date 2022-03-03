The Government of the Canary Islands have agreed at their meeting held this Thursday, March 3, to continue with the de-escalation of restrictions applied to contain the pandemic caused by COVID-19, after the latest measures approved 15 days ago.
The agreement affects the general capacity, both in outdoor and indoor spaces, and those of cultural and sports activity, which is established in both cases at 100% in all the islands, since it is adopted for health alert levels 1, 2 and 3.
The Executive makes this new agreement with a commitment to continue, as it has been doing until now, to remain vigilant and prudent in the process of modulating the measures, as has already been happening in all the autonomous communities, throughout Spain.
The Governing Council agreed to this modulation, after the report from the General Directorate of Public Health that shows the downward trend in care indicators, which are the ones that in this new phase of the pandemic inform the state strategy of detection and monitoring for COVID-19.
The sixth wave, Ómicron variant, has caused changes in the transmission, evolution and impact of COVID-19 and therefore in the indicators that must be analysed for monitoring.
New measures
The main new temporary measures that will be in force on the islands that are at alert levels 1, 2 and 3, starting next Monday, March 7th, are:
- General capacity: 100%, both in outdoor and indoor spaces.
- Cultural activity: the maximum capacity, regardless of whether or not it is considered a massive event, will be 100% in both open and closed spaces.
- Public shows: cultural, recreational, leisure and entertainment activities, including sports, that take place sporadically and in places other than the establishments intended for the regular exercise of said activity, will have a maximum capacity of 100% both outdoors and in spaces closed, and regardless of whether the public remains standing or sitting, as well as the consumption of food.
- Federated and non-federated, professional and non-professional sports practice: allowed outdoors or in closed spaces, maintaining the interpersonal distance of 2 meters whenever possible. The number of participants will be limited by the specific regulations of each sport.
- Training, competitions and sporting events: the capacity of the public will be 100% both in open spaces and in enclosed spaces and the measures provided for in the Agreement of the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System of February 16, 2022 on the measures in place for mass sporting events, including those of the Professional Football League and the ACB League.
- Children’s and youth camps: The capacity will be 100% for both outdoor activities and indoor activities.
- Camping, refuges, non-social shelters and overnight camps: Camping is not allowed, except in the spaces enabled for this activity and the camping area will be delimited respecting the safety distance. The overnight stay will be carried out guaranteeing the distance of 2 meters between beds, bunks or people, and maintaining cross ventilation with outside air.