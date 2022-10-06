A much more as-to-be-expected October weekend ahead on Gran Canaria, with an intriguing selection of different kinds of events taking place. Patronal festivities in La Isleta, Big Bang Vintage Festival, Movelec at INFECAR and free concerts this weekend in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria are just a few of the biggest ones to mention. Agüimes celebrate their co-patron’s festivities of The Rosary. There is a Cangrejo fest on the coast of Arucas. Water circus for all the family to enjoy in Maspalomas, and remember that the twice-a-week Maspalomas main market is now held, since October, in a new location at Paque Europeo in Playa del Inglés while the municipal market place is re-constructed.
AEMET, the Spanish meteorological agency predict highs of around 26º celcius in the south accompanied by the possibility of some cloud cover, a few degrees lower is estimated for the north and summits and some cloud likely up there too, with even a chance of some rain.
Upcoming bankholidays:
Wednesday 12 October • Public Holiday in Spain, Día de la Hispanidad
Monday 24 October • Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Festividad de San Rafael
Upcoming events:
15-30 October • Frontón King 2022, Bodyboarding World Tour – Gáldar
17-27 October • Sunset Festival Puerto de Mogán
4-6 November • Feria del Sureste – Santa Lucía
11-13 November • WOMAD 2022
7-9 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
BIG BANG VINTAGE FESTIVAL
The 5th edition of The Big Bang Vintage Festival, for 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is held this weekend in Parque de San Telmo.
This is a festival of music, trends and culture of the 40s, 50s and 60s with Concerts, burlesque shows, DJs, dance workshops, market, tattoo, classic motor, barbershop, fashion, food trucks, children’s show, and much more.
On Friday from 17:00,
Saturday and Sunday from 11:00
The Big Bang Vintage Festival 2022 will start on Thursday, October 6 at the Miller Building with the cabaret artists The Rodriguez Sisters
Organised by la Brújula Ocio y Cultura
7-9 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
FIESTAS DE LA NAVAL
In La Isleta, celebrations are held every October to honour Our Lady of La Luz, patron of the Port and protector of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The festivities commemorate the island victory over the ill-fated attack by the British pirates Francis Drake and John Hawkins in October 1595. The festivities are celebrated this year between 29 Sep – 16 Oct.
HIGHLIGHTS:
On Friday, Papahuevos, larger than life Papier Mâché dolls parade, from 20.00. The route goes via the streets Pérez Muñoz, Tauro, Benecharo, Tecén, Taliarte, Faro, Prudencio Morales, and travels along the main Las Canteras seafront promenade until the Real Club Victoria. At 22:00 Chapuzón Nocturno, the traditional event of these parties, the Night Dip to the ocean and at 22:30 Los Coquillos concert at the plaza de Saulo Torón.
On Saturday, from 10.00 there will be an exhibition of military materials from the Regiment of Artillery Anti Aircraft-94 in the gardens of the Castillo de la Luz. In the afternoon, starting at 18:00 a tribute event at the Castillo de la Luz to the gunners who fought to defend the castle. At 20:00 the religious procession with the image Our Lady of the light.The procession starts and ends from Pérez Muños. The Great Night Concert of La Naval, Queen Tribute concert at 23:00 at Plaza de Ntra. Sra. de la Luz and at midnight the firework spectacle, “the battle between the ship and the castle”.
On Sunday, the children’s fiesta at 11:00 at the gardens of Castillo de la Luz
SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER, AGÜIMES
LA TRAÍDA DEL GOFIO Y LA SUBIDA DE LA VIRGEN
The bringing of the Gofio and the Ascent of the Virgin close the co-patron Saint Festivities of the Rosary of #Agüimes, the most traditional of all its celebrations.
There cannot be a Rosario Festival in Agüimes without the popular Bringing of Gofio and Water. The event, initially scheduled for Saturday, September 24, could not be held due to the weather alert decreed. It will finally take place this Saturday, October 8, starting at 19:00.
Hundreds of people dressed in traditional clothing will make the journey from the Lolita and Ananías mills to the historic centre, emulating in a festive atmosphere the path that their ancestors travelled, when they went to look for the gofio that was made with the millet of their own harvest. This year will be the 45th edition of this event with which the people of Agüimes recall their agricultural past and recall the customs and values that have built their identity as a people over the centuries.
So that the Traída del Gofio can take place this Saturday, the parish has advanced one day the ascent of the Virgen del Rosario to her dressing room, an act of great religious fervor, long-awaited by the faithful and devotees of the co-patron and mayor life of Agüimes. It will take place on Friday, October 7, at the end of the Eucharist at 19:00.
“The Bringing of Gofio and Water” will take place, starting the tour at 19:00 at the gates of the Guayadeque Ravine, where the old Lolita and Ananias mills are located, and ending in the historic centre
8-9 OCTOBER, ARUCAS
CANGREJO FEST 2022
The Cangrejo Fest #CrabFest between 8-9 October on the coast of Arucas; El Puertillo. A weekend full of water activities, family games, LOTS of live music and food trucks. All outdoors and free. Activities during the day followed my music.
