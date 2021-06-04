The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 4-6 June 2021
It’s the first weekend of June and Summer season is officially here, albeit with a few less visitors than we are used to, but Gran Canaria Culture continues to return. Slowly the events and festivities are starting again across the island, with many public events for summer now being announced. It is going to be a busier season than last year, with some of the bigger events taking place even with the extra health protocols. Leisure events like The Festival Internacional Canarias Jazz & Mas, The International Sea Fair FIMAR and the International Music Festival of The Canary Islands, for those that enjoy Classical music, all already have dates. Unfortunately we will not be getting down at the Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival this year but there are big plans for the next edition in 2022.
Normally this Sunday, a special religious day would be celebrated with Corpus Christi, in major towns and villages around the island, many of which would decorate their streets using colourful “carpets” of salt and dyed sawdust, flowers, adorning small altars. Communities have their own traditions when it comes to Corpus Christi. Due to the on going health situation, processions and events have been mostly cancelled for this year.
The start of June also means that many patronal summer fiestas are celebrated around the island as well as Foundational festivities for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. You’ll find more information about all these events from The Canary Guide calendar.
Saturday 5 June, La Aldea de San Nícolas
Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos
La Aldea market is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
This Saturday from 09:00 to 14:00 you can enjoy various activities and an interesting day out on the island. Children’s entertainment will be from 11:00 with activities and a workshop. The living museums of the Community Development Project will be open to the public. In addition, two live raffles will be held between the tickets of the purchases made at the market stalls. The market will be enlivened by ambient music.
Coinciding with World Environment Day, which is celebrated on Saturday, June 5, the stand of the La Aldea Sostenible project will be presented at the market too.
4-27 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Fiestas fundacionales
This year marks the 543rd Anniversary of the foundation of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony. From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of cultural activities and open-air shows. This year the festivities are not to be as vibrant as usually, but there are still plenty of events happening to go and enjoy.
The next few weeks will see more and more life coming to Plaza de Santa Ana in the old town with many events taking place on the famous square including this Friday with the Pregón, traditional proclamation, and opening gala happening from 20:30.
All events are free but require a pre-reservation. Tickets will be made available to the public every Friday prior to the celebration of each week’s events at lpacultura.com. You can see the full program for this year’s festivities and get tickets to the up coming events. (in Spanish) HERE
4-6 June, Gáldar
Ilusión Park Gáldar 2021
Enjoy a different kind of afternoon out with the kids and family in Gáldar. There will be a range of lovely little mobile attractions at the Fair “Ilusión Park Gáldar 2021” happening from 28 May to 13 June in the car park located in front of the Juan Vega Mateos municipal sports centre of Gáldar.
The funfair, from Thursday to Sunday, includes eleven attractions for both adults and children, game booths as well as a stall for sweets and fast food.
Open : From Thursday to Sunday 17:30 – 22:00 and on Friday and Saturday 17:30 – 23:00
Friday 4 June, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Events in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Riders Plaza GC are to host the “Miss Earth Las Palmas 2021” Final Gala on Friday on their terrace, starting at 20:00
The Market Puerto Rico will offer Food & Music at The Gastro Gallery and performance by Willy Flores, starting at 20:00
Miss Earth Las Palmas 2021 Gala – Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Sunday 6 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Catalina Suena a Market
‘Catalina sounds like a Market ‘, an outdoor event where many businesses will take to the streets to display their products for visitors. A different offer on one of the best city beach promenade on Avenida de Las Canteras from 10:00- 21:00 in the section between Hotel Reina Isabel and Clinica San José.
Art, fashion and complements, decoration, accessories, food, services, toys and much more…
The initiative is organised by the Santa Catalina Entrepreneurs Association and the city council in collaboration with Gran Canaria Industry, Commerce and Crafts.
Sunday 6 June, Maspalomas
Maspalomas Rastro, the second hand market
The second hand “Rastro” flea market is held every Sunday at the Maspalomas municipal mercadillo, where everyone is welcome, and every type of item is on sale, from objet d’art to furniture, clothing to stereos, telescopes to cellos, militaria, precious stones, previously loved items including toys and books and hats and the occasional kitchen sink.
All the best stuff is snapped up early, but there is always a bargain to be made. From 08:00 to 14:00