The first accident, heading north, occurred when a car collided with the central reservation and the driver became trapped needing the help of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Fire Department, which released him, from where he had to be taken to hospital.

In the southbound direction, at almost the same place, three cars were involved in a multiple collision without any occupants being injured.

The scenes have been attended by members of the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), Firefighters from the Gran Canaria Consortium and Traffic police from the Guardia Civil.