The Guardia Civil said in a statement that the person, a resident of the area, was suspected of being responsible for the alleged crime of attempted homicide, just before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, having attacked a bus driver, causing serious injuries, when he had refused to give the man, who was begging, any money.
Subsequently, the alleged aggressor fled on foot from the place to the urban centre of Gáldar, where he was arrested some hours later, while the wounded man was assisted at the scene by members of the SUC and later transferred by ambulance to the Doctor Negrín Hospital de Gran Canaria.
At the scene an investigation conducted by personnel from the Judicial Police Unit of the Las Palmas Command, the Judicial Police Territorial Team and personnel from the Santa María de Guía investigation area and Gáldar Local Police, resulted in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.
The Organic Unit of the Judicial Police and the Territorial Team of the Judicial Police of Santa María de Guía continue with the instruction of the corresponding proceedings that will be delivered together with the detainee to the corresponding courts of Santa María de Guía, added the note.
She is quoted in the Spanish press as saying “Yesterday my world fell [apart] my son almost killed a human being. My son, something that could have been avoided if they had given me alternatives, if they had put him in prison from the first criminal act, but no, gentlemen, it is now that everyone wants to do something. I apologise to that man, to his family, I feel a lot of pain and my son is going to pay for his actions”
“But,” she pleads “stop so many speculations, the aggressor also has a family. I don’t have to share this, it’s something very private that I’ve been suffering for years, but since people have started sharing his photo, I’m not going to justify or take responsibility for their decisions by pointing them out. I do feel obliged to apologise and say “it could have been avoided.”