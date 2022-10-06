SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER, AGÜIMES

LA TRAÍDA DEL GOFIO Y LA SUBIDA DE LA VIRGEN

The bringing of the Gofio and the Ascent of the Virgin close the co-patron Saint Festivities of the Rosary of #Agüimes, the most traditional of all its celebrations.

There cannot be a Rosario Festival in Agüimes without the popular Bringing of Gofio and Water. The event, initially scheduled for Saturday, September 24, could not be held due to the weather alert decreed. It will finally take place this Saturday, October 8, starting at 19:00.

Hundreds of people dressed in traditional clothing will make the journey from the Lolita and Ananías mills to the historic centre, emulating in a festive atmosphere the path that their ancestors travelled, when they went to look for the gofio that was made with the millet of their own harvest. This year will be the 45th edition of this event with which the people of Agüimes recall their agricultural past and recall the customs and values ​​that have built their identity as a people over the centuries.

So that the Traída del Gofio can take place this Saturday, the parish has advanced one day the ascent of the Virgen del Rosario to her dressing room, an act of great religious fervor, long-awaited by the faithful and devotees of the co-patron and mayor life of Agüimes. It will take place on Friday, October 7, at the end of the Eucharist at 19:00.

“The Bringing of Gofio and Water” will take place, starting the tour at 19:00 at the gates of the Guayadeque Ravine, where the old Lolita and Ananias mills are located, and ending in the historic centre