Two days of pura vida on Avenida los Charcones and in El Puertillo
7-9 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
MOVELEC 2022
The Canary Islands Electric Vehicle Show at the convention and exhibition centre, INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 7-9 October 2022. MOVELEC, the Canary Islands Electric Vehicle Show is promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by the Canary Islands Trade Show Institution (INFECAR). Check the very latest developments from the electric mobility industry and try firsthand the current offer available on Gran Canaria. Get information about the environmental and savings advantages of using the electric vehicle and about the aids and incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles.
Electric vehicles, electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, industrial service vehicles, carsharing electric vehicle companies, renewable energy generating companies to feed the charging points and everything else to do with electric mobility vehicles.
Where: INFECAR, Salón del Vehículo Eléctrico de Canarias
Opening hours: Friday 16:00-20:00 on Saturday 10:00-20:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00
Tickets from entrees.com: €2
There is also a free entry option to choose that requires you to show your DARDE at INFECAR entry.
7-9 OCTOBER, SAN MATEO
IX FERIA REGIONAL PATCHWORK
The 9th Regional Patchwork Fair this weekend, as part of the patron festivities in honour of the Apostle Saint Matthew, in San Mateo. The opening hours for the fair: On Friday 16:00-20:00, Saturday 10:00-20:00 ad on Sunday 10:00-15:00
At the same time enjoy the weekend market of Vega de San Mateo, a popular place to visit by locals and visitors. Open from Friday to Sunday you can find a big market warehouse building as well as outside stalls. Local farmers selling a wide selection of seasonal vegetables, fruit but also cheese, wine and much more. Outside area offers stalls selling an interesting array of different products from handcrafts, clothes, bags among others. On Friday and Saturday 08:00 – 20:00 and on Sunday 09:00 – 14:30
The opening of an underground parking on the Plaza del Mercado – Los Gofiones (just after the small bus station) has improved the traffic and parking on a busy day like a market day.
‘Take the opportunity to stroll along the old quarter of the Vega de San Mateo, visit the Parish Church, located in the Calle Principal and enjoy a lovely lunch in one of the restaurants nearby.’
UNTIL 16 OCTOBER, MASPALOMAS
AQUA CIRCO
Aqua Circo – Water Circus has set up the tent in Maspalomas and will stay there until 16 October 2022. A new great aquatic production arrives in the Canary Islands By CirCuba producers. AQUA, a show set in the marine world that thanks to a fascinating staging, the magical setting, rhythm and fun will transport the public to an unreal dimension in which everyone, children and adults, will be able to perceive the illusion of living a fantastic story and feel like in a story come true. AQUA is considered the European answer to “Cirque du Soleil”. A show for the whole family that uses state-of-the-art technologies with “mapping” effects, fantastic light displays, live music and extraordinary singers.
Where: Circus tent is on the plot of land between Maspalomas health centre and Parque Sur
Showtimes: Weekdays: at 18:30, Saturdays: at 17:00 & 19:30 and Sundays: at 12:00 & 18:30
Tickets: from Aqua Circo website
Prices: different price options (Children: 3-12 years)
SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER, ARTENARA
MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERO
The island’s highest altitude mountain village, Artenara, holds an agricultural and farmers’ market on Saturday, 8 October 2022 from 09:00-15:00 in the picturesque Plaza de San Matias.
It really is a lovely car ride to go to see some of the most impossibly beautiful places on Gran Canaria and a trip up to the summits. This market, Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero is held on the second Saturday of every month.
“The municipal village of Artenara is located 1,270 metres above sea- level and has a most charming small community atmosphere. Here you can enjoy the epic mountain landscapes at the heart of Gran Canaria. Visit the viewpoint Unamuno and the interesting little Ethnographic Museum of “Cave Houses“”
In July 2019, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee added Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria Cultural Landscape to its List of World Heritage Sites in recognition of the ancient society of the Canary Islands, the roots of which stem from the population of North Africa and which managed to develop its own culture in complete isolation for more than 1,500 years before the Spanish invasion.
The archaeological sites contained within the Risco Caído landscape reflect the culture of the ancient peoples of the island, a unique process of evolution undergone by the Amazigh people from North Africa who lived in isolation until they were conquered by the Crown of Castile in the 15th Century. The volcanic crater of Caldera de Tejeda overlooks this area, which exists within the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda, Agaete and Galdar.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-build. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, The little farmers’ and Artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The biweekly “Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal” is held in the urban park between 08:30 – 14:30.
Saturday 8 October, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this much loved urban neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
8-9 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
MUSICANDO & MÚSICA EN EL PARQUE
The Doramas park in the capital has two new appointments this weekend with root music and world music. Both concerts are free until seats are full.
On Saturday, José Manuel Ramos with his show “Romantic”. The concert is in the evening at 21:00.
On Sunday, the musical show mix proposed by SuRealistas at 12:00.
FRIDAY 7 OCTOBER, MASPALOMAS
THE HARROW MASPALOMAS
This Friday, from 19:30 a special evening at The Harrow Maspalomas in HolidayWorld. Edy Cab will be celebrating his birthday and taking advantage of the occasion, he will exclusively present his personal project with a new live show full of songs from his project called “Sketches, sonnets and other shit” where he will present a particular vision of his lyrics performed in a band format acoustic and without any electronic music.
For those who do not know Edy, he is one of the founding members of the band “Alma sin Dueño” and current lead singer of the band “Gox”, musical projects with which he has toured the largest stages of the Islands such as Atlántida and even carrying the flag of Canarian hiphop to festivals in Manchester and the Peninsula.
