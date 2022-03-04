Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, have forecast a weekend of fun and frolic with a proper winter-spring mix offering pretty much a little bit of everything possible. We might get some rain, there is a wind warning and some sunshine on offer. Better to be ready for all possible options. Most of the rain will likely miss the south of the island but the weather definitely looking greyer on the northern parts of the island.

It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.

Weather forecast by AEMET for the municipality of Mogán:

