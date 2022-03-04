Two separate accidents on the GC-1 main highway, near Playa del Inglés, just before noon this Friday, March 4, were reported by 1-1-2 Canarias. As a result, a 54-year-old man suffered moderate injuries and was transferred by medicalised SUC ambulance to the Gran Canaria Insular University Hospital.
In the southbound direction, at almost the same place, three cars were involved in a multiple collision without any occupants being injured.
The scenes have been attended by members of the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), Firefighters from the Gran Canaria Consortium and Traffic police from the Guardia Civil.
El #SUC asiste a un varón herido moderado tras el vuelco de un coche en la GC-1, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, #GRANCANARIA.
➡️ Bomberos liberó al afectado que había quedado atrapado en el interior del vehículo.
Más información: ⬇️https://t.co/0u2XGHSKzp pic.twitter.com/uT4bl6eTKQ
— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) March 4, 2022