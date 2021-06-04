The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 4-6 June 2021

It’s the first weekend of June and Summer season is officially here, albeit with a few less visitors than we are used to, but Gran Canaria Culture continues to return. Slowly the events and festivities are starting again across the island, with many public events for summer now being announced. It is going to be a busier season than last year, with some of the bigger events taking place even with the extra health protocols. Leisure events like The Festival Internacional Canarias Jazz & Mas, The International Sea Fair FIMAR and the International Music Festival of The Canary Islands, for those that enjoy Classical music, all already have dates. Unfortunately we will not be getting down at the Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival this year but there are big plans for the next edition in 2022.

Normally this Sunday, a special religious day would be celebrated with Corpus Christi, in major towns and villages around the island, many of which would decorate their streets using colourful “carpets” of salt and dyed sawdust, flowers, adorning small altars. Communities have their own traditions when it comes to Corpus Christi. Due to the on going health situation, processions and events have been mostly cancelled for this year.

The start of June also means that many patronal summer fiestas are celebrated around the island as well as Foundational festivities for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. You’ll find more information about all these events from The Canary Guide calendar.