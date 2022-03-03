The Ministry of Health has today updated the health alert levels following this week’s epidemiological report from the General Directorate of Public Health with consolidated data as of March 2.

The change in level for Gran Canaria will come into force at 00:00 this Friday, March 4

In the COVID-19 report health indicators allow Gran Canaria to drop to Alert Level 3, having improved in epidemiological indicators.

The rest of the islands maintain their current Alert Levels, Tenerife, La Palma, Fuerteventura, El Hierro and La Gomera maintain Level 3; and Lanzarote (where La Graciosa is epidemiologically included) Level 2.

Gran Canaria has been enabled to move to Level 3 due improvements in care impact indicators over the last 14 days, with hospital occupancy on the wards in the last two weeks going from a high risk to a medium risk, while occupancy of beds in the ICUs also decreased to medium risk.

However, the evolution of the indicators will be closely observed due to a slight upward trend in the 7day AI this week, which has an impact on the care capacity indicators. The level change will take effect at 00:00 this Friday, February 4 (on the night of Thursday to Friday).

The evolution of the epidemiological indicators on the rest of the islands have still not yet presented sufficient stability in the the data to propose further decreases in levels, just yet.

Health alert levels are determined by the Ministry of Health based on the epidemiological and healthcare indicators that are collected weekly; The healthcare indicators currently record the evolution of the pandemic, according to the modifications established within the Interterritorial Council by the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities.