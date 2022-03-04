It’s the first weekend of March and markets galore are open again this weekend including La Aldea and Tejeda. One of the biggest sporting events on the island, the toughest billed as one of the toughest in the world, the ‘TransGranCanaria 2022’ is happening on Gran Canaria this weekend. Carnival main stage celebrations are now in full flow in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with local carnival events in Mogán, Santa Lucia and Agüimes. Meanwhile Ingenio and Telde have announced that they will be postponing theirs for now. All in all, the month of March also brings some awesome fairs as we move towards the spring equinox.
Upcoming Events :
The 11th Southern Springtime Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas 11-20 March
European Cheese Fair in Teror 12-13 March
Eco Mercado by Organic Meeting Point in Las Palmas 13 March
Rally Villa de Santa Brigida 18-19 March
Km.0 Fair Valsequillo 19-20 March
ENORTE 2022 in Gáldar 1-3 April
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, have forecast a weekend of fun and frolic with a proper winter-spring mix offering pretty much a little bit of everything possible. We might get some rain, there is a wind warning and some sunshine on offer. Better to be ready for all possible options. Most of the rain will likely miss the south of the island but the weather definitely looking greyer on the northern parts of the island.
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Weather forecast by AEMET for the municipality of Mogán:
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
5-6 March, Mogán
Carnival Mogán 2022
The town hall of Mogán announced, this Tuesday, that this year’s carnival celebrations, held between 5 March – 3 April will take place mainly as festivities in the various neighbourhoods and are mostly intended for the youngest ones in the family. This year there will be no carnival street parade. Some of the main events are to be held in Arguineguin 25-27 March.
This weekend:
On Saturday in Barranquillo Andrés y Soria carnival workshops and inflatables at Plaza Álamo y Mejías de Barranquillo Andrés at 17:30 and a magic show at 20:00
On Sunday in Veneguera, the Plaza de Veneguera will host at 10:00 workshops and inflatables and at 18:00 a magic show.
Check the full program below!
Sunday 6 March, Agüimes
Carnival Agüimes 2022
The municipality of Agüimes celebrates Carnival 2022 between 19 February and 13 March. The theme “Those wonderful years 60-70-80s”, chosen by popular vote. This Sunday there is a family day planned at Plaza Teatro Auditorio Agüimes. Between 11:00-14:00 there is a children play area and at 12:00 a family carnival costume contest.
See the full program below!
CHECK OUT OTHER CARNIVAL CELEBRATIONS
Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Carnival Santa Lucia
Saturday 5 March La Aldea
Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos
This is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music on every first Saturday of each month.
This Saturday, in the afternoon, from 17:00 to 22:00, the Market, Crafts and Accessories return to the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás
The March market will feature workshops on carnival crafts, a cooking MasterClass, which will include a tasting, for which interested persons must register by calling the Municipal Employment and Local Development Agency on 928 89 06 91. There will also be a route through the living museums of the Community Development Project, registering in advance at 682 22 58 98 or by email at turismo@aytolaaldea.com.
And for the smallest in the house, and their families, there will be children’s entertainment and an afternoon full of surprises.
“Enjoy a different and very special afternoon in the urban area of the municipality of La Aldea.”
Sunday 6 March, Tejeda
Mercadillo de Tejeda
Located in the mountainous central part of island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, takes place every first Sunday of the month.
This Sunday is the first Tejeda Market held in 2022. There will be craft stalls, accessories, tastings, children’s entertainment, … and more surprises, The market is held from 10:00 to 15:00 at Plaza Nuestra Señora del Socorro.
Laura Martel will be performing “Notas para tí” (Notes for you) at 13:00 at Plaza Mirador, she is a young timple player (traditional small, four-stringed guitar) from the municipality of Valsequillo.
There will be capacity control and the current security measures must be respected, as well as the indications through the signs available on the premises and/or those responsible for security.
Sunday 6 March, Valsequillo
Soltura
Under the project ‘Compartiendo Soltura 2021’, a festival of sustainability and culture this Sunday in Valsequillo de Gran Canaria. All events are happening at Plaza del Pilar and surrounding areas. A lovely morning to spend in the strawberry kingdom of Gran Canaria.
10:00 – 10:30 Vivaldianas Quartet Concert
Vivaldianas Quartet: Anabel Estévez Acosta, violin. Gema Barragán Pulido, violin. Óscar Guerra Suárez, viola. Marisa Roda Pujol, cello.
10:30 – 12:45 Children’s workshops on sustainability, culture and equality By Tembrujo Designs and Shows.
12:00 – 12:45 Circus show magic and clowns ‘Timbiriqui’ Interpreters: Aitana Monzón, Toto Jungler, Franchi Natra and Luis Monzón.
13:00 – 14:15 BJazz Concert: Woman’s Charm. BJazz: Samantha de León, double bass. Silvia Jimenez, trumpet. Sun-Young Park, piano Amelia Gutierrez, drums. Moneiba Hidalgo, singer.
Sunday, 6th of March, Las Palmas
Mercadillo Inglés
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’, in the magic-garden-of-plants-and-pots shop, at the British club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Sunday, 6th of March 2022.
Between 11:00-19:00, there is a commercial area, garden market, cake shop, wine tasting, gastronomy and flowers, lots of flowers.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
4-6 March, Gran Canaria
TransGranCanaria 2022
This weekend, Gran Canaria once again hosts one of the toughest mountain trails contests on the annual circuit and will welcome some world’s best runners. This 20th anniversary is a milestone that places it among the pioneers and longest-lived in the world. The event will not include, this March, the 360º challenge, which now becomes independent and will take place from 24-28 November 2022. This Transgrancanaria event will focus on its most common distances: the Classic, Advanced, Marathon, Starter, Promo and Kids competitions. Almost 4,000 participants from 60 nationalities will be racing this weekend and some will meet for the first test of the Spartan Trail World Championship circuit in its Ultra Trail through the mountains of Gran Canaria.
“Parque Sur de Maspalomas will be the finish line for all the distances so except a busy weekend in that area as well as some restrictions. There will also be some street closure in different crossing points, for example in Tejeda”
On Friday:
TransGranCanariaKids on Las Canteras beach at 10:00
TransGranCanaria Classic 126km at 23:00 Las Palmas -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
On Saturday:
Advanced 62km, at 09:00 Artenara -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
Marathon 43km, at 09:30 Vivac Aventura El Garañon -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
Starter 26 km, at 08:30 Tunte -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
Promo 15km, at 08:00 Ayagaures -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
Youth 15 km, at 08:00 Ayagaures -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
Family Trans 15 km, at 08:00 Ayagaures -> Parque Sur Maspalomas
5-6 March, Anfi del Mar
Beach Volley Ball
Anfi beach hosts beach volleyball tournaments this weekend organised by Beach Volley Salitre
On Saturday, Beach Volleyball Master over 40 – male and female categories and is sponsored by Watersports Luis Molina.
On Sunday Beach Volleyball Master over 40 – Mixed and is sponsored by Marina Elite Resort
On both days, which will start at 9:30 am, the participation of twelve pairs of players of national and international origins is expected.
REGULAR MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30
Saturday 6 March, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It's easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you'd like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there... could that be you